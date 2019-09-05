Shopping For Yield At Kroger

Earnings are due out soon. Quarterly results may not be that great, but the outlook for annual growth this year and next is positive.

Investment Ideas, They're Where You Find Them

Kroger (KR) has popped up on my radar as a possible investment for the technical investor. A glance at the KR chart got my attention, and a look at the company's dividend metrics kept it. The question then became, is Kroger a Buy, and I think it is.

The Basic Thesis And Market Stance

My basic investment thesis for the Technical Investor is earnings growth and dividend growth fuel capital gains, income, and increasing yield on investment. Kroger has both EPS and Dividend Growth. My current market stance is to focus on U.S.-centric businesses in the consumer, utility, healthcare, and real estate sectors. Kroger fits this bill as well - it is a grocery-retailer operating in the U.S.

It Started With The Technical Picture

My interest in KR this week begins with the technical picture. My glance at the daily chart showed me a stock in reversal. The price of KR shot up in early August on a positive report on grocery sales (First Data reported grocery sales increased 5.5% in July) and has since pulled back to test support. Support was found at the short-term 30-day moving average, where another solid move up in prices occurred/is occurring.

The stock is now breaking out to new 2.5-month highs and looks like it will continue to move higher in the near term at least. $25 and $26 are easy targets and likely reached soon, while $28 and $29 are harder and may come later this year. This move is driven in part by fundamental strength in the U.S. consumer and to a smaller degree as a play on the consumer ex-China. Anyway, the point is that the chart was attractive enough to make me look at the dividend metrics, and those metrics are ones I like.

It's Really All About The Dividend

If the dividend isn't sound, then there's no reason to invest (in a dividend growth stock). This dividend is sound. The company is paying $0.64 annually, which comes out to about 2.70% at today's prices. The 2.70% isn't the best yield among the stocks I've been highlighting this summer, but it is nearly a full percent above the broad market average and nearly double the ten-year Treasury with an expectation for capital gains.

Capital gains can be driven by a variety of factors, including distribution growth, and Kroger had that. The company has been raising the payment regularly for 13 years, and the last one was substantially large: 12.62%. The ten-year average growth rate is also near 12%, which helps assure future increases will be large as well. The payout ratio, perhaps the most important figure when talking about future distribution growth, is well below my threshold at 28%. Plenty of room on the balance sheet for the company to increase the dividend in the future regardless of earnings growth.

Earnings, They're Due Out Soon

Kroger's revenue has been growing steadily over the last five years at least, despite weakness in the last two quarters. The last two quarters saw YOY declines in revenue of -0.28% and -9.5% respectively. The coming report is expected to show revenue fell from the sequential quarter but rose from the year-ago period. 2nd-quarter revenue is projected to grow by 1.79%, while EPS is expected to hold flat at $0.41 per share.

Revenue and earnings are expected to grow in 2019, fiscal 2020, albeit slowly. Revenue should grow about 0.07%, while EPS show grow a slightly more robust 0.3%. Looking to the next year, fiscal 2021, the consensus is much better; revenue growth will accelerate to 3.2% and EPS growth to 6.45%. So, earnings and revenue growth may not be that awesome when reported next week. Longer term, however, Kroger is expected to produce both EPS and revenue growth sufficient to fuel the dividend and future dividend increases.

Low Value, An Added Bonus

As if the dividend, the dividend growth, the technical picture, and revenue/EPS growth weren't enough, there is an added bonus: a low valuation. Shares of Kroger are trading at a low 11X forward earnings, which is well below the broad market average. The broad market is trading near 16.5X forward earnings and near the high end of the historical range. At current levels, Kroger could see some significant capital appreciation on simple multiple expansion.

Other supermarkets are trading at similarly low valuations but don't pay the same dividend. Surprisingly, I found that many of the most attractive consumer-focused dividend-growth stocks are also trading at these same low valuations. The yield/valuation ratios are so good, in fact, that I will not be surprised to hear more chatter about these stocks in the coming weeks and months.

Kroger, It's A Buy

The bottom line here is that Kroger is a Buy. The company is well-positioned business-wise for today's environment, the stock price is reversing, KR pays a nice dividend, the dividend growth outlook is good, revenue is growing, and EPS is growing. What's not to love?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.