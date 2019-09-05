Despite Rising 8% Since My June Call, Office Properties Income Trust Still Has 70% Upside

Here I discuss why Office Properties has outperformed and why it isn't too late to get in.

Similarly, following my bearish call, Hospitality Properties Trust is up less than 1%, versus a 3.4% rise for the index over the same period.

Office Properties is up more than double the index since my bullish call over 2 months ago.

In late August, I wrote two pieces on two separate REITs. The first, on Office Properties Income Trust (OPI), was a bullish read on the company based on its valuation. The second, on the other hand, was a bearish warning that Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) was overpriced.

Since those pieces were published, my bullish pick has vastly outperformed the index with an 8% gain, while HPT has underperformed the index with less than a 1% gain.

Most clearly, both picks were quite contrarian. The response to my OPI pick was negative, with readers pointing out that OPI’s management has caused a tremendous decline in the REIT’s valuation over the years. At the same time, some readers said that recent acquisitions would benefit HPT in the short term.

What actually has played out for both REITs so far is quite the opposite. OPI’s AFFO for 2Q19 of $1.65, while still a decline, was far ahead of the expectations of $1.38, in no small part thanks to an improvement in occupancy rates, which rose sequentially from 89.6% to 91.6%, which in turn is helping offset a decline in total rent per square feet.

OPI’s primary strategy in staving off a decline in rents per square feet is continuing, which is a reason to remain cautiously optimistic of the REIT even as the market slowly begins to price in its recovery story. The REIT’s consolidation efforts are continuing, which in turn is lowering its overall debt level (and has recently helped OPI’s net debt-to-EBITDA ratio fall below 6.5x, at management’s target).

While HPT saw a smaller decline in AFFO to $1.03 from $1.07, occupancy declines contributed to RevPAR falling more than expected. Occupancy declines were a key concern in my pre-earnings article, in which I argued that management’s excuses for falling occupancy rates did not comport with observable trends in hospitality elsewhere. In 2Q19, management pointed to renovations as the culprit, which would indicate a one-off situation for the opportunistic investor.

That would be a mistake. In my June article, I noted that the only bullish case I could see for HPT would be renovation headwinds abating:

A hypothetical argument for HPT being a temporarily handicapped REIT due to its current renovations would suggest buying in now following first quarter’s weak results would be ideal. There is just one problem with this thesis: with 5.5% of properties currently being renovated, one would have to assume near 0% occupancy to place the 3.1% RevPAR decline solely on those properties. Nonetheless, the accretive growth in RevPAR from unrenovated properties could help slow down recent AFFO declines.

Until management stops blaming renovations, HPT would appear to remain a REIT to avoid.

Management and Current Pricing

A problem cited by a few readers with OPI is its external management structure and the external managers themselves: RMR Group (RMR). While I’m no fan of RMR and I have expressed my concerns with the company in my other articles, it is clear that management’s problems are priced in, and that at current valuations, OPI is priced affordable relative to the risks involved with RMR management.

To understand just how underpriced OPI is relative to its risks, a comparison of its P/AFFO ratio to HPT and the average for all REITs over $500 million is instructive:

Following the strong 2Q19 results, OPI’s P/AFFO improved negligibly to remain about 58% of HPT’s P/AFFO, while HPT’s P/AFFO did not decline substantially despite the renovation hypothesis being a clear bust. And OPI’s P/AFFO ratio remains substantially lower than the average across REITs among different sectors.

Looking Ahead

Clearly, the low valuation of OPI is an overreaction to risks that last quarter’s results demonstrate are becoming increasingly less material to the company. Although RMR is not doing well with HPT, they are doing better with OPI, yet the market has underpriced OPI relative to HPT (this may perhaps be because of sector-relative valuations, which is unfair, since HPT has not shown the turnaround that we’ve seen elsewhere in the hospitality sector).

Investors need to consider buying OPI at least until its P/AFFO ratio hits 6.7, which would imply a share price of $46.10, a 70.6% premium to its current market price. Investors who buy in now may see that 70.6% price appreciation appear gradually over coming months - at least until there is any indication that the company’s turnaround story has hit a snag.

