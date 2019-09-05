4 Things You Need To Know About The Potential $200 Billion Altria-Philip Morris Merger

Today PM and MO are 17% and 30% undervalued, respectively, and offering 13% to 20% and 15% to 23% CAGR respective long-term return potential.

The final decision on the merger is likely to come within a month or two, and possibly serve as a strong short-term positive catalyst for both companies.

The potential downsides and risk of a potential stealth dividend cut (for MO shareholders) isn't enough to scare me away from buying or recommending either stock today.

A $200 billion merger of equals makes great strategic sense, and would create a stronger company that would likely keep growing at 8% or so, for many years to come.

Altria and Philip Morris have been battered recently by news that they are considering merging, creating a lot of uncertainty and dividend safety angst.

It's been a rough two years for tobacco stocks in general, and not even legendary dividend kings like Altria (MO) or Philip Morris International (PM) have been spared.

On August 27th, both companies confirmed they are discussing a possible $200 billion all-stock merger of equals, which the market has reacted badly too.

That has caused both stocks to languish in their respective severe bear markets, now down more than 40% off their 2017 all-time highs (when both were overvalued).

But while some may throw up their hands at yet another significant decline in these high-yield defensive blue chips, I consider it a potentially great opportunity, in the words of Roman philosopher Seneca, to "make my own luck."

I've been using the merger weakness to buy a starter position in Philip Morris, and add aggressively to Altria, in my retirement portfolio, where I keep 100% of my life savings.

So let's take a look at the main reasons why a merger makes sense, the potential downsides to one (and why no-deal might happen at all). But more importantly, learn why I consider Altria and Philip Morris to be some of the most attractive places for conservative high-yield investors to park their money in these uncertain times, regardless of the final merger decision.

Why This Would Benefit Altria Shareholders

Most investors in Altria ultimately care about one thing, a generous, safe and growing dividend.

Altria quality score: 9/11 (blue chip)

Philip Morris quality score: 10/11 (SWAN stock)

Combined Company: 9.5 (rounded down to 9): blue chip

In terms of overall quality, the combined company would have slightly higher quality than Altria does today.

A big benefit to Altria is that it would significantly improve its balance sheet and access to low-cost borrowing.

Company Net Debt Annual Interest TTM EBITDA Net Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage S&P Credit Rating Effective Interest Rate Altria $27.4 billion $1.0 billion $10.5 billion 2.6 10.3 BBB 4.3% Philip Morris $25.9 billion $572 million $12.2 billion 2.1 21.4 A 2.0% Combined Company $53.3 billion $1.6 billion $23.7 billion 2.3 14.3 BBB+ (my estimate) 2.7% Safe Level (Tobacco) 3.0 or less 8.0 or higher BBB- or higher Below ROIC

(Source: Gurufocus, F.A.S.T Graphs)

Altria took on over $16 billion in debt to buy its stakes in Juul and Cronos. This resulted in a much higher leverage ratio. Combining with Philip Morris, which has a lower net debt/EBITDA ratio and higher interest coverage ratio would likely mean a credit rating upgrade for Altria.

More importantly, thanks to Philip Morris borrowing overseas, where interest rates on investment-grade bonds are near zero or even negative, Altria investors would enjoy much lower borrowing costs in the future.

Company Operating Margin Net Margin FCF Margin ROIC Altria 42% 30% 34% 21% Philip Morris 41% 30% 42% 55% Combined Company 42% 30% 39% 41% Good Level 25+% 20+% 20+% 15+% Industry Median 25.5% 20.8% NA NA

(Source: Gurufocus)

The 2.7% combined interest rate would be far below the combined 41% return on invested capital, which would also get a large boost courtesy of PM being a more profitable company in that regard.

Note that MO's ROIC (a proxy for management quality) has taken a big hit recently due to its Juul/Cronos investments and is likely to rise in the future.

