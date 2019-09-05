Acer Therapeutics: Undervalued With A Free Call Option On EDSIVO

The chances of successfully appealing the CRL or at least finding a reasonable path forward for EDSIVO is much higher than the near-zero value the market is providing.

The market is attributing near-zero value to Acer being able to successfully appeal or find a reasonable path forward with the FDA for EDSIVO.

Acer has a $27 million market cap with more than $20 million cash and remaining pipeline (apart from EDSIVO) that has value higher than Acer's market cap.

Acer's share price plummeted following a CRL issued by the FDA in late June for Acer's lead drug candidate EDSIVO for the treatment of vEDS patients with COL3A1 + mutation.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) ("Acer" or the "Company") is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, focused on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening orphan or ultra-orphan diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

Acer applied to the FDA for approval of its lead drug EDSIVO (celiprolol) for the treatment of orphan disease vEDS in patients with a COL-3A1 mutation, utilizing the expedited regulatory pathway set out under sub-section 505 (B)(2) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (or "FFDCA"). This allowed Acer to rely, at least in part, on third-party data to get EDSIVO approved in the US. This expedited regulatory approval process was designed to expedite the preparation, submission, and approval of EDSIVO by the FDA.

Unfortunately, a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") was issued by the FDA on June 24, 2019 in response to Acer's NDA application, denying approval for EDSIVO.

The CRL was announced by the company on June 25, 2019, resulting in the share price of Acer plummeting from approximately $20.00 to its current share price on September 3 in the $2.70 range. This article is a follow up to my article published on Seeking Alpha on June 27th called "Acer Therapeutics: Despite Receiving a Devastating CRL, the Story Isn't Over".

Acer's market cap of approximately $27 million is now only slightly higher than its $23.5 million cash position as of June 30th. The Company has announced that it is taking steps, including a possible appeal from the CRL, to find a pathway forward to getting EDSIVO approved by the FDA in the U.S.

My investment thesis: The market is giving ACER near-zero odds (and hence near-zero value) for Acer obtaining a successful outcome in pursuing either a formal appeal from the CRL or obtaining a reasonable path forward for getting EDSIVO approved by the FDA in the U.S.

In my view, Acer's chances of obtaining a successful resolution of its CRL, in which term I include any reasonable resolution with the FDA to move EDSIVO forward to approval, is much higher than the market gives credit. Acer should know whether it will likely be successful in resolving the EDSIVO CRL by Q1 2020.

Based on the analysis below, I estimate the current chance of such a successful resolution for EDSIVO at 50%. However, if following the upcoming Type A meeting this month with the FDA, Acer announces that it is not proceeding with an appeal of the CRL (which is initiated by Acer submitting a Formal Dispute Resolution Request) that will effectively signal that the advice being given by its advisors is that the likelihood of success is highly unlikely and not worth the effort. In that case, I will downgrade the odds of success to zero. Frankly, I don't see why Acer wouldn't proceed with an appeal. In the circumstances, there is virtually no downside in proceeding with an appeal, while there is an enormous upside.

On the other hand, if following the Type A meeting this month, Acer determines that it is submitting a Formal Dispute Resolution Request, to commence the formal appeal of the CRL, I would then assess the odds of success to have increased to a greater than 50% probability.

In my view, buying shares in Acer at today's share price is like buying a free mispriced long term Call option betting on Acer successfully appealing the recent CRL or at least finding a reasonable resolution with the FDA to finding a path forward to approval of EDSIVO. The downside has already been baked into the current share price but the upside could be substantial especially if one recalls that prior to the CRL, the analyst share price target for Acer ranged from about $40 to a high of $66 (now currently trading in the $2.70 range).

For the purpose of my investment thesis, I'm assuming that Acer's other pipeline products, ACER-001 and Osanetant, are today worth an amount equal to Acer's current $27 million market cap, although I do believe they are worth substantially more. In fact, HC Wainright & Co., Roth Capital and Wedbush recently put out reports on Acer in which they have set share price targets of $10.00, $8.00 and $6.00 respectively, based on the heavily discounted present value of ACER-001 alone. The other analysts covering Acer, being Needham & Co., William Blair and Raymond James, have not set out any share price targets in their reports.

