Flexsteel Industries: An Attractive Deep Value Opportunity

Investment Thesis Summary

Flexsteel Industries (NYSE: FLXS) is a furniture manufacturer whose stock price has declined to ~60 percent of its tangible book value due to a difficult industry environment combined with the recognition of large non-recurring expenses. The market is ignoring the prospects of near and mid-term value realization from impending sales of several manufacturing and distribution facilities. These asset sales are expected to generate proceeds amounting to over half of Flexsteel’s current enterprise value within the next two years, which will not only assist the Company in funding its turnaround plan, but will create share price catalysts by highlighting the hidden value of this debt-free company’s real estate portfolio. Shareholders will also benefit from cost cutting initiatives designed to transform Flexsteel into a smaller, but more profitable business. In August 2019, several insiders purchased shares in the open market. A conservative valuation range for Flexsteel’s equity value indicates an upside return of 33 to 50 percent.

Company Background

Founded in 1893, Flexsteel is one of the oldest furniture manufacturers in the United States. Through its sales force and independent representatives, Flexsteel distributes its furniture products throughout the U.S. and Canada to customers for use in the home, hotels, healthcare facilities, recreation vehicles, boats and offices. Flexsteel manufactures and distributes its products out of several owned and leased properties across Arkansas, California, Georgia, Iowa, Mississippi, Mexico, and Vietnam. Flexsteel’s furniture products utilize domestically manufactured parts as well as imported parts, allowing for product offerings across a wide range of price points. The company’s furniture pieces utilize its patented “Blue Steel Spring,” an all-riveted, high-carbon, steel-banded seating platform. Flexsteel believes that this patent, which it holds in both the U.S. and Canada, gives it a competitive edge in the furniture industry where it is relatively uncommon to hold design-related patents for products.

Recent Challenges

Flexsteel enjoyed a run of strong financial performance between fiscal years 2010 and 2018, generating sales growth of about 50 percent over the period while maintaining positive operating income margins ranging between 4.7 and 7.9 percent. In FY 2016 the Company reported record annual sales of ~$500.1M, and by calendar year-end 2016 the stock price had grown 10x peak-to-trough from mid-year 2009. Fiscal Q2 2018 saw the Company set its highest quarterly sales record. In fiscal Q4 2018 however, the positive upward trend reversed with Flexsteel reporting five consecutive quarters of year-over-year sales declines, culminating in a total sales decline of 9.3 percent and an operating loss of $43.2M in FY 2019, its biggest operating loss in a decade. The Company attributed the sales decline primarily to softer retail furniture demand and the impact of tariffs stemming from the trade war between the US and China. Given that about 42 percent of Flexsteel’s H1 2019 furniture sold was imported from China, Flexsteel is unfavorably situated for escalating import tariffs. The cost of the tariffs are currently being passed on to Flexsteel’s customers through price increases, which has reduced demand and will continue to be a sales headwind until some sort of resolution is achieved. Management has stated that they are working with their suppliers on price concessions and attempting to aggressively move their supply chain to other countries in order to bring their pricing back to normalized levels. Additionally, the company has been proactive in discontinuing product lines that no longer make economic sense, as it did recently with its unprofitable commercial office and customer-designed hospitality products.

As a result of these challenges, shareholders have seen a ~55.2 percent share price decline over the last year. Granted the deteriorating top-line is a cause for concern, but things are not as dire as they appear for Flexsteel. It’s important for investors to understand that Flexsteel’s operating losses are not a new normal for the company, but the result of several extraordinary and one-time occurrences during FY 2019, including: $21.3M for enterprise resource planning ("ERP") system impairment, $10.0M for restructuring expenses (more discussion on the restructuring plan below), $7.7M in inventory impairment (related to the exit of the two product lines), $2.6M for a valuation allowance on foreign VAT, $2.5M from the termination of a defined benefit plan, $2.0M in CEO transition costs, and $500k in litigation settlement costs. Adjusting these items out of the income statement would add back ~$47M of pre-tax expenses and put Flexsteel back in the black with an operating income of about $4.0M for FY 2019.

