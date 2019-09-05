The Joel Greenblatt Mantra (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This article is a transcript of our podcast discussion from last week week on Joel Greenblatt's You Can Be A Stock Market Genius. We hope you enjoy it.

Daniel Shvartsman: We're jumping right into things on this week's Behind The Idea. We kick off a four part series breaking down one of our favorite investing books, Joel Greenblatt's "You Can Be a Stock Market Genius" We look at the book chapter by chapter to see how it applies to today's market, what key lessons are, what the best quotes from the book are and our favorite Joel Greenblatt dad jokes. Enjoy and let us know what you think at btipod@seekingalpha.com.

Mike Taylor: Welcome to Behind The Idea, I'm Mike Taylor.

DS: And I'm Daniel Shvartsman

MT: We are kicking off a special series as we break down one of our favorite books, Joel Greenblatt's, "You Can Be a Stock Market Genius" It's a Goat Level book; Goat, like greatest of all time, not goat like baah. We talk about it on the podcast all the time. And we're finally squaring away at a few episodes to break it down for the end of your summer, or summer reading, end of summer reading, back to school reading maybe, going back to investment school.

We're going to take four episodes to cover the book. Each episode will cover two chapters. And we're going to pick out the lessons, share our favorite quotes and dad jokes. Greenblatt is a huge dad joker, and see how the investment strategy pitch looks from our vantage point today, 22 years after the book was first published.

Before we begin Behind The Idea is the podcast that breaks down what makes great investment analysis work using articles and ideas from the Seeking Alpha ecosystem, and books by Joel Greenblatt. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice of any sorts. While we don't have any specific plans to discuss specific stocks, if we do discuss any stocks, we own positions in we will disclose them at the end of the podcast, and real quick.

Okay with that, let's dive in. Daniel, Greenblatt, You Can Be a Stock Market Genius, chapters one and two. What are those chapters about? What's Greenblatt trying to do?

DS: I think he's really laying the groundwork for everything to come for his mantra of investing at this time. And I think it -- as we were talking before the show, I said I think if you just read chapters one and two, and then actually skip to the end maybe if you really want, but really chapters one and two, trying to cover everything you need to know philosophically. And then the middle chapters, which we'll get to in the coming episodes, are really more about examples, walking you through it, case studies, et cetera. And I think those are valuable, of course, but I think that's what he's trying to do here.

If we just start with chapter one, which is where most people start a book, it's aspirational. It's -- he comes up with the setup of who are you, the random guy with or girl with the $24 book? How could you ever compete with the MBAs and the PhDs and everybody else out there? And then he says actually, they don't have a chance you're much better off than them. And it's just a grounding that I think resonates actually when you actually peel away the humor around it, is that look, we have -- when you aren't a major investor, when you don't have a lot of money to manage you're -- you have more freedom to go into un-worked corners, and we'll talk about the un-worked corners in a second. So that's I think one key point.

Also makes a key argument about how efficient market hypothesis or random walk theory is not applicable. He argues A, it doesn't always apply and B, there's some assumptions and methodology that are off, in academic support for this. And so you as somebody outside the academy, managing a manageable amount of money and not -- I think he says some point later in the book, quarter of a billion dollars, you can kind of do what you want. And this is -- keep in mind, we're in 1997, so inflation, all that other stuff.

And so I think chapter one, its key premises are that you don't actually need to diversify all that much. So you don't need to actually go. He gives the example of Rich Sanna, who -- he calls Bob, for whatever reason, even though it's clear who is talking about, who is the manager of Sanna funds. It's a -- I think still publicly listed company as well, who manages billions dollars, still manages to beat the market, which is he makes the point is all the more impressive because all the money they own. Whereas for the individual investor, 68 stocks diversifies you from market -- from nonmarket risk adequately, which we can talk about. So that's another pillar. And then his final point is that he sort of lays out in chapter one is just relative value is the engine of success.

