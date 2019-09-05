Dividend Ideas | Tech 

Analog Devices: Strong Long-Term Growth Outlook, But Shares Fairly Valued

|
About: Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), Includes: MCHP, MRVL, STM, XLNX
by: Ploutos Investing
Summary

Analog Devices manufactures high-performance analog and digital signal processor products.

Despite some near-term headwinds, the company should continue to benefit from several technological trends such as 5G, industrial automation, and electrification of vehicles in the long-term.

The company pays a growing 2%-yielding dividend, but its shares appears to be fairly valued.

Investment Thesis

Analog Devices (ADI) delivered a slight decline in its revenue in Q3 F2019 despite a challenging environment. The company should continue to benefit from several technology trends such as 5G, electrification