Roughly half of the non-recurring charges listed above stemmed from the impairment of the company’s ERP system. To give some background, in late 2016 Flexsteel began developing this new ERP system to replace and retire two of its legacy business information systems. In April 2018, the company implemented the ERP system on about 20 percent of its business in terms of sales volume. Flexsteel reported that the transition to the new business information system resulted in disruption to its e-commerce capabilities, causing a 37 percent decline in e-commerce sales for the quarter. In the following quarter (fiscal Q1 2019), Flexsteel stated that as a result of the ERP transition they had incurred greater customer returns, allowances and promotional costs on products sold to e-commerce customers. This disruption led to service level penalties and significant volume contraction. During fiscal year 2019 management reviewed the ERP system work completed to date and determined that material portions of the capitalized ERP asset on its balance sheet were non-recoverable due to “incomplete or abandoned software components,” and thus recorded multiple non-cash impairment charges totaling $21.3M for the year. Management has since acknowledged that “the ERP system transition was a significant failure both in terms of customer and business disruption” and developed a plan to stabilize the roll-out of a reduced-scope version of the system that will satisfy business requirements in phased implementations over the next three years. In February 2019, Flexsteel hired a Chief Information Officer to manage the project going forward. In re-evaluating the ERP system and their future requirements, management was able to develop a go-forward strategy that will finally put the ERP issue to rest. Also, with only ~$4.9M of ERP asset value remaining capitalized on the balance sheet, there is no longer potential for large future ERP impairments on the scale of those experienced in FY 2019.

The Restructuring Plan

In May 2019, management announced an initial restructuring plan to address the various challenges facing the company. The initial plan entailed the closure and sale of its Riverside, California manufacturing facility, and subsequent updates have listed additional properties for sale. Overall, Flexsteel expects to generate between $45M and $55M in proceeds from the asset sales included in the restructuring plan.

To highlight the potential undervaluation of Flexsteel’s properties on its balance sheet, investors can look to the FY 2018 sale of a 69,000 square foot facility in Riverside, California as a case study. The transaction closed for $6.5M, which generated a ~42 percent pre-tax gain on Flexsteel’s book value basis for the property. If the upcoming transactions are anything like the prior Riverside facility sale, then they may generate significant gains over stated book value. Flexsteel recently announced that a qualified buyer for the Riverside facility has entered into a non-binding letter of intent for its purchase, which is expected to close before the end of September 2019. While the Company has not disclosed the sales price, given that the size of the facility is over 3x as large as the previously sold Riverside facility at ~236,000 square feet, it seems reasonable to estimate that the transaction could generate $15-$20M in proceeds.

Another priority for the restructuring includes driving expense reductions and cost savings from the company’s smaller footprint. Management targets annual run-rate cost-savings of about $27M to $32M by the end of fiscal 2021, at which time they are targeting EBIT margins of 7+ percent for Flexsteel. With their initial announcement of the restructuring plan, Flexsteel announced their exit of two unprofitable product lines (commercial office furniture and customer-designed hospitality furniture) which together represented about seven percent of annual sales. The closure of the facilities mentioned earlier will also entail reductions to the company’s workforce which will help reduce overhead costs. Additionally, Management has stated that they are pursuing negotiated discounts with suppliers. The total expenses associated with the restructuring plan are estimated to be about $48-$53M, with $36-$40M of that amount in cash. As of fiscal year-end June 30, 2019 Flexsteel has incurred $17.7M of restructuring expenses.

Current Undervaluation and Share Price Target

Historically, FLXS shares have traded at or above book value, but today the shares trade at ~0.6x book value and tangible book value (NYSEMKT:TBV). This price/TBV multiple is materially lower compared to some of Flexsteel’s closest competitors, including Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (BSET) at 0.8x, Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) at 1.1x, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) at 1.4x, and La-Z-Boy Inc. at 2.9x. If Flexsteel’s restructuring plan gets the company back to normalized profitability while maintaining its balance sheet strength through property divestitures as planned, we can reasonably expect the stock to trade at a smaller discount to book value. A conservative range in this scenario between 0.8x and 0.9x TBV would indicate a share price target range between $20.81 and $23.41 per share, an upside return between 33 and 50 percent over Flexsteel’s last closing price of $15.65 per share.

