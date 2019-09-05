Selling Option Premium Once More In Kroger

Probably more than any other time, the jury seems to be out on where the broad equity indexes in the US are headed. With gold and silver rallying violently in recent weeks, the perma-bears are out in force again stating that economic conditions are going to get worse. The line of thinking here is that the US seems to have begun a dovish cycle once again. Interest rates are on the decline which they believe will affect the US dollar adversely over time. Suffice it to say, they believe that the US stock markets are massively overbought and due for a major correction any day now.

Then you have the bulls who believe that technological innovation will continue driving economic growth forward. High growth sectors such as robotics, autonomous vehicles, renewable energy and artificial intelligence, etc. are expected to really move the needle in the global economy.

Who is correct? Take your pick. From our cycles work which involves Dow Theory, there is no reason to believe that a major correction will take place in the near term. In fact, as we stand, we have no interest in touching our long-term value and dividend plays.

In saying this, we like to diversify our portfolio by trading stocks with high implied volatility. For example, we recently put on a delta neutral trade in a gold mining ETF as its implied volatility was well above the highs of its annual range.

Furthermore, we sold puts back in June in Kroger Co. (KR) when the firm announced its quarterly earnings. We actually got assigned on those puts and are long KR stock at present at $23 per share. We already have a paper gain on our shares (Kroger currently trading at $24.66). We expect to play earnings once more on the 12th of this month. Here is our roadmap.

As we can see from the long-term chart above, Kroger has been making higher highs and higher lows over the past two decades or so. The recent lows as well as the lows last December demonstrate to us that we have a possible symmetrical triangle or coil in play. These patterns usually play themselves out as continuation patterns. Obviously, we will not know until prices close above or below one of those converging trendlines.

The proximity of those multi-year trendlines to the share-price means opportunity could be at hand sometime soon. Or could it? We, as mentioned, do not want to be greedy and will instead play the implied volatility trade here.

Source: Interactive Brokers

As we can see from the chart, implied volatility at well over 40% is well over its 12-month average at present. We expect to see IV continuing to rise until earnings are announced next week. Our go-to strategy when holding shares of a designated company going into earnings is to sell out of the money call options. We wait until the option premium is at its highest and then sell call options either out of the money or even at the money. Remember the goal here is to collect as much premium as possible before we get the inevitable volatility contraction once earnings get released.

In terms of risk to the downside with this earnings trade, if earnings were to disappoint, we would continue to hold our shares. The risk is simply the same as holding long stock if earnings tanked the stock. Kroger is still trading with a very attractive valuation compared to the averages in this industry and pays out a nice 2.6% dividend yield. The combination of that call option premium along with those dividends has the potential to significantly reduce our cost basis over time which is what we want.

To conclude, we are aware that some investors who are long KR will not want to risk letting go (through covered calls) of their Kroger shares. However, because KR is liquid and presently has high implied volatility, we do not mind risking our shares as long as we make a profit in doing so. Although our portfolio has a directional bias, we are always conscious of our deltas. Strategies such as these diversify our portfolio because of the short delta element of the sold call options. Many times when one risks losing their shares, it results in higher portfolio returns, especially in trade-bound markets. We will wait until next week to put this on.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.