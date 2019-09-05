Fast And Furious Silver Prices Prepare To Rocket To New All-Time Highs

This bull market will be shorter than most expect however it will be hectic with incomprehensible daily gains and gut-wrenching pullbacks.

This chart clearly shows that silver has accelerated throughout the summer months from a price of $14.40/Oz in June 2019 to $19.24/Oz as of 4th September 2019.

In just two months, the tide has turned dramatically as silver prices are now accelerating at a much faster pace than gold prices, although gold is progressing with great gusto.

Preamble

On the 10th July 2019 we penned an article entitled: Silver Prices Prepare For Blast-Off and concluded as follows:

The last eight years have been dismal for silver and silver miners. Higher lows are being formed, which is a positive indication of things to come. Gold has been the center of attention and silver has been left behind. The tide is turning, and silver prices should make some serious gains from here.

In just two months, the tide has turned dramatically as silver prices are now accelerating at a much faster pace than gold prices, although gold is progressing with great gusto.

Today we will take a quick look at the gold/silver ratio and highlight any obvious changes and identify how we can monetize future movements in the precious metals sector.

The Silver Chart For The Past Year

This chart clearly shows that silver has accelerated throughout the summer months from a price of $14.40/Oz in June 2019 to $19.24/Oz as of 4th September 2019, registering a gain of $4.84/Oz or 33.61%. Silver has also formed a series of higher lows which is a positive sign for the future of silver prices. However, it should be noted that from a technical analyst's standpoint the RSI, STO and MACD are all in the overbought zone which suggests that a breather could be on the cards in the short term. Our humble opinion is that any pullback will be short-lived and so waiting for a dip before making an acquisition is riskier than making that acquisition now and riding out the wild oscillations that are sure to accompany this bull all the way to the top.

The Gold/Silver Ratio 1-Year Chart

This ratio peaked at 95 and is now falling fast as silver prices accelerate faster than gold prices. The technical indicators are firmly in the oversold zone suggesting that a bounce could be on the cards.

The Gold/Silver Ratio 20-Year Chart

This visual of the ratio over a 20-year time span suggests to us that the ‘norm’ is around the 60 level. Some would argue that this ratio will revert to around the 15 level which it has been in the past. However, I am not so sure that data that is more than 20 years old is all that relevant but do believe that a medium-term target of 60 is achievable.

It should be noted that when a trend changes, it can swing way beyond the ‘norm’ much like a pendulum before it comes to rest, so a test of the 15 level is not out of the question.

Conclusion

Silver prices are on the move and the momentum is gaining traction. This is not the blast off that we referred to above, it is merely the lighting of the blue touch paper. The upcoming rally in silver prices will be meteoric and take many by surprise.

Gold will also make very good progress but in percentage terms, silver will outperform gold by the time this bull market peaks.

This bull market will be shorter than most expect however, it will be hectic with incomprehensible daily gains and gut-wrenching pullbacks. You will need a strong stomach as there will be sleepless nights when all will look gloomy.

Maintain a position and be prepared to edit or rotate your holdings as and when the opportunities present themselves.

For the record, I do own physical gold and silver and have already placed 80% of my funds allocated for the precious metals stocks and I am considering making more funds available for this purpose.

If you are new to this sector, do acquire some physical gold and silver as a priority and then do the due diligence on the mining stocks creating a short list of your favorite companies. Then do some comparative analysis and whittle out those stocks that you believe can outperform the indices such as the Gold Bugs Index, the HUI.

Be bold and place those trades.

Author's note: You must have a comment, so please add it to the commentary. The more diverse comments we get, the better informed we all become, making our trading decisions more profitable. If you are not already a follower, and wish to see our posts on gold, silver and associated stocks, then please hit the follow button in order not to miss out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: gold-prices.biz makes no guarantee or warranty on the accuracy or completeness of the data provided. Nothing contained herein is intended or shall be deemed to be investment advice, implied or otherwise. This letter represents our views and replicates trades that we are making but nothing more than that. Always consult your registered adviser to assist you with your investments. We accept no liability for any loss arising from the use of the data contained on this letter. Options contain a high level of risk that may result in the loss of part or all invested capital and therefore are suitable for experienced and professional investors and traders only. Past performance is neither a guide nor guarantee of future success.