Ryanair: The Absolute Leader Has Hidden Profitability

Presently, both profitability and the stock are under pressure. However, there's a temporary factor affecting profitability which is about to be removed.

It's arguably the Southwest of Europe, and it will continue growing.

The 737 Max is an issue... for Boeing

Ryanair (RYAAY) is the undisputed European leader when it comes to discount airlines. It’s often said to be the European Southwest Airlines (LUV), and for good reason. It, too, flies a nearly-all Boeing 737 (BA) fleet, ensuring large pilot training and maintenance synergies and savings.

On top of that, Ryanair typically flies to secondary, less-common airports. This leads to much lower airport fees, allowing it to charge much lower ticket prices as a result. Due to an aggressive add-on policy (baggage, etc.), Ryanair then recovers part of its discounting, thus getting better revenue per seat than its ticket prices alone would suggest.

All of this is made evident by Ryanair in its investor presentations. For instance, here the company compares its costs per passenger across several cost categories with other European discount airlines as well as Southwest:

Source: Ryanair Q1 FY2020 Earnings Presentation

In spite of this leadership, 2019 has been a rough year for Ryanair stock. Between Brexit fears, trade war fears, labor strife, a sluggish European economy and airline cycle fears, the stock has lost ~18% of its value year to date. It is also ~54% below its all-time highs set in early 2018.

Yet, Ryanair remains the undisputed leader. The company's FY2020 guidance, at midpoint and after the effects of an unfavorable airline cycle, puts its FY2020 P/E at 12.4x. That’s hardly expensive for the undisputed leader enjoying structural advantages in the middle of an unfavorable cycle.

Therein, though, lies the gist of this article. The current Ryanair net profit guidance (750-950 million EUR) is actually negatively influenced by a very, very temporary factor.

Hidden Profitability

What’s this temporary factor I’m talking about?

Well, Ryanair routinely nearly entirely hedges its fuel needs going forward. Fuel costs are an airline’s biggest cost. For instance, for Ryanair and referring to FY2019, fuel and oil constituted ~32% of revenues and ~37% of operating costs. For reference, staff costs represented just 13% of revenues and ~15% of operating costs.

It so happened that this hedging strategy backfired during FY2020. The airline has been stuck with very high hedged fuel costs:

This can be seen compared to:

The hedging being available now for FY2021 (11% lower than for FY2020 right now, but in reality even lower, as it’s possible to hedge lower now);

Or compared to hedging for other airlines. For instance, easyJet (OTCPK:EJTTF) is running through a hedge book at $580/metric ton, but when it comes to next year, the price it will pay will be similar to Ryanair’s.

With fuel 11% lower, and it comprising 32% of revenues, this means there’s hidden profitability amounting to at least ~280 million euros. If we raise Ryanair’s midpoint net profit figures by 280 million euros, then it’s actually trading at just ~9.3x earnings. This is extremely low for the absolute low-cost leader in Europe, arguably at a possible trough in the airline cycle.

There’s a final consideration. Due to Boeing’s troubles with the 737 Max, Ryanair will grow slower for 1-2 years. However, Ryanair will reach (indeed, has already reached, though the terms were not announced) a deal with Boeing where Boeing will eat the costs of its own blunders.

Conclusion

Ryanair is the absolute low-cost leader in the European airline market. Due to this advantage and it competing in a fragmented market filled with high-cost legacy airlines, Ryanair has been - and will continue to be - a growth company for years into the future.

Yet, due to a large number of fears, Ryanair is now available at very low valuation multiples, especially when we exclude a temporary negative impact from fuel hedging effects.

Ryanair is a clear buy.

______

Disclosure: I am/we are long RYANAIR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.