Motorcar Parts Of America: History Of Accounting Fraud, Earnings Look Overstated, Solvency Concerns, Insiders Have Sold

Insiders have benefited from this aggressive accounting and liquidated huge quantities of stock at inflated prices over the last several years.

MPAA almost went bankrupt twice before in the wake prior accounting scandals, and given current balance sheet and leverage, MPAA remains a strong candidate for bankruptcy in the future.

MPAA and its executives have a history of being involved with accounting fraud over the last 20 years.

Motor Car Parts of America (MPAA) is an automotive aftermarket parts company. It manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes alternators and starters (“rotating electrical,” 78.9% of FY 2019 revenue) and wheel hubs (15.7% of FY19 revenue). Its other products include master break cylinders and diagnostic / testing equipment.

MPAA has the most complex inventory accounting of any company I’ve ever seen, and I believe that the company’s reported earnings and especially adjusted earnings do not accurately represent the economics of the business. In fact, earnings and cash flow have diverged dramatically in recent years, forcing the company to rely on increased borrowing from its revolver and factoring receivables. I believe the situation has deteriorated to the point that it raises solvency concerns.

My concerns about the MPAA’s accounting are amplified by its colorful history. MPAA has had inventory accounting scandals twice over the last twenty years. The first was in the late 1990s and was orchestrated by then Chief Operating Officer Richard Marks, son of the company’s founder, and Peter Bromberg, MPAA’s Chief Financial Officer at the time. Both men were convicted on criminal charges and sentenced to jail time after the accounting fraud at MPAA came to light, and the company’s earnings needed to be materially restated. These executives are no longer with MPAA.

The second instance of accounting malfeasance was related to Fenwick Automotive Products Limited (“Fenco”), a company acquired in 2011 while MPAA was run by current CEO Selwyn Joffe. After the acquisition, MPAA learned that Fenco’s inventory accounting was fraudulent. Instead of coming clean about the problem, several lawsuits allege that Joffe misled creditors and suppliers about the financial condition of Fenco and MPAA's willingness to pay Fenco's bills before the subsidiary filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy in June 2013.

I believe MPAA’s accounting has once again become overly aggressive and does not accurately reflect economic reality. MPAA longs likely believe they own a “low P/E” stock, but the earnings in recent years are the product of ballooning “contract asset” balances and are not supported by cash flow. The company has plugged the cash flow hole by drawing its revolver to the point where solvency should now be a serious concern. In my opinion, a material restatement and covenant violations are the likely outcome. I sent several questions about MPAA's accounting to investor relations at the company but thus far have not received a reply.

Skeptical bulls on MPAA will likely doubt the bear case laid out here, but insiders appear to have their own concerns, as evidenced by the rampant insider selling in recent years. If I am correct that the inventory accounting used at MPAA has materially overstated earnings, then the insider selling represents a wealth transfer from investors to insiders at inflated and unjustified prices.

I will review the evidence for my conclusions in several sections below. Because of the length and complexity of the material, I have summarized each section in bold after each section heading.

Business

MPAA’s business consists of taking broken down parts and reusing components of them. It sources the broken-down parts, called “cores,” from its customers, which is accounted for as contracts with customers. MPAA’s top 3 customers constitute 83% of its net revenue.

Remanufacturing is process whereby MPAA acquires used and no longer functioning parts from customers, called “cores,” salvages the reusable components and replaces the rest. The end product is a relatively cheap replacement for an alternator, starter motor, or a wheel hub, which is installed on a car or truck directly by the consumer or their mechanic. 83% of MPAA’s FY 2019 net sales were to 3 customers, as shown in the table below from the FY 2019 10-K:

Source: FY 2019 10-K

The top auto retailers in the United States are Autozone (AZO), Advance Auto Parts (AAP), O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY), NAPA (owned by Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)), and / or Pep Boys (privately owned). All 5 of these companies are specifically mentioned in an S-1 filing from 2012, and I think it’s safe to assume MPAA's top 3 customers are among this group. Motor Car Parts of America sources most of its cores through those same retail channels. The retail chains receive the cores directly from their consumers, who get a rebate when they return the core to the store. The remanufactured product itself is sometimes sold as a private label and sometimes sold under the MPA brand.

One very important feature of MPAA’s business model is the “Core Exchange Program,” described as follows in the 2019 10-K:

We obtain most Used Cores by providing credits to our customers for Used Cores returned to us under our core exchange program. Our customers receive these Used Cores from consumers who deliver a Used Core to obtain credit from our customers upon the purchase of a newly remanufactured automobile part. When sufficient Used Cores are not available from our customers, we purchase Used Cores from core brokers, who are in the business of buying and selling Used Cores. The Used Cores purchased from core brokers or returned to us by our customers under the core exchange program, and which have been physically received by us, are part of our raw material and work-in-process inventory. Used Cores returned by consumers to our customers but not yet returned to us are classified as contract assets until we physically receive these Used Cores.

