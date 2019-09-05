Cenovus Energy Cash Flow Cascade Continues

The merger and ongoing projects allowed Cenovus Energy (CVE) to tremendously increase company profitability. This company has already recovered all the cash spent in its last major acquisition and is now recovering the value of the stock issued. A speedy recovery of money spent is usually the sign of a bargain purchase. That is especially true when most of the assets have been retained even after the cost recovery.

Cash Flow And Uses

Now debt repayment is the priority item. Net debt is now approaching the C$7 billion level. Less noticed by the market is that cash flow from operating activities has exceeded the annual rate of C$5 billion. That means that debt is now approaching one times cash flow from operating activities. Mr. Market was so worried about debt repayments that the market trashed the common shares even as cash flow doubled from the acquisition and now is set to double one more time. The cash flow growth now marks this stock as a bargain for many types of investors.

Cenovus Energy Second-Quarter 2019, SEDAR Filing

Clearly cash flow from operating activities received a boost from net change in non-cash working capital accounts. That boost reversed some of the unfavorable first-quarter change. Still the major growth in cash flow over the previous fiscal year is undeniable. Well-run thermal oil production companies often cash flow very well because thermal projects require a lot of cash at the beginning of the project before oil is produced. The generous cash flow seen above allows the company to recover the large initial investment.

Source: Cenovus Energy July 2019, Corporate Update

The company still maintains an impressive cash balance and has a wide open credit line. Despite the market fears, this company appears to have lenders "in the palm of its hand". This is what happens in the lending market when a company beats its own guidelines for paying down acquisition debt. Now, debt is near levels seen before the acquisition. But corporate cash flow has tremendously increased. This has led to a far more conservative debt structure.

However, that generous cash flow also makes this company a takeover target if the current low pricing of the stock continues long term. Clearly Mr. Market does not expect the superb results to continue. But management has other ideas. If any of those other ideas succeed even a little, this stock could revalue higher.

Stock Price

As shown below, the stock has remained stagnant after declining on fears the company over-stretched to make the major acquisition from ConocoPhillips (COP). Despite the recovery by the company of much of the acquisition cost and the payment of debt ahead of market expectations, Mr. Market is apparently still scared of the company finances.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website September 4, 2019

The enterprise value of the company floats in the C$22 billion range (converting the US dollars to Canadian dollars). This NYSE company is now trading for a little more than 4 times cash flow from operations of a projected $5 billion this fiscal year. The coming oil price rally should assure at least that amount of cash flow. However, even a disappointing C$4 billion cash flow from operating activities would still be quite a bargain for a NYSE listed stock.

Plus this company has found ways to steadily grow profits and production over the last few years. That growth mindset is likely to continue into the future. There is another C$600 billion that is listed as a current long-term debt liability. If that debt is indeed paid (and not paid using the bank line), then enterprise value will continue to shrink accordingly. Since December, this company has paid about C$2 billion in long-term debt. There is absolutely no reason why that blistering pace of debt payments should not continue given the extremely high level of free cash flow generated by operations.

Operations

Management is already working on ways to increase the already generous free cash flow. In a market that supposedly values free cash flow, this company has been completely ignored. Yet management is still bent on improving free cash flow even more.

Source: Cenovus Energy July 2019, Corporate Update

The company has some of the lowest costs in the thermal industry. The only thing that increases the profitability of some competitors is the higher integration of upgrading and refining capacity. That type of diversification is something this management needs to work on in the future. The guidelines shown above and in the latest earnings report make clear that the breakeven point on new thermal projects (and wells) is dropping below C$30 BO (not much "E" in this type of production).

That low breakeven point combined with the management drive to lower the breakeven point more makes this company a very tough competitor even though the main product is not valued as highly as light oil.

Source: Cenovus Energy July 2019, Corporate Update

Further low cost growth will probably come from the Deep Basin. Currently, production costs are on the high side because ConocoPhillips pretty much ignored this asset. Cenovus management has not yet indicated a desire for rapid expansion here. So far the preference has been to allow this to generate cash flow while management plans a future strategy.

The lack of new wells will result in higher costs until the company begins drilling new wells in earnest. In the meantime, those Deep Basin assets could prove to be an acquisition prize in the future. The much covered takeaway capacity issues are fading. Plus management has begun searching for the liquids rich areas. Any commercial discovery of oil could turn this part of the deal into dirt cheap acquisition.

The Deep Basin has been on the radar of the industry for a long time. Like many other areas of Canada that have produced for a while, new production techniques are revitalizing the area. All management has to do is figure out the best way to maximize profits. So far management has been busy with the main thermal part of the business.

Long term, diversification into other areas of the oil and gas industry will probably prove to be very profit enhancing for management. There is a very good chance that those 2.8 million net acres will be worth at least C$3,000 an acre. Once Mr. Market sees that or a higher figure, the shares of Cenovus Energy could skyrocket. But acreage of that amount will take time to explore and properly develop. So investor patience is needed.

Summary

Cenovus Energy management is doing everything that was promised before the acquisition and more. The important thermal energy business has now been "whipped into shape". Debt will likely continue to decline. Now management needs to exploit the conventional discovery announced earlier on its thermal lands for significance.

Plus the development of the Deep Basin needs to become a priority. For a while, takeaway issues and gas pricing lowered the priority of this acreage. It is only going to take one significant liquids or oil discovery to change the market perception of this acreage. That possibility is highly likely.

In the meantime, the cheap (and declining) enterprise value to cash flow values the Deep Basin and the announced conventional discovery at nearly zero. Any success at all in these areas could result in a sharp revaluation of this stock by the market.

The stock is probably not attractive to traders at the current price. But long-term holders should do extremely well over a five-year period. This stock should double in price at a minimum and could do much better on an announcement of a significant discovery either conventional or unconventional.

Finances are conservative and the stock price indicates a very low level of corporate success is anticipated in the future. The returns appear to be in favor of sizable appreciation.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Cenovus Energy and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.