Acer's Three Clinical-Stage Product Candidates

Acer has three clinical-stage product candidates for the treatment of orphan diseases. For a more in-depth discussion of these clinical candidates, I recommend listening to Acer's July 31st in-depth pipeline update conference call and webcast (more than 1.5-hours long with accompanying slide presentation and follow up questions by analysts), still accessible on Acer's website.

Acer's three product candidates are:

(1) EDSIVO (celiprolol) for the treatment of orphan disease Ehlers-Danlos (vEDS) in patients with a confirmed COL3A1 mutation. Acer filed an NDA for EDSIVO with the FDA in December 2018. Priority Review was granted by the FDA providing a 6-month PDUFA date of June 24, 2019. The CRL was issued by the FDA on June 24th.

There is no FDA approved drug to treat vEDS in the U.S. where Acer estimates the vEDS population with a COL3A1 mutation is about 5,000 patients. vEDS is defined as an orphan disease by the FDA. vEDS is the most severe subtype of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, a disease in which patients suffer from life-threatening arterial dissections and ruptures, as well as intestinal and uterine ruptures. The majority of vEDS patients are female (78%) but the average age of death for males with vEDS is lower (due to more deaths in young males than young females).

The average mortality age for patients with vEDS is 51 years of age. 70% of people with vEDS experiencing a major complication by the age of 30 years.

Celiprolol is an approved drug in Europe (albeit for hypertension, not vEDS) but it has become the standard of care for the treatment of vEDS in France and Belgium where it has been used safely and effectively for more than 2 decades. Celiprolol (EDSIVO) is not approved in the U.S. for any indication and is considered a new drug compound by the FDA.

The French Study (sometimes referred to as the BBest Trial): In support of Acer's NDA for EDSIVO, Acer filed data from two studies. The earliest study, referred to the French Study or BBest Trial, was a multicenter, prospective, randomized, open clinical trial related to the use of celiprolol for the treatment of vEDS (the "French Study"). The second was a long term registry study of 144 vEDS patients over 17 years in France (referred to as the Registry Data) where the patients had been treated with either 200 or 400 mg. of celiprolol daily.

The French Study took place in eight centers in France and one in Belgium. Patients with clinical vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome were randomly assigned to 5 years (60 months) of treatment with celiprolol or to no treatment.

87 patients were originally eligible and enrolled between October 2, 2003, and March 28, 2006. 53 patients were ultimately randomly assigned to celiprolol (25 patients) or control groups (28). The mean duration of follow-up was 47 months, with the trial stopped early for treatment benefit. The primary endpoints (arterial dissection or rupture) were reached by 20% in the celiprolol group and by 50% in the control group (p=0·040). Adverse events were severe fatigue in one patient after starting 100 mg celiprolol and mild fatigue in two.

The French Study (BBest Trial) was published originally in Lancett on September 7, 2010 (corrected on-line August 2016), can be found at Lancett_Sept_7_2010_corrected_online_Aug_4_2016.pdf

The Registry Data: On April 16, 2019, Acer announced the publication of long-term data obtained in a French cohort of COL3A1-positive vEDS patients being treated with celiprolol over a period of 17 years, in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC). The publication, "Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome: Long-Term Observational Study," was authored by Michael Frank, MD, Xavier Jeunemaitre, MD, PhD, and Pierre Boutouyrie, MD, PhD, et al. The peer-reviewed Registry Data was filed with the FDA in April of this year (2 months before the June 24th PDUFA date). Note that the vEDS Registry data had already been filed by Acer with the FDA as part of its initial NDA filing last December (albeit not in the peer-reviewed format filed in April of this year).