He used the example of this [indiscernible] shopping for paintings and how all they are looking is this painter selling at a higher priced for other auctions? Do I have reason to think, you know, if you know the different characteristics, how does it stack up, and then you buy the ones that are selling at a relative bargain. And I think that's the engine, he's arguing that it's not -- it's harder and he'll make this point again, in the next chapter, when talking about other investing gurus, it's harder to know whether a given painter is going to take off in popularity, it's harder to predict the future. But using the present transactions and looking for outliers is an opportunity that will lead to success.

So those are the sort of pillars here in chapter one that you have a better chance than the big boys, that 68 stocks enough and that relative value is how you're going to get there, is what I took away.

MT: Okay, let's get into a few -- I mean, that triggers a lot of thoughts. First of all, you have an advantage over the big boys. That's like a key premise, I think Greenblatt has here that you're sort of more nimble, and you don't face the same legal constraints or position sizing constraints that big fund managers do. You're also unencumbered by the business school and academic ideology of efficient markets. And he doesn't get into this to too much, but I think it's sort of implicit that you don't have career risk, because you're not going to get fired from managing your own, like you could fire yourself, I probably should fire myself. But you don't have career risk. It's sort of a different incentive stuff. What do you think about that key argument that this being small is an advantage?

DS: I think it's -- I think one of the interesting things about the structure of this book, is that it's important to read all the way through, because by the end of the book, Greenblatt tries to throw up a lot of the caveats, that it's not that he's hiding these, but it's just, it's easy to get grabbed by that. And so I think his point is -- look you have to do certain things to give yourself a chance for success. But I do buy that the freedom is there, and that's important. I think the institutional constraints, I think the constant mark-to-market measurements that people do and that sort of thing. I think all of those are definite pluses for the individual investor, reminds me of Seth Klarman, in his book Margin of Safety talks about in a different percent sense that relative performance kills people because they look all the time at the market and that affects how they think about value and just pure absolute performance.

And so I think that's -- that I do buy that. I think the -- when you look at the case made, I'm most interested in that relative value piece. It's easy to buy into this approach. But you also have to know what you don't know. Or you have to know how to take your bets accordingly, given what you might not know. And I think that for the individual investor can be harder. And that is -- I don't think he diminished that, I think he gets it later. But I think that's sort of the caveat that comes to that. I think there's -- it makes sense. And I think it does play out. But I think you also have to almost do that much more work because you don't have the experience, you don't have the access to certain resources to kind of guard your downside.

MT: I think it's interesting on two levels. One is that it does run counter. There's a lot of rhetoric and there's a lot of rhetoric coming from other investment guru types, who say you'll -- this -- the market is rigged against the small guy. The algos -- the algorithms will get you are all this, there's too many sophisticated people trading against you. It may not be worth trying. And so I think it's an interesting initial position for Greenblatt to take. I think he's up against a pretty powerful and predominant ideology, which is just the sort of Main Street's just thrust for Wall Street and the implied assumption that investment professionals are better equipped to manage investment decisions, then the home gamers are.

So I just think it's an interesting premise to work from because it is kind of -- only there are not that many people sort of staking out that claim.

DS: Well, I think it's also the -- I think the point that is, it's important, I think this argument that you have sort of structural advantages, which doesn't mean there aren't structural disadvantages. Again I think emotion for example, and behavioral decision making, I think those are things that are more important to learn for the individual investor. But the premise that you have that, you have some advantages because you don't have to worry about an individual investor doesn't have to be on FinTwit and sort of feeling I thing or on Seeking Alpha.

I'm just, I mean, like I -- I think a lot about -- when you say the algos, the algos are often, I don't actually know this. So I don't want to put too much confidence on it. But you get the sense that that sort of trading are the things we point to when we follow up our fists and yell the algos that they are more short-term oriented. And they're more for quick play, which if you -- in theory, I know there was the -- you call out the tweet of somebody who said actually everybody says they have a long-term horizon, maybe that's not an advantage.

