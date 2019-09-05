American Electric Power: A Quality Utility, But The Premium Is Simply Too Much

My target yield of 3.5% coupled with 5.5% earnings growth and 0.1% valuation multiple expansion would once again make AEP a reasonable buy for the long-term.

However, the major obstacle to me recommending shares of AEP or most utilities for that matter is the rich valuations of both AEP and the sector as a whole.

AEP operates in an industry that is highly necessary to the functioning of society, possesses reasonable growth prospects, and has a management team capable of delivering on those prospects.

Having raised its dividend for the past 9 years, AEP is on the verge of becoming a Dividend Contender this October.

Continuing upon my article on Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) from last week and the notion that the utility sector as a whole is overvalued and primed for total returns that will largely mirror that of the broader market over the next decade, I'll be discussing another utility that I believe is too overvalued to justify a buy rating at this time.

I am referring to American Electric Power (AEP) (hereafter mentioned using its ticker AEP).

I'll be discussing AEP's dividend safety and growth potential, its fundamentals and risks, in addition to the sole reason I rate the company a hold rather than a buy, which is the company's current stock price.

I'll then conclude by both predicting AEP's total return potential over the next decade and offering my buy price.

A Fairly Safe Dividend With Mid-Single Digit Long-Term Growth Potential

As a dividend growth investor, the important considerations from my perspective are a company's dividend safety and growth profile.

We'll start by examining AEP's dividend safety. In order to assess AEP's dividend safety, we'll use the EPS payout ratio.

While I would typically include an analysis of a company's FCF payout ratio, I don't do this for utilities because of their unique structure.

Utilities are capital intensive and constantly investing in capital projects, which come with guaranteed rates of return that are approved by regulators for the markets that the utilities operate in. This means that as long as projects are accretive after considering the shares that a utility issues to fund its capital spending, that utility's dividend is going to remain safe.

In its previous fiscal year, AEP generated $3.95 in operating EPS against $2.53 in dividends per share during that same time, for an EPS payout ratio of 64.1%.

AEP recently reaffirmed its earnings guidance of $4.00-$4.20 in operating EPS for the current fiscal year against dividends per share of $2.72 (assuming a 6% raise in the quarterly dividend to $0.71), for an EPS payout ratio of 66.3% using the midpoint EPS figure of $4.10.

Both of AEP's EPS payout ratios show that the company's dividend is rather safe and in the 60-70% range that I generally like to see from a utility.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Having discussed that I feel totally comfortable with AEP's EPS payout ratios above, it should come as no surprise that I agree with Simply Safe Dividends' assessment that AEP's dividend is very safe for the foreseeable future.

With AEP's dividend safety now addressed, we'll move into what a realistic growth rate for AEP's dividend looks like in the years ahead.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Given that AEP's EPS payout ratio is in the mid-60% range, I believe it is reasonable to conclude that the payout ratio could expand to the high-60% range.

Therefore, dividend growth could slightly exceed earnings growth over the long-term.

When we consider that Yahoo Finance and Nasdaq are projecting 6.1% and 5.7% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years, I believe that it is likely AEP will be able to grow its dividend in the 6% range over the long-term.

Now that we've outlined my expectations for dividend growth going forward, we'll discuss AEP's fundamentals next.

A Strong Business Model, Reasonable Growth Prospects, And A Proven Management Team

Image Source: AEP Goldman Sachs Power & Utilities Conference Presentation

AEP is one of the largest electrical utilities in the United States. AEP is a public utility holding company that owns, directly or indirectly all of the outstanding common stock of its public utility subsidiaries and varying percentages of other subsidiaries.

The service areas of AEP's public utility subsidiaries covers portions of Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Image Source: AEP 2018 Annual Report

AEP operates in the following four reportable operating segments:

Vertically Integrated Utilities: The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through AEP's utility subsidiaries (page 15 of AEP's most recent 10-K). The segment accounted for about half of AEP's earnings in 2018.

Transmission & Distribution Utilities: The Transmission & Distribution Utilities segment consists of the transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through AEP's AEP Texas and OPCo subsidiaries (page 23 of AEP's most recent 10-K). The segment accounted for about a quarter of AEP's earnings in 2018.

AEP Transmission Holdco: This segment costs of AEPTCo, which is the direct holding company for the State Transcos and AEP's Transmission Joint Ventures (page 25 of AEP's most recent 10-K). Along with Generation & Marketing, the segment accounted for the remaining quarter of AEP's earnings in 2018.

Generation & Marketing: The Generation & Marketing segment subsidiaries consist of competitive generating assets, a wholesale energy trading and marketing business and a retail supply and energy management business (page 28 of AEP's most recent 10-K).

Now that we have a better understanding of AEP's business, we'll delve into the growth prospects for the company.

Image Source: AEP Goldman Sachs Power & Utilities Conference Presentation

The bulk of AEP's 5-7% long-term operating earnings growth targets will come from considerable investments in the company's distribution networks, transmission systems, and renewable energy.

