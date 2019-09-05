The Great Divergence: Consumer Strength Vs. Business Weakness

If job vacancies remain high despite the slowdown, we may be headed for another "great inflation"

Most recessions are not like 2008 and usually hurt businesses more than consumers.

Wealth inequality, inflation, and interest rates all appear to be tied together through the web of monetary policy.

(Source - Pexels/Syed Mehdi)

The battle between equity bulls and bears has picked up steam over the past few months. The bears cite the loads of data showing a major manufacturing slowdown while the bulls show that consumers look much stronger today than before most recessions. Indeed, the economic data supports the claims of each side. So, who is right? Perhaps both.

In my opinion, we are going into a recession (i.e the cyclical trend is negative), but longer-term secular trends favor global consumption so much so that it largely offsets the cyclical downtrend.

Over the past thirty years, wage growth in the developed world has been extremely weak while net profit margins have become very high. A larger portion of GDP has been allocated toward capital which has boosted wealth inequality and has helped spur the growth of populism globally (capital share of income).

While politicians continue to talk about the ills this has created, the economic trend indicates a reversal of this long-run trend. "Labor share of income" has actually been on a slow rise since bottoming out in 2009 and wages are now growing at a much faster rate than inflation. In other words, global consumption is finally rising faster than production which will finally end the lack of inflation in the economy.

The public and investors have yet to realize this trend and it will have far-reaching long-term consequences for most investors. Notably, real assets and consumer-oriented companies are likely to perform well while the nearly 40-year bond bull market may come to a disastrous end.

The Decline And Rise Of The Working Consumer

In my opinion, the easiest way to measure income/wealth inequality as it pertains to investments is through what economists call "labor share of income." If you think about it, all of the product of a country is given to two groups: workers who do the producing for a wage and the investors who enable their production and passively earn a revenue portion.

Over the past forty years, production technology has improved and globalization has made the global supply chain extremely streamlined. Accordingly, investors have been rightfully rewarded for providing the capital to make that happen. On the other hand, the value of work has declined and real wages have been all but stagnant.

To illustrate this, take a look at labor's share of income for the largest global economies:

(Source - Federal Reserve Economic Database)

As you can see, this trend actually culminated in the Great Financial Crisis and has been slowly reversing back.

This is seen most clearly in median real weekly earnings for wage and salary workers in the United States:

(Source - Federal Reserve Economic Database)

Notice how median real wages in 1980 were at the same level until about 2012? Since then, wages have been skyrocketing higher and show little sign of slowing. The trend is supported by extremely high job openings and the lowest unemployment rate since 1969:

(Source - Federal Reserve Economic Database)

Remember, the last time conditions were like this (low inflation and low unemployment) was the 50-60s. What followed from 1970-1984 was a massive increase in consumer spending and inflation:

(Source - Federal Reserve Economic Database)

History rarely repeats itself but it almost always rhymes. If this trend toward higher wage inflation continues then it is likely that broad inflation will follow and consumer spending will rise faster than GDP.

The Confidence Divergence

In 2008, the consumer fell far ahead of businesses for most economies. The opposite seems to be true today. Take a look at the U.S manufacturing PMI vs. retail back then and today:

(Source - Trading Economics)

This trend is also reflected in Europe and Japan:

(Source - Trading Economics)

Though the trend is still a bit subtle, it seems clear that manufacturing in the developed world is slowing while consumers are holding steady. In my opinion, this trend ties back into the long-run trend toward higher wages, higher consumer spending/inflation and lower capital share of income.

From an economic standpoint, it makes perfect sense. Unemployment is low and job vacancies are high. From circa 1980-2010, companies in the developed world were moving jobs overseas or automating them and there was constant negative pressure on wages/consumer strength. Today, there is a global popular revolt against moving jobs abroad (as well as higher wages in EMs) and Moor's Law of ever-increasing computing power has been dying due to physical limitations.

What This Means For Investors

If this trend continues it will catch investors off guard. Right now, it is the industries that fell the most in 2008 that are crumbling today. Homebuilders (ITB), airlines (JETS), automobile producers (CARZ), retail (XRT), and banks (KBE) all trade at roughly 10X "P/E" multiples and are poised to gain tremendously from higher consumer wages and spending.

On the other hand, sectors that will be harmed by inflation and see little to no gains from higher consumer spending such as utilities (XLU), healthcare (XLV), consumer staples (XLP), and even technology (XLK) (big-tech revenue is mostly B2B) trade at 25X+ "P/E" valuations.

Clearly, there is a major disconnect between the "topping out" business-to-business and government side of the economy and the improving consumer side of the economy.

I mentioned this earlier, but conditions look very similar to the 1950-1960s period before the "great inflation." Take a look at what occurred to the value of treasury bonds and equity valuations during that time:

Note, principal value is measured as 1/(1+10 Year Treasury)^10. CAPE-Shiller PE uses 10-year average earnings to de-cycle valuation.

(Data Source - Multpl)

As you can see, from 1950 to 1981, the principal value of a rolling 10-year treasury bond declined by about 66% while valuations fell about the same amount from 1965-1980. Obviously, it is impossible to definitively say history will repeat itself, but if it does, financial assets are sure in for trouble. If similar trends occur, pension funds, social security, and most retirement accounts will be in for it as they have very high bond exposure.

The Bottom Line

We live in truly historical times for the global economy. We have just experienced the largest increase in globalization, technological innovation, and wealth creation. Global Debt to GDP is at an all-time high and despite taking extreme measures through QE and negative interest rates, global central banks have been unable to create inflation.

Perhaps things are changing. Wages are growing faster than inflation and consumer sentiment is much stronger than that of business and manufacturing. Investors have become conditioned to expect low-interest rates and low inflation and many may be ill-positioned given these news trends.

My belief is that the global economy is split in two: the financial economy (subject to monetary intervention) and the real economy that affects the general public. After decades of strong performance, the financial economy is entering a recession while the real economy is expanding. In other words, long gold short bonds.

Interested In Closely Following Global Events? "The Country Club" is a dedicated service that focuses on single-country and regional ETFs with the goal of helping our subscribers diversify globally and get a better grasp on how world events will affect their portfolio. We will certainly be providing subscribers further updates on this idea. Subscribers receive exclusive ideas, model portfolios, and a wide range of tools including our exclusive "Country Club Dashboard" which allows them to visualize global financial and economic data. If you haven't already, please consider our 2-week free trial and get your passport to global markets today!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.