Enterprise Products Partners: Forward Growth Of Export Market Creates Opportunity

Although upstream growth estimates are not as robust as they once were, it is still expected that the United States will see strong production growth going forward.

On Tuesday, September 3, 2019, midstream and pipeline giant Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) gave a presentation at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference. As is usual for presentations of this sort, the company devoted a decent amount of time towards making an investment case in itself. Admittedly, there is certainly a strong case to be made in favor of having a long position in Enterprise Products Partners, which we will discuss over the course of this article.

In addition to simply making a case in itself though, the company also discussed the currently strong tailwinds favoring the midstream industry in general right now and these would certainly be applicable to both making an investment case in Enterprise or in many of its peers. Overall then, there was certainly a lot to like here and I would encourage anyone interested in further research on the company or industry to review the presentation that I linked earlier in the previous paragraph.

Enterprise Products Partners owns one of the largest pipeline and midstream infrastructure networks in the United States. In total, the company has approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines carrying liquids, refined products, and natural gas along with enough storage to handle 260 million barrels of liquids and refined products and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company also has numerous supporting facilities including 26 processing plants, 23 fractionators, and 11 condensate distillation facilities. Finally, Enterprise Products Partners is one of the major firms supporting the emergence of the United States as an energy-exporting nation as it owns 18 export docks handling natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products, and PGP.

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

One of the things that we can clearly see here is that Enterprise's enormous network allows it to have a presence in most of the major basins in which oil and natural gas is produced. Indeed, the only major basin without the company's presence is the Williston basin (which contains the Bakken and Three Forks shales) in Montana and the Dakotas. This allows the company to have some diversification since some of these basins have different fundamentals than others.

For example, the majority of the production growth that the industry has seen over the past few years has been centered on the Permian region in West Texas. If Enterprise Products Partners did not have a presence in that region then it would not have benefited from that growth to the same degree that it has. While the Permian is expected to continue to be the largest source of the predicted production growth over the coming few years, it may not be the only source so Enterprise's operations elsewhere will help it benefit from these other opportunities as well.

The company's breadth of operations also gives it another advantage over smaller peers. There are a number of steps involved in preparing a resource from the time it leaves the ground until it can be marketed. For example, natural gas must be processed in order to remove the impurities and therefore it must be gathered from the gas fields and transported to the processing plant before it can be transported to the end user.

A similar situation exists for natural gas liquids, which need to be fractionated, and so on. In addition, in many cases the resources will need to be stored for some length of time at some point along the process. Enterprise Products Partners has the ability to perform all of these steps itself without needing to involve an outside third-party (the sole exception to this is refining crude oil as Enterprise does not own any refineries).

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

The reason why this is an advantage for Enterprise Products Partners is because it allows the company to extract a greater amount of value from the commodities moving through its network than many of its peers can. This comes from the simple fact that the company is able to extract a fee at each step of the process so it is not uncommon for the company to receive five to seven fees instead of simply one for moving the resources through its pipelines. This ultimately results in a greater amount of revenue for the company as well as potentially greater efficiency.

One of the curious things about master limited partnerships like Enterprise Products Partners is that their unit price performance is often disconnected from the actual financial performance of the business. This can create opportunities for investors that know how to take advantage of them. As we can see here, the company's unit price tends to correlate somewhat with the price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

This is likely due to Enterprise Products Partners commonly being thought of as an energy company, much like the major integrated oil firms. However, midstream companies are infrastructure companies and in some cases, pipelines are actually regulated like utilities. In addition, the revenues and cash flows of midstream companies like Enterprise Products Partners do not vary with oil prices like those of the true energy companies do. We can see this here:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

Thus, an opportunity may exist in picking up the units of Enterprise Products Partners at those times when oil prices are low and the sentiment towards energy companies is not particularly good. This is somewhat true today and therefore investors may want to consider acquiring a position in the company.

Of course, this would not be much of an opportunity if the forward outlook of the company was less than promising. Fortunately though, this is not the case. In fact, the forward outlook for the entire midstream industry is quite good right now due mostly to current expectations that the upstream production boom that the nation has been benefiting from over most of the past decade will continue for at least the next few years. As we can see here, the nation's upstream producers have identified upwards of 670,000 drilling locations that could be commercially viable throughout the nation's various unconventional plays:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

It is, of course, worth noting that there is no guarantee that all of these locations will ultimately be drilled. It does seem likely that at least some of them will though, which will contribute to the growth of the nation's oil and natural gas output. In fact, between today and 2025, the nation's production of natural gas liquids is expected to increase by 30% and its production of crude oil is expected to increase by 33%. While this is down a bit from earlier estimates, it still represents fairly significant growth:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners projects that essentially all of this growth will come from the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford shale, both of which are located in Texas and both of which contain a large Enterprise presence:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

This differs somewhat from previous production growth estimates. In particular, most estimates made last year and early this year showed basins other than those in Texas delivering very strong growth. This is a clear sign that the expectations are evolving to meet the economic environment and that with oil prices at today's levels, previously viable plays no longer make economic sense to develop. This is also the reason why upstream production is no longer expected to grow as rapidly as previously predicted. Nonetheless, the expectations for fairly strong growth remain and this should prove to be a good market environment for companies that transport these resources to market like Enterprise Products Partners.

Naturally, the existing facilities that Enterprise Products Partners owns only have a limited quantity of resources that they can transport. Therefore, in order to take advantage of the potential that this growth in upstream production offers in terms of the company's own cash flow growth, the company will need to add new capacity to its network. It is indeed doing this in the area of export facilities. As we can see here, Enterprise Products Partners is adding significant capacity to its export facilities handling liquid petroleum gas, crude oil, and PGP that is expected to come online by the end of 2020:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

These expansions will allow the company to better handle some of the incremental production coming online, most of which is bound for markets abroad. As the company's revenues and cash flow correlate directly with the quantity of resources that it handles, this should result in growth for the company over the next few years.

In conclusion, Enterprise Products Partners could offer an interesting opportunity for an investor today. This is due to the fact that its market value has been beaten down by the weakness in crude oil prices but the underlying business has not really been affected by this. In fact, the company has strong potential for forward growth so it may be worth considering for your portfolio.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long various MLP funds that have been known to have long positions in EPD on occasion. I do not hold any position in any company mentioned in this article directly.