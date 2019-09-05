Fiserv's Incredible Run Is Not Over

With buzzwords like “fintech” and “payments” in the company’s profile, this stock has been a gift to investors for years now. Fiserv (FISV) is a leading fintech company that processes payments for numerous businesses across a wide variety of sectors and seems to be completely ignorant of broader market risks, creating a real opportunity for investors. The company has just completed a major acquisition and with First Data now being integrated into the company, adjusted earnings growth will continue to be in the low double-digit range, justifying the current valuation. There is a broad slate of revenue opportunities for this firm and with a high level of free cash flow conversion, it’s difficult to see how this company falters in the quarters ahead.

Source: Fiserv

Earnings Growth Potential Remains Intact

Fiserv provides a wide variety of services – everything from transaction and bill processing to account transfers to P2P transfers to mobile banking services. Partnerships continue to increase and as the market grows for fintech, so does Fiserv. The most important development is that back in January, the company announced its intention to acquire First Data and subsequently closed on the deal on July 29th. The deal was valued at $22 billion in an all-stock transaction in which First Data shareholders received 0.303 Fiserv shares for each share of First Data that they owned. Large-scale acquisitions aren’t easy to pull off nor are the targets simple to integrate, but the acquisition gives the company significantly more scale and processing power.

Despite this optimism, not all that glitters is gold and First Data recently announced that its joint venture with Bank of America (BAC), called Bank of America Merchant Services, will terminate in June 2020. The headlines upon first announcement of this seemed to be a stark negative, but the truth was in the details. First Data is the majority owner of this joint venture at 51% and what will follow is a proportional separation of clients and revenue, such that the two companies can continue to pursue the same operations and limit disruption to earnings. First Data will still provide clients of the total JV their current processing services until June 2023.

As a result, the company has been able to create a silver lining. What really impresses me is that despite the end of this JV, Fiserv still expects First Data to be important to new Bank of America merchants following the termination and that this announcement is actually neutral or accretive on an adjusted EPS basis 3-5 years out. There may be short and medium-term costs prior to this, which investors need to watch out for indications of such an occurrence.

The stock took the “neutral to accretive” outcome positively and has continued to move higher, despite the headlines suggesting that the termination might be bad for business. There will be a new processing agreement for new Bank of America clients post-June 2020, which does appease fears that the termination of the JV could be a large hit to earnings. The one item I’ll point to is that the company expects Bank of America pricing on the post-2020 clients to be “at a lower level,” which does negatively impact revenue growth. Synergy expectations from the First Data transaction are unchanged as a result of this termination, which I find to be the real positive. Integrating First Data and providing a suite of value-add offerings to clients is going to be the challenge that Fiserv faces, but I don’t believe they would’ve taken on such a sizable acquisition without the confidence to do so.

Source: Investor Presentation

In looking at Q2 earnings, top line growth, on an adjusted basis, is up +7% and non-adjusted is +4%. On a YTD basis, adjusted revenue is up +6%, with non-adjusted revenue +4%. I think with this as the backdrop, it’s important to look at forward guidance. The company expects internal revenue growth of +4.5-5% (adjusted being higher, but undisclosed) and adjusted EPS growth of +10-14%. While the revenue growth rates aren’t as high as what some might synonymize fintech with, the earnings growth can satisfy valuation concerns and continue to generate capital gains for shareholders, especially since the company is expecting a modest increase in the adjusted operating margin (which helps EBITDA). Investors should recognize that these earnings figures are net of First Data results, as the acquisition closed just a few days after Q2 earnings.

Source: Investor Presentation

My only issue is that on a non-adjusted basis, earnings growth has stalled. From 2017 to 2018, earnings improved only by $0.01 on a continuing basis (on a total basis, which includes discontinued operations, earnings were actually down $0.02 YOY). We’ve seen a similar trend in Q2, which is disappointing, but Q1 earnings were nearly cut in half on a YOY basis, which is rather alarming. The problem is that investors can’t look at the GAAP EPS that the company reports and, rather, needs to look at adjusted EPS, as this adds back one-time items and items that aren’t representative of the normal operations of the company. In that regard, adjusted EPS in Q2 showed an improvement of +9% YOY. Adjusted earnings on a YTD basis are up +11%.

Source: Investor Presentation

Valuation Reflects High Free Cash Flow Conversion

The stock is up +44% on a YTD basis and now boasts a market cap of nearly $72 billion. That’s significantly outpacing the market, especially considering there have been no major dips. The stock has tripled in the last five years and if you’re an investor sitting on the sidelines wondering if you missed the run, recognize that this stock has more to give.

If investors are looking at the non-adjusted earnings figures, the valuation for FISV is high. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that because with a 43x P/E, it’s not exactly that cheap. If someone wants to disagree with that notion, by all means do, but a 40x+ P/E has never been cheap by most investing standards. Now, as I’ve previously stated, adjusted EPS is the necessary figure to look at rather than GAAP EPS. On this basis, the company is expecting $3.39-$3.52 on the full year 2019.

This would equate to a forward earnings multiple of 30.7x. While this is substantially better than 43x forward earnings, it still looks expensive, especially for a company that’s only growing the top line at a mid single-digit rate. However, investors can easily argue that valuations for a basket of companies in the broader market are already expensive and to have an investment linked to the fintech market is worth paying 30x for.

Source: StockCharts

The stock also doesn’t pay a dividend, despite being now a $72 billion company. There may come a day when this starts to be an expectation of investors, especially in light of free cash flow developments. The company has an impressively high free cash flow conversion percentage and it’s only increasing. While the operating margin is roughly flat on a YOY basis, free cash flow conversion has improved from 78% to 91% currently. That’s incredible.

Free cash flow expected for the full year 2019 is $759 million. There’s a chance this is a low estimate from the Street currently, considering the materially higher free cash flow conversion rate YOY and the fact that 2018 free cash flow was $1.19 billion. Considering that the company is targeting a >105% free cash flow conversion rate (likely due to working capital efficiencies), there is the potential for a run rate $1 billion in free cash flow after 2019.

With $1 billion in free cash flow, paying a dividend to shareholders is a reality, but not necessarily worthwhile. For simplification, if the company was to pay the entirety of free cash flow to shareholders in an annual dividend, the yield would be rather insignificant at 1.3%. This wouldn’t compete with the broader market, but would certainly hold weight in the fintech space, where most companies lack a dividend (or even profitability). In my opinion, the free cash flow right now is better spent on pursuing more growth opportunities such that when the market moderates over the long term, the company’s improved profitability can allow for a competitive dividend.

Leverage also needs to be a consideration, as the company has $13.7 billion in long-term debt; however, the company also has a significant cash balance at $8.4 billion, making net debt $5.3 billion. The company doesn’t report an adjusted EBITDA figure, so ordinary EBITDA for the company is approximately $5.64 billion in EBITDA. That means the company has leverage of just under 1x, which gives them the capacity to go out and pursue more growth investments, like the one made with First Data. We have to give the company credit for being smart with its financing options as they obtained a $22 billion company without burdening their balance sheet. To provide another valuation point, on an EV/EBITDA basis, the company trades at 15.6x. I expect this to improve as the company’s operating margin improves as a result of synergies.

Conclusion

Fiserv is going to grow core revenue in the mid-single digits but adjusted EPS at a double-digit pace and this can continue for several years given the rapidly increasing market size for fintech and the increased need for processing and account solutions. That’s a very difficult runway to bet against, especially when the company has a high free cash flow conversion rate and a clean balance sheet. Despite the stock’s impressive run in the last five years, there’s arguably still more to come, despite the optically high valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.