Absolutely all of AEP's $33 billion in capital spending through 2023 will be allocated to regulated businesses, which means that AEP's business model will continue to remain very resilient regardless of economic conditions.

As illustrated above, about 75% of AEP's capital spending will be allocated to wires, with the remainder of capital spending being split between renewables, nuclear generation, hydrogeneration, and corporate.

Image Source: AEP Goldman Sachs Power & Utilities Conference Presentation

And fortunately, AEP's ability to fund this capital spending over the next few years appears quite intact. AEP enjoys investment grade credit ratings from the major credit rating agencies and stable outlooks, which ensures that the company's cost of capital remains competitive with other utilities.

Image Source: AEP Goldman Sachs Power & Utilities Conference Presentation

As illustrated above, AEP plans to fund its capital spending with cash from operations, by taking on additional debt, and issuing a bit of equity.

Moving to the secondary piece of the growth puzzle, the remainder of AEP's growth will be derived from rate case increases. AEP currently has rate cases pending in Texas, Indiana, Michigan, and Arkansas, which would increase net revenue collectively by $215 million by the end of Q2 2020.

Between the investments to increase the company's rate base and its pending rate cases, there is a clear path for AEP to meet its growth targets.

Aside from the necessity of AEP's business model to our modern economy and the company's growth prospects, the final reason that I believe AEP is primed to be a great investment at the right price is its experienced management team.

Chairman, President and CEO Nicholas Akins held a variety of roles with AEP before he was elected as the company's President in 2010. Mr. Akins joined AEP in 1982 as an electrical engineer and his responsibilities gradually increased throughout the years. Mr. Akins also served as Executive VP - Generation from 2006 to 2010, and as President and COO of Southwestern Electric Power Company.

Mr. Akins boasts nearly 4 decades of industry experience in a variety of leadership positions throughout the company, which indicates to me that he is a CEO capable of guiding AEP into the future.

CFO Brian Tierney joined AEP in 1998 and has held a number of management positions responsible for pricing energy transactions, market operations, and trading and marketing. Prior to assuming his current role, Mr. Tierney assumed the role of Executive VP - AEP Utilities East in 2008. And preceding that, Mr. Tierney was the Senior VP of Commercial Operations. Mr. Tierney even worked for a subsidiary of Enron, where he was an electricity trader, traded coal and priced energy transactions.

Simply put, both Mr. Akins and Mr. Tierney possess decades of industry experience. This industry experience and knowledge will be key to AEP's ability to continue to deliver mid-single digit earnings growth going forward, and I have confidence that AEP's capable management team will steer the company in the right direction.

Risks To Consider

While we have established that AEP is a well run business in an industry that is essential to the functioning of our everyday lives, that doesn't mean the company doesn't come without its risks.

The first risk facing AEP and other utilities is that the company may not be able to recover significant investments in capital improvement and additions (page 32 of AEP's most recent 10-K).

Because regulated utilities such as AEP are subject to approval from regulatory authorities for additions and improvements on projects, there is no guarantee that AEP will be able to recover those investments through increased rates to its customers. An inability on the part of AEP to secure approval from regulators for recovery of costs would weigh on the company's financial results.

The next risk facing AEP is that any changes in regulatory policy and electricity generation technology could challenge AEP's ability to provide low cost, reliable, and efficient energy to its customers (page 33 of AEP's most recent 10-K).

This could result in a decline in the value of AEP's electric utility facilities and franchises.

The third operational risk facing AEP is because the company owns the Donald C. Cook Nuclear Plant in Michigan, there is the remote possibility of a nuclear incident or major accident (pages 33-34 of AEP's most recent 10-K).

Although AEP's dividend appears quite safe at the present, any major accident at the Cook Nuclear Plant could result in massive liabilities for the company in the immediate term, not to mention additional compliance costs for the industry as a whole, which could weigh on financial results in the long-term.

In the event of a major nuclear accident, AEP would almost certainly be forced to freeze if not cut its dividend from possibly both a financial standpoint and a public relations standpoint to prevent any additional scrutiny from regulators.

Another risk to AEP is the possibility of CO2 regulation (page 41 of AEP's most recent 10-K). Increased regulatory burdens to reduce carbon emissions could result in an increase in capital expenditures and operating costs. In addition, these increased costs don't come with a guarantee of being recovered because they are subject to approval from regulatory agencies.

As I've referenced a few times, a financial risk to AEP and the utility industry as a whole is the possibility of an overhaul in the way regulatory commissions approach allowed rates of return.

While utilities have generally been stable investments through all economic periods, Yale economist and law professor Yair Listokin argues that lowering utility rates and other measures could be an effective method of somewhat nullifying the severity and duration of a recession.

Regulatory adoption of measures such as the above wouldn't affect AEP's overall rates of return over the long-term, but it could result in less smooth profitability. Reduced profitability in recessionary periods and increased profitability allowed in expansionary periods would alter the current narrative of utilities being recession resistant investments.

