Should You Fear September? It Depends On The Year

This year, August has in fact set up a scenario where high volatility could see follow through for the month.

There's some truth to the statement, if volatility measures have anything to say about the matter.

September cometh, ye traders of equity (DIA, QQQ, IWM, ACWI, EEM).

Even as I write these words, yields are plunging and risk attitudes are in contraction. SPX realized volatility is not far off from 20 vol points, and that's as we head into September. We've got the makings for a rough month.

Andrew Thrasher puts the empirical data out there. Going back to 2001, September has been the worst month for equity returns across all four of the major US indexes. I find it interesting that, historically, the indexes each have experienced their own unique profile. That's a good thing, as it hints at diversification benefits even between these groups.

But when it comes to September, the average return data doesn't look pretty.

For what it's worth, CNBC saw fit to publish a piece similar to the graphic that Mr. Thrasher put out. It has some interesting details relating to sectors and the like.

Empirical Data Is Not Destiny

I'm usually not much a fan of seasonality theories. I see the phenomenon of "good" or "bad" months to invest more as a factor that might exaggerate a mood on the street so long as that same temperament exists, to begin with. What I mean by that is that if traders are already stressed, the fact that it is September may give them that much more reason to sell. Vice versa for months like December.

As it turns out, this year markets are heading into September with considerable baggage. As the CNBC article above points out, trade-related stresses are still weighing on the risk assets. August was quite choppy.

Above is the level on spot VIX (closing prints) going back to January 2011. I suppose that you could say that September is more susceptible to bouts of high volatility than other months.

But what pops for me is that September tends to get triggered more readily if August closed out with a decent amount of volatility. Vol tends to be autocorrelated, so this shouldn't come as a big shock. While we have observed more volatility-laden Augusts per the VIX heat map above, this August is certainly competitive, as can be observed below.

The Pieces Are In Place

I believe that the calendar can play a role in terms of returns and, relatedly, volatility. But "scary" returns tend not to strike from out of the blue, but rather they are part of a larger evolving pattern. We see that if this September turns out to be a doozy, we can credit August with the assist.

There is of course room for data to improve, or for the trade talks to take a turn for the better, or for sovereign yields to rise. If this happens, I don't believe there is any reason to expect September to generate a sour investment profile.

