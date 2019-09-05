We Vaulted Past Congestion At 2,945-2,950. No One Thought We'd See New Highs. Except Us. Long Slack

Talking heads are pointing to China trade meeting. Nonsense

This is just lazy journalism. The market futures are up ridiculously strong, so naturally, they assume there is some news item powering the market. Let's think about that for a moment. The US has been saying all along that there would be a meeting in September. This big news item is that the meeting is in October. Isn't that not such great news? Well, you'll say that they ARE going to have a lower level meeting Mid-September, then if that works, they'll have a ministerial-level meeting in October. Still, that means that if the September meeting isn't on the up and up October ain't happening. I actually now have the September meeting as a possible point of failure for this rally, so that isn't it.

Did you look at the 10-year and the 30-year?

The 30-year is now above 2% and the 10 is over 1.5% just as I predicted would happen. Corporate issuance is jumping, and as I said before I believed that that would buttress interest rates. Corporate issuance is acting as QT, or let's just say the market is telling us, hey interest rates should be higher. No more inverted yield curve either. As an aside, there is no law that says the 10-year can't go back to 2% or the 30-year goes back to 3%. As much as I enjoy self-aggrandizement, I don't think that this rally is purely based on interest rates unless the "Algos" or "Robots" are really that simple-minded. So that can't be it completely.

It's Earnings

We are more or less through earnings except for some really interesting ones tonight. I haven't looked and there might be some stragglers coming in next week, but more or less the results are in. What did we see? There was no "Earnings Recession" this quarter and guess what, there wasn't one last quarter and any genius will conclude we aren't going to see one this or next quarter. Earnings recessions ALWAYS precede a real recession, ipso facto there is no recession. I'm talking guided, non-GAAP earnings; sorry trolls, no one cares about GAAP earnings. Let's think about that for a moment. Even though every talking head on TV, from morning shows during the week or high-brow Sunday political shows, or all the bleating from the NY Times, Washington Post, also Trump's histrionical tweets just to spread the blame were talking Trade-War and RECESSION, RECESSION, RECESSION! The numbers say otherwise.

ADP Employment 195K!

Expected 140K... manufacturing up 8K! Tell me where is the effing recession? The real strength? Small- and medium-sized businesses. This points up to MAIN STREET IS DOING BETTER THAN WALL STREET. Let's think about why that is. HMMMM, could it be corporate tax reform and also deregulation reforms? Taxes and regulation fall harder on small- and medium-sized business than it does the "Megalodon" businesses. A job is the best social justice program there is. The big complