Levi Strauss: Cultural Transformation And Growth Opportunities In China

China is one of the most promising markets for the company, given that this market only accounts for 3% of its total revenue at the moment.

Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) is well worth monitoring as a long-term investment for a large number of reasons. The pullback experienced during Q2 has created more of an interesting entry point for the stock, which currently trades at around 1.1x sales. Some of the key long-term drivers of the company's favorable performance will include the following:

The company's culture has been transitioning since 2011, as the company's new CEO has brought in new executives. He has also focused extensively on managing and improving the company's brand.

The company has been able to improve margins by shifting away from wholesale, and it has also been able to reduce its debt considerably.

Levi is focusing on expanding its footprint in emerging markets, including China, and is also focusing on additional women's products. These factors will support its long-term growth, and offset for comparatively slower growth in the United States and other mature international markets.

All of these measures allowed the company to enter a new growth period, following the poor performance during previous years. The strong performance of its women's products and sales in emerging markets have allowed the company to achieve double-digit growth during Q1 this year. Moreover, a key driver of a bullish investment thesis in Levi includes optimism regarding the company's management, which has brought in a CEO that was a brand expert. This decision was crucial given that Levi arguably has one of the best brands globally, but was not able to live up to its full potential before 2011. For example, the company's revenue peaked at $6.8 billion in 1997, and then later fell to $4.1 billion during 2003. The company has been able to experience a financial turnaround since 2015, and 2018 and 2019 have been strong years in particular. The company is slowly beginning to approach $6.8 billion in revenue.

However, the company's IPO has not performed well, largely due to concerns regarding Q2 performance and concerns regarding the company's shorter-term growth prospects. The market may be discounting long term's growth prospects, the specific potential found in emerging markets, and the cultural transformation that the company will experience in the coming years.

The short-term pull-back that resulted from poor performance during Q2 has made the stock trade at more compelling valuation. Moving forward, growth may be able to exceed expectations on the back of stronger growth in emerging markets and the rapid and consistent growth of its women's products.

Opportunity Overview

Why bringing in a new CEO could prove to be a game-changer in the long run: Levi Strauss has made massive strides to improve its financial performance since 2011, following the hiring of the company's new CEO Chip Bergh. This has included an increased focus on developing new channels (omni-channel approach), finding new sources of growth in emerging markets, and developing new products. Levi Strauss has yet to recover from its plunge from the 1997 peak when its sales reached over $7 billion. One of the key challenges for the company includes the cultural transformation that needs to take place, as previous mismanagement during previous decades resulted in poor financial performance despite the company's prominent brand. This created issues including the loss of talent and the change in culture that occurs when a company faces a downturn for an extended period of time. Chip Bergh has made substantial hiring changes for executive leadership in the past three years, so the concept of the company's culture transitioning still needs to be proven with additional time. However, bringing in a brand management expert was certainly a strategic move for the company, and the company has seen a rebound in financial growth recently (particularly in Q1 2019).

Emerging markets with a focus on China: The company has been able to invest cash from some of its mature international markets, and to invest in improving its sales in other emerging markets. The CEO's extensive experience working in brand management for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) proved to be useful, given that this company used to utilize site visits in countries such as India in order to better understand consumers. The company's international operations account for around 52% of its revenue according to its 2017 annual report. The majority of its international operations are in more developed countries and these segments are only delivering modest single-digit growth. This makes it ideal for the company to begin eyeing other faster-growing markets with a high population, such as China and India. The CEO has mentioned how China can be a key driver of its business in the future, as it only accounts for 3% of its revenue at the moment (this number is as high as 20% for companies such as Nike).

Levi will continue to benefit from focusing on new products and women consumers: A key source of the company's future growth will be its focus on developing new products and focusing more on selling to women. Its sales from men's products account for around 72% of its total sales compared to 77% in 2015, and there is still ample room for Levi Strauss to focus on women consumers. Moreover, the company can also focus more on selling tops products, as opposed to concentrating on jeans. Its sales of top products grew by 35% during 2017, well ahead of other products. Notably, the growth of women's products was able to experience growth for around 15 quarters in a row recently, and was able to outpace the growth experienced in other segments. This strategy can ensure that the company continues to seek new sources of growth in the United States.

Margins have Improved

Levi has also focused extensively on moving away from the wholesale channel, and to instead focus on being an omni-channel company and taking control over the representation of its brand. This has allowed the company to improve its margins considerably, and has allowed it to find new sources of growth by pursuing opportunities in e-commerce. The company's GPM has increased by over 200 basis points since 2017.

Gearing Reduced/CEO Increases Investment in Brand

Another key step that Chip Bergh implemented has included the reduction of the company's debt, which allowed it to increase its investment in further developing the company's brand. The lack of spending on advertising, given the appeal of Levi's brand, was a major barrier for Levi's financial growth in subsequent years, and it was very ideal for Levi's to bring in a brand management expert to reconcile this issue. One major investment included an innovation hub in Turkey.

An investment in Levi Strauss is mainly a bet on 1) the CEO changing the culture of the company, 2) the company finding additional sources of growth in markets such as China, and 3 ) increased growth and improved margins from focusing on new products and developing other channels. The issue with management will be challenging, given that some of the company's top executives have been with the company for around 3 years or less.

I am currently watching Levi Strauss mainly because I am interested in the cultural transformation taking place and the potential for the company to tap into emerging markets. Both of these factors will contribute to the company's favorable long-term growth and allow revenue to move towards its peak achieved in 1997. After the sell-off experienced in Q2, the company's valuation is slowly beginning to move towards an attractive entry point, namely the stock trading at a discount to annual revenue. This would be a compelling entry point for a long-term hold, as the market currently seems to be focusing on short-term quarterly performance instead of long-term growth prospects.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.