But I -- it's not so much that I think the long -- everybody says they have one, I don't think people often are good at shutting out the noise. And I think that's an individual investor advantage. But it's also a challenge. And that's where that sort of that experience and the ability to shut out the noise and focus on value or whatever. And Greenblatt's approach that I think is to say, look in the right places. And then you will be increasing your chances. And then if you do a good job within that universe, you're not going to mess up. And so I guess, -- yeah, I mean, nothing is absolute.

MT: And the -- well it's -- I think you hit on something there, which is that the advantages are narrow in their scope of application. It's unlike a limited set of opportunities where smaller investors have an advantage. It's not a comprehensive. It's not applicable to all situations. And that's why knowing where to look is sort of such a key element of this strategy.

The other thing I wanted to just -- and I think I'm the most efficient markets person at Seeking Alpha potentially. And so I think it's -- his discussion here around diversification, stock market risk, he is -- basically concentration is okay, because you can't diversify or weigh in market risk and that's the principal risk. You can do an adequate job with company specific risk in a concentrated portfolio. But that the markets are not sufficiently efficient for you to avoid taking some swings. And I think he does a nice job of setting that up. But it almost sounds -- he's -- I think he's sort of exaggerating maybe his authentic views on efficient market efficiency. And it's almost like, what I land on fairly often is like most of the time, things are efficiently priced.

But there is a nice right skew to the distribution. So if you take some swings and try to manage your downside risk then you have an opportunity to outperform, because it's clear from past results that there are people doing that. So I think his relationship with market efficiency is sort of particular to that era. And I believe that markets have gotten more efficient in that time and maybe in particular, with respect to some value strategies. But I don't know, I just thought -- I thought it was interesting, he's not, -- I don't think he's making the case that like the markets are bonkers all the time. He's more making the case that there are certain scenarios where prices aren't efficient.

DS: Well, and I think on aggregate is like I think he -- I can't remember where he says it if it's in one of these chapters, or if it's in later on, but I think he says something like the efficient -- markets can be relatively efficient on aggregate. But then when you balance it out, if you zoom out, you could take a large cap that is traded, I don't know 50% off its highs or its lows in the past year. And if you zoom out, that probably looks efficient over time, but there was clearly some sort of perceived inefficiency, in whether you define that as well, but it just incorporated new news or whatever else. At some point, something, there was some opportunity there and having to the ability to recognize, I'm reading right now the Annie Duke book, "Thinking in Bets", she's the -- she is a well-known poker player. And she is a -- she is -- her book, it's tough that again, is out of that [indiscernible] school, she studied, I think she either finished her dissertation in psychology, cognitive psychology, or she was just at that stage when she went to start her poker career.

But it's a -- it just gets you thinking about like, you have to recognize when you got lucky versus when you made a smart play. And I think that's part of it in what I just said about there's some inefficiencies, but you might have just gotten lucky, sometimes you might have got it right. But I do think that on the -- I think his point is that he may be exaggerating it to make his point. But also, I think, aggregate efficiency doesn't mean that there won't be pockets of inefficiency that you can get to. And I think the next chapter actually does a really nice job of getting at what you just said about how some value strategies are not as efficient as they used to be.

MT: Well Daniel, perhaps we ought to go into the next chapter, then. What do you think?

DS: Sure. Yeah, I think the next chapter, what's interesting about it, and he does a great job titling -- this chapter is one of his most boringly titled chapters, just some basics. But I think he lays out some principles here. And I'll save my favorite quote for the end, when we get to it. But I think he lays out, he lays out the idea of make bets where there are fewer people, look where people's aren't -- people aren't able to look, don't necessarily trust other people. The sell side has limitations on it, some, which I think the market and we as participants generally know. We understand that the sell side can't really do sell calls as often for the -- for what they do and other things. But I think the principles here of trust your own work, do your own work, and look where other people aren't working as much, that is really compelling. And then there are some other basic sort of value investing principles, protect your downside, don't invest what you need, in the coming two or three years.

Look for the long term. I like the line, the practice of selling stocks, when you need the money holds a little promises and effective investment method. Like I think there's -- there's some base -- these are basics, but I think they're good basics. And I think it -- I think the key is that idea of working where other people aren't looking. And if you practice that, effectively, I do think the market will often offer you opportunities.

