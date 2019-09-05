Gold Will Remain A Top-Performing Hedge

The defensive posture that investors have embraced all summer is still evident, and it still favors owning gold as a hedge against global market risk. As I’ll explain in today’s report, the market’s “risk-off” mentality will continue boosting gold prices well into the fourth quarter of 2019.

Every time it appears that gold is ready to “correct” its recent gains, it finds a renewed safety bid and continues to higher levels. The metal has remained steadfastly above its rising 15-day moving average for the past three months, not yet closing decisively under it on either a daily or a weekly basis. Historically, gold rarely stays more than 2-3 months above the 15-day MA without closing under it to confirm at least a short-term top. But so strong and persistent are the market’s anxieties over the U.S.-Sino trade war and global economy that fresh safe haven demand has remained constant throughout the summer.

(Source: BigCharts)

On the global front, weaker currencies such as the euro and British pound have shown considerable weakness against the U.S. dollar recently as uncertainty over Britain’s upcoming exit from the European Union has put downward pressure on those currencies. The following graph of the Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust ETF (FXE) puts into perspective just how weak the euro has been this summer, largely because of Brexit worries.

(Source: BigCharts)

Normally, a weak euro and a strong dollar serve as headwinds for the gold price. But as I’ve emphasized in previous reports, the main impetus for gold’s rallies has been pure fear of the unknown. And since gold is first and foremost a hedge against fear, the “fear factor” has mitigated the metal’s weak currency component.

Also helping maintain gold’s status as a top-performing hedge against global market volatility is the recent slowdown in the U.S. manufacturing sector. The widely watched ISM Manufacturing Index fell to 49.1 percent in August, down from 51.2 in the previous month. This marked the first time in three years that U.S. manufacturing has contracted. An ISM index reading below 50.00 is regarded as contractionary.

Traders greeted the latest manufacturing sector weakness by purchasing gold to start the month of September, as evinced by the latest move to new highs in the metal’s price. The latest gold rally occurred despite a rally to fresh yearly highs in the U.S. dollar index (DXY), below.

(Source: BigCharts)

At present, there is nothing standing in the way of continued gains in the gold price. Indeed, China’s latest implementation of tariffs, ranging between 5% and 10%, on U.S. products serves as another supporting factor behind gold’s fear-based upward trend. The trade war between the U.S. and China is arguably the primary rationale behind gold’s strong intermediate-term performance since last summer, and there are no indications that the trade war will be resolved anytime soon.

On the mining stock front, gold and silver stocks continue to keep pace with the gains in the physical metals as the miners seek to leverage the gold bull market. Much like the gold price shown above, the PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU) hasn’t yet decisively closed under its 15-day moving average on a weekly basis. Thus, gold stocks in the aggregate are still in a confirmed immediate-term (1-4 week) rising trend.

Shown here is one of my favorite tools for gauging the intermediate-term (3-6 month) path of least resistance for the gold miners. This indicator is the 120-day rate of change of the new highs and lows for the 50 most actively traded U.S.-listed gold stocks. While the momentum of gold stocks has slowed in recent weeks, the overall trend remains up, as shown in this graph. As long as this indicator remains in a rising trend, investors can maintain intermediate-term long positions in the large-cap, mid-tier and small-cap mining and exploration shares.

(Source: NYSE)

In summary, a combination of fears over trade developments and political events Europe and elsewhere continue to drive investor uncertainty. Recent indications of a slowing U.S. manufacturing sector are also bolstering gold’s attractiveness as a hedge against a recession. Accordingly, gold should have strong continued support at least through this year's end, thanks to the flight-to-safety demand these many anxieties have created. Gold mining stocks are also positioned to benefit from gold’s continued gains. With the global economic outlook still unsettled, investors are justified in maintaining intermediate-term long positions in gold and gold mining equities.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long gold via the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX). For this ETF, I’m using a level slightly under $28.00 level as a stop-loss on an intraday basis. Participants who haven’t done so should also book some profit in GDX after its impressive run over the past few weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.