According to company filings and other materials, the core exchange program has existed in some form since at least the 1990s. The program has very important implications for MPAA’s accounting because it means that its customers are also its suppliers, and thus a significant part of its inventory is accounted for as contracts with its customers (now governed by ASC 606) rather than traditional inventory accounting.

A brief history of MPAA: accounting fraud, related party transactions, correspondence with the SEC, massive insider selling, and two near bankruptcies

MPAA has gone through two accounting scandals in its history, and both episodes were remarkably similar. First, there was improper accounting or outright fraud related to core exchange liabilities and the valuation of cores in inventory. Insiders sold stock before the accounting problems were revealed to the public. Once the truth came out, MPAA’s stock crashed and it fell out of compliance with its debt covenants but managed to survive by obtaining waivers. Rather than facing accountability, insiders either kept their jobs or benefited from related party transactions.

Episode I (1994-2003): IPO, related party transactions, fraud, a near bankruptcy, and insider enrichment

Motor Car Parts of America was started by Mel Marks in 1968 as a parts importer. After an acquisition in 1985, it changed its focus to remanufacturing of replacement starters and alternators. Mel’s son, Richard Marks, became a director and Chief Operating Officer (NYSE:COO) in 1987. Mel and Richard Marks took the company public in 1994.

The father-son team wasn’t shy about related party transactions. A note in the 1996 annual report disclosed that MPAA was doing business with MVR Products Limited ((“MVR”)) and Unijoh Sdn, Bhd, which had facilities in Singapore and Malaysia, respectively. Both companies were 70% owned by Mel and Richard Marks.The 10-Q filing for September 1997 revealed that “The Company incurred costs of approximately $906,000 and $536,000 from the affiliates for the six and three months ended September 30, 1996.” The subsequent 10-K disclosed that April of 1997, MPAA bought both companies in an all-stock transaction.

According to the SEC, the younger Marks and CFO Peter Bromberg began committing accounting fraud in 1997. In December 2003, Richard Marks pled guilty to criminal charges that he “engaged in fraudulent accounting practices and falsified Motorcar’s books and records” from 1997 to 1998. The SEC Litigation Release is worth quoting at length:

The SEC's civil complaint alleges that Marks directed two fraudulent schemes at the end of fiscal years 1997 and 1998 relating to returned alternators and starters and customer credits. First, Marks hid product returns from Motorcar's independent auditor by shipping the returns to offsite storage. After completion of the audit, Marks allowed the returns to be checked into inventory. Second, Marks caused Motorcar to understate its reserve for returns and to delay issuing credits to customers by directing his staff to prepare false schedules for the auditor that supported an understated reserve for credits that the company had not yet processed. The SEC's complaint further alleges that Marks lied to Motorcar's independent auditors when he caused transferred inventory to be double counted. The SEC's complaint alleges that his actions resulted in the company overstating its pre-tax earnings for fiscal year 1997 by $3,391,000, or 59.8%, and for fiscal year 1998 by $3,576,000, or 49.6% … and that Motorcar included its false 1997 financial statements in a registration statement filed with the SEC in October 1997 for an offering that raised $19.8 million. In the related criminal case, Marks agreed to plead guilty to a two-count information charging him with making false statements in two Form 10-K reports that were filed with the SEC. In a plea agreement filed this morning, Marks admitted that he directed Motorcar employees to engage in fraudulent accounting practices and to falsify Motorcar's books and records, thereby causing false and misleading statements to be made to the investing public about Motorcar's income. The two charges against Marks each carry a maximum possible penalty of 10 years in federal prison and a $1 million fine. On September 18, 2002, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California filed criminal charges against Peter Bromberg, Motorcar's former CFO, relating to his role in directing Motorcar employees to engage in fraudulent accounting practices and in causing false and misleading statements to be made to the investing public about Motorcar's revenues and income. Bromberg has pled guilty to these criminal charges and is awaiting sentencing.

Both the COO and CFO pled guilty to criminal charges, though per the 2013 10-K, MPAA paid approximately $603,000 for the legal defense of Richard Marks. Somehow Chairman and CEO Mel Marks escaped punishment. After the disclosure of the fraud, the company and its management were defendants in a class action lawsuit. The complaint notes that Richard Marks sold 150,000 shares of stock for nearly $2.5 million and Mel Marks sold 100,000 shares of stock for over $1.6 million in a November 1997 stock offering, implying a price of $16 per share. After the full extent of the accounting fraud was revealed, shares of MPAA traded for less than $1.