Sometimes people aren't working there justifiably. And that's I think, when we talk so often of value versus value trap, or, the quality compounder versus the value school of thinking in this decade at the end of this long bull market. I think that's something to think about. But yes, I think that's when you go back to this, where you get your pockets of inefficiency, and where you get value strategies that may be getting arbed out or where the efficiency is coming to them, I think that's the key -- that's the mantra. That's almost where I was saying, if you stopped here, you might almost to some degree be better off under -- in terms of your understanding of Greenblatt's principles, then if you continue to read the examples that come up in the following chapters.

MT: Say more about that. Why is that?

DS: Because I think the -- we'll get to -- I think we'll dig into it more and I'm happy to talk about like wounds or wins I've had, for example, in spin-offs, which is the most obvious, but I think if you look at spin-offs, their historic outperformance doesn't seem to be persisting over recent years. I'm not speaking with the statistics in front of me. But I know that I've been unlucky enough to be in some bad spin-offs. And I think there's, -- there's something to be said for more people are looking there. And Greenblatt will get into that. I think he argues later that he doesn't think that's a big worry. But think ultimately, with the explosion in the internet, with the number of people who read this book, with everything else, I think people do look in similar places, which doesn't invalidate his premise that you need to go to place where people aren't working, it just means those places are changing. And you need to be thoughtful about that. And so that's where -- that's what I was getting at.

MT: I'm reminded of poker. You mentioned poker and Annie Duke. And a similar dynamic, it's actually quite a, in a lot of ways, it's a similar game to the stock market. So it's understandable that it would come to mind. On one level, there's efficiency versus arbitrage opportunities. And I think those dynamics hold across both in poker, there are situations where you just want to be efficient and base the decision of what kind of hands to hold in -- on a sort of systematic approach to various situations and positions. And I think there's a lot of analogy between that systematic game theory, optimal way of playing with philosophy that lends itself more to market efficiency. But there are also scenarios where, like in rounder's when the guys eating the Oreo when he has it, where you should adjust the way that you play, based on an opportunity that you can exploit where there's a clear flaw in your counterparties reasoning or decision process.

And the other thing, where poker seems to have an analogy is in this idea of finding opportunities to place particular bets. And I think that's where Greenblatt, he makes the racetrack analogy where he made a mistake by forecasting future performance based on past performance. And that's where I think the independence of your analysis becomes a real focal point for him. And I think maybe behaviorally, one of the stronger pieces that would be consistent with even a pretty strict view of market efficiency is that regardless to whether you can find great opportunities to outperform, I think knowing your thought process, and basing your decisions on your own independent decision making gives you an opportunity to manage adverse price moves or other scenarios that the market can throw your way and in a way that's a little bit less emotionally driven and a little bit more optimal for your portfolio and risk management perspective.

So yes, it's interesting that we're kind of at this dynamic of how we are not getting into specific tactics in chapters one and two, but there is the specter looming over Greenblatt. And poker has evolved since 2000. It's a vastly different game. It's a lot more liquid and efficient game and popular game. And I think the strategies are similarly the market has adapted to them. It's sort of in arguable, but the question is kind of whether there are still some applications here.

DS: Well and I always -- I've been thinking a lot about how Greenblatt invests now, which isn't this way. And he talks -- he runs through at the end of chapter two, he runs through Warren Buffett's or while he starts with Benjamin Graham style of investing, he throws out a margin of safety example. And then he talks about Benjamin Graham's approach. Then he talks about Buffett and the tweak of buying good businesses at fair value, talks about Peter Lynch buying what you know, industries that might be strong growers.

And then he sort of says why he thinks that his approach is more palatable for the individual investor. And I think about that, and then I think about the -- what he made in the first chapter about the limits on the larger investor to do this. And so it's interesting, because he invests now. I'll pull out my copy of the little book that can beat the market before we do future episodes. But he now does a very quantum oriented it's sort of a quantified version of what you would call Warren Buffett investing. Value and quality factors are the drivers or profitability factors, so the drivers to his investing style.

