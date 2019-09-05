Reliable Income REIT Portfolio Update: One New Addition To The Portfolio

The retail industry continues to see downward pressure, but some companies are being unfairly punished, and I am jumping in.

August was a month that saw a lot of turbulence market-wide due to various factors, but primarily related to trade and recession fears.

In January 2019, I launched the Reliable Income REIT Portfolio for investors to follow and align their investments with me as we near the end of this historic bull run. The idea behind the portfolio is to invest in high-quality companies that provide high yield and reliable dividends. There are not too many worse situations than a dividend investor seeing one of their investments cut a dividend they are relying on, especially those in retirement. Thus, a well-built REIT portfolio can be trusted to provide you a safe income stream even when times are tough.

As such, in order to help those looking to add high-yield REITs in their portfolio, look no further than the Reliable Income REIT portfolio as we grow it together. As the economy, both here in the US and globally, begins to show signs of a slowdown, I am suggesting to my followers to begin to re-position some of their investments in defensive names, such as the REITs in the portfolio below. Before we get into the performance of the portfolio thus far, let’s go over our blueprint for the portfolio and give you a little more insight into why REITs deserve a spot in your portfolio. If you are new to REITs, feel free to take a look at one of my more recent articles, “Passive Income The REIT Way”, which goes into further details.

Portfolio Blueprint

Let’s take a look at how our Reliable Income REIT portfolio will be constructed:

High-quality companies paying reliable dividends

Invest only in REITs

Target portfolio yield of 6+%

Include a combination of both common and preferred shares

Here are the rules we will be sticking by for this portfolio:

I start by making a $2,000 initial investment in each stock as it joins the portfolio.

Additional investments of $1,000 will be made if any initial investments remain a compelling buy.

Dividends will be collected until we collect $1,000 before making another investment.

Only sell if the thesis breaks (dividend becomes unsafe, negative changes take place within the company, or strategy changes for the company).

Why Invest In REITs?

Investing in real estate is a tried and true method of successful investing that created many of today’s richest people in the world. In fact, a study done by Forbes in 2018 listed Real Estate as the industry having the third most billionaires in the world at 220, or 10%.

What attracts people to real estate is the fact that the industry is usually a predictable business, thanks in part to rental income, which makes this kind of investment highly attractive to long-term investors.

REITs tend to payer higher dividends than non-REIT stocks, due in part to their tax structure. REITs are required to pay out 90% of their otherwise taxable income to investors in the form of dividends in order to keep their REIT status. This structure forces REIT management teams to make the most of their capital, as they do not have the luxury of investing back into their company through income as much as non-REITs do, but they gain tax advantages by way of their REIT status.

Given that real estate is vital to both people and businesses, the demand for properties is always there, regardless of economic conditions.

REITs can be a solid defensive play for investors in the event the economy begins to slow as well, which has been a hot topic of discussion of late. In a recession, REITs have the ability to decrease rents for tenants who may be struggling in order to keep properties filled. In return, income streams tend to remain relatively resilient and consistent over the full cycle.

August Performance Update

Coming off the month of July, in which we saw the Reliable Income REIT portfolio produce 1-month returns of 2.1%, August was a volatile month for stocks considering we saw the Dow drop over 800 points one day, but overall, the S&P fell about 1% on the month. The Dow Jones Industrial was down about 1.8% on the month.

Turning our attention to real estate, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) was up 3.7% for the month of August. The strong performance from VNQ was largely related to strong a month for its two largest holdings, Welltower (WELL) and Crown Castle (CCI), gaining 9% and 10%, respectively for the month.

As for the Reliable Income REIT Portfolio, which is heavily focused (for the time being) on the retail sector, it fell 3.4% during the month. The invested value of the portfolio did increase to $13,077 invested now, with the new addition I made during the month, which we will discuss below. My goal is to invest $25,000 by the end of 2019, but only if opportunities present themselves.