The class action suit was settled for $7.5 million, $6 million of which was paid by the officers and directors and their insurance carrier. According to the Q1 2001 quarterly filing, Mel Marks entered into a $1.5 million stock purchase agreement at a price of $1 per share to finance the remainder of the settlement. Because of the falsified inventory accounting, MPAA had to restate two years and 3 quarters of financial statements and very nearly went bankrupt - a press release from October of 2000 noted that the company was in default on its covenants, but it was able to obtain a waiver.

The scandal resulted in management turnover. Mel Marks stepped down as CEO, but he didn’t exactly suffer. He retained his seat on the board and secured a consulting agreement with the company for $180,000 per year. According to 10-K filings, he was paid as a consultant every year between 2000 and 2013, and his “consulting” compensation rose to $350,000 at the end this period. To terminate the consulting agreement, MPAA paid Mel Marks $650,000 in fiscal year 2013. He was 87 at the time.

MPAA’s current CEO, Selwyn Joffe, joined the board of directors in 1994. In December 1999, just after the inventory accounting fraud came to light, he was promoted to Chairman. In addition to becoming chairmen, Joffe secured a consulting agreement with the company in 1999 which entitled him to an additional $160,000 per year and 40,000 stock options.

As part of the same management shuffle, Anthony Souza replaced Mel Marks as CEO. Three years later, in February of 2003, Joffe replaced Souza as CEO, but retained the title of chairman.

Episode II (2011 – 2014): Fenco, the acquisition that went very wrong.

Under Joffe’s leadership in 2011, MPAA sought to expand its business and product lines through an acquisition. The FY 2011 10-K describes the transaction as follows:

During fiscal 2011, we made secured loans in the approximate aggregate amount of $4,863,000 to Fenwick Automotive Products Limited (“Fenco”), a privately-owned Toronto-based manufacturer, remanufacturer and distributor of new and remanufactured aftermarket auto parts. In connection with these loans, we had an option to acquire a substantial ownership interest in Fenco. In May 2011, pursuant to a purchase agreement with FAPL Holdings Inc. (“FAPL”), Fenco’s parent company, and certain other individuals, we acquired all of the outstanding equity of FAPL’s subsidiaries. In connection with this acquisition, we advanced an additional $10,000,000 to Fenco. We believe this transaction provides us opportunities to expand beyond our existing product lines of alternators and starters and further enhance our market presence in North America (see Note 3 and Note 22 to the consolidated financial statements).

Fenco produced and sold a variety of “undercar” parts, including brakes, steering, and driveline, and had a remanufacturing business model to that of MPAA. It was the company’s largest acquisition to date.

MPAA quickly ran into trouble with its new subsidiary. In November of 2011, the company delivered a late filing notice for its FQ2 2012 filing, citing difficulty adjusting and closing the books for Fenco. In February of 2012, it issued another late filing notice. Subsequent lawsuits alleged that during this period, MPAA had discovered accounting irregularities at Fenco but failed to disclose it. A complaint later filed against MPAA by M&T Bank, a lender to Fenco, is worth quoting at length:

On February 13, 2014, MPA filed a lawsuit [Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. v. FAPL Holdings Inc. et al., CV 14-1153 (NYSEARCA:VBK)]… alleging, among other things, that FAPL and its former principals (“Fenwick Principals”) fraudulently induced MPA to purchase the Fenwick entities by misrepresenting their financial condition… Specifically MPA has alleged that FAPL inflated revenue claims by, among other things: (NYSE:A) failing to take into account core returns; (NYSE:B) directed customers not to return cores until after the Fenwick acquisition so that liabilities would not be reflected in the financial statements; and (NYSE:C) failed to account for substantial customer rebates and allowances, including discounts and fil-rate penalties… Based on its post-Fenwick acquistion internal review and analysis, MPA concluded that the Fenwick Entities net assets had a fair market value that was approximately $63 million less than what MPA had initially calculated... Despite this knowledge, at the same time MPA was seeking extensions of credit and loan accommodations from M&T… MPA failed to disclose to M&T the information it had discovered concerning the Fenwick Entities true financial condition and the unreliability of their financial information... MPA continued to use the inaccurate financial information concerning the Fenwick Entities in submitting Borrowing Base Certificates to, and seeking extensions of credit and loan accommodations from, M&T... In early January 2013, Joffe and Matrenec met with representatives of M&T seeking certain loan and covenant accommodations. They did not reveal to M&T then, or at any other time, the results of MPA’s internal investigation regarding the Fenwick Entities financial condition.

I've included a screenshot of these pages of the lawsuit below

Source: M&T Bank v. Motorcar Parts of America Inc et al, Case BC572550. Retrieved with LexisNexis.