On an operating and net margin basis, both companies are equally profitable, though PM has superior free cash flow generation. But the combined company would still represent one of the most profitable corporations in the world, a true free cash flow minting machine. Cash flow that is recession-resistant due to selling addictive products whose sales are not significantly affected by the state of the economy.

So those are the numerical reasons why Altria investors would gain from a potential merger. But there are also important strategic ones to consider. As Moody's recently pointed out, the combined company would be far more stable from a regulatory risk perspective. And Altria shareholders would face less pressure from the acceleration in cigarette volumes we've seen in recent years.

Compared to a decade ago, when US cigarette volumes were declining at 3% to 4% per year, things have gotten more challenging in the US, thanks largely due to the explosive growth of vaping.

(Source: MO earnings presentation)

Management just raised its long-term (through 2023) cigarette volume decline guidance from 4% to 5% per year to 4% to 6%.

(Source: MO earnings presentation)

As you can see from this table, Altria believes that virtually all of the extra decline in combustible volumes is attributable to vaping, with the secular decline rate, macroeconomic factors, and price elasticity remaining stable over the past year.

A 35% stake in Juul isn't likely to generate significant free cash flow for many years (if ever) meaning that Altria's US-only focus on its core combustibles business (which generates about 85% of cash flow) represents its single biggest weakness.

(Source: MO earnings presentation)

The good news is that, at least for now, Juul continues to grow like a weed, nearly 200% YOY, or about five times the rate of the overall vaping industry in America. Juul's market share has nearly reached 50% in this country, a higher market share than the 43% Marlboro enjoys in US cigarettes.

For context, according to Nielson, Altria's Mark Ten vaping line never exceeded 10% market share in the US.

(Source: MO earnings presentation)

That reduces the risk of the Juul investment proving to be a major mistake (though regulatory risk could still result in a major writedown later since Altria paid nearly 40 times EBITDA).

(Source: MO earnings presentation)

Similarly, the global expansion of Juul is going well, with the company now launching in 13 countries, which gives Altria some exposure to this rapidly growing industry with no risk to its core business.

(Source: MO earnings presentation)

Juul's rollout globally is merely in the test phase in most markets, but where it's being marketed it's rapidly dominating its rival vaping products.

Philip Morris, which operates in over 180 countries, would be a powerhouse way of accelerating Juul adoption overseas. Won't that potentially hurt PM's volume declines? That's a risk yes, but remember that Philip Morris was the first tobacco blue-chip to set its sights on a smoke-free future.

(Source: PM earnings presentation)

Philip Morris's iQos has been growing rapidly with strong adoption rates near 70% from smokers who have tried it.

What's more iQos market share (among smokers) is 2.4% in the EU, up 200% over the past six quarters, but still presenting plenty of growth runway.

(Source: PM earnings presentation)

In Europe, the main rollout area in recent quarters, iQos has seen market share soar in both developed and developing markets. In Russia, iQos market share is up nearly 500% in six quarters. In Japan, the first market where iQos was released, market share is stable at 16.6%. In South Korea, iQos market share has stabilized at 7.3%, implying high single-digit or low double-digit market share globally is possible for iQos.

And while PM works on diversifying away from tobacco the company's global presence, in markets where smoking rates are stable or growing, allows it to enjoy much slower volume declines. Globally cigarette volumes are falling about 3% per year, while PM is guiding for 2.5% declines.

(Source: PM earnings presentation)

In Q2, cigarette volumes fell 2.9%, half that of MO. In the first half of 2019, cigarette volume declines were just 1.5%, about 25% that of MO. And thanks to heat sticks volumes growing 29%, total volumes were flat in the first half of the year (lowest total volume declines in the industry).

(Source: PM investor presentation)

PM has consistently enjoyed below-average volume declines, courtesy of its premium brands (six of the top 15 on earth) and global diversification (54% of sales in emerging markets, some where smoking rates are still rising).

(Source: PM investor presentation)

PM's strong brands allow it to raise prices by over 5% every year, well ahead of its cigarette volume declines.

