U.S. Dollar: Break Out Or Blow Off Top

Review of the pattern

This week, the DXY continued to move directly higher once again, breaking the previous high at the 98.93 level. The lack of a retrace and direct move higher has given us enough waves in place to consider a top in place for the larger degree wave (B), as shown on the daily chart. This also has it re-testing the long-term trend line, which began forming in August 2018. So, this upside price action now leaves us with the question: Is the DXY simply seeing a blow-off top, or is it getting ready to break out?

What the DXY component pairs are signaling

The DXY, which we typically refer to as the “US dollar,” is composed of a basket of just 6 currencies. These currencies are the Euro (EUR) at 57.6% weight, Japanese yen (JPY) at 13.6% weight, pound sterling (GBP) at 11.9% weight, Canadian dollar (CAD) at 9.1% weight, Swedish krona (SEK) at 4.2% weight, and Swiss franc (CHF) at 3.6% weight. As one can see, the euro makes up the vast majority of the weight of the DXY. When we add the other two - Swedish krona and the Swiss Franc - into the mix, we can see that European currencies make up a whopping 70.9% of the DXY Index.

So with that, we can at times gain some insight into the count on the DXY by looking under the hood so to speak and seeing what the underlying currencies have to say. In this particular case, we can see that this last little spike up was driven almost entirely by the European currency pairs with the yen, Canadian dollar, as well as the pound sterling, failing to participate in this latest little spike higher in the DXY. Furthermore, we can also note that all of the underlying pairs are still holding their respective full patterns, which still suggests that we are closer to a top in the DXY rather than on the edge of seeing a significant a break out on the DXY.

Price levels to watch in the coming weeks

From a technical perspective, solely looking at the DXY once this larger degree pattern is completed, I still expect to see a sharp move back down towards at least the 93.19 level (which is the origination point of the ending diagonal) and, ultimately, a move back below the 88.25 low. The next key overhead resistance currently comes in at the 99.91 level, which is the 76.4 retrace of the entire initial move down off of the 103.82 high. Ideally, under the primary topping count, I would prefer to see this 99.91 level hold. With that being said, breaking this level still would not invalidate the primary count, although it would add some more uncertainty to the primary count.

The initial signal of a top would come by seeing a full five-wave move to the downside, followed by a break of the 95.84 low. Unless and until we see that occur, the door is still open for this to continue to grind a bit higher prior to topping, as the micro pattern has become a bit more complex with this direct break higher.

So, although we did see a new high this week on the “US dollar,” the bottom line remains very much the same as what it had been over the past several weeks. Once this larger degree Ending Diagonal does complete, the reversal back to the downside should be quite swift and strong. So with that, I am still quite cautious to the long side here on the DXY, as the risks to the downside still outweigh those to the upside as we grind our way into the end of the year.

THE MARKET PINBALL WIZARD

“Here under your wave charting, I'm hitting 93.18% profitable trading” "If you want to be on the right side of the market... this is the service for you. Great way to monitor the market and to know your portfolio is still geared with the trend." “While no methodology works in every instance . . .I have never seen anything so consistent” “Best market sentiment tracking site on Seeking Alpha. Clear explanations and a lot of interaction with users.” “This service far surpasses any others I've come across." Click here for your free trial today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.