The publication of the vEDS Registry Data was believed to be very supportive of Acer's NDA application to the FDA for approval of EDSIVO in the U.S., as the data suggested substantially lower mortality rates with survival rates being significantly higher in those vEDS patients treated with celiprolol (compared to the expected vEDS survival rates for those patients not treated). The data included a dose-response rate in which there was a greater survival rate where vEDS patients were treated with a median of 400 mg/day of celiprolol versus a lower median dose of 217 mg/day.

In addition, the long term registry study indicated lower hospitalization rates for those vEDS patients treated with celiprolol. Note that the long term Registry Data is not conclusive of efficacy as the data was not obtained from a properly designed double-blind Phase 3 trial. Nevertheless, the peer-reviewed Registry Data publication ought to have been very helpful for the FDA, as well as any treating physicians, in evaluating and recommending EDSIVO for the treatment of vEDS patients (who currently have no effective or approved treatment in the U.S.).

Quoting from Acer's April 16th press release,

...This published study describes outcomes in 144 COL3A1-positive vEDS patients clinically monitored and treated at the French National Referral Center for Rare Vascular Diseases (Paris, France) between the years 2000 and 2017. Patients were followed for a median of 5.3 years, and up to 20 years. At the initial work up, 50% of patients were not treated regularly and only 33.3% were taking celiprolol; by the end of the study period, the majority (90.3%) were treated with celiprolol alone or in combination with other medications. Once the maximum tolerated dose of celiprolol was reached, 90 (62.5%) patients remained at this dose throughout their follow-up. Only 5 (3.5%) patients required dose reduction due to fatigue, and no serious drug-related adverse event was recorded. Patients had a lower mortality rate than that expected from the natural history of the disease as described in previous U.S. reports (1). Survival curve analysis showed that those not treated with celiprolol had a significantly worse outcome than celiprolol-treated patients: survival was 80.7% (95% CI 67.8%-93.6%) in those treated with celiprolol versus 48.5% (95% CI 19.7%-77.4%) in those not treated (p<0.001) after 11.1 years of follow-up. Survival was significantly higher in patients treated with a median dose of celiprolol of 400mg/day (n=83) vs. patients treated with a lower median dose of 217mg/d [100-300mg/day] (n=27), suggesting a dose effect and that 400mg/day should be considered the optimal dose. The authors also observed a relative decrease in hospitalization rates for acute arterial events during the time period in which the majority of patients were on celiprolol, suggesting a positive effect of celiprolol on the incidence and/or severity of new arterial events. The authors concluded that in this large, long-term cohort study, vEDS patients had a higher survival rate than expected relative to the known natural history of the disease and a lower annual occurrence of arterial complications, and that celiprolol use was potentially associated with these significant improvements in clinical outcomes. "The higher overall survival in patients treated with celiprolol in this long-term study in COL3A1-positive vEDS patients appears to correlate with the significant event-free survival advantage that was reported in the Ong, et al. study of celiprolol treatment in vEDS patients (2)," said Michael Frank, MD, clinical investigator from the Paris group and first author of the publication. ..."

Prior to the CRL being issued, analysts who followed Acer had issued share price targets for ACER (primarily based upon the approval and successful launch of EDSIVO) in the $40 to $66 range.

Peak annual sales for EDSIVO in the U.S. were estimated to be in the $250 million to $400 million which could be accomplished with a small focused sales force through various Centers of Excellence being established to treat vEDS patients throughout the U.S.

