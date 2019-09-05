Investor Sentiment Is Pretty Bullish For HD Supply Ahead Of Earnings

The fundamentals are above average with strong earnings growth and a high return on equity, but sales growth and the profit margin are below average.

Sentiment is Pretty Bullish for HD Supply Ahead of Earnings

Building supplies distributor HD Supply (HDS) is set to release second-quarter earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday. Analysts expect the Atlanta-based company to report earnings of $1.08 for the quarter on revenue of $1.64 billion. The company earned $0.99 per share in the second quarter of 2018 and the revenue came in at $1.60 billion.

Over the last few years, HD Supply has been able to grow its earnings at a pace of 25% per year while revenue has grown at a rate of 1% per year. In the first quarter, the company saw earnings grow by 20% while revenue was up 7%. Analysts expect earnings to grow by 27% in 2019 as a whole while revenue is expected to increase by 3.9%.

HD Supply’s management efficiency measurements are mixed. The return on equity is at 37.4% and that is really good, but the profit margin is at 10.5% and that is slightly below average. The company recently completed the acquisition of Houston-based Presto Maintenance Supply, but the impact of that acquisition should be minimal on the quarterly results.

Overall, HD Supply has solid fundamentals with strong earnings growth and a strong return on equity. Sales have been growing at a more modest pace and the profit margin is below average, but the overall fundamental picture for the company is solid.

Stock Bouncing Off Upward Sloped Trend Line

Looking at the weekly chart for HD Supply, we see that the stock has been trending higher for the last few years, but the rally hasn’t been a crazy one that would be hard to maintain. The stock moved up over 50% from mid-2017 through August 2018, but then pulled back in the second half of 2018.

If we connect the low from 2017 with the low from December, it creates a trend line that the stock is hovering near at this time. It did dip below the trend line briefly for a few weeks and has turned slightly higher in the last two weeks.

Looking at the weekly overbought/oversold indicators, the weekly stochastic readings were in oversold territory for the last few months and now appear to be making their way up. The indicators looked similar in the fourth quarter of 2018. If the stock performs similarly this time, we could see a rally of over 30% over the next four or five months.

Sentiment Toward HD Supply is Pretty Bullish at This Time

The sentiment indicators for HD Supply are currently skewed to the optimistic side. There are 16 analysts following the stock and 14 of them have the stock rated as a “buy” while the other two have it rated as a “hold.” This puts the buy percentage at 87.5% and that is well above the average range of 65% to 75%. Looking at the table of ratings from the Wall Street Journal we see that analysts have been increasingly bullish over the last few months with several shifting from “overweight” to “buy.” The number of hold ratings has fallen from five to two in the last three months.

The short-interest ratio for the stock is currently at 2.52. The ratio is below average which is a sign of optimism, but it has been trending higher over the last few months. The ratio hasn’t been rising due to an increase in the number of shares sold short, but rather it has been rising because the average daily trading volume has been falling. It would be more of a bearish sign if the ratio was rising due to an increase in short interest.

The put/call ratio is a paltry 0.528 and that is one of the lowest put/call ratios I have seen lately. There are 12,598 puts open and 23,864 calls open at this time. Not only is the ratio low compared to other stocks, it has been falling sharply in the last three months. When the company reported earnings on June 11, the ratio was at 1.21. So we see excessive optimism from options traders and the optimism has been growing in the last three months.

My Overall Take on HD Supply

I have mixed feelings about HD Supply right now. The fundamentals are decent with good earnings growth and a strong return on equity, but those two factors are offset to some degree by the below-average sales growth and profit margin. Overall, I would rate the fundamentals as above average.

The technical picture is pretty good from my view. The stock pulled back and has now started to turn higher. Seeing the weekly stochastic readings moving out of oversold territory is encouraging and if we see a repeat of what we saw from December to May, that would be a great opportunity.

The overly optimistic sentiment readings are my biggest concern. The buy percentage from analysts is higher than the average stock, the short-interest ratio is lower than the average stock, and the put/call ratio is extremely low. All three of those things are suggesting excessive bullish sentiment. When I see these types of readings toward a stock ahead of an earnings report, it concerns me that the expectations may be too high. I know that might not seem like the case given how the stock has moved lower over the last four months, but that is what these particular indicators are showing.

I suggest using caution when it comes to HD Supply. The company has beaten earnings estimates in each of the last eight quarters, but in the last four quarters, the stock hasn’t been able to move higher immediately afterwards. The stock trended lower last September and in December after beating earnings each time. In March the stock moved lower immediately following the report and then recovered, but not for long. In June the stock gapped lower after the report and then moved sideways before dropping lower again in August.

Ideally, I would like to see the company beat earnings and then gather enough momentum to move back above the weekly moving averages- it is below all three on the chart right now.

