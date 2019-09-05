The Kinder Buying Spree Resumes

All purchases this year have come below $20.00/share, indicating firm buying support below that level. Hopefully, these buys turn out better than his pre-dividend cut purchases.

Tracking and following insider buying is perhaps one of the most well-regarded and easy-to-understand strategies out there – so much so that it’s become a bit of an investing truism. While insider sells can be for various reasons not related to actual value (personal needs, tax purposes), an outright buy can mean only one thing: the buyer believes the stock will be headed higher in the future. And who better to know that outlook is improving than those senior executives that – at least theoretically – know the company best?

Evidence of that has proven a bit specious. While the strategy back-tested quite well back in the pre-recession days, that really has not been the case of late. In order to create outperformance, little caveats have had to be added to the screen: the position of the insider (CEO/CFO purchases screen better than Directors or 10% insiders), momentum indicators (relative strength), etc. Insiders are often wrong and sometimes overzealous on the future outlook of their business. Perhaps no greater example of that folly is Richard Kinder and Kinder Morgan (KMI).

You sell, I’ll buy, and we'll see who comes out the best in the long run.

That 2014 quote referencing his aggressive insider buying, at least if you frame “long run” as over the past roughly six years, has aged like spoiled milk. Nonetheless, billionaires have plenty of capital and he has not backed off that long-term view. For anyone that takes stock of insider buys, Richard Kinder has been sending one heck of a signal this year. By no means has this gone under the radar; this activity has gotten a lot of press throughout 2019. However, I suspect most did not expect the rapid pace to continue as it has. Several months ago, I had assumed that he had hit the brakes on the purchases in 2019. The steady stream of open market activity had stopped.

Rather than intentionally pumping the brakes, it is highly likely that the pause was forced by regulatory risk. It is not unreasonable to assume that the three-month gap in purchases exists purely to avoid allegations of bad faith. Richard Kinder and other insiders were likely deep in negotiations related to the sale of Kinder Morgan Canada and Cochin to Pembina, a multi-billion dollar deal that would certainly be regarded as material. With those asset sales now out in the open, Richard Kinder was free to get back to the repurchases.

No question that the list of purchases is long this year. To date, he has purchases topping more than $120mm, inching up his personal holdings to more than 11% of the firm he helped co-found: more than 250mm shares. If you missed this, now you know. If you didn’t, there is an interesting general observation. I do find it interesting to note that all of these purchases came at prices below $20.00/share. Year to date, Kinder Morgan equity has closed above $20.00/share in 40% of trading days; looking at only days past the first quarter, that figure jumps to 60%. Yet every single purchase he has made has fallen below the $20.00/share threshold. Coincidence? Perhaps not. Any dips below that key level have been met with strong volume-driven buying. For anyone looking for a prospective entry point, that could be it. Alternatively, selling $20.00 puts could be a way to play entry for anyone a little hesitant to buy into this market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.