(2) ACER-001, a fully taste-masked, immediate-release formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of urea are cycle disorders (UCDs) and Maple Syrup Disease (MSUD). A small pivotal bridging and taste assessment trial (for UCD) is expected to be conducted in Q4 2019 with an NDA expected to be filed with the FDA (for UCD) in mid-2020. If all goes well, ACER-001 could be approved and commercial sales for UCD could begin in mid-2021. If approved, Acer plans to market ACER-001, for the treatment of UCD, by undercutting Horizon's Ravicti which currently costs $800,000 per year. Acer plans to price ACER-001 in the $200,000 to $400,000 range, similar to Horizon's Buphenyl but being superior from both a taste-masked and compliance perspective. Acer also plans to begin a Phase II study for ACER-001 for the treatment of MSUD in mid-2020 (if capital permits). Analysts estimate ACER-001 represents a $75 million to $100 million annual peak sales opportunity in the U.S.; and

(3) Osanetant, an NK3 receptor antagonist, recently acquired by Acer from Sanofi. On July 31, Acer announced that after studying the potential indications for Osanetant with industry experts and key opinion leaders, it has decided to move forward with Osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms (iVMS) (i.e. hot flashes) where Hormone Replacement Therapy is likely contraindicated. While VMS hot flashes are commonly associated with menopause in women, many patients suffer from induced VMS from surgical or pharmacotherapy iVMS where Hormone Replacement Therapy is inappropriate.

The total iVMS market in the U.S. is very large but Acer believes it could be subdivided into multiple orphan indications such as for women with HR+ breast cancer receiving tamoxifen, men with HR+ prostate cancer receiving Lupron, and women who are BRCA+ and have prophylactic bilateral oophorectomy. The Company expects to file an IND for iVMS in Q4 2019, and if all goes well, Phase 1/2 clinical trials will begin for the treatment of iVMS for one or more of these indications in mid-2020. Osanetant had previously been developed by Sanofi for the treatment of schizophrenia, and in prior clinical trials, 665 patients were treated with Osanetant with no major safety concerns. Osanetant could represent an enormous market opportunity for Acer.

Acer Corporate Summary (All dollar references in $US)

Outstanding shares: 10.1 million as of June 30, 2019

Fully Diluted shares: 11.3 million shares fully diluted as of June 30, 2019

52-week share price range: $1.87 to $32.80

August 29, 2019 @ close of trading: $2.70

Market Cap: Approx. $27 million @ as of September 3, 2019

Debt: $0.00

Cash: $23.5 million as of June 30, 2019

Acer's management advises it has sufficient capital through to the end of 2020

Acer Receives a CRL from the FDA denying approval of EDSIVO on June 24, 2019

Since CRL was announced on June 25, Acer's market cap has declined from nearly $200 million on June 24 to its current $27 million, a figure which is only marginally higher than the amount of Acer's cash position of $23.5 million cash as of June 30, 2019.

In the CRL issued on June 24th, the FDA stated that it requires Acer to conduct a "new adequate and well-controlled clinical trial" for EDSIVO for the treatment of vEDS prior to approval. This was seen as a surprise to the Company, the analyst community, the vEDS patient community, and most investors. As some have noted it was the FDA itself that had encouraged Acer to get EDSIVO approved in the U.S. in the first place (approximately 4 years ago), as there was no approved or effective treatment in the U.S. available to treat vEDS patients suffering from this ultra-orphan disease.

Ideally, one would always like to see a "new adequate and well-controlled" trial as requested by the FDA in its CRL but that isn't always practical or realistic, given that it could take 5 to 10 years to complete. Given the failure of the FDA to approve EDSIVO and the requested new well-controlled trial requested, it has also created uncertainty among physicians treating vEDS.

Consensus Statement: A group of vEDS physicians put out a Consensus Statement following the FDA's CRL in which they acknowledge that the French Study (BBest Trial) and the Registry Data did not have adequate control groups and therefore it could not be concluded that any change in arterial events could be attributed solely to celiprolol in patients with vEDS.

The authors of the Consensus Statement mention that the only ongoing interventional clinical trial in vEDS is the ARCADE trial (NCT02597361) which is a French, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled multicenter trial comparing angiotensin II type receptor blocker, irbesartan, or placebo against the standard of care celiprolol.

The ARCADE trial is designed with only 108 patients to be treated in 15 clinical sites in France (including the placebo arm) and is supposed to be a 2-year trial which began in January 2016. All of the patients in the trial are on celiprolol as the standard of care. There is still no data reported although the website data was last updated in July 2018. The primary completion date for the ARCADE trial is stated to be April 2020.

