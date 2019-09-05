Mad Dogs Of The Dow - August Checkpoint

For investors that would like to use this strategy, I will publish the top 10 Mad Dog companies for September in a separate article.

The Strategy is based on the famous Dogs of the Dow strategy. But besides dividends, it uses net buyback yield as the second and critical investment factor.

During the same period, the Strategy has outperformed the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 2.27%, and the Dogs of the Dow strategy by 5.05%.

During August, the Strategy continues to outperform both the original Dogs of the Dow and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). It has outperformed the original strategy by 5.05%, and the DIA ETF by 2.27%.

The Strategy is based on the famous Dogs of the Dow. But in addition to dividend yield, it uses net buyback yield (net change in outstanding shares) as the second and critical investment factor. The full description of the Strategy is available in the following article: "Mad Dogs Of The Dow."

This article discusses the top 10 investments from the beginning of this year and compares their performance to the Dogs of the Dow strategy and the Dow index. Anyone who wants to utilize the Mad Dogs of the Dow strategy does not need to wait until the next January. Monthly, I will publish the top 10 investments with the highest combination of the dividend and net buyback yields. The top 10 Mad Dog companies for September will be published in a separate article.

At the beginning of every year, the Dogs of the Dow strategy invests in the 10 highest dividend-yielding constituents (equal-weighted positions) of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. However, as the market has structurally changed, adjustment of the original strategy was needed. Thus, the Mad Dogs of the Dow strategy invests in the 10 companies with the highest shareholder yield (dividend yield + net buyback yield). The Strategy is based on the equal-weighted portfolio, annual rebalancing, and the reinvestment of dividends.

Significant Structural Changes Require Strategy Adjustments

On average, between 1961 and 1998, the Dogs of the Dow outperformed the Dow index by 2.6% per year. However, since 2000, the average outperformance decreased to approximately 1.5% per year.

The decrease in the outperformance of the original strategy corresponds to the surge in buybacks. During the late 1990s, buybacks have surged and surpassed dividend payments. Since then, repurchases account for approximately 60% of the total cash distributions made by the S&P 500 companies.

During the last year, the S&P 500 companies distributed 35% of the net income via dividends, and 49% via stock repurchases. These figures make it clear that dividends are not the only measure of shareholder compensation.

Before the 1990s, the average dividend payout ratio for the S&P 500 companies was around 50% of the net income. Similarly, dividends were between 70% and 80% of the total distributions to shareholders.

Such structural changes require strategy adjustments. The goal of the adjusted strategy is to harness the predictive power of net buybacks and utilize it for the separation of the top-performing companies from the underdogs.

The shareholder yield shows total net cash flows from a company to its owners. Based on quantitative research, the shareholder yield shows significant predictive power. The quantitative studies and detailed cash distribution statistics are available in the following article: "Enhanced Shareholder Yield: Time Tested Market-Beating Strategy."

The Strategy Continues To Outperform The Dow Index And The Original Dogs Of The Dow

On the first day of this year, the average dividend yield for the 10 companies forming the Dogs of the Dow strategy was 3.77% (the 10 Dow companies with the highest dividend yield). On the same date, the average net buyback yield was 1.82%. Thus, the average shareholder yield was 5.59%.

On the other hand, the Mad Dogs of the Dow strategy (the 10 companies with the highest shareholder yield) had the average dividend yield of 2.82%, and the net buyback yield of 4.52%. When combined, the total shareholder yield was 7.34%.

Although, at the beginning of the year, the Mad Dogs of the Dow companies had a lower average dividend yield, the total yield (shareholder yield) was higher by 30% (5.59% vs. 7.34%).

In the following table, there is a list of the Dow constituents with the dividend and net buyback yields on the first day of this year. Between the original "Dogs of the Dow" and the enhanced "Mad Dogs of the Dow" strategy, there are only three overlapping companies. These are Cisco (CSCO), JPMorgan (JPM), and IBM (IBM), while the other seven positions are different.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

During the last 20 years, a lot of companies have changed their cash distributions from dividends to repurchases. By doing this, they reward investors with a more favorable tax treatment. Thus, by selecting companies purely on the dividend yield, one misses companies that distribute high amounts of cash via equity buybacks.

For example, by selecting companies purely on the dividend yield, one would miss Apple (AAPL), which is at the bottom of the original strategy. However, when stock repurchases are taken into account, it is one of the top cash distributors. Since the beginning of the year, with 33.93%, Apple was the fourth top-performing stock of the Dow index.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Since the beginning of January until the end of August, the Strategy (Portfolio 1) returned 17.18% and has outperformed the Dow ETF (Portfolio 3), which returned 14.91%. The original Dogs of the Dow strategy (Portfolio 2) returned 12.13%, which was 5.5% less than the Strategy.

At the end of July, the Strategy returned 20.62%, which was 4.74% higher compared to the return of 15.88% for the Dogs of the Dow. During August, the Strategy outperformed the original Dogs of the Dow by an additional 0.31%.

At the beginning of 2019, $1,000 invested in the Dogs of the Dow (Portfolio 2) resulted in $1,121 at the end of August. During this period, this strategy had the lowest maximum drawdown and the smallest standard deviation.

On the flip side, $1,000 invested in the Mad dogs of the Dow strategy (Portfolio 1) resulted in $1,172 at the end of August. However, the maximum drawdown (-6.35%) and the standard deviation (18.21%) were both higher. With 1.26, this strategy had the highest Sharpe ratio.

It is surprising that the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (Portfolio 3), which contains 30 stocks, had the largest maximum drawdown of 6.38%.

During the first eight months of 2019, on $1,000 invested, dividend income for the Dogs of the Dow ($28) was higher compared to the Mad Dogs strategy ($21). However, dividends are only one component of the total return, which was significantly higher for the Mad Dogs of the Dow strategy.

Strategy Risks

Compared to the DJIA index, this strategy has a much more concentrated allocation. For the Mad Dogs of the Dow, the exposure to the single stock is 10%, compared to on average 3.33% for DJIA constituents. However, due to the Dow's price-weighting methodology, its single stock exposure could be significantly above the average. Similarly, for the Mad Dogs strategy, the exposure to one sector or industry could be substantially higher compared to the Dow's exposure.

On the one hand, a more concentrated portfolio with a much higher shareholder yield should be a source of significant outperformance. However, on the other hand, it is a source of the additional risk, which could lead to considerable return differences compared to the DJIA index. Additionally, this strategy is not focused on the minimization of the tracking risk. Instead, it focuses on the long-term absolute outperformance.

It is essential that if you plan to use any part of this strategy, you adjust the percentage equity allocation and the number of equity positions in your overall portfolio according to your willingness and ability to tolerate risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, CSCO, WBA, JPM, IBM, MCD, BA, GS, TRV, WMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.