While I have discussed what I believe to be most of the key risks associated with an investment in AEP, I certainly haven't discussed all the risks facing AEP. For a more complete listing of the risks associated with an investment in AEP, I would refer interested readers to pages 32-42 of AEP's most recent 10-K.

American Electric Power Is An Excellent Company, But The Valuation Is Simply Too Steep

Since we have already established that AEP is a high-quality utility, we'll now be delving into the valuation aspect of an investment in AEP by determining the company's fair value.

The first valuation metric we'll use to arrive at a fair value for AEP is the 5 year average TTM dividend yield.

According to Seeking Alpha, AEP's current TTM dividend yield of 2.94% is well below its 5 year average of 3.45%.

Assuming a reversion to a fair value yield of 3.4% and share price of $78.82, this implies that AEP is trading at a 15.6% premium to fair value and poses 13.5% downside from its current price of $91.12 a share (as of September 1, 2019).

The second valuation metric we'll use to determine AEP's fair value is the 5 year average forward PE ratio.

According to Simply Safe Dividends, AEP's current forward PE ratio of 21.8 is significantly higher than AEP's 5 year average forward PE ratio of 17.8.

Assuming a reversion to a forward PE ratio of 19 and a fair value of $79.42 a share, AEP is trading at a 14.7% premium to fair value and poses 12.8% downside from the current price.

The first valuation model that I'll use is discounted cash flow or DCF.

Image Source: MoneyChimp

The first screenshot shows us that the market is essentially pricing in 6% annual EPS growth over the next 5 years, before dropping off to 5% thereafter.

While I believe this could realistically be achieved by AEP, I do prefer to err on the side of caution.

I am forecasting 5.5% annual EPS growth over the next 5 years, before leveling off to 4.5% after the 5 year mark.

These inputs give us a fair value of $82.72 a share, which indicates that AEP is trading at a 10.2% premium to fair value and poses 9.2% downside from the current price.

The final valuation method that I'll use is the dividend discount model or DDM.

Image Source: Investopedia

The first input into the DDM is the annualized dividend per share. In the case of AEP, that amount is currently $2.68.

The second input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which refers to the rate of return that an investor requires. In my case, I require a 10% rate of return because I feel that is ample reward for the time that I put into researching investments and monitoring my investments.

The third and final input into the DDM is the dividend growth rate. Not surprisingly, the DGR is the most difficult input to accurately forecast.

There are a number of considerations that go into an accurate DGR input, which include a company's payout ratio (and whether it is likely to expand, contract, or stay constant), a company's long-term EPS growth rate, and industry fundamentals.

When we take into consideration that AEP could realistically expand its payout ratio from the mid-60% range to the high-60% range and that AEP is likely to deliver 5.5% annual EPS growth before leveling off a bit, I believe it is reasonable to anticipate a long-term DGR of 6.5%.

Using the above inputs, we arrive at a fair value of $76.57 a share. This means that shares of AEP are trading at a 19.0% premium to fair value and pose 16.0% downside from the current price.

When we average the 4 fair values, we arrive at a fair value of $79.38 a share.

This indicates that shares of AEP are trading at a 14.8% premium to fair value and pose 12.9% downside from the current price.

Summary: A Great Utility With Not So Great Total Return Potential At Its Current Price

AEP will presumably announce its next dividend increase this October, which will make it a Dividend Contender.

Despite the risks, AEP is a well-run business that operates in an industry that is necessary to society. I am confident that the management team will be able to deliver mid-single digit earnings growth in the years ahead.

With that said, I do believe that AEP is trading at a double-digit premium to fair value and given that earnings growth will be mid-single digits in the years ahead, a double-digit premium can't be justified for investors concerned with total returns because AEP isn't a company that can grow its way out of overpaying such as a fast growing company like Visa.

For those that don't subscribe to total returns, the starting yield also leaves a bit to be desired as it is well below both the 5-year average and Gurufocus's 13-year median yield.

While I admit that this is in part because of the low rate market we find ourselves in, Seeking Alpha's dividend scorecard rates AEP's dividend a 5 out of 10 compared to the industry average of 6. AEP's growth score of 7 out of 10 compared to the average industry score of 6 is slightly favorable, but I don't believe simply buying a company trading significantly below its average yield with slightly above average dividend growth prospects is worth becoming a long-term stock picker.

Between the 2.9% yield, 5.5% annual earnings growth, and 1.4% annual valuation multiple contraction, AEP is likely to deliver 7.0% annual total returns over the next decade.

There's nothing necessarily wrong with investing in AEP at the current price for those that are satisfied to perform in line with the market over the next decade.

However, for those seeking returns bound to outpace the broader market or for those looking for a better starting yield, I would suggest waiting for an entry yield of 3.5%.

With a mid-single-digit increase in the near future, AEP is a correction away from becoming a reasonable buy for the long-term. Between a 3.5% yield, 5.5% earnings growth, and 0.1% valuation multiple expansion, AEP would offer 9%+ returns over the next decade, should it reach my target yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.