And I -- you sort of say, well, did he turn his back on this. But again, in the first chapter, he talked about the advantage of the individual investor, and he's grown out of that. So it makes sense there. And there's some, and I think you'll get to this way in the book, but he's managing other people's money. So there's some added stress when diversification of only six, eight socks of concentration, that sounds good on paper, the way he spells so. But it does lead to if one stock goes off, that really messes up your portfolio for a little while.

So I think about does that render what he's done here? No, and I don't you know, I don't think that's the case. But I think it is a reminder of the world changes and your circumstances change and how you approach the market can change and how you approach individual types of ideas. And what works for you all can be different. And I think that's where what the core message in these two chapters is, because his argument about Lynch and Buffett, and Graham is basically Graham, you need to update. Buffett and Lynch are geniuses more or less.

And as much as you'd -- even though the title of the book is You Can a Stock Market Genius, being able to make the businesses analysis and predict the winners, the way those two can, is harder than looking for value in nooks and crannies of the market. And I think that's his key argument. And that's a mindset that, I think, if it's sufficiently guarded, and again, he emphasizes, watch out for your downside, and that's sort of the -- there are other ways to be protective. But that, to me resonates still, regardless of the specifics. And regardless of how the market has evolved is know where to figure out where people aren't working, find relative value, find other ways to identify value, catalysts that might unlock value, and then be patient.

And I think those are -- as much as people have internalized these sorts of books. I think those behavioral aspects of being patient are so much harder than the analytical and decision making aspects of his work. And so yeah, I guess that's how I would -- that's what I think of when you say that the market has changed, it has for sure, I think the general mindset can still apply.

MT: Yes. I get into -- I was out for a walk earlier today. And I was just thinking, like, has value been completely -- are we done with the value factor? It's underperformed for so long? It doesn't seem to mean revert anymore? Is -- are cheap stocks just efficiently priced now? And I don't know. I think what I like about Greenblatt's framework here is that it discourages people from being intimidated by stock market investing. It makes the process of approaching stock valuation accessible. And I think that's something that's really commendable about the first two chapters is his tone. He comes across as someone you're kind of riffing with at a bar over a couple of years, or whatever. Or making dad jokes, maybe he's the guy at the barbecue.

I don't know, there's just -- he doesn't come off. And this seems like a very intentional choice as an academic or as any kind of Wall Street figure. Even though he's clearly a big insider in the portfolio management game. But I do wonder whether the greatest advantage of this book and the strategy is inducing people to focus on their investing. And that's the value add is it makes you think about your investment approach, which has some effects of maybe you will save more so that you can pursue more opportunities, which is better for your long-term outcomes. And maybe you will be equipped to handle some of their diversity. But yes, I wonder, if we're down to Buffett and Lynch as everybody is a genius now.

DS: I would say that one of the important points Greenblatt makes when he talks about diversification is his point is sure, six, eight socks may seem risky. He mentions pick different industries. And so figure out how that works for you. But then he says, save money, put money in the bank, real estate, like diversify on an asset level. And I think that's compelling, is also a reminder of the privilege of somebody who can get into the stock market. Because usually, I would think of the stock market as what you do after you've cleaned up any debt that you have in your life, or any outsized debt, at least, when you're saving money, rather than -- when you're living within your means, et cetera.

So I think start -- investing is a privilege to be able to have money that you can put into the future. And yes, so I think that's an important sort of part of the behavioral things that he's encouraging. But then also yes, I don't know. I hear it's hard for me to say that. For example, it doesn't feel to me like we're anywhere close to 2007 2008 sort of event. I mean, every session is -- it seems like it'll come at some point. But it's not -- it doesn't feel like we're there as many obvious signs, though we work as one aside. But the -- and also the internet bubble, there are -- we've talked about software as a service, we've talked about -- we've tried to open our minds to these kind of growers and try to understand them.

