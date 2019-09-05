Ambarella Is Finally Delivering On Its Promise

The shares have already absorbed a significant part of this process and aren't cheap though.

It has successfully breached the gap towards computervision chips, and demand for these from security cameras (both professional and home use) and automotive is set to increase significantly.

After a few lean years where sales of its video processing chips faced headwinds from the action camera and drone markets, the company's fortunes are reviving.

Ambarella (AMBA) used to be a producer of top video processing chips, driving uses such as cameras in drones and, especially, action cameras. The latter made the company quite dependent for years on GoPro (GPRO) - revenue, profits and the stock price used to vary on the variability of GoPro's sales.

Well, those days seem well and truly behind us, and what is emerging is a much better Ambarella, on the basis of its CV (computervision) chips and solutions.

While it is still very good at video processing, CV adds intelligence to that, and this is becoming increasingly in demand in markets like security cameras and automotive. CV products in security also have 2x the ASP as the vision-only systems.

The company already has 40 pre-production revenue producing customers in CV, ordering stuff like engineering parts, evaluation kits and/or development boards. Only a few of these are in the mass production phase already, but management argues more will follow. This is coming in three "waves":

Professional security, covering almost all the major brands and a few startups as well

Consumer security, starting with a few clients

Automotive, with a variety of applications

The 40 customers are roughly evenly split between security cameras and automotive. Management argues that there are three factors driving the company forward (Q2CC):

First, underlying demand at our largest security camera customer in China has improved, as noted by this customer in their recent earnings reports. Second, this solid demand outlook for security camera is being fortified by our global market share gains. And third, there's some inventory restocking in China.

And where is this heading? Well... (Q2CC):

In summary, we're just starting to realize our vision to enable Big Data analytics in video HD endpoint devices or AI in the camera. As this play out, we expect to see multibillion dollar increases in our addressable market. Our CV solution integrates our state-of-the-art video processing heritage with our recently deployed deep neural network AI processor.

Security camera

Management believes the security camera market is taking off, as there is considerable restocking of inventories, based on underlying demand. The company is also gaining market share, and the attach rate of CV (versus vision-only) will increase. From the Q2CC:

We are continuing to gain market shares at the customer outside of China, as well as Chinese customer for camera models to be exported to Europe and the U.S. We're also seeing widespread adoption of our CV solutions in the professional security camera market with both large established players, as well as with the new group of emerging private players... But one thing I can say is we are seeing our customer spending more and more resource building CV based products, AI based products. And I think next year, I will probably expect customer building more CV SKUs than the video SKUs, moving forward.

China is a major source of the growing demand here, and the source of that isn't hard to guess. Here's Gus Richard from Northland Securities on the Q2CC:

Basically, China is implementing social scoring. The numbers I see about 600 million cameras by the end of 2020, up from about 180 million in '18.

But CEO Fermi Wang contended that for its two big Chinese customers... (Q2CC):

I think that our products that we ship to Hikvision Dahua are mainly used in their export business.

And the company is doing well (Q2CC):

Market share gains, yes. And also outside China, particularly that we are continue to see the market share gains... nine of the top 10 professional CV customers are doing design with us. Now, we are believing five of them will get into the mass production stage at the end of this year, so that we do see revenue coming out this year. But I think material revenue contribution will come from next year, particularly on the professional security camera side.

Ambarella announced a host of design wins from the likes of Avigilon (OTCPK:AIOCF), Hanwha Techwin, Vaion, and Verkada. The home/consumer market is also improving, and there were wins here as well, from Alarm.com (ALRM), Samsung SmartThings (OTC:SSNLF), LifeShield, as well as integration into smart locks like those of Hikvision's EZVIZ division.

Management believes that the majority of security cameras will incorporate CV next year.

Automotive

Automotive is leaded by video recording, but other applications like e-mirrors (electronic mirrors), cabin monitoring, driver monitoring and the fleet type of opportunities are following. From the Q2CC:

we mentioned few - several design wins with the Chinese and Japanese OEMs for recorders. But we also mentioned that we have a mass production product with driver monitor system for the aftermarket business, and that's basically of fleet management with the CV revenue. So I think that also we've announced that Korean company doing e-mirror with us. So although, majority of the revenue, Q3 revenue, come from recorder especially OEM recorders but also we start talking about revenue coming from other the portions of the OEM business.