The M&T Bank lawsuit was later settled for $9.25 million, net of insurance proceeds, per the 2017 10-K.

Finally, in March of 2012, MPAA released its 10-Q and dropped a bomb on its shareholders. The document describes the debacle in tortured legalese, some of which I quote below:

The estimated fair value of Fenco tangible and intangible assets acquired and liabilities assumed are based on provisional estimates and assumptions... In accordance with ASC 805, during the measurement period an acquirer shall retrospectively adjust the provisional amounts recognized at the acquisition date to reflect information obtained about facts and circumstances that existed as of the acquisition date that, if known, would have affected the measurement of the amounts recognized as of that date... Based on new information available about facts and circumstances that existed as of the acquisition date, the Company has further adjusted the recognition of certain assets and liabilities as of that date. The preliminary estimate of assets acquired and the liabilities assumed in connection with the acquisition, reclassification adjustments, exchange related adjustments, and the subsequent change in valuation estimates made in the second quarter are presented in the following table. These second quarter adjustments to the provisional amounts previously recorded were made retrospectively to the acquisition date and included adjustments to some of its valuation estimates related primarily to inventory, including long-term core inventory, inventory reserves, accounts receivable reserves, and the customer core returns accrual.

Once again, the accounting for cores was deficient, resulting in a significant overstatement of assets on the balance sheet. The table showing the adjustment in valuation is below:

The fair value of assets, estimated at an already meager $544,000, was reduced to negative $32.4 million because the original estimate of the liabilities for core returns was off by a whopping $25.8 million. It is worth noting that the total adjustment shown in the 10-Q filing is about half the $63 million cited in the M&T lawsuit. Here is footnote 2 to the table above in its entirety.

The estimated fair value of the customer core return liabilities assumed by the Company in connection with the acquisition is included in customer core returns accrual in the accompanying balance sheet at September 30, 2011. The change to original estimates was due to additional third party confirmation of such liabilities for customers holding unreturned cores. The additional confirmations identified actual product net pricing which is the basis for return credits and inventory turn rates with specific customers, which resulted in a higher estimate of the fair value of customer core return liabilities than had previously been estimated. The Company classifies the portion of core liability related to the core inventory purchased and on the shelves of its customers as long-term liabilities. Upon the sale of a remanufactured core a core liability is created to record the obligation to provide the Company’s customer with a credit upon the return of a like core by the customer. Since the return of a core is based on the sale of a remanufactured automobile part to an end user of the Company’s customer, the offset to this core liability generated by its return to the Company by its customer is usually followed by the sale of a replacement remanufactured auto part, and thus a portion of the core liability is continually outstanding and is recorded as long-term. The amount the Company has classified as long term is the portion that management projects will remain outstanding for an uninterrupted period extending one year from the balance sheet date.

I have quoted this footnote at length because it sounds identical to MPAA’s current business and accounting practices, which we will get to shortly.

During 2012, MPAA invested another $20 million in Fenco, but this was not enough. On July 9, 2013, Fenco filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, wiping out a nearly $70 million investment in total for MPAA. Besides M&T, several suppliers of Fenco later sued MPAA for unpaid bills.

Source: Transplace International Inc. v. Motorcar Parts of America, Case 2:14-cv-07928-BRO-PJW. Retrieved from LexisNexis.

Source: FTE Automotive v. Motorcar Parts of America and Fenwick Automotive Products LTD. Case 2:13-cv-10593-AJT-RSW. Retrieved with LexisNexis.

Source: Yusin Brake Corporation and Yun Sheng Industry Company, Ltd. v Motorcar Parts of America. Case 1:13-cv-09223-DLC. Retrieved with LexisNexis.

The 2015 10-K tells us that insiders at MPAA used the debacle as yet another way to pay themselves though related party transactions:

During the years ended March 31, 2014 and 2013, the Company paid $304,000 and $ 350,000, respectively, to Houlihan Lokey Howard & Zukin Capital, Inc. in connection with the restructuring of the discontinued subsidiary. Scott Adelson, a member of the Company’s Board of Directors, is a Co-President and Global Co-Head of Corporate Finance for Houlihan Lokey Howard & Zukin Capital, Inc.

Once again, the inventory accounting scandal nearly caused a bankruptcy, but MPAA was able to skate by thanks to the leniency of its lenders. The 2014 10-K notes that:

Over the past several years, we have violated a number of the financial and other covenants contained in our credit agreements, including our current financing agreement with a syndicate of lenders, Cerberus Business Finance, LLC, as collateral agent, and PNC Bank, National Association, as administrative agent. Our most recent waiver was in June 2013.

