Abacus Health Products Is A Buy-The-Numbers Stock

Investment thesis

The cannabis/marijuana market sector is growing by leaps and bounds due to changing public perception and a myriad of recent legislation favorable to the industry. Many of these companies are Canadian-based with scant sales coupled with substantial start-up costs and negative "bottom lines." Their lack of an adequate capital structure, coupled with management teams that lack substantial industry knowledge, is a recipe for disaster. Investors in this space need to focus on those companies whose financial profile affords them the best chance of success. The purpose of this article is to introduce Abacus Health Products, Inc. (OTCPK:ABAHF) and explain why I rate this company as a “buy the numbers” stock.

The “buy the numbers” methodology explained

As a former CPA and adjunct accounting and math instructor, I developed an interest in financial statement analysis as a barometer for stock investment decisions. An integral part of this is focus is evaluating several ratios based on a company’s balance sheet, income statement and cash flow statement. My decision to concentrate on companies in this nascent industry sector prompted me to develop a proprietary algorithm model for this purpose based on:

Profitability ratios

Liquidity ratios

Solvency ratios

Valuation ratios

ABAHF's financials are bullish, based on ratio analysis

My ratio analysis of ABAHF's condensed interim consolidated statement of financial position as of June 30, 2019 was very positive on several fronts. The company had a strong cash balance of $32,269,840 and a current ratio of 4.6 (which is equal to current assets of $40,684,078 divided by current liabilities of $8,887,920) which means that ABAHF is well-prepared to manage any industry headwinds that may arise on a short-term basis. In addition, some 80% of their current assets are cash, which based on my accounting/auditing background is of “valedictorian” status. The share capital balance of $44,923,700 is largely due to a May 8, 2019 transaction involving proportionate share values. A review of ABAHF’s condensed interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income (loss) for the three months ended June 30, 2019 indicated that the company had a gross margin of 61.3% based on gross profit of $1,976,153 on sales of $3,222,343 which exceeds sector norms and is much higher than industry giants Canopy Growth Corporation (OTC:CGC) and Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY). When using this ratio to analyze a company, I find it helpful to look at both the individual company’s (micro level) growth phase and the industry as a whole (macro level.)

Company Background

Abacus traces its roots to 2004, when it was known as World Wide Interactive Discs Inc. The company changed its name to World Wide Co-Generation Inc. on February 13, 2004 and to World Wide Inc. on July 17, 2007. The company again changed its name to Abacus Health Products, Inc. on January 28, 2019 in conjunction with a reverse takeover transaction and later became the first company to secure Over-the-Counter registrations for a family of products blended with CBD hemp extract (Cannabis sativa L.) according to its website.

ABAHF compares very favorably to the five other stocks in their peer group

Profile

Company Symbol ABAHF DYMEF VREOF PLPRF CNXXF SLGWF Company Name Abacus Health Products, Inc. DionyMed Brands Inc. Vireo Health International Inc. Plus Products Inc. 4Front Ventures Corp. SLANG Worldwide Inc. Market Cap 136.4M 18.4M 107.2M 140.7M 283.1M 185.9M Enterprise Value 105.2M 44.3M 98.6M 124.3M 286.5M 179.5M 52 Wk High 14.00 3.21 5.06 6.01 2.25 2.50 52 Wk Low 5.13 0.13 1.20 2.52 0.38 0.57 Recent Price 6.42 0.63 1.35 3.02 0.54 0.77 Recent Price/52 Wk. High 45.9% 19.6% 26.7% 50.2% 24.0% 30.8%

Balance Sheet (TTM)

ABAHF DYMEF VREOF PLPRF CNXXF SLGWF Total Cash 32.27M 1.58M 30.34M 34.11M 10.64M 9.95M Total Cash Per Share 1.52 0.05 0.38 0.96 0.02 0.04 Total Debt 516.53K 25.84M 21.57M 17.36M 14.03M

ABAHF’s strong cash profile is demonstrated by its superior #1 rankings in total cash per share and less total debt and #2 standing in total cash in its peer group.

Income Statement (TTM)

ABAHF DYMEF VREOF PLPRF CNXXF SLGWF Revenue Per Share 0.57 0.69 0.30 0.54 0.08 0.08

ABAHF’s revenue per share of $0.57 is better than four of five of its peers, which is indicative of a productive business cycle.

Cash Flow Statement (TTM)

ABAHF DYMEF VREOF PLPRF CNXXF SLGWF Net Operating Cash Flow -11.16M -31.32M -15.42M -8.78M -649.07K -9.25M

ABAHF’s net operating cash flow is in the mid-range of its peer group but it is noteworthy that the company’s cash flows used for operating activities - which in my view is the most important component of total cash flow - decreased by $246,620 in the most recent quarter.

“Gronk” will be a game changer for ABAHF

On August 29, 2019 Forbes published an article entitled “Rob Gronkowski Is The Perfect Advocate for CBD Products in Sports that stated #87’s “next chapter” will include partnering with Abacus Health Care Products, Inc. to launch a “Gronk-inspired” CBD Health & Wellness Line to be introduced in 2020. As any NFL fan knows, tight end Rob Gronkowski was a game-changer for the New England Patriots throughout his illustrious career. As a former Patriots’ season ticket holder, I will admit I am not the most objective critic in this regard, but I truly believe that this collaboration will be win-win for both parties. While it is premature to forecast specific sales figures, my strong sense is that this alliance will be accretive to ABAHF’s “bottom line” perhaps as early as Q3 2020. Based on this event, it would appear appropriate that 2020 EPS revisions will be in order in due time.

Conclusion

I stated in a prior article, and I want to reiterate here, that investment in the cannabis/marijuana segment is littered with more potholes than Boston’s Financial District. And in many cases, valuations are light years beyond their sales, which to me means an industry shakedown is a matter of when, not if. Since volatility is the rule rather than the exception in this environment, discipline and timing are two of the key ingredients to success. I’m currently beta-testing a proprietary relative strength index algorithm applicable to the cannabis/marijuana sector as a defense against this froth, which I will detail in an upcoming article. I would like to caution readers that Darwin’s “survival of the fittest” means that it is very important to focus on investing in companies which have exhibited a strong and sustainable financial profile. My interest in ABAHF was piqued largely based on ratio analysis of the company’s balance sheet, income statement and cash flow statement. Based on the foregoing discussion, I believe that Abacus Health Products, Inc. is a “buy the numbers” stock worthy of a representative percentage of an investor’s speculative portfolio. I sincerely appreciate the opportunity to introduce Abacus Health Products, Inc. to the Seeking Alpha community for their review and consideration.