A significant advantage is that Ambarella's CV chips can do the AI work on the edge, rather than having to resort to the cloud (Q2CC):

Existing camera solutions for commercial market typically lack intelligent features and can only run analytics in the cloud. With Ambarella's CVflow portfolio of AI chips, the solution providers can now deploy AI based applications, such as front ADAS, active driver monitoring system and blind spot detection in vehicles. Our CVflow solution has been chosen by multiple providers in Asia and USA with one generating mass production revenue in Q2, and others expect to be entering production by the end of the year.

While we don't think this is an advantage that is going to last, it does help in gaining a foothold in automotive.

Trade tensions

Chinese automotive companies not concerned about trade tensions see CV as a differentiator to compensate for weak auto sales in China.

Hikvision and Dahua (OTCPK:DHUA) are pulling in products from Ambarella in case they end up facing more restrictions.

Competition

CV is, of course, such an attractive emerging market that there is significant competition with solutions from Movidius, which was bought by Intel (INTC), Qualcomm (QCOM) and, especially, HiSilicon, which is owned by Huawei.

The latter is, of course, on the US list of restricted companies, and that helps Ambarella in the US.

What is also increasingly likely is that some of its biggest customers will develop their own CV chips. But as we reported above, for now the company is gaining market share, so it doesn't seem to be under serious threat.

Q1 figures

A quick summary:

Revenue of $56.4 million (-9.8% Y/Y) beats by $4.37 million.

Non-GAAP net income was $7.3 million. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 beats by $0.19.

GAAP net loss was $10.2 million, or loss per diluted ordinary share of $0.31, beating by $0.11.

The big beat gave quite a fillip to the shares:

Guidance

For Q3:

Revenue is expected to be between $63.0 million and $67.0 million.

Gross margin on a non-GAAP basis is expected to be between 56.0% and 58.0%.

Operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis are expected to be between $30.0 million and $32.0 million.

Q4 won't be so good, as it's suffering from a seasonal 10%-15% sequential downdraft.

Margins

Data by YCharts

These are GAAP margins. Non-GAAP gross margin was 58.1%, compared with 61.4% in Q2 (fiscal) 2019. The company's gross margin does suffer a bit from the purchasing power of the biggest security camera suppliers, management admitted.

Operating margins recovered strongly, but this is mostly due to the company receiving an R&D grant of $3.2 million.

Cash

Data by YCharts

At the high of the consumer boom, Ambarella generated lots of cash, but that dwindled with the revenues from action cameras and drones. But Q2 at least shows a promising upturn with $8.1 million in operating cash flow.

And it's not that the company doesn't have sufficient means - it had $375.8 million in cash and equivalents, compared with $366.2 million in the prior quarter and $376.0 million at the end of the same quarter a year ago. Ambarella has no debt.

Data by YCharts

Share-based compensation at $48 million is a rather substantial 20%+ of revenue, although share buybacks have kept a lid on the resulting dilution (apart from Q2, in which the company didn't engage in any share buybacks).

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Valuation is steep on an EV/S basis and also on an earnings basis, as analysts expect EPS of $0.50 this fiscal year, rising to $0.64 next year.

Conclusion

Despite trade uncertainties, Ambarella is firing on all cylinders, and this is likely to be only the beginning, as CV is finally hitting the mainstream and the company is making promising inroads into automotive and gaining market share in security cameras, where it has 9 of the top 10 suppliers as clients.

While a significant part of that is still in pre-mass production phase, management believes they will all be in mass production next year and the majority of cameras will contain CV.

Automotive is equally promising, especially as there are really quite a number of applications for video processing and CV, as well as given the size of the market.

Having said this, the shares aren't exactly cheap, as they ran up a lot after the Q2 beat. We wouldn't go all in at this moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.