For its part, the SEC clearly believed that MPAA’s disclosures regarding its covenant defaults and wavers were inadequate because this was the subject of repeated correspondence with the company. In fact, in all of my experience researching potential shorts, I have never seen a company with quite so much or such lengthy SEC correspondence, including a CORRESP filing regarding a 2007 S-1 registration with a whopping 49 bullet points.

A table of insider sales and a chart of the company’s price performance over the relevant period are below:

Source: J3 Insider Sales Data.

In the wake of the Fenco accounting scandal, MPAA stock lost approximately 75% of its value. The rebound at the end of the time series appears to be a relief rally after the company contained the problem by taking Fenco bankrupt.

Source: Barchart.com chart of the stock price from May 12, 2011, when MPAA announced the Fenco acquisition through July 9, 2013, when Fenco filed for bankruptcy.

If there’s one thing that MPAA’s history tells us, it is that we should pay very close attention to the inventory accounting, especially the accounting for “cores,” since both the episodes I just reviewed revolve around this issue. At the moment, the core assets and liabilities stick out on the balance sheet like a sore thumb and have resulted in a large gap between earnings and cash flow. In this section, I will explain my understanding of MPAA’s accounting for the Core Exchange program, and in the next section I will go over the balance sheet and financial ratios, which ought to alarm any investor in this company.

Inventory Accounting – The Core Exchange Program

MPAA has a complex process for accounting for its core exchange program. It divides a replacement part into a reusable “core” and a value-added “unit.” Every time it sells a remanufactured replacement part, it records an asset and a liability representing the used core that it expects to receive and the rebate it expects to give the customer. When it receives the core, it remanufactures it into a new part, which is once again divided into a core and a unit value. Unlike “normal” accounting for sales and inventory, the core portion of the finished product does not fully exit the balance sheet when a sale takes place.

Given the complexity of this section and the next one, I will state the conclusion right now: MPAA has negative cash flow. Its earnings are the result of the accounting for the core exchange program, which has resulted in a massive buildup of net “core” assets on the balance sheet, and I believe that the valuation attached to these assets is dubious.

To begin, let me review how inventory accounting usually works. A manufacturing company buys raw materials, puts them through the manufacturing process, and then sells them. The raw materials are accounted for at cost and the finished goods are accounted for as the raw material cost plus the cost of manufacturing. When the company sells its inventory, it debits cash, credits finished goods inventory, and credits shareholders equity with the difference (gross profit). On the income statement, the sale price (less any reserve) is the revenue, and the credit to finished inventory goods shows up as COGS. There are some nuances (LIFO, FIFO, Avg Cost) but the concepts are simple enough to be explained in half a session of an introductory accounting class.

Instead of this simple accounting, MPAA divides its inventory in to 6 separate line items, two of which are liabilities: net inventory, inventory unreturned, contract assets, long term contract assets, contract liabilities, and long-term contract liabilities. The long-term accounts have an expected lifespan of over a year, which is a remarkable duration given that we’re talking about replacement auto parts. The value of some of these line items has been exploding over time, resulting in a growing difference between MPAA’s cumulative reported earnings and cash flow. In this section I will explain my understanding of how MPAA’s inventory accounting works based on company filings and MPAA’s own 20-minute video on the core exchange program.

First, some definitions. It is important to remember these to avoid confusion.

Customers: These are the auto parts stores that purchase parts from MPAA.

Consumers: These are the end buyers of the product, i.e. the people who need to replace parts on their cars or trucks

A replacement part is separated into two components:

Core: The broken-down part, which is an input to the remanufacturing process. The term “core” is also used to refer to the portion of a finished product that could be reused in the remanufacturing process at some point in the future.

Unit: The value-add necessary to turn a core into a finished product, which consists of replacement components, labor, and overhead employed in the remanufacturing process.

A finished part is a core + a unit.

Source: MPA Core Exchange Program Video

The image below are excerpts from the video depicting a core’s lifecycle:

Source: MPA Core Exchange Program Video

Now, this is where things start to get complicated. When MPAA makes a sale to its customers (auto part retailers), the full value of the inventory does not leave the balance sheet. The value is separated out into “core” and “unit” components, and the “core” remains on the balance sheet under the line item “Remanufactured cores held at customer locations.” The customer then makes the final sale of the remanufactured part (core + unit) to the consumer. At that point, MPAA assigns a probability to whether a core will be returned by the consumer (e.g. Joe Mechanic brings back his old alternator) to the customer (e.g. Autozone) and then by the customer to MPAA. The probability that the core is returned multiplied by the value of the core stays on MPAA’s balance sheet under the account “Used cores expected to be returned by customers.” The probability that the core is not returned multiplied by the value of the core is recorded as additional net revenue.

Source: I take responsibility for this horrifically bad power point diagram.

Source: Screenshots of MPA Core Exchange Program Video

There are two different categories within the core exchange program: the “Full” core exchange and the “Zero” core exchange.

In the “Full” program, MPAA

1) records a sale for the unit

2) charges the customer a deposit for the core

3) records a sale for the anticipated under-returned cores.

Once the core is returned to MPAA, the company credits the customer for the value of a Core, refurbishes it, and the process begins anew.

Source: Screenshots of MPA Core Exchange Program Video

Under the “Zero” program,

1) MPAA’s finished goods (core + unit) are held in consignment with the customer until sold

2) MPAA does not charge the customer a deposit for the Core

3) The customer pays for a Core if/when a Core is not returned to the customer.

Source: MPA Core Exchange Program Video

Occasionally, when researching a potential short, I experience something I call a “fall out of the chair” moment. I experienced such a moment 17 minutes and 9 seconds into the core exchange accounting video:

Source: MPA Core Exchange Program Video

Remember, assets = liabilities + shareholders equity, and assets include “non-returned cores” that are expected to be returned… but “MPA does not directly manage, if or when that core will be returned.” This is a very interesting asset.

From a cash flow perspective, two things about this really stand out. First, when MPAA puts its parts on consignment at its customers locations, it is effectively financing its customers inventory. Second, when MPAA does not charge the customer a deposit for the core and “does not directly manage if or when a core will be returned,” it is effectively making a loan to its customers at zero interest rate for an indeterminate length of time. The result of these business practices stretches out MPAA’s cash conversion cycle and turns the company into the financier of its customers’ inventory costs. The practice is accommodated on the income statement and balance sheet through the “core” accounts. Amounts are shuffled between these various assets and liabilities, but the core does not actually leave the company’s balance sheet when a sale is made. Let me repeat that: when a core is sold, the “core” portion of the finished good does not fully exit the balance sheet through cost of goods sold – the probability of the return times the core value stays put. Over time, the core accounts increase with sales to customers and decrease with the provision for inventory obsolescence, the probability that a core is not returned, and periodic core revaluation write-downs. The core revaluation write-downs have been growing, as shown for the last quarter and 3 fiscal years in the table below:

Source: Company Filings. Figures are in thousands.

The balance sheet and cash conversion cycle

The line items representing “cores” have grown on MPAA’s balance sheet to the point where they represent a very large part of the company’s total assets and shareholder’s equity. The effect of having so much of this inventory line item has been to slow down inventory turnover and extend the company’s cash conversion cycle, which is way out of line with its peer group.

Now that we’ve gone over the core exchange program, let’s look at MPAA’s inventory on its balance sheet as of the quarter ended June 30, 2019 (FQ1) as shown in the filings.

Source: June 30, 2019 10-Q

In addition to line items related to the Core Exchange Program, there are a 3 more items here that require an explanation, which I found in the 2019 10-K:

Upfront payments to customers represent the marketing allowances, such as sign-on bonuses, slotting fees, and promotional allowances provided to our customers. These allowances are recognized as an asset and amortized over the appropriate period of time as a reduction of revenue if we expect to generate future revenues associated with the upfront payment. Core premiums paid to customers represent the difference between the Remanufactured Core acquisition price purchased from customers generally in connection with new business, and the related Used Core cost, which is treated as an asset and recognized as a reduction of revenue through the later of the date at which related revenue is recognized or the date at which the sales incentive is offered. We consider, among other things, the length of our largest ongoing customer relationships, duration of customer contracts, and the average life of vehicles on the road in determining the appropriate period of time over which to amortize these premiums. Customer allowances earned includes all marketing allowances provided to customers. Such allowances include sales incentives and concessions. Voluntary marketing allowances related to a single exchange of product are recorded as a reduction of revenues at the time the related revenues are recorded or when such incentives are offered. Other marketing allowances, which may only be applied against future purchases, are recorded as a reduction to revenues in accordance with a schedule set forth in the relevant contract. Sales incentive amounts are recorded based on the value of the incentive provided. Customer allowances earned are considered to be short-term contract liabilities.

Upfront payments, core premiums, and customer allowances all represent concessions to MPAA’s customers that are amortized or accreted as a reduction in revenue on the income statement. This accounting practice reduces reported revenue and increases gross profit as a percent of reported revenue.

I computed a “net” inventory number by adding up the inventory and contract asset line items in the table and subtracting the related liabilities. This number stood at an astonishing $434.2 million at the end of June 2019, compared with $490.3 million of reported net sales and $388.6 million of reported COGS on a trailing 12-month basis. I used this net inventory computation to calculate inventory days (using cost of goods sold). It is plotted below, along with days sales outstanding, payable days, and the company’s cash conversion cycle. I also plotted a comparison of MPAA’s inventory days with a peer group consisting of US Auto Parts Network (PRTS), Stoneridge (SRI), Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP), Dorman Products (DORM), and Sorl Auto Parts (SORL). See if you can spot the outlier.

Source: Company filings for MPAA and Compustat for the others. Inventory days is calculated as the average inventory balance over the most recent 5 quarters divided by the sum of COGS over the last 4 quarters, multiplied by 365. The inventory figures for MPAA include the balances for “core” accounts included in contract assets and contract liabilities, per the calculation in the table above. The other companies do not have contract assets and liabilities on their balance sheets.

Source: My Calculations using annual data from Capital IQ. DSO is the average accounts receivable balance divided by net sales * 365. Days Inventory and Days Payable use the average balances divided by COGS * 365.

It might look like there was some improvement in 2013, but a close look at the annual filings tells a different story. The 2013 10-K, which was filed late, shows that the unwinding of the Fenco accounting debacle resulted in both an increase in revenue and a decrease in the long-term “core” inventory, according to the MD&A:

Fenco’s core inventory levels and core returns accrual were decreased as it recognized approximately $50,783,000 in revenue from the reduction in it’s [sic] obligation to provide a credit for a major customer’s Remanufactured Cores which were previously recorded as a long-term core liability and $31,649,000 of the related long-term core inventory previously recorded in the consolidated balance sheet were recognized as cost of goods sold during fiscal 2013. Additionally, there was an increase in accounts receivables and a decrease in our accounts payable balances in our undercar product line segment.

Skeptical financial analysts should always take a careful look at the cash flow statement. In 2013, MPAA reported a net loss of $6.8 million (excluding a $84.7 million impairment expense), but cash used in operations was $38.5 million, including $5 million used by the rotating electrical segment.

In FY 2014, the size of the inventory balance resumed its upward march, but the effect on inventory days was offset by an increase in net sales.

The cash flow tells a different story from the earnings, and it’s not pretty

MPAA’s core accounting has caused its cash flow to diverge significantly from its reported earnings. MPAA has been plugging the gap by taping its revolving credit line and factoring receivables. Leverage and interest expense have been increasing.

According to the excellent book “Beyond Earnings”, the statement “Earnings are an opinion. Cash flow is a fact” was once graffitied on the New York Subway. As I alluded to, the cash flow from operations and the net income of MPAA tell a very different story. Here is a chart of the annual data.

Source: CapitalIQ

Ordinarily, cash flow from operations should exceed net income because the latter contains depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation and the former is not reduced by capital expenditures. For MPAA, the sum of net income over the last 5 years has been $72.1 million, and the sum of cash flow from operations has been negative $53.7 million.

To examine the effect of MPAA’s unusual accounting, it is important to compare the income statement to the statement of cash flows. Over any significant period of time, the following relationship should roughly hold:

Here is a chart and table of this relationship for MPAA versus the peer group. For each company, I added up EBITDA over the last 5 years starting with the most recently ended quarter and compared it with CFFO + Tax Provision + Interest expense, where the tax provision and interest expense are taken from the income statement. Once again, see if you can spot the outlier.

Source: My calculations using Compustat data

Source: My calculations using Compustat data. FPE represents the last quarter (fiscal period) end date.

Remember that shareholders equity is equal to assets minus liabilities. If the company is producing net income and is not making cash payments to shareholders, either assets are increasing or liabilities are decreasing. At this point, you can probably guess what’s going on at MPAA, but here’s a chart to help visualize it:

Source: My calculations using CapitalIq data. The data points are from annual filings, but I also included the most recent quarter ended June 30, 2019. Note that “contract assets” and “contract liabilities” are the names of the items on the balance sheet after the adoption of ASC 606. In prior years, these items were explicitly labeled as “core” accounts, e.g. “long term core inventory.”

To fund the cash burn, MPAA has been drawing its revolving credit line and factoring receivables.

In June 2019, MPAA amended its credit facility for a second time to increase the borrowing capacity from $200 million to $238.6 million. At the end of FQ1 2020 (June 30, 2019), the company had drawn the revolver for $135 million. In the same quarter a year earlier, MPAA had a balance of only $54 million on the revolver. The company’s leverage ratio applicable to the debt covenants has been increasing, as shown in the 10-Q filings.

Source: FQ1 2020 10-Q

Source: FQ1 2019 10-Q

The other source of cash has been factoring receivables. The most recent numbers and a year over year comparison are shown in the table below:

Source: FQ1 2020 10-Q

Lastly, MPAA has a term loan with a $27.2 million principal balance as of June 30, 2019. The company’s net debt position (total debt – cash & equivalents) per the June 2019 balance sheet was $149 million versus $59 million one year earlier. Quarterly Interest expense rose from $6.9 million to $7.9 million over the same period.

As of June 30, 2019, liquidity consisted of $103.6 million of remaining capacity on the revolver, $13.2 million of cash, and $45 million of receivables that could be sold though the factoring program. Over the last 12 months, the company burned through a total of $82.5 million in cash, including $57.8 million of cash used in operations and $13.6 million and $11.1 million spent on capital expenditures and acquisitions, respectively. At the current run rate, the company will run out of liquidity in just over 2 years, unless it trips its covenants first.

Given MPAA’s suspect accounting and negative cash flow from operations, the growing debt and declining liquidity ought to alarm both equity investors and creditors to the company. They seem to be starting to take note:

Source: Barchart.com – stock price over the last 6 months.

Source: Bloomberg. This is a chart of the price of the Term Loan.

Insiders, for their part have been aggressive net sellers. The table below shows insider sales and open market purchases by insiders between January 2014 and August 29, 2019. I have excluded the directors except for Mel Marks, who died in March of 2016.

Source: J3 Insider Trading Data, aggregated sales and open market purchases from January 2014 – August 2019.

The trades of Kevin Daly, the Chief Accounting Officer, are worthy of special attention. He has aggressively sold the shares he acquires through stock options, and took his ownership of the company down to zero in June 2017.

Source: J3 Insider Trading Data. “Disposed” represent sales that are not ordinarily open market transactions.

The REMY Transaction – a benchmark for both valuation and accounting

BorgWarner (BWA) sold its aftermarket business unit to Torque Capital Group in 2016. The valuation multiple for that transaction implies a negative market value for MPAA. In addition, BorgWarner’s management said that the aftermarket business had zero margin, which supports my view that MPAA’s earnings are likely overstated.

Trying to put a value on MPAA is difficult because, as you may have gathered by now, I don’t trust its reported income statement and its cash flows are negative. It may be impossible to estimate what Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings would look like without the Core Exchange Program, but it's possible to compare it to a similar company in the industry that was sold in 2016.

Borg Warner sold its REMY light vehicle aftermarket business to Torque Capital Group in October 2016 for $80 million. REMY is the third largest player in the replacement / remanufacturing business for rotating electrical, which is MPAA’s #1 revenue generating product line. The business unit also has operations in Europe and a power steering business in North America. At the time of the sale, the REMY aftermarket business did about $300 million of revenue, per a comment by BWA management. If we assume an annual run rate of 300m, that puts the P/S ratio at 0.27, which I’ll round up to 0.3.

At the Wells Fargo Industrial and Construction Conference held in NYC in May, 2017, Borg Warner’s CFO Ronald Hundzinski had the following exchange with Richard Kwas, an equity research analyst at WF.

Ronald T. Hundzinski BorgWarner Inc. – CFO and EVP: It [REMY] was the largest acquisition BorgWarner has ever done. It was a little over $1 billion, $1.5 billion. The margin profile, which you alluded to people questioned, at -- it was about a 4% business. Now we subsequently sold the aftermarket business that was roughly about 1/3 of it... Richard Michael Kwas Wells Fargo Securities, LLC: No margin... Ronald T. Hundzinski: No, no margin. And that aftermarket business was for light vehicle and it was really, the channels were to retail outlets, so like AutoZone, for example. That's somewhere BorgWarner doesn't play. We don't play in those markets. So we sold that business. So what's remaining basically is we sold roughly almost $300 million of sales with no margin. So that gave us about 100 basis points of [margin] improvement for us alone.

It should be noted that REMY did not have complex accounting for cores or separately broken out core assets and liabilities on its balance sheet in its 2015 SEC filings, which were its last as a public company before it was purchased by BorgWarner.

If we apply an EV to Sales ratio of 0.3 to MPAA, that would imply a negative market value

Source: My calculations

Conclusion

MPAA has had two share price collapses and near-bankruptcies that were the result of improper accounting for cores. I strongly suspect that this will be a trilogy and that the third installment will happen soon. The core items on the balance sheet are bloated, the cash flow from operations has been negative for 4 of the last 5 years, and leverage is reaching an unsustainable level. MPAA delayed the filing of its 10-Q for September 30 2018 and its FY 2019 10-K. Delayed filings occurred in both prior episodes, and while the company has released its financials, the repeated delays seem to me to be a sign of trouble. Other signals include insider selling, the material weakness in internal control over financial reporting (disclosed in the 10-K), and the increasing size of core revaluation write downs over the last 3 years.

See Also: A write up on VIC by AtalaticD

Disclosure: I am/we are short MPAA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.