Adobe Inc.: Best Computer Software Buy Now For NearTerm Capital Gain

These are disciplined, realistic results which contain inevitable, but limited losses of time and capital, due to competitive marketplace uncertainty.

This is another example where experienced investment professionals who may be better informed than you have measures to prefer Adobe Inc. (ADBE) as the best near-term capital gain buy.

Don't Believe? Then don't bother reading.

This article deals directly with stock price expectations of market professionals, as they are impacted by investor perceptions of corporate activities and competitive strategies.

To place Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the array of related computer software stocks here is how Yahoo Finance describes it in their "profile" segment:

Adobe Inc. operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The company's Digital Experience segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, marketing automation, audience management, and video delivery and monetization solutions to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Publishing segment offers products and services, such as e-learning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company offers its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, software vendors and developers, retailers, and OEMs. The company was formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated and changed its name to Adobe Inc. in October 2018. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

A conventional analysis of ADBE's competitive posture can be found at Adobe: Well Positioned To Dominate Digital Content Creation. We pursue the matter of market valuation in competition with its more important peers in a manner not adequately addressed there.

Readers familiar with our work may want to skip to the Comparing Details heading below.

This article rewards investors who choose to direct their investments of TIME and capital to those securities with the highest likelihood of successful rates of return among alternatives compared under identical important measures.

What we all need to know:

Which have the best trade-offs between forecast-able reward and risk?

How big a reward is realistic to expect? Why?

How often may disappointment occur?

How much time and capital may disappointment involve?

How frequently may the rewards expected be compounded?

What alternative choices are available?

These are questions not often either asked or answered by many investment analysis reports. The commonplace approach is to present those aspects of one investment which may set it apart from others, but fail to make the essential decision-supporting step of comparing alternatives on an equal-measure basis.

Do you really believe that multi-year, competitive share-of-market forecasts can be made in today's rapidly advancing technology environment without error provisions - provisions carried forward into the G of P/EG value assertions?

Instead, look to demonstrated human-nature behavior of self-protection. "When the oxygen masks come down, be sure to put yours in place before attempting to help others".

That is the perpetual work environment of investing Market-Makers [MMs] whose role is to aid buyers and sellers in finding a point of price balance right now in multi-million-dollar block trades. A balance which usually requires them to put a part of their own firm's capital temporarily at the risk of changing market attitudes and prices.

They won't do it without the oxygen of price-change protection. That insurance comes from separate hedging deals in derivative securities where the operating leverage of the limited-life legal contracts involved makes deals practical.

What must be paid for the protection, and the way it is provided tells just how far those (sufficiently) in the know realistically expect prices may go. They all have real-money bets being made. The price range forecasts are over time periods defined by the involved derivatives contract lives.

Such forecasts are constantly being refined every moment investment markets are operating, and are made part of every market-day's closing records. They provide an historical record (in subsequent market price actions) of how well the "smart money" can make useful forecasts - for specific stocks, ETFs, and indexes.

Here are current MM forecasts for Computer Software stocks

Figure 1

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

The better-positioned Risk~Reward stocks are ADBE and MSCI at location [2], MSFT at [14] and OTEX at [21].

The severe limits of the tradeoff proposition deny much of any reasoning to answer the question of WHY we see what we do. To probe that exploration further, we offer some history of what has been seen in the market movements of many of these securities when tradeoffs similar to today's have been seen in the past 5 years. Please consider Figure 2.

Comparing Details

Figure 2

To answer the question of which of these has the best trade-off between forecast-able reward and risk, Figure 1 appears to answer with OTEX, but in close pursuit are MSFT, MSCI and ADBE. Answering the other five questions can put a finer point on a choice of only one of them.

In Figure 2 the question of how big a near-term reward may be possible is addressed in column [E]. It measures the price distance of the top of the MM price range forecast [B] from the current market price [D].

The question of how often may disappointment occur is dealt with in [H], the odds of having a profitable buy experience. Those odd are found by looking historically for prior MM daily forecasts of the last 5 years which had the same Range Index [G] proportions of upside to downside price change expectations as today's. The number of those is in [L], out of all available forecasts for the stock in [M].

The [L] sample's outcomes are defined by the portfolio management discipline of TERMD, where buy positions are closed out at the first instance of the sell target's achievement, or the closing price 3 month after the date of the forecast, regardless of gain or loss. The percent of [L] profitable experiences is what is shown in [H]. Losses are the complement of that proportion.

The size of loss is more realistically described by how badly the position's price may get drawn down during the holding period on the way to attempt reaching the sell target. That is shown in [F] as the point of maximum emotional stress, least likely to offer continued pursuit of the price goal in the face of disappointment to date.

Resistance of that stress to the end of the maximum holding time allowed may produce either profitable recovery or the recognition of a loss. Either will consume a time investment of 63 market days or 91 calendar days. Gains taken at sell targets will likely be at shorter time investments, offering additional reinvestment of the expanded capital to achieve compounding of rewards within the original time investment commitment.

The average number of market days held from all prior [L] experiences is shown in [J]. Its relation to a 252 market-day year indicates the possible number of re-investments, with a minimum of 4. Because of shorter holding period gains, more are possible where other opportunities are found. In the case of MSCI, its 36 market-day average could permit 7 re-investments in a year where other similar opportunities are found.

Because such opportunities are irregularly available it is useful to measure the reward potentials in units which reflect the speed of attainment. Compound Annual Growth Rates [CAGR] do this but are cumbersome to use in dealing with periods of less than a year. Instead financial management often turns to basis-points per day as a unit of measurement. A basis point is 1/100th of a percent of change in cost or capital investment.

In figure 2 the average simple percent net rewards of all [L] prior sample outcomes under TERMD are shown in column [ I ]. These differ from the target currently shown in [E] by a credibility ratio shown in [N], a dimension of varied concerns to the individual investor.

To provide a common preference scale for selection of desirable investment candidates, we apply the [H] odds to the achieved rewards of [ I ] and its complement to [F] risks. These adjustments are in columns [O] and [P]. They are added together to form a net figure of merit [Q] for selection preferences. In addition, those net figures may be calculated in basis points per day to further refine them as selection measures. The bp/day figures are in [R], and rank the stock rows of Figure 2.

The top score on this basis is held now by ADBE. Individual investor preferences over [F], [N], and [J] could easily produce different rankings.

A look at recent ADBE expectations trends

Figure 3

Price reductions for ADBE in the past month have had little effect on the MMs impression of what major institutional portfolio managers expect from ADBE stock prices in coming months. Its upside price potentials have expanded while its downside exposure prospects have shrunk, as indicated by the heavy dot current market quote in the vertical lines of the price range forecasts.

Conclusion

Currently Adobe Inc. appears to be the more attractive buy for near-term capital gain among the better computer software stock investment candidates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ADBE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.



