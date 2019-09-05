Crescent Point: The Asset Sale Has Made The $13 NAV Achievable

Another deal may be in the works as well.

Note: All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Energy assets are thrash. The only way the market would see any value in them is if E&Ps changed their business model to include the selling of Beyond Meat's (BYND) burgers. It was hence a rather pleasant surprise to see Crescent Point Energy (CPG) execute a rather positive deal in this horrid environment. We break down the numbers and give you our take as to why this could really rocket with even modestly higher oil prices.

The deal

CPG announced that it would sell a total of 27,000 barrels per day equivalent or boe.

Agreements to sell 27,000 boe/d of upstream assets for approximately 4.7 times cash flow. Net debt expected to improve to approximately $2.75 billion at year-end 2019, down from $4.40 billion prior to the changes in senior management in 2018. Transactions strengthen balance sheet and lower pro-forma net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio by approximately 0.4 times. Accretive to debt-adjusted funds flow per share by approximately 11 percent, while also improving the corporate operating netback by approximately five percent, lowering the capital required to sustain annual production and enhancing the Company's financial flexibility.

On a cash-flow basis, the asset sales were not sold too richly.

Source: CPG presentation

But the key for CPG was that it got what it valued these reserves at the current strip.

1,300 per acre of undeveloped land or $3,100 per acre of undeveloped land with recognized drilling locations, net of PDP reserves value of $404 million using independent reserves at current strip pricing.

Why this is good news for the long-suffering shareholders

CPG's 2018 report showed its NAV at over $24.00/share. The assumptions used though might appear a tad optimistic to some.

Source: CPG 2018 Annual report

But CPG did disclose also the NAV at a $55.00 USD flat price.

The Company's 2P NAV was $24.41 per share at year-end 2018, based on independent engineering pricing, or $13.38 per share, based on a more conservative pricing assumption of flat USD $55.00/bbl. Excluding any value attributed to land and seismic, Crescent Point's year-end 2P NAV increased by four percent to $11.37 per share in 2018. This NAV includes $6.01 per share of developed producing value for the Company's existing production over its remaining economic life, as represented by its year-end 2018 proved and probable developed producing reserves. The Company's 1P and PDP NAVs at USD $55.00/bbl increased by approximately eight percent and 11 percent, respectively, in 2018, excluding any value attributed to land and seismic.

Source: CPG 2018 Annual report

Now in our opinion $65 USD is the minimum average required to balance demand and supply over the next 5 years. But even assuming that the price is likely to be $55.00 USD, the NAV is more than 3X the current price. So as long as CPG can sell at that NAV and buy back its shares, NAV per share should keep improving. This might appear a difficult task to accomplish, but we have seen our favorite REIT do exactly that. CPG plans to continue buybacks and they will be highly accretive here.

The Company is in a strong position to continue executing its share repurchase program in 2019 and currently budgets approximately $125 million for accretive share repurchases during the year, based on guidance at current strip prices.

The other big backdoor advantage is that the sale increases CPG's net hedges.

Source: CPG presentation

With almost 50% hedged for the next 6 months, CPG's cash flow predictability increases substantially. CPG has used complicated 3-way collars for the bulk of its hedging, but they should be protective unless oil drops below $49.00 USD/barrel. At that point CPG will actually lose revenues with further oil price drops. We think that is an unlikely outcome and oil is more likely to breach $65 USD than $50 USD.

More deleveraging?

When we saw the news of a deal we actually thought this had to do with the infrastructure assets that CPG had mentioned.

Travis Wood Okay, thanks. Good morning everybody. In the press release, Craig, I think you've highlighted about $50 million of cash flow out of the infrastructure assets that you’re marketing. Can you help us understand kind of what needs to be realized and kind of the nuances for those assets to drive that $50 million in free cash? And then in the context of value and we're starting to get questions on what the value of those assets could be. Is it fair for us to use kind of an eight to 11 times range given where some of the infrastructure assets have transacted to-date? Craig Bryksa Hey, Travis, so the infrastructure packages are Southern Saskatchewan gas infrastructure. So it's all our gas processing facilities and our major transmission lines are included in that. This is all in Southern Saskatchewan. So the $50 million of cash flow to the potential purchaser, that's a combination of the throughput and the tools that would make that up. And then your question around the cash flow call, I think you said eight to 11 times is that right? Travis Wood Yes. Craig Bryksa Yes, so that is -- that’s a fair assumption on that. Travis Wood And is there -- and on that $50 million is -- are you -- I know it's probably a bit of a sensitive subject given where we're at in the process. But is there a range on that potential cash flow; is there a scenario where we could see more than $50 million of cash flow? Craig Bryksa So to add to Travis, we're right in the middle of the process and that's all part of the negotiations, $50 million is what we're basing it off based on the throughput and the tools. Travis Wood Okay. And then maybe in the same context, if we assume $50 million in cash flow take that as processing fee and throughput fee. How do we think about the cost structure kind of pro forma, if something like this transaction was in Crescent Point? Craig Bryksa So our goal with this one Travis is to keep our net backs basically neutral. And part of that is -- part of this package is a oil pipeline that will allow us to realize better pricing for our crude stream.

Source: CPG Q2-2019 transcript

That is a long conversation but one that highlights how CPG can get another $400-500 million without losing its netbacks. This could drop debt to EBITDA closer to 1.2X at current strip. A number in line with the debt to EBITDA of Suncor (SU). SU which we believe is undervalued trades at 6X FFO. CPG is trading closer to 1.2X. So there is significant room for multiple expansion.

Conclusion

At $65 USD oil, CPG's FFO would exceed its current market cap and free cash flow after capex to maintain production would be close to $800 million.

Data by YCharts

That kind of free cash flow yield (30%) alongside a 1.2X debt to EBITDA is rather hard to imagine but it is exactly what will be offered here should CPG execute its infrastructure sale and we are right about oil. The risks are there, especially if we are materially wrong on oil prices, but the upside should be rather substantial as CPG starts buying more and more shares. The company has done exactly what it promised and it is controlling its expenses better than at any other time.

Source: CPG 2018 Annual report

We think the story has not changed since we recommended it (at a much higher price), but has become far more compelling as the catalyst is in place.

While CPG did not make it into our high yield picks, our model portfolio is full of high-quality stocks which produce dependable income. Join us and get access to our portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred portfolio, our bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. You also get access to our report entitled "Our Favorite Picks for 2019." High Dividend Opportunities, The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees. We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 3,100 members and six contributors. We recently launched our all-Preferred Stock & Bond portfolio for safe high-yields ahead of a weaker economy and market volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPG, SU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



TIPRANKS: BUY