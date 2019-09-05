Analog Devices: Strong Long-Term Growth Outlook, But Shares Fairly Valued
About: Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), Includes: MCHP, MRVL, STM, XLNX
by: Ploutos Investing
Summary
Analog Devices manufactures high-performance analog and digital signal processor products.
Despite some near-term headwinds, the company should continue to benefit from several technological trends such as 5G, industrial automation, and electrification of vehicles in the long-term.
The company pays a growing 2%-yielding dividend, but its shares appears to be fairly valued.
Investment Thesis
Analog Devices (ADI) delivered a slight decline in its revenue in Q3 F2019 despite a challenging environment. The company should continue to benefit from several technology trends such as 5G, electrification