GSE Treasury Plan Before Senate Banking Committee Meeting

The administration has been working on its plan for a very long time, and this Committee hearing is about discussing what steps Congress can take to address housing reform.

The Senate banking committee set aside time discuss the plan to get Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) out of conservatorship next week, on Tuesday:

Fannie and Freddie are two companies that have been in conservatorship since the Bush administration's Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson decided to shore up the banking system during the 2008 financial crisis. The government structured a contract between the Treasury department and their conservator, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, on behalf of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac that has been used to transfer all the profits of Fannie and Freddie during conservatorship to Treasury. Earlier this year, the White House instructed the US Treasury and HUD to put together a plan to get Fannie and Freddie out of conservatorship. HUD's Ben Carson will also be at the Senate Banking session:

The purpose of the session is to go over the plan. The chief architect behind the plan, Craig Phillips, said the government has been repaid. The plan is scheduled to come out Thursday after the market closes.

Investment Thesis

If the two companies are to exit conservatorship, the key objective of the plan, they need to be declared adequately capitalized. FHFA has yet to determine how much capital they need to have in order to exit conservatorship, but that rule is scheduled to be finalized this year. Mark Calabria will be working with the US Treasury to amend the Senior Preferred Securities Purchase Agreement (4th Amendment) this year. This sets the stage for the Federal Housing Finance Agency to task Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac with capital restoration plans. This past week, FHFA also has limited Fannie and Freddie base salaries for all employees to $600,000 for as long as they are in conservatorship. As such, management is incentivized to get Fannie and Freddie out of conservatorship ASAP so that they can pay themselves more. I own preferred shares and expect to participate in the capital raise and get at least par. It may take more than that to settle the lawsuits.

The Plan Is To End Conservatorship

The Trump memo explicitly states the goal of ending conservatorship:

Calabria mentioned it is possible for the two to be in conservatorship in 2024. Realistically, that's not going to happen. Capital requirements are being set in order to be within reach of raising capital. Further, it is not FHFA's job to put together the capital restoration plan. It is FHFA's job to ask for one to be submitted and then to approve it. FHFA has not done its job for over a decade, and instead, prevented the companies from retaining capital. In fact, FHFA's Calabria wrote that FHFA violated the law before he got there.

The Treasury plan will point out that stopping the sweep and letting the companies retain capital is within the administration's purview and is consistent with the law.

Capital, Capital, Capital

Mark Calabria said:

“It's insolvency, lack of capital that triggered the conservatorship,” he said. “It's going to have to be solvency, sufficient capital that primarily triggers the exit.”

It is his responsibility to determine how much capital that is exactly. It has to be within reach of what the markets are willing to invest into the companies in order to attract their money in the first place. FHFA's proposed capital rule is supported by the Moelis blueprint. That is to say, the proposed capital requirements are in line with what investors are willing to invest into the companies. These investors, however, want a substantial stake in the two companies, and they deserve it too. How much of a stake will determine the value of common shares? According to Moelis plan mechanics, I've put together a simple valuation table showing that the amount of money the government might expect to get from its warrants is tied to the common stock price:

The real question here is, if you have two companies that make $20 billion a year and you need to invest $125 billion into them in order to own a portion of their post-conservatorship regulated profits, what are they worth? Considering that this is setting the stage for one of the largest capital raises in history, I am expecting favorable terms for the people putting up that money.

Summary and Conclusion

With the announcement of the Senate Banking Committee meeting next week, it can be assumed that the Treasury plan is done, and now they are geared up to start executing against it. I own 4050 FMCCH, 7562 FMCCI, 8326 FMCCL, 400 FMCCN, 12439 FMCCP, 600 FMCCS, 3789 FMCCT, 8515 FMCKP, 200 FNMAM, 6872 FNMFN and 5 FNMFO. These are all preferred shares of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. I expect for them to be converted into common shares as part of the recapitalization process. This is more of a new money makes the rules type scenario where I figure new money would prefer to clear out the existing capital structure to accelerate the capital raise, not to mention that the leadership at the companies is able to pay themselves more as soon as they can exit conservatorship; so, it seems like everyone wants this to get done as quickly as possible. This doesn't even get into the context of how much money investment bankers should expect to make from the largest capital raise in history.

I expect par or more on preferred shares. I don't own common shares, but they may outperform preferred shares. I almost expect them to, but at the same point in time, I think that the lower the price that new money is able to recapitalize the companies at, the greater the return for the new money. So, you have competing interests there, and I don't think that the warrants get cancelled, but I do think that the Treasury declares senior preferred paid back. That's all for now, let's get ready to rock and roll!