Arcade Trial French Investigators Acknowledge that Celiprolol is the Standard of Care: In the clinical trial abstract in the ARCADE trial published on the NIH website clinicaltrials.gov, the investigators (all based in France) write that 200-400 mg of celiprolol per day does reduce both fatal and non-fatal vascular events in patients with vEDS and if tolerated, acknowledge that celiprolol is now the standard of care for vEDS.

In particular the ARCADE trial abstract states, inter alia,

... The investigators have previously shown that a treatment with 200-400 mg per day of celiprolol, reduces both fatal and non-fatal vascular events in patients with vEDS. If tolerated, the treatment is now the standard treatment for vEDS. [emphasis added] However, despite celiprolol, symptomatic and asymptomatic arterial events continue to occur in vEDS patients. Recent findings suggest a possible deleterious effect of endogenous Angiotensin II on medium size arteries in vEDS patients. The hypothesis of this study is that the blockade of endogenous Ang II will provide supplemental vascular protection and thus reduce recurrence of arterial events in vEDS patients. ..."

The June 24th CRL requirement that a "new adequate and well-controlled" clinical trial before approval by the FDA will be granted, could take 5 to 10 years or more to design, be approved, recruit patients, and complete, even assuming that Acer or anyone else would incur the cost. It would be a very difficult type of trial in which to recruit patients. Not only is the population of COL3A1-positive vEDS patients in the U.S. very small, but what COL3A1-positive vEDS patient (or family member of such a patient) in the U.S. or elsewhere would want to volunteer to participate in a clinical trial that could go on for years knowing that he or she had a 50% chance of being given a placebo? What physician, in good conscience, would subject their COL-3A1 vEDS patient to participate in a long term double-blind clinical trial knowing they could be putting their patient into a long term of placebo treatment without celiprolol?

If the real-world evidence set out in the French Study (BBest Trial) and the published Registry Data are reasonably reliable, then being in the control placebo arm of a long term double-blind EDSIVO study to treat COL-3A1+ vEDS patients could be quite negative with serious health implications, in comparison to being a patient in the group being treated with celiprolol.

Real-World Experience/ Data to Support FDA Approval:

Given the actual real-world experience of celiprolol for the treatment of vEDS in COL-3A1+ confirmed patients (including the fact that it is the standard of care in both France and Belgium), and the impracticality of requiring a full double-blind well-controlled study for EDSIVO as a condition of approval for the treatment of vEDS where there is no approved treatment for this very serious orphan disease, we should be mindful that the FDA does in fact regularly use real-world evidence to approve a drug, particularly when there is no approved treatment in the U.S. for this small orphan disease patient population, estimated to be about 5,000 patients. Recall that the definition of an orphan disease in the U.S. is defined by the FDA to be a patient population of less than 200,000 patients while an ultra-orphan disease is defined as one with less than 2,000 patients.

In an article published about a year ago on Pink Sheets with the title "A Bakers Dozen of US FDA Efficacy Approvals" found at "Pink_Sheet_Article_-_A_Bakers_Dozen_Of_US_FDA_Efficacy_Approvals_Aug_7_2018.pdf", the authors discuss how the FDA has used real-world evidence (RWE), such as data from "registry type cases", to approve certain drugs, particularly where the patient population was very small and it wasn't always practical to require a full-blown lengthy double-blind clinical trial. The article discusses 13 examples.

Finding an Optimal Path Forward with FDA to EDSIVO's Approval: The "Appeal Process"

During its July 31 conference call and webcast, Acer discussed its strategy and the next steps it planned to take to determine the optimal path forward to obtain FDA approval for EDSIVO in light of the CRL. Acer stated that it was working with the leading law firm of Hyman, Phelps & McNamara PC as well as other leading industry experts.