Flexsteel’s undervaluation is also apparent in light of the company’s normalized earnings power after giving weight to the difficult macro environment and the post-restructuring return profile. With FY 2019 sales declining 9.3 percent year-over-year due to soft demand and tariffs, we can imagine a conservative scenario where net sales shrink a further 30 percent before stabilizing at about $310.5M. Note that this would be lower than what the company was able to generate during the global financial crisis. Assuming that Flexsteel produces a normalized 6 percent EBIT margin (falling short of their 7+ percent margin target), then Flexsteel would be generating ~$18.6M in annual EBIT and ~$24.1M in EBITDA (estimating D&A to be at the midpoint of management’s go-forward capex guidance of $5-$6M annually). With an enterprise value of ~$100M, Flexsteel trades at just above a 4x normalized EBITDA, which is meaningfully lower than its historical valuation in the high single-digit EV/EBITDA multiples. Note that our share price target range of $20.81-$23.41 per share implies an EV/normalized EBITDA multiple ranging between 5.9x and 6.7x, which is in line with Flexsteel’s historical valuation range.

As further indication of Flexsteel’s current share price undervaluation, several insiders including the CEO, CFO, CIO and VP of Manufacturing collectively purchased ~$157k worth of FLXS shares in the open market in August 2019.

Catalysts

In the near term, shareholders may see positive step-function price changes as Flexsteel converts its excess real estate into cash value at potentially significant premiums to book value. Over the longer term, investors will benefit from Flexsteel’s demonstration of its true return potential as business conditions normalize and the benefits of the restructuring activities bear fruit. The share price should also benefit from the Board of Directors’ recent efforts to improve shareholder transparency and communications beginning in calendar Q4 2018 with the retention of Financial Profiles, Inc. to oversee their investor relations program and the subsequent reinstatement of quarterly earnings calls in early 2019.

Risks

Flexsteel is a small cap stock and thus comes with the associated risks. As discussed above, the trade war has been and may continue to present tariff headwinds for the company. Other specific risks include the following.

Risks Associated with the Restructuring Plan - As of June 30, 2019 there are still about $30-$35M of restructuring charges yet to be incurred and the remaining restructuring activities are expected to stretch into 2021. Given that the company is in the early stages of executing its restructuring initiatives, it’s difficult to tell how effectively its plans will be executed. Fortunately, the monetization of various properties should help provide downside risk protection in funding its business during the turnaround.

Raw Material Costs – In recent years, increased raw material costs for polyurethane, polyfoam, plywood, and to a lesser extent, steel have impacted Flexsteel’s business. Historically, Flexsteel has been able to pass these inflationary pressures on through price increases to customers.

Consumer Spending and Macroeconomic Risks – The financial performance of furniture companies is sensitive to consumer spending levels, therefore economic downturns can pose a risk to future performance. Given the increasing discussion of an impending U.S. recession as indicated by the inversion of the yield curve (a commonly cited leading indicator for recession), the risk of price volatility associated with negative news headlines may drive investors to punish stocks that are sensitive to consumer spending. However, with FLXS shares already trading at a hefty 40 percent discount to TBV the market seems to have incorporated a fairly pessimistic economic outlook into its price - offering a substantial margin of safety for long-term investors.

Dividend Risk - If its business fundamentals continue to deteriorate, then Flexsteel’s dividend yield of 5.3 percent ($0.22 per share quarterly) may be jeopardized. However it would likely be to the benefit of shareholders if the company were to reallocate some or all of these cash payouts to either operational improvements or to stock buybacks. Note that Flexsteel has paid a cash dividend to shareholders every year since 1938.

Conclusion

Although the current political and economic environment are not ideal for Flexsteel’s business, shareholders have overreacted and their pessimism has resulted in a bargain purchase price. Management has responded to multiple adverse developments by swiftly implementing a comprehensive restructuring plan that provides share price catalysts through asset dispositions and expense reductions. Today Flexsteel’s stock presents an attractive value investment opportunity with a large margin of safety owing to the cheapness of its price relative to both its normalized earnings power and its base of unencumbered tangible assets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FLXS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.