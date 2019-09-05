Baytex Energy: Mr. Market Ignores The Earnings Report

About 10% of the debt has been paid, and plans are to double that percentage soon.

The stock price of Baytex Energy (BTE) has headed in the direction of financial Armageddon ever since the merger was completed. But cash flow is headed in the other direction. These two trends could result in a very interesting clash.

In the roughly a year since the merger with Raging River (OTC:RRENF), the stock has lost nearly two thirds of its value. Yet in that same time period, cash flow has climbed to the point where debt is properly serviced. One would think that the market loved the previously financially stressed Baytex Energy so much more than the post merger combined company. Sooner or later though rationality should take over resulting in a far more reasonable market price for the cash flow.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Noted)

Source: Baytex Energy Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Press Release

As shown above, adjusted funds flow more than doubled to produce a per share amount that was slightly below the year earlier period. Production exceeded guidance at more than 98,000 BOED. This is also one of the few companies to report significant earnings.

Far more importantly, the company has begun to pay down the debt load. Already more than C$200 million has been retired and plans are in store to retire some notes in the third quarter. The long expected oil price rally could provide even more cash flow to pay debt.

This management has long had a goal for debt to be 1.5 times cash flow from operating activities. Right now that debt is a little more than two times cash flow. At the rate management is repaying the debt, that goal of lower debt should be achieved sometime in the next fiscal year.

The banks gave their blessing to the progress by renewing the generous bank-line for another year. In the meantime, the above guidance production levels give the company a little more flexibility to prioritize debt repayments. Production is not dropping as much as management thought. This increases the production available to sell to pay down the debt ahead of guidance.

Source: Baytex Energy Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Press Release

This Canadian company benefits from the significant Eagle Ford production. Yet the stock is punished as a Canadian stock despite the significant production outside of Canada.

The Canadian operations not only benefited from the light oil production, but those operations also benefited from the relatively strong pricing received for the heavy oil production. It has been a long time since the company has seen margins as large as the ones shown above in Canada. An oil price rally of any significance could increase cash flow past the C$1 billion this year to solve a lot of debt objectives quickly.

This management has been far more successful than many in avoiding a lot of Canadian pricing issues. The result is that despite market expectations, the cash just gushes "in the door". Relatively strong pricing at current results in a very generous corporate cash flow from the heavy oil production. However, there is now enough light oil production to ensure adequate cash flow during the inevitable industry downturns.

Valuation

Yet Mr. Market just does not believe that the company's future is very viable.

Source: Baytex Energy August 2019, Corporate Update

The result is a company that is valued at an enterprise value of about 3 times forecast cash flow. Production may not grow much this year in absolute terms for one year. But management is demonstrating significant free cash flow that can be used for growth or acquisition purposes in the future.

At some point, debt will be low enough that the extra cash flow can be devoted to production growth. That growth could easily be more than 20% annually at current well returns and commodity pricing.

Finances

Current cash flow has exceeded expectations of the market for some time. The outlook appears to favor continued outperformance.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Baytex Energy August 2019, Corporate Update

The main criticism in the past was that the company was a passive partner in the Eagle Ford. Therefore the light oil production growth could not be controlled by management. However management now produces light oil in Canada and that Canadian light oil production is very controllable by management. That control provides a solid profitable growth opportunity that was lacking in the near past before the merger.

This company began as a heavy oil producer. Therefore this management is not about to give up the business. However, management is working hard to reduce heavy oil operating costs. This discounted product needs costs as low as possible to survive the inevitable industry downturns.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Baytex Energy August 2019, Corporate Update

This company has financial ratings just below investment grade. The currently strong commodity pricing should allow for some improvement in those ratings as debt decreases. The debt repayments will make the debt due schedule shown above even easier to handle in the future. By the end of the third quarter this company should have repaid about C$400 million of debt. That is slightly more than 20% of the outstanding balance. Not many indebted companies in the industry are able to show that very significant debt reduction progress.

The Future

This geographically diversified company has been unfairly labeled Canadian.

Source: Baytex Energy August 2019, Corporate Update

Yet the Eagle Ford production is slightly less than half of the total corporate production as well as being a large percentage of the company's cash flow. This company earns quite a bit of cash flow in stronger United States dollars than many Canadian companies.

Furthermore management does its best to maximize the pricing of the products produced. In the past this company has been navigating pricing issues successfully both by getting products to more profitable markets and by hedging.

Source: Baytex Energy August 2019, Corporate Update

This is really the first full fiscal year where most of the budget can be controlled by management. In the past, the Eagle Ford received the lion's share of the budget. Plus that budget was largely set by the operator and not the company. The Viking on the other hand appears to be every bit as profitable as the Eagle Ford. This company finally has a way to control the lighter oil production growth.

Source: Baytex Energy August 2019, Corporate Update

The new product mix that now includes the Viking should enable this company to profitably drill and grow through industry downturns. The DuVernay also should be a low cost basin, though right now management is currently exploring the potential of this basin.

This company has a very different future than the old Baytex Energy. The combined company has great cash flow and far better profitability. An investment-grade rating is probably in the near future. In the meantime, this company is trading at an irrationally low price that really is predicated on a lot of heavy oil production and disappearing cash flow.

The merger changed that with the introduction of the Viking cash flow. But the market has yet to realize the additional cash flow benefits. This provides an investing opportunity for investors. At the current low pricing, this stock should appeal to a wide range of investors as the enterprise value to cash flow ratio can hardly get lower. It should in fact head towards 8 as the company resumes growth once the debt levels are reduced to satisfactory amounts.