Not only does the right legal team who are experienced working with the FDA on an ongoing basis generally help in providing the best legal strategy and advice (including a formal appeal process where advised or negotiating an alternative resolution), they also tend to have credibility within the FDA, and hopefully will have developed some respected personal professional relationships. I don't consider that great legal representation by itself is determinative of an outcome but it does help, and sometimes a lot.

* slide above taken from August 13, 2019 Acer corporate slide presentation

Acer's Legal Team of Hyman, Phelps & McNamara PC: Navigating the legal and complex regulatory FDA regime requires a lot of very specialized knowledge and experience. Acer's Washington based legal firm, Hyman, Phelps and McNamara PC, specializes in "All Things FDA". The law firm has a Chambers ranking including one lawyer with a Band 1 ranking in Healthcare and Lifesciences / Regulatory and Compliance. In the U.S. and international legal world, a Chambers ranking is very highly regarded and a Band 1 ranking is the highest-ranking within Chambers. The firm and its lawyers are also short-listed for the 2019 LMG LifeSciences awards in Pharmaceutical Regulatory matters (both on an individual and firm basis) to be held this month in New York.

What are Acer's chances of success in winning an appeal of its CRL or at least finding a reasonable path forward to approval of EDSIVO by the FDA?

Lawyers at Hyman, Phelps & McNamara PC write frequent articles on the firm's blogpost, some of which contain information relevant to what Acer hopes to accomplish.

According to an October 9, 2018 blogpost article published by Josephine Torrente & Gugan Kaur of Hyman, Phelps and McNamara, "Formal Dispute Resolution: A Different Perspective on Wins and Losses" , the authors cite statistics published by the FDA in 2016 regarding appeal success rates from CRLs being issued.

The formal appeal through the FDA regulatory process is initiated by submitting a Formal Dispute Resolution Request, also referred to as an "FDRR".

Technically, the appeal success rate at the FDA where an FDRR appeal process is initiated from a CRL is pretty discouraging; during the period 2003 to 2014, of 140 unique appeals that were accepted to be heard, only 23 (16%) were granted and 117 (84%) denied.

*above slide is taken from Acer's August 13, 2019, corporate presentation

However, despite an 84% "Denial" rate, the authors write that in their experience, "Denials" are often "Wins", in the sense of obtaining a resolution for the applicants in which provides a more favorable path to approval than originally presented in the CRL.

Three distinct "appeal" cases were then discussed in the blogpost article as examples in which the authors argue that the technical "Denials" were actually "Wins".

In the first example, the applicant appealed a second CRL which required the applicant to conduct one or more additional adequate and well-controlled studies to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of the drug. On appeal, which was technically "Denied", the ultimate outcome was that instead of requiring additional Phase 3 work, it was determined that an advisory committee should review the data to determine if the benefits outweighed the risks. The drug was eventually approved with no additional Phase 3 data after a positive vote at the committee meeting.

In the second appeal example, the CRL (which required an additional Phase 3 study), the appeal was "Denied" but the FDA recommended resubmission with no new Phase 3 data and the convening of an advisory committee. This time, the vote was in favor of approval and the drug was approved with no additional Phase 3 work.

In the third case example, which involved a section 505(NYSE:B)(2) application (same as Acer's NDA for EDSIVO), during a second-round appeal which again was denied, the FDA suggested a third statistical method of analysis. The application of the FDA's own preferred method resulted in a statistically significant result and approval of the drug was then obtained with no new studies.

The authors write that these "appeal" experiences are not out of the ordinary and they don't advise their clients to proceed with an appeal, or FDRR, if the likelihood of a "Win" is too modest or is not achievable. In their experience, the appeal FDRRs they pursue are "...the subset most likely to result in a palatable path forward regardless of the "Granted" or "Denied" designation."

