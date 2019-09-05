Hudson's Bay Continues To Shed Unprofitable Operations

Hudson's Bay is now better positioned for continuing operations as a public company should the offer not go through.

The Lord + Taylor sale is for less than the value of its inventory, but it was generating substantially negative EBITDA, and Hudson's Bay is keeping the real estate.

Hudson's Bay (OTCPK:HBAYF) is continuing to prune its unprofitable operations by selling Lord + Taylor (while keeping the real estate) to the clothing subscription company Le Tote and shutting down its stores in the Netherlands. This has the potential to improve Hudson's Bay's results by over 100 million USD per year now, and potentially more later.

Hudson's Bay is going to have to pay severance and lease termination costs to get out of the Netherlands though, and it is receiving less than the book value of the inventory in the Lord + Taylor transaction, so there are some upfront costs involved, but I think these moves should be positive for Hudson's Bay in the long run.

Lord + Taylor Sale

The Lord + Taylor deal involves only a modest amount of consideration. Hudson's Bay is receiving 75 million USD in cash, and a 25 million USD secured promissory note that is payable in cash after two years. It is also receiving a 25% equity stake in Le Tote. The equity stake has some potential to be valuable down the road for Hudson's Bay, although the value of that stake is probably fairly small right now. Le Tote reportedly has revenues that are around 10% of Lord + Taylor's, which would put it at around 110 million USD. Stitch Fix's (NASDAQ:SFIX) enterprise value is around 1.0x revenues, and a similar multiple would make Hudson's Bay's 25% stake in Le Tote worth around 28 million USD.

Le Tote is getting Lord + Taylor's inventory (around 214 million USD) as part of the deal and assuming 20 million USD in gift card liabilities, while Hudson's Bay is responsible for at least three years of rent payments (net 58 million USD per year).

Lord + Taylor recorded negative 89 million USD in adjusted EBITDA in 2018, so Hudson's Bay will save up to 31 million USD per year for now, although that adjusted EBITDA loss also included Lord + Taylor's share of certain corporate costs.

Thus Hudson's Bay is selling Lord + Taylor for around 128 million USD in total consideration, and saving up to 93 million USD over three years, which adds up to potentially 221 million USD combined, around 27 million USD more than the book value of its inventory less gift card liabilities.

Exiting The Netherlands

Hudson's Bay is also reportedly planning on closing down its 15 stores in the Netherlands by the end of 2019. Its operations in the Netherlands have not performed well since it opened its first store there in 2017, and it lost close to 90 million USD there in 2018.

It is uncertain how much Hudson's Bay will need to pay in severance and lease termination payments yet. This cost could end up being quite substantial though. For example, the rent for its Tilburg location appears to be around 2.7 million USD per year and Hudson's Bay provided a parent company guarantee until 2027.

The Privatization Bid

Meanwhile, there is significant shareholder opposition to Richard Baker's attempt to take Hudson's Bay private. Catalyst Capital Group recently took a 10% stake in Hudson's Bay to aid the attempt to block the privatization bid.

Baker will likely need to increase his bid noticeably above the 10.11 CAD (7.60 USD) that Catalyst paid in order to gain enough support to take Hudson's Bay private. The Lord + Taylor sale and the exit from the Netherlands should also improve Hudson's Bay's ability to operate at neutral to positive cash flow if the privatization bid falls through.

Conclusion

Hudson's Bay continues to prune its unprofitable operations as it evaluates Richard Baker's bid for the company. Both Lord + Taylor and the Netherlands operations generated significantly negative EBITDA, so despite some upfront costs, Hudson's Bay should see a noticeable improvement in its financial results over the long run. Lord + Taylor also has been reporting very negative comps (at -17.1% in Q1 2019), so Hudson's Bay's overall comps should also be improved with that divestiture.

With the substantial opposition to Baker's original bid price, there is a good chance that the bid will be increased. Hudson's Bay is also putting itself in a better position going forward with these moves if the offer to take Hudson's Bay private is withdrawn (or otherwise doesn't go through).

Disclosure: I am/we are long HBAYF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.