I think it's dangerous. I am not saying you said it, I think it's worth probing the question of what does this mean for value, is value dead? I think -- and I think there is that sort of game of poker of here. Again, which is not just a limit a game like chess, where it is possible that certain strategies have just been arbed out, and people just know it too well. And so you can look at other things. I'm -- I don't think that, that means that there's no -- even if the baseline of what a cheap multiple is has changed. And even if all these other things, I have to think that there are still going to be things where people buy in, everybody's going to buy into the fact that value is dead, and all of a sudden, something will happen or whatever else.

I just -- I have a hard time thinking that people won't get irrational on a larger level, which will lead to stocks being overpriced and persistent. It could be that it's on the short side. It could be that short selling is really the way to take advantage. I don't know. But it seems to me like there's going to be a nimble, thoughtful patient investors, I think, still have opportunities out there, whether or not they're the opportunities that Joel Greenblatt talks about in his book.

MT: Good. Okay. Yes, we probably don't want to get too metaphysical about the whole thing. So we'll move -- let's just move on from that topic. But I still think the book is inspiring. That's another -- these first couple chapters are like, yes, we can do this. There's a little bit of that going on. So he does a good job of sort of gathering the kids around for a good story. I -- yes, I don't know. I had applied his methods one time to one specific scenario, and it worked pretty well. I'm cautious in this environment, about individual stock selection period. And I just don't have time to do the homework.

But this was a really pivotal book for me in general. It shook me out of a more purist efficient markets attitude. And I think he lays out a plan that you can follow. And you can -- I don't know whether you outperform or not, but it's a good couple of first chapters in terms of setting the framework. So if you had to sum up chapters one and two in one sentence, how would you do it? I'll go first.

DS: Go ahead. Yes. Sure.

MT: I'll go first. The markets are not efficient, and you can exploit opportunities based on inefficient structures, that professionals face, but you have to do your homework.

DS: Okay. I would say you have every chance of performing well or outperforming in the market. But you need to know where to look and how to look. So similar.

MT: Okay, okay.

DS: Hard to vary too much when you just said it before me.

MT: No. You did a great job.

DS: Thank you.

MT: So that's chapters one and two. You want to get into money quotes and favorite dad jokes?

DS: Yes, let's be tight here. Let's wrap it up. So what's your favorite quote or quotes from -- let's go with the quotes first.

MT: Okay. Here's my money quote. If your goal is to do significantly better than average than picking your spots, swinging at one of 20 pitches, sticking to net serves, or any other metaphor that brings the point home for you, is the way to go. The penalty for having a focused portfolio a slight increase in potential annual volatility should be far outweighed by your increased long-term returns. He's just so convinced that volatility and market data are not good measures of risk. And he is keying in on his audience's ability to select appropriate investments. And it's just compelling and I think it captures a lot of what the book is about. What about you, Daniel?

DS: I liked the quote that I want to pull it up in the book just so that I get the lead into it correctly. But…

MT: I can hear you leafing. Yes, we -- give to listeners some leafing action.

DS: Yes, so hopefully you got that listeners.

MT: Yes.

DS: So I like the dated references here. When he's -- he talks about the secret hiding places for finding stock market profits. And he says you don't have to look under Love Canal or get shot down over Russia military base, which not sup -- well, I guess, Russian military base still kind of…

MT: Were guys [ph] even current in 90s -- in the late 90s?

DS: I don't think so, I think they were like early 80s, what is she?

MT: Love Canal? Do you know what that is? What's Love Canal?

DS: It's a nuclear -- it was a nuclear accident, I believe. Like a nuclear waste was stored there might have been in upstate New York, I want to say. Quick note, Love Canal was a famous environmental disaster unearthed in the late 1970s involving toxic chemical waste. Thank you to Behind The Idea producer, Michael Lipkin for pointing us in the right direction, back to the show. And so, but it was in the -- I believe the 70s or the 80s. And so I think this makes the argument that if you become a serious fund manager, you will just fall 10 to 20 years behind popular culture, which is -- to the good. We play a song from 1999 or 2000 on our broadcast.

MT: [indiscernible] behind with Joel Greenblatt on our cultural reference points.

