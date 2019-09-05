Netflix Just Made A Major Change That May Not Last - But Should

A lot of the criticism around Netflix has revolved around its unwillingness to change its set ways and this type of flexibility would have been a welcomed sign to investors.

Netflix claims it’s a one-time move to protect the competition’s results, but it seems like a missed opportunity for the data gleaned to not be used in future programming decisions.

Netflix’s rivals have embraced the “batch-model” because it makes it easier for subscribers to watch and discuss programs without the fear of spoilers while maintaining longer-term momentum.

One of the network’s fall reality shows – hip-hop competition “Rhythm + Flow” – will break its usual distribution mold and air in three batches over three weeks versus all.

Netflix has had a rough summer following a poor earnings report back in July and has been trying to find new ways to rebound.

It’s been a fascinating few months for investors in the streaming space.

Over the summer we’ve seen Disney (NYSE:DIS) continue to show how seemingly prepared they are to enter the mix, we’ve seen AT&T’s (NYSE:T) HBO Max take shape, we’ve seen Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) begin to reveal whatever it is their plan will ultimately be and we’ve seen the bottom come out of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Following an unexpectedly bad earnings report in July, the streaming juggernaut’s stock has been in freefall. Even the Netflix die-hards have reluctantly had to take stock of their beloved company. As I’ve been saying for years, it’s not that Netflix is just going to simply go away (nor should it), but if it doesn’t begin to adapt, it will slowly fade in value... and that’s what's happening.

However, Netflix’s latest move could have been a sign that the stalwart may be easing on its ways, whether it wants to admit it or not... but that may unfortunately not be the case.

First as always, some background.

Netflix’s decline in subscribers has led many to ask what happened. Netflix spun the slip as a result of its programming not being as well-received as in past quarters - but was clear it expected an increase in the next round of numbers as established popular series like Orange Is The New Black and The Crown were coming back. It’s a fair point, but the fact the company essentially doubled down on just how many subscribers it expected to add is what raised a few red flags.

Executives were not exactly playing it safe in a time where they really should be watching their words very carefully.

The crux of a lot of arguments about how to “fix” Netflix tend to revolve around it changing some of its long-held beliefs, chief among them the all-at-once release system. The company made the “binge” a thing, so I completely understand its hesitation around changing its model. However, the company only found success initially by changing the traditional model and giving people something different, so it stands to reason they too would have to eventually change to stay relevant.

Netflix die-hards will fight that because they want to be able to binge-watch a full season in a weekend (or a day if so inclined) but what we are seeing is that Hulu’s weekly approach (kicked off by a multi-episode drop to start) is working – and Disney and Apple will reportedly mimic that approach.

As I’ve written before, Netflix giving its content more time to breathe would keep it relevant and in the public eye for longer – that’s part of the appeal of a Game of Thrones-type program. It’s a multi-week roller-coaster and love it or hate it, you are talking about it.

The other benefit is it gives audiences more time to watch a show so more people can have a conversation about it and not be worried about spoilers. Of course, for investors, the benefit goes deeper in that it also will potentially reduce churn as people will have to hold their accounts longer to finish a show.

At least that’s the theory.

And it seemed for a minute to be one Netflix is finally coming around to – on some level. Netflix quietly revealed that new episodes of reality series The Great British Bake-Off and Rhythm + Flow, will now air separately versus all at once. With Bake-Off, that makes sense as the show itself airs weekly in the UK and the streamer is looking to give fans real-time access. On its own that’s not even big news but combined with Flow, it's part of a larger pattern that has freaked out some audiences.

Rhythm + Flow (which counts the heavyweight team of Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, and TI as judges and John Legend as a producer) will be presented over three weeks – one batch of episodes are audition rounds, the next batch are competition rounds and the third batch are the finale episodes. Netflix in a tweet said the decision was something new and they were trying to preserve the secrecy around who wins and the change wouldn’t go beyond this particular show.

I don’t fully believe that and any savvy investor should also have their doubts as well.

After all, why even do this if it’s just a one-off? There must be a longer form point to it and not just an arbitrary decision to safeguard the ending of one program that only plays to a dedicated niche audience. Flow is not the network’s first reality show and its ending shouldn’t be any more important to protect than one from a Stranger Things or a House of Cards. Whether it’s an end-of-season cliffhanger or an end-of-season winner, it shouldn’t make a difference in the big picture.

What this seems like is Netflix is unofficially testing if it can in fact retrain audiences to accept a batch model without confirming that’s what they are doing. Investors have seen every new rival switch to the weekly format and Netflix’s teams are seeing subscribers of those services are not complaining which may have been a light bulb moment.

If Netflix is trying to lure new subscribers, it needs to accept the fact some of those subscribers may prefer weekly drops and the absence of those may make them less inclined to watch its programming. Some people still like weekly appointment TV especially when they control the circumstances around when that appointment is every week.

Whatever happens in the future, this is a very valid question to explore and one that could have benefited the network’s other franchises - but of course by doing it in a very Netflix way it’s causing controversy. The streamer essentially created a monster by empowering its subscribers to have what is perceived as complete freedom over the viewing experience. And now when there is a concern that freedom may be scaled back even a little... there’s an uproar. The problem is because Netflix was so quick to soothe an angry Twitter mob, we may never really know if this was a viable approach that could have added value.

Personally, I’d love to see the breakdown of viewers over these episodes. Did more people tune in? Did people return from batch-to-batch? Did people tune it out period? It is information that has a lot of importance industry-wide and even if Netflix keeps it internally, you have to believe we’ll likely see the results reflected in future decisions.

Well, I hope that’s the case.

For now, the company has painted itself into a corner with this approach but then again that’s nothing new – it has done the same thing with its reluctance to play ball with movie theaters over theatrical windows and it has done the same thing with its reluctance to release ratings – the difference is now that its investors are sensing that may be the case.

Netflix could have easily said they were just trying something to see how it works and leave it at that, but by going that extra step and declaring this will never happen again it under-cut itself. It also sends a message to the industry they are still the same company that is “our way or the highway.”

It’s a shame because investors would have probably welcomed knowing that Netflix was taking the initiative and admitting it was exploring alternative options - even if it never used them. It shows foresight, flexibility and thinking about how best to evolve and continue to maintain its competitive advantage for shareholders.

Instead, it just seems like an odd move that riled up its subscribers for no real reason.

