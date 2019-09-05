3 Income Plays To Protect Against An Uncertain Consumer

With higher uncertainty, our approach is greater safety, while remaining invested in the market. Here are three ideas to consider.

The consistency between those indexes broke down. It isn't the first time that has happened, but something to watch considering the importance of consumption to the US growth.

There are two major consumer sentiment indicators and they tend to move in the same direction - giving economists and analysts a good idea of what the consumer is thinking.

Recent economic data revealed both good news, bad news, and news we're not quite sure what to make of yet. The Q2 GDP update was released and even though it led to a slightly lower revision of 2% growth – in line with consensus – some of the underlying data is troubling.

For readers who don't remember or never took Economics, GDP is made up of 4 major components: Consumption, Government Spending, Business Investment (capex), and Net Exports - the difference between exports and imports. (Every once in a while, you also hear mention of Inventories, which is part of Investments) The US economy, however, is highly dependent on consumer spending – so much so that to put it in perspective, consumption has historically contributed around 70% of GDP growth in the US.

In the Q2 GDP update, the reported contribution to GDP by consumption was 3.1%. While that might seem like great news, the troubling part is that GDP was only 2%, which means the other components collectively subtracted 1.1% from GDP growth. The US is highly dependent on consumers but this situation we find ourselves in is a bit too extreme. The rest of the difference was a slight positive contribution from government spending of 0.8%.

The chart below shows the breakdown of GDP growth by component going back to Q2 2018. Notice that while consumption is a big driver of GDP growth generally, it did not dominate growth so much in any quarter as it did in Q2 2019. And when it wasn't a big contributor, as in Q42018, GDP growth was weak.

The good news is that if the consumer keeps spending, we can assume that eventually business investment will pick up and GDP growth will accelerate. But with the challenges facing corporate executives around tariffs and trade, it could be some time before that happens. So the fact the consumer is spending so freely is great news, but what if they stop?

The problem with economic growth relying so much on the consumer – more than the historic norm - is that any pullback in spending could be catastrophic for growth. Look at Q42018 – if Investment were negative as in Q2 2019, GDP growth would have been below 1%!!!

Which leads us into the reason why such a high level of consumption is troubling.

Consumer Confidence versus Consumer Sentiment

One way that economists and analysts gauge the level of potential consumer spending is through a couple of surveys that determine, whether accurately or not, how the consumer 'feels' about their current and future situation and prospects. There are two major indexes for measuring these feelings. One is the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index and the other is the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence index. Most of the time, these indexes trend in the same direction despite having very different methodologies. This past month, however, those indexes deviated from each other and while one index was showed some optimism, the other one indicated that consumer confidence was heading in the opposite direction. If you're making investments dependent on the consumer, then, which one do you believe?

Another question is whether consumer confidence indexes are leading or lagging indicators. There are arguments for both. On the one hand, some economists view consumer confidence as a lagging indicator, which responds only after the overall economy has already changed. While others suggest it is a leading indicator, since it is a strong indication of future consumer spending. Either way, since consumer spending makes up 70% of the US economy, it is an important metric to watch for potential changes in the direction of economic growth.

And the Consumer Says

The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment index posted its largest monthly decline since December 2012. Unlike 2012, which was driven by fears of the fiscal cliff and squabbles in government, this time the decline was more to do with risks to global trade and tariffs – which coincidentally have been heightened due to the tantrums from a different branch of government.

It would be one thing if there was some clarity on which way this tariff thing is going to go, and CEOs would be able to plan for higher tariffs if they had some clarity on what they will look like. But the Trump Tweet reversals on potential policies have many corporate executives sitting on their hands, that is, if they're not using their hands to pull out their hair.

According to the most recent release by the University of Michigan, one third of respondents mentioned tariffs in a negative tone. (The UM survey is based on telephone interviews) The same respondents that mentioned tariffs also mentioned higher inflation expectations and were more likely to expect rising unemployment, and saw household income gains diminish.

Unlike the UM index, however, The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index declined only marginally in August to 135.1 from 135.8. The differences in the sub-components of each index also varied considerably. For example, The Present Situation Index of the CB Index increased from 170.9 to 177.2, while the Expectations index declined from 112.4 last month to 107 this month. Meanwhile, the UM Sentiment index breaks down into the Current Index and the Expected Index. The Current Index declined from 110.7 to 105.3 – a stark contrast to the improvement in the CB's Present Situation Index. Meanwhile, the most troubling result of all was the Expected Index hitting the lowest point since January 2019 – dropping almost 11 points from 90.5 to 79.9. The UM Sentiment Index, therefore, was much more pessimistic overall. Which one should we believe?

On the one hand, the UM Sentiment index declined considerably and tariffs and inflation were big mentions. While on the other hand, the CB index declined only slightly overall while the Present Situation index improved.

What is an investor to think about this and how should you invest your portfolio? Besides heeding our broken-record advice to be more defensive, including low volatility strategies, there are a few ideas you can add exposure to in your portfolio during uncertain times.

Can You Hear Me Now?

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) operates one of America’s largest wireless networks with 118.0 million retail connections (as of December 2018) and the country’s premier all-fiber network through its Consumer and Business segments. VZ’s media group, partnering with Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, offers information and entertainment services to consumers while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. The company also provides network services for the federal government including business phone lines, data services, telecommunications equipment, and payphones.

In line with Verizon’s core competency in wireless, the company is focused on rolling out 5G, deploying 5G fixed and mobile services in 30 US cities by the end of this year (deployed in 9 markets as of Q2) with the addition of new devices to the portfolio (launched Inseego MiFi 5G device) and accelerating fiber deployment (+60 cities). Contribution from these new 5G developments would enable the company to offset the secular decline in wireline revenue (TTM ended 2Q: -3.8% YoY) in the long run. The company lost subscribers in its legacy wireline business that will keep the segment's EBITDA margin flat in the near term, despite cost savings from restructuring and network transformation. However, Verizon’s FiOS revenue would continue to provide support to the wireline segment, partially offsetting the challenges in that business. Verizon’s wireless services revenue continues to perform well, driven by high-quality subscriber base as well as recent gains in postpaid subscribers.

Verizon has a history of 12 consecutive years of dividend increases at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2006-2018. In H1 2019, the company paid $5.0 billion to shareholders as dividends. Despite aggressive spending to build out the 5G network and other capital expenditures, Verizon is able to pay dividends to its shareholders on the back of strong operating cash flows (H1 2019 operating cash flows: $15.8 billion). For dividend seeking investors, Verizon can be an attractive option given a current dividend yield of ~4.2%.

VZ reaffirmed its guidance for 2019, expecting revenue and adjusted earnings per share to grow by single-digit percentages. Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $17 billion to $18 billion on the back of the roll out of commercial 5G service. Cash taxes are anticipated to be $2 billion to $3 billion higher compared to 2018.

With consumers unlikely to downgrade or eliminate their subscriptions to VZ, this is a good defensive play.

Diversification over Concentration

For investors that have exposure to individual REITs, we might suggest a more diversified approach by investing in the Cohen and Steers Total Return Realty Fund (RFI) – a closed end fund.

CEFs provide active management and while many CEFs use leverage to enhance returns, RFI does not. This could be good or bad depending on which direction the fund goes – in a bull market, leverage is good, but it can be disastrous in a bear market. If we're prepping for the possibility of a bear market, no leverage is better.

However, note that over the last five years, the fund has outperformed many leveraged peers despite a favorable environment for REITs. There are other Cohen and Steers funds and some are managed by the same team, but they do have some differences in how they are deployed and the breakdown of their portfolio construction methodology.

RFI also has the lowest expense ratio – which is likely to contribute to its outperformance. It has an expense ratio of 0.88% compared to 1.05% for the Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (RNP) and 1.32% for the Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI).

The fund is trading at a premium to its NAV but that is not surprising given a defensive-minded and income-driven market environment. Under normal circumstances, I might suggest waiting for better pricing, but when a hurricane is potentially approaching, you put up your shutters and hope for the best.

Dividend Growth Trumps High Dividends

Lastly, we believe that dividend growth strategies are not only good in all macro environments but especially so during tough times. Unlike high dividend strategies, whose outperformance is driven by low volatility and a value tilt, dividend growth strategies are driven by high quality first, then by low volatility.

In a tough environment, investing in high-quality companies tends to result in outperformance relative to both the broader market and a pure high dividend approach.

High quality is defined quantitatively by metrics such as return on equity, earnings growth, stability of earnings growth, and the stability of revenue growth, to name a few.

In the table below, we show the comparison between two dividend-focused ETFs - the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) and the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM).

Source: YCharts

Over the last three months, as markets have become more volatile, VIG has outperformed VYM by almost 6% and almost 3% in the last month alone. If the current environment remains on trend, then we expect this outperformance to continue.

Source: YCharts

When we looked at performance relative to risk, VIG also had a higher risk-adjusted return as measured by both the Sharpe ratio and the Sortino ratio, with only a slightly higher standard deviation.

Source: YCharts

And for investors who don't want to miss further upside if the market continues to set new highs, VIG also has a higher beta (sensitivity to the market) and a more attractive up/down capture as well – just in case we're wrong.

Source: YCharts

These are interesting times to say the least. Gone for now are those days of multiple new highs on consecutive days – replaced by alternating days of gains and losses – some being fairly large moves. There is a heightened sensitivity in the markets and a lack of clarity on a number of factors, including Fed rate moves, Tariffs, Brexit, and Tweets that're driving the craziness in the markets.

One obvious strategy is to raise cash. After all, investors who have been in the market for the good part of the last 10 years have benefited nicely. But timing the market is tough and there are analyses that show it is best to be invested on the worst days than to not be invested on the best days. In other words, better to stay invested at all times. However, it is smart investing to reposition as necessary and I believe this is one of those moments. You don't want to be out of the market, but you certainly want to invest in higher-quality, income-paying, less volatile opportunities.