DS: But the money part of the quote is, stock market profits can be hiding anywhere and their hiding places are always changing. And that's what I'm sort of -- he then goes on to tie that specifically to the corporate actions that we're going to discuss in future episodes. But to me, that's the -- that's what you take away even in 2019. And you can believe it or not, if you don't believe it, you're probably not listening to this podcast just because, we're not that entertaining. And why else would you listen to single stock analysis podcast? But if you do believe it, then it's just a matter of finding what the current hiding places are. But thank you for your listening, even if you don't believe that that's possible, we appreciate it.

MT: Remember to leave us a rating. Also, well, yes, that's nice humility there. I happen to believe that we're excellent at this and that we're highly entertaining and that's why a lot of people are [indiscernible] them. And with that in mind, let's move into the best dad jokes of the section.

DS: Oh, boy. That's good. Well, do you want me to go first since I feel like you have more? You went first in the last one and you have more.

MT: Appreciation for the jokes. You go first. No, you go first. I'll wrap it. I'll bring it home.

DS: So I liked how he just sort of -- off the -- just sort of a little joke he smuggles in on page 34 in my edition.

MT: Okay.

DS: The most successful horseplayers, I guess they lose the least are the ones you don't bet on every race. I just thought that was like, I think that's supposed to be a joke about horse betting like I think despite himself, he's taking a shot at them.

MT: At himself, yes.

DS: Right, because he leads that chapter with betting on greyhounds and losing. But yes, I just thought that was kind of a funny. There are some other easy jokes there as well. But I thought that was a funny one from [indiscernible].

MT: Yes. Parenthetical aside, nicely placed.

DS: Good parenthetical aside indeed.

MT: Good parenthetical. Yes. Okay.

DS: What about you?

MT: Mine is -- well, there's one, that's a quick one, which is just, I love this little trick. And it's easy to slip in conversation. So if you're like us, and you're looking for ways to impress people with dad jokes, while you're talking to them, or if you're like me anyway. He just has where you don't say anything, Daniel.

DS: Look, I just want to be here to enjoy this.

MT: He says, he has a subheading in one of the chapters that says don't trust anyone under 30, dot, dot, dot. And don't trust anyone over 30 either. Boom, jam, the implication being that you shouldn't trust anyone. I like that one because it's actually a little bit of a thought process joke, that a lot of people stop looking for information when they've hit something interesting. And he continues past that point, and looks at what people are not looking at.

So the conventional wisdom is don't trust anyone under 30. But then he goes further and says, well, that's not even a complete framework. There's a better framework that includes people over 30 as well. So I like that there's a little investment nerd angle in there, in addition to sort of a big, big punch line. I don't know whatever.

DS: Can I…

MT: It resonated with me personally. Yes. Go ahead.

DS: He said, no one over 30 first, which was a call back to…

MT: Oh, no.

DS: 60s. And that sort of mantra of don't the baby boomer culture of don't trust the adults. And so…

MT: That's what I got for not opening the book and leafing through it first. Like some of our better summer risers. I knew that and I misspoke. So I apologize. That's going to go over horribly as a joke, which is why I have a backup.

DS: Go for it. The backups get.

MT: It's the plumber joke. So I'll -- I am going to leaf through. Here we go. So a plumber visits a guy who has a plumbing issue and the plumber taps on a few pipes and then he says here's the problem. I'll fix it. It'll be $100, it's quick fix. And the customer says a $100. All you did was knock on a couple pipes. And the plumber says, ah, knocking on the pipes is only $5, the other $95 comes from knowing where to knock. Bit of a Zen, Zen Cohen aspect to that joke. I feel like and also clearly some investment applications. I just -- and I just love the banging on the pipes as just as a great phrase that I like to turnover in my head, banging on the pipes, knocking on the place. Daniel, I think we've knocked on the pipes enough. What do you think?

DS: Yes, I think we can -- we knew where to knock. I hope well enough on this episode. And yes, let's leave it there and go for chapters three and four next time.

MT: Okay Daniel.

DS: All right. Good stuff. Thanks, Mike.

MT: All right. Bye now. Bye.