Here is a look at the portfolio performance through August 2019:

Chart created by author

August Highlights

Received $29.40 in dividend payments during the month

Current yield on the portfolio is 7.79%

Yield on Cost for the portfolio is 7.84%

Total gain on portfolio (with Dividends) is 2.4%

Total Dividends expected for 2019: $618

Portfolio Activity

The month of August was not kind to a few holdings in the portfolio, which we all knew would contain volatility when making the purchases. Macerich Company (MAC) continued to fall on weakness related to all things retail. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) saw the same retail weakness impact that stock as well, thus having an adverse effect on the preferred shares we have in the portfolio.

However, even with the recent downward pressure, I am confident in these stocks long term simply due to the fact that investors are punishing all retail-related stocks even though some companies are performing well, i.e., the likes of Simon Property Group (SPG) and MAC.

At High Yield Landlord, we commonly use the phrase “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure”, and we strongly believe that is the case when it comes to MAC.

We believe that it is mostly a question of time horizon. It is no secret to anyone that mall REITs are currently undergoing some disruption due to changing consumer behavior and the growth of e-commerce.

Traders hear mall, they think Amazon (AMZN) and closing stores.

Landlords hear mall, they think prime location and entertainment.

Far too often, REIT investors get overly focused on short-term results and uncertainty, whereas private investors are focused on the long-term potential and understand that change brings opportunity.

As such, taking a long-term approach to this, I believe the opportunity that presents itself is reasonable enough to increase our position in the Mall REIT.

In addition, I made one new acquisition to the portfolio during the month by purchasing shares in SPG.

Simon Property Group is one of the largest real estate investment trusts in the market and invests in retail properties such as Class A Malls and Premium Outlet centers. SPG was founded in 1993 by brothers Melvin and Herbert Simon. By December of 1993, the company’s initial public offering closed and it began trading on the NYSE as a publicly traded REIT. The company owns, develops and manages premier shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations around the world.

(Source: 2018 Annual Report)

During Q2 ’19, the company reported a top line beat on revenue of $1.4 billion, which was a 0.9% increase YOY. The company reported FFO per share of $2.99, which was an increase of 0.4% and in line with analysts' expectations.

Sales per square foot continued to climb to its highest point, coming in at $669 for the quarter, a 3.6% increase from the prior year. Positive results were also driven by a 2.0% increase in comp NOI growth and a 1.6% increase in NOI for the portfolio as a whole. According to CEO David Simon, bankruptcies impacted comp NOI by 100 basis points during the quarter. Through the first half of the year, comp NOI is up 1.8%, compared to NOI growth for the full year of 3.6% in 2016, 3.2% in 2017, and 2.3% for all of 2018. As such, the first half is pacing quite well.

SPG management continues to invest in the business to continue the company’s tradition of maintaining a high-quality diverse portfolio. Regardless of the “sky is falling” mantra gong on throughout the industry, SPG is actually continuing to see growth, as evidenced by its NOI through the first half of the year.

Dividends Expected Next Month

I expect to receive $145.74 in dividends for the month of September.

$63 expected from MAC on 9/6/19

$45 expected from PEI-C on 9/17/19

$37 expected from BPR on 9/30/19

Looking Ahead

The uncertainty for the back half of the year, which I often talk about, remains a topic of discussion. Uncertainties around trade with China continues to be at the forefront. One day traders are optimistic, and one tweet later they are fearful about a deal getting done. What has been consistent is the fact that the market continues to climb higher even with the added volatility. Other areas of uncertainty include trade with Europe, global economic weakness, and rising tensions with Iran and possibly North Korea again, not to mention the beginning of the 2020 election season hitting stride. A lot of uncertainty, to say the least.

Now that you have had a chance to digest the portfolio results to date, I look forward to hearing your thoughts on the portfolio and hearing some of your ideas for any changes to be made. Good luck to everyone and happy investing!

