SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF: The Market Has Priced In A Few Rate Cuts Already, Investors May Want To Wait On The Sidelines

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) has a portfolio of long-term U.S. treasuries. The ETF tracks the Bloomberg Barclays Long U.S. Treasury Index. SPTL has very low credit risk as these bonds are backed by the credit of the U.S. government. However, interest rate risk is high as its portfolio of bonds has a long average duration to maturity years. Given the fact that the market has already priced in a few rate cuts, the current risk and reward profile is not attractive. Hence, investors may want to wait on the sidelines.

When evaluating bonds, there are several things we check. First, we look at whether the bond is safe or not (credit risk). Second, we look at how well these bonds are impacted by the interest rate (interest rate risk). Third, we look at whether this is the time to buy these bonds or not. So, we will go through this checklist one by one.

SPTL's portfolio consists of only U.S. treasuries. These are bonds that are basically backed by the credit of the U.S. government. These bonds are probably one of the safest bonds we can find in the world right now. At the moment, U.S. government bonds have credit ratings of AA+ stable (S&P) and AAA stable (Fitch, and DBRS). Therefore, we do not foresee any credit risk at all even in an economic downturn.

Now we will see whether these bonds will be impacted by the change of the interest rate. In general, short-term bonds are less impacted by the changes in interest rate as these bonds are near the end of its life. On the other hand, long-term bonds' market value can be impacted by the change of interest rates. As can be seen from the table below, 92.4% of its bonds will mature between 20 and 30 years. In fact, the average maturity year of the bonds in its portfolio is nearly 25 years.

The long average maturity year of SPTL's bonds means that the fund performance can be quite sensitive to the change of interest rate. As can be seen from the chart below, SPTL's fund performance is inversely correlated to the 20-year treasury yield rate. Therefore, interest rate risk is very real for SPTL.

Since SPTL has almost no credit risk, what we really need to pay attention to is how SPTL's price is impacted by the change in interest rate. As we have observed in our analysis, its fund performance is inversely correlating to the 20-year treasury rate. However, we think the decline of the 20-year treasury rate since the beginning of 2019 has gone too far. As can be seen from the chart below, the current 20-year treasury rate of 1.77% is the lowest since 2016. However, the Fed's key interest rate is still much higher than the rate in late 2016. This means that the bond market is expecting the Fed to cut its key interest rate at least a few more times from the level today.

The question is whether the Fed will need to cut the key interest rate a few more times or not. Perhaps, the Fed may choose to cut its interest rate in order to boost business confidence especially if trade tension between the U.S. and China escalates. However, the U.S. economy is still quite robust. We are still seeing strong retail sales in the U.S. (U.S. consumer spending represent about 70% of the country's GDP). In July, U.S. retail sales jumped by 0.7%. This was much better than many analysts had expected. On the other hand, inflation has picked up slightly in July. In such an environment, we are not sure if the Fed need to lower its key interest rates as the bond market desires. Therefore, the bond market may have ran ahead of itself. If the Fed disappoints the bond market or the economy continues to strengthen, we expect 20-year treasury rate will likely move up. This will suppress SPTL's fund price. Therefore, the current risk/reward profile is not attractive especially if investor's goal is to seek capital appreciation in the near-term.

If your goal is to receive a stable dividend income, SPTL may still be an okay choice for you as the ETF offers a dividend yield of 2.3%. However, given the recent surge in the fund price due to market's anticipated rate decline, the risk and reward profile is not attractive unless you believe an economic recession is imminent. Therefore, we recommend investors to wait on the sidelines.