The authors then review their own firm's appeal experience in 9 product cases from 2015 through 2018 which the FDA would have counted as twelve appeals. Three appeals were "Granted" and nine were "Denied" (due to counting each appeal level as a unique FDRR). By the authors' calculation, only two products of the nine were not offered any improved path forward, while seven products had "Wins" in that the applicant was provided with an alternative, more favorable path forward to approval than originally presented. The authors conclude that by the FDA's count, Hyman Phelps' three-year track record would be 25% Granted versus 75% Denied, but by their clients' count, there were 78% Wins versus 22% Losses in the appeal process. Caution should be used in looking at the success rate using such a small population but it is still very instructive.

FDA Type A Meeting: Since the CRL was issued on June 24th, Acer actually has not had a chance to meet with the FDA to discuss the CRL, which is the subject of an FDA Type A meeting. Acer has indicated in its July 31, 2019 investor day presentation as well as its recent August corporate slide deck, that it is having a Type A meeting with the FDA in Q3 (i.e. by the end of September).

A Type A meeting with the FDA is required before Acer can initiate the formal appeal of the CRL through the FDA regulatory process, initiated through the submission by Acer of an FDRR. The information obtained from the FDA in the Type A meeting will help inform Acer and its legal advisors whether it is worthwhile pursuing a formal appeal process, FDRR.

If Acer announces following its Type A meeting that it is proceeding with the FDRR appeal of its CRL, we can assume that it is getting advice that its odds of success (including a negotiated resolution) are pretty good. If the Company advises that it is not proceeding with the FDRR appeal process, we can conclude that they have been advised that the chances of success are poor.

On its website, the FDA publishes Draft Guidelines, December, 2017, describing the various types of FDA meetings that can be held with its sponsors ie. the entities trying to obtain approval. The draft guidelines set out three types of meetings, Types A, B and C, and the purposes of such meetings. The Draft Guidelines itself indicate that the guidelines are not binding but provide a good indication of the FDA's thinking.

The Draft Guidelines state that the Type A meeting can be scheduled for a number of different reasons, including,

"...Type A meetings are those that are necessary for an otherwise stalled product development program to proceed or to address an important safety issue. Examples of a Type A meeting include:  Dispute resolution meetings as described in 21 CFR 10.75, 312.48, and 314.103 and in the guidance for industry and review staff Formal Dispute Resolution: Sponsor Appeals Above the Division Level. ..."

Depending on the outcome or feedback provided to it during its Type A meeting this month, Acer will submit a Formal Dispute Resolution Request (NYSEARCA:FDRR) which formally begins the appeal process.

Assuming Acer proceeds with the FDRR, FDA Guidelines mandates that the FDRR include adequate information to allow the deciding official to determine the necessary steps needed to resolve the matter quickly and efficiently. As part of that process, each FDRR is also required to set out, among a myriad of other information, a statement of Acer's proposed possible solutions and/or outcomes. In other words, Acer (or its lawyers) will have an opportunity, as part of the appeal process, to set out some of its own recommended solutions to the issues raised in the CRL. Solutions which I would consider a "win" could include, for example, that Acer provide a different type of statistical analysis of the Registry Data, or that EDSIVO be approved by the FDA for the treatment of vEDS with COL3A! + patients provided it also conducts a Phase 4, post-approval, double-blind controlled trial.

The FDA Guidelines also permits Acer, as part of its FDRR, to request an advisory committee review which could potentially provide Acer with an opportunity to have another level of reviewers independently reconsider the data and file submissions to approve EDSIVO.

If Acer proceeds with an FDRR appeal submission, it will likely be submitted within 30 days following the Type A meeting. The appeal will then likely be heard this December (although possibly in January 2020), and a decision announced in Q1 2020 (although possibly later).

Acer indicated during its August 14, 2019 Wedbush corporate presentation that the entire "appeal" process will likely take months and possibly a year or more to reach final outcome. Of course, the final agreed appeal process could include the re-filing of its NDA for EDSIVO, if applicable, which would result in the entire appeal process taking a year or more.

*slide above taken from the presentation given by Acer at Wedbush on August 14 2019

Investment Thesis Conclusion:

Acer's current $27 million market cap, barely exceeding its $23.5 million cash position on June 30th, attributes very little value to its pipeline of its three clinical-stage drug candidates. Apart from EDSIVO, Acer's clinical-stage drug candidate pipeline includes both ACER-001 and Osanetant. Acer's clinical pipeline, even excluding EDSIVO, has substantial value in excess of the Company's $27 million market cap such that Acer is undervalued at today's share price even without EDSIVO.

After receiving a CRL for its lead drug candidate EDSIVO on June 24th, the market has attributed near-zero value for EDSIVO, reflecting a near-zero probability of successfully appealing or successfully finding a reasonable way forward to getting EDSIVO approved in the U.S. for the treatment of orphan disease COL3A1+ vEDS.

There is a substantial amount of real-world evidence from both the French Study (BBest Trial) and the Registry Data to support FDA approval of EDSIVO in the U.S. for the treatment of COL3A1+ vEDS. EDSIVO (celiprolol) is already the standard of care in France and Belgium for the treatment of COL3A1+ vEDS where it has been used safely for more than two decades. The FDA has the power to rely on real-world evidence to grant drug approvals.

Based upon the historical analysis of the cases where an appeal was launched from a CRL, the chances of successfully finding a way forward to getting EDSIVO approved by the FDA is much higher than the market is giving value.

Based on the analysis above, I estimate the current chance of such successful resolution at 50%. If following the upcoming Type A meeting this month with the FDA, Acer announces that it is not proceeding with an appeal of the CRL (which is initiated by Acer submitting a Formal Dispute Resolution Request to the FDA) that will effectively signal that the likelihood of success in moving forward is very low and not worth the effort. While I think it unlikely that Acer will elect not to proceed with an FDRR, if that is their decision, I will downgrade the odds of success to zero. On the other hand, if they determine that their appeal is proceeding by way of an FDRR, then I would consider the odds of success to have increased to greater than a 50% probability.

In my view, buying shares in Acer at today's share price is like buying a free mispriced long term Call option betting on Acer successfully appealing the recent CRL or at least finding a reasonable resolution with the FDA to finding a path forward to approval of EDSIVO not involving a full from the CRL.

Given the potential of EDSIVO, if approved, at generating $250 million to $400 million in annual peak sales in the U.S., if Acer is able to successfully appeal or otherwise find a reasonable pathway forward to obtain FDA approval for EDSIVO, the upside for investors could be very substantial. The market is already giving EDSIVO near-zero value, so the downside, if the appeal efforts are unsuccessful, is already priced into the stock. Prior to the June 24th CRL, analyst share price target for Acer ranged from about $40 to a high of $66. Acer shares are now trading in the $2.70 range.

Given that the market is failing to understand or to value the much higher probability of Acer successfully finding a way forward to FDA approval for EDSIVO, the shares of Acer at its current share price are effectively a mispriced long-dated Call option.

Last week I added to my position in Acer by buying shares in the $2.50 range.

Risks

Acer Therapeutics is a pre-revenue development stage pharmaceutical company. An investment in Acer involves numerous risks including, but not limited to, regulatory risks relating to approval of the drug products, the failure to successfully appeal the June 24th CRL or find a reasonable pathway forward to approve EDSIVO, potential changes to regulations and laws relating to orphan and ultra-orphan drugs, the FDA failing to approve one or more of Acer's drugs, clinical failures in bio-equivalence and other clinical studies, increased competition including the development of new treatments, intellectual property challenges, loss of key personnel, potential reimbursement challenges from payers, future share dilution, difficulty in raising new funds in the future, and general market conditions and risks.

For further details of the potential risks involved, see the risk factors set out in the company's most recent Form 10-Q filed in August 2019 with the SEC.

Before making an investment in Acer Therapeutics, please do your own due diligence and obtain professional advice to determine whether it is an appropriate investment for you as well as determining the sizing of such an investment.