(Source: PM investor presentation)

All while commanding a similar market share as MO enjoys in the US (about 43%). This allows the company's cigarette revenue to grow at roughly 3% to 5% annually, compared to about 1% to 2% for Altria.

But by far, the biggest reason for Altria investors to like a merger with PM is the fact that 20% of PM's revenue is now in reduced-risk products or RRPs (heat sticks, vaping and oral nicotine replacement pouches). iQos, PM's popular heat sticks, accounted for 14% of total company sales.

(Source: PM investor presentation)

The global nicotine market, excluding China (where local companies have a monopoly) and the US, is $465 billion in size and growing at about 3% per year. RRPs account for a fraction of that indicating lots of growth potential for PM, which has invested over $6 billion to date into heat sticks.

Philip Morris expects to grow its smoke-free product volumes nearly 400% between 2018 and 2025 which it believes will allow RRP revenues to grow to about 40% of total company sales.

Altria believes it can grow earnings, FCF/share and dividends at about 8% per year. That's the exact analyst consensus indicating that analysts believe MO's growth plans are on track.

(Source: MO investor presentation)

Philip Morris says it expects over 8% EPS growth in constant currency.

(Source: PM investor presentation)

The analyst consensus for PM is 8.3% growth, in-line with guidance, with some years seeing growth as high as 11%. I personally consider PM's long-term growth potential to be 6% to 10%, meaning that the combined company wouldn't be a slower growing one, and would benefit from a much larger addressable market that extends the growth runway for many more years.

So if Philip Morris has so many strengths that could bolster Altria's various weaknesses, what do PM investors get out of the merged company?

Why This Would Benefit Philip Morris Shareholders

Fundamentally speaking, the combined company would have a slightly lower payout ratio, something that PM has steadily been working to reduce via growing dividend slower than EPS and FCF/share.

Company TTM Dividend Cost (Millions) TTM FCF (Millions) FCF Payout Ratio Altria 5831 6688 87% Philip Morris 7110 7624 ($8.4 billion in 2019 per guidance) 93% Combined Company 12941 14312 90% Very Safe Level 85% or less

(Source: Gurufocus)

It's important to note that should a deal happen, Philip Morris's CEO would likely be the head of the new company. Thus, the 7% to 9% dividend growth guidance MO investors have today would potentially no longer be in effect, and dividend growth may remain slightly weaker for a year or two as the new PM works to reduce its payout ratio further.

But as Morningstar Direct Philip Gorham explains the benefits to this proposed deal are numerous.

Frankly, we do not understand the market's negative reaction to the news that Philip Morris International and Altria are in talks regarding a potential all-stock merger of equals...It has been our long-held view that this combination would occur, primarily to align the interests of both parties in the distribution of iQOS in the U.S., but also because of the potential for cost synergies, the ability to manage the world's largest cigarette, heated tobacco and vaping brands under one roof, and for PMI, the natural foreign exchange hedge that U.S. distribution will bring. We reiterate our fair value estimates for both companies and think the sell-off creates an attractive entry point to an already undervalued group." -Morningstar (emphasis added)

Philip Morris investors would gain a lot of cash flow stability (currency fluctuations have been a real problem recently). What's more, PM's $6 billion investment to date in iQos has given it the lead in heat sticks, BUT it has a weak position in vaping, which Juul could help it with.

In fact, the combined PM/MO would have:

dominance in the world's favorite premium cigarette brands (which have lower decline rates than discount brands) - 5.2% pricing power for PM in the first half of 2019

The world's best smokeless tobacco brands (Skoal and Copenhagen)

potential dominance in both vaping and heat sticks (a combined $35 billion global market by 2021)

10% of Anheuser Bush InBev (BUD), the global king of beers

a small but modestly fast-growing premium wine business

35% ownership in Juul

45% ownership in Cronos (a cannabis grower with huge but speculative potential upside)

As I already explained PM could likely greatly accelerate Juul's rollout globally. Rather than launch country by country on a trial basis, the new PM would have the financial clout and regulatory experience to allow Juul to potentially dominate vaping while iQos dominates heat sticks.

There might not be as much benefit from synergies as some expect since tobacco is not a highly capital intensive industry. However, the ability to leverage Juul's growth rather than market its own vaping products might save PM money over the long term allowing for it to lower its payout ratio faster and thus accelerate the day in which it can grow its dividend in-line with EPS and FCF/share.

But while I consider the potential merger of Altria and Philip Morris a strategically sound idea, that doesn't mean the deal doesn't have potential downsides or is even guaranteed to happen.

The Downsides Of The Deal And Why It Might Not Happen At All

Before investors in either company get too excited about the potential benefits of this $200 billion merger, it's important to remember that both the downsides of a deal and the relatively high probability that no deal happens.

First, the downsides to a combined company. These include the likely dominance of PM by its existing management. While I consider PM CEO Andre Calantzopoulos (six years in that role and before that COO), the Jeff Bezos of the industry, we can't forget that he's not a big fan of buybacks.

While MO just announced a new $1 billion buyback authorization, PM is busy completing a $2 billion iQos plant in Italy. This shows how different management teams have different capital allocation priorities. PM is spending $400 million in the second half of 2019 on its iQos 3 global rollouts, indicating its priorities are correct, but potentially coming at the expense of faster dividend growth.

MO has an 80% adjusted EPS payout ratio policy and has historically used copious buybacks to achieve its 7% to 9% historical growth. PM has no official payout ratio policy and is focused on maximizing RRP growth worldwide (though dividends are the priority for FCF).

Eventually, PM is likely to grow the dividend at the same rate as EPS and FCF/share. But that might not happen for a year or two, or even longer if PM decides to rapidly ramp up distribution and marketing for Juul.

In other words, the new PM might end up lower-yielding AND offer slower dividend growth in the short term. Such downsides are just a few reasons this merger is far from a done deal.

S&P Global recently highlighted the "significant roadblocks" it sees to such a merger:

"Specifically, we believe there could be significant disagreement over the valuation of the companies' next-generation products given the heightened regulatory scrutiny over some products (i.e. e-cigarettes) and the uncertain impact future regulatory actions could have, particularly in the U.S." - S&P (emphasis added)

Citi's Adam Spielman is also skeptical that the deal will happen, citing risks to the US iQos rollout (from Juul) and questions whether or not PM shareholders would want to gain US regulatory risk exposure.

My biggest concern (and likely what's weighing on the stock prices of both companies recently) is with the safety of the current MO dividend.

Let me run you through the numbers to show you why I consider the current rumored deal to be DOA. According to Bloomberg's August 27th report, the non-taxable all-stock deal would give PM 58% of the new company, and offer MO investors zero premium.

Based on insider reports, the deal as initially proposed (the basis for negotiations) would set each company's respective share prices at $81.22 for PM and $46.41 for MO (August 23rd closing price).

As a simplified example, assume you owned 100 shares of MO on that day, worth $4641 and paying you $336 per year in dividends. If the deal occurred as rumored (with 58/42 PM/MO ownership) that means that MO shareholders would have about 63 shares of PM which is currently paying $287 per year in dividends. PM is expected to hike its dividend 5% to 6% in September, which raises that to $302 to $305.

But unless the ownership ratio (and lack of premium) changes, MO shareholders could be facing an effective dividend cut of about 10%. This is the single biggest reason I am skeptical that a deal might happen, at least under the initially rumored terms.

Remember that MO just celebrated its 50th consecutive year of dividend hikes, making it a de-facto dividend king. For MO to agree to the rumored merger terms, would mean selling itself at a VERY steep discount to fair value, a breach of fiduciary responsibility that invites numerous class action lawsuits.

What's more, MO shareholders would have to approve any deal. While it's rare that shareholders (mostly institutions) vote down mergers, with MO the dividend isn't the most important part of the investment thesis, it's the only reason for owning this stock.

Which is why I am confident (as are dividend-focused analysts I trust) that no deal will occur that isn't at least neutral to shareholders of both companies on a dividend basis.

However, PM is the best-managed tobacco giant in the world (the reason for its 10/11 rating), and thus there is a limit to how much premium they can pay to make this deal accretive. PM isn't a charity and isn't about to give MO shareholders a sweetheart deal.

I expect that we'll hear whether or not a deal is happening within a month or two. Both stock prices are suffering and both management teams and Boards of Directors know what makes financial sense and what shareholders are likely to accept.

Which is why I consider this merger negotiation such an attractive buying opportunity, no matter the final outcome. It's resulting in two undervalued high-yield defensive blue chips becoming even cheaper and thus allowing income investors like me to steadily build or initiate a position in both companies at prices that are likely to deliver outstanding long-term income and total returns.

Merger Uncertainty Likely Won't Last Long And Makes Both Stocks Are Potentially Great Buys Today

Right now, merger uncertainty is causing both MO and PM to trade at severe discounts to fair value. As I said, I expect this to be a short-lived buying opportunity, which is why I'm personally loading up on as many shares of Altria as I can before the uncertainty likely lifts (whatever the outcome) creating a strong short-term catalyst for both companies.

Here's how I estimate fair value for dividend stocks. The basic template of my valuation model looks like this.

5-year average yield

10-year median yield

25-year average yield

10-year average PE ratio

10-year average P/Owner Earnings (Buffett's version of FCF)

10-year average P/OCF (P/FFO for REITs)

10-year average price/free cash flow (P/AFFO for REITs)

10-year average price/EBITDA

10-year average price/EBIT

10-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt)

Not all metrics are appropriate (or available) for all companies. I estimate reasonable future growth ranges based on a company's fundamentals, historical growth, management guidance, and analyst consensus.

I check to make sure that both fundamentals and growth rates are similar to what's expected in the future (when choosing a time frame). Then I apply that year's expected results (or current dividend) to each metric to estimate what a company is worth based on some version of dividend, earnings or cash flow.

I'm not applying multiples off the top of my head but rather using what real investors, risking real money have valued a company during periods when its fundamentals and growth rates were similar.

The range of fair values (for each relevant metric) likely includes a company's true worth in any given year. The average of all of them is my reasonable estimate of what it's worth right now.

Company Ticker Yield Current Price Historical Fair Value Price Discount To Historical Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Estimate (F.A.S.T Graphs) Altria (MO) 7.6% $44 $63 30% 15% to 23% Philip Morris (PM) 6.3% $73 $88 17% 13% to 20%

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, Factset Research, analyst consensus, management guidance, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

That's how I estimate that MO is worth $63 in 2019 and PM about $88. Both companies are trading at steep discounts to not just historical fair value but large enough margins of safety to make them a very strong buy and strong buy, respectively.

Dividend Sensei Quality-Based Valuation Criteria

Quality Score Example What It Means Good Buy Near Strong Buy Near Very Strong Buy Near 7 AT&T (T) Average quality (factoring in all quality metrics) 20% discount to fair value 30% discount 40% discount 8 CVS Health (CVS) Above-average quality 15% discount to fair value 25% discount 35% discount 9 Walgreens (WBA) Blue Chip quality 10% discount to fair value 20% discount 30% discount 10 Caterpillar (CAT) SWAN (above average blue-chip) 5% discount to fair value 15% discount 25% discount 11 Texas Instruments (TXN) Super SWAN (as close to perfect dividend stock as exists on Wall Street) fair value 10% discount 20% discount

The margin of safety I require from any dividend stock is proportional to the average recession dividend cut risk. Level 7 is average quality and corresponds to a 2% recession dividend cut risk, based on modern era recessions, excluding the Financial Crisis.

(Source: Moon Capital Management, NBER, Multipl.com)

The actual average recessionary dividend cut during the modern era (excluding the Great Recession) was just 0.5%. But I use 2% as my level 7 benchmark payout cut risk because that's how much the average company cut in the 1990 recession.

Level 11 quality companies have about .5% dividend cut risk and level 10 SWANs about 1%.

How do I estimate total return potentials? By using the most popular valuation metric and assuming mean reversion to that or Chuck Carnevale/Ben Graham's 15.0 rule of thumb (for reasonable and prudent investments based on 200 years of market returns).

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

For the low end of my total return estimate on PM, I use a conservative 6% five-year CAGR growth rate and the PE ratio reverting to just 15.0 (vs. 16.9 10-year average).

Thanks to its 6.3% yield that equates to about 13% CAGR long-term return potential for this defensive SWAN stock.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The upper end of the total return range is generated with 10% EPS growth and a return to the stock's low-rate historical average PE of 16.9, generating nearly 20% CAGR total returns over the next five years.

This kind of return potential from a 6% yielding SWAN stock is enough to warrant adding PM to your diversified portfolio or using the current weakness to build up your existing position while this short-term weakness lasts.

But the reason why I've been focusing on Altria for my retirement portfolio is that it's more undervalued and thus offers even higher safe yield and total return potential.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

For the conservative end of my total return range, I use Morningstar's 4% long-term growth rate, the most conservative I've seen from any analyst. I also use a 15.0 PE, below the modern low-rate era average of 16.5.

That's still good enough to possibly deliver 15% CAGR total returns, potentially doubling your investment within five years.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The upper total return potential range for MO is 9% growth and a return to its average PE of 16.5, delivering 23% CAGR total return potential.

The ability to potentially enjoy 20% CAGR total long-term returns from a safe 7.6% yielding defensive blue chip is very appealing to me. That's because such returns would be on par with the greatest investors in history.

Altria Total Returns Since 1986 (Not Adjusted For Spin-Offs)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = MO

It's also in-line with the company's 33-year historical total return, which was nearly 18% CAGR not adjusting for spin-offs (of which PM was one). Note as well that despite some massive crashes (62% during the tobacco trials) MO has been 64% less volatile than the S&P 500 over the past 33 years, resulting in superior volatility adjusted total returns (Sharpe ratio), and far better excess total returns (relative to US treasuries)/downside volatility (Sortino ratio).

If good risk-adjusted returns are what you seek, in addition to generous, safe and steadily growing dividends in all economic and market conditions, Altria is a great choice at today's valuation.

Bottom Line: No Matter What Happens With The Merger Decision Altria And Philip Morris Are Worth Buying Today

I fully understand that many income investors simply refuse to own tobacco stocks, either on moral grounds or because they aren't comfortable with never-ending regulatory risks.

However, if you are okay with the business model and frequent scary headlines history is very clear that tobacco is a potentially lucrative industry in which to seek generous, safe and steadily growing income.

Total Returns By Industry Since 1926

(Source: Ploutos Research)

It also happens to be the single most profitable industry (since 1926) for total returns, and second-best for volatility adjusted returns. That's not despite the occasional bear market but precisely because tobacco can become so out of favor at times that these high-yield blue chips trade at sharp discounts to fair value.

I personally have no qualms about profiting from something that adults choose to do, and will do regardless of whether or not I own shares in a particular company.

Which is why I've been using the MO/PM merger freakout to aggressively build up my Altria position, locking in a safe 7.6% yield on this dividend king.

If the freakout were to last long enough, I will max out my MO position size at 5% of my portfolio and get to work on adding more PM, up to 5% as well.

Whether or not Altria and Philip Morris merge, I consider both companies to have proven track records of managing the numerous risks that have persisted for well over 50 years. Which is why I expect their above-average/excellent management teams to deliver strong earnings, cash flow and dividend growth for many years to come.

Today PM and MO are 17% and 30% undervalued, respectively, and capable of delivering not just safe 6.3% and 7.6% yields, but 13% to 20% and 15% to 23% CAGR long-term total returns.

In today's market environment, where JPMorgan Asset Management expects 5.25% CAGR total returns from the S&P 500 over the next 10 to 15 years, I consider both companies very attractive potential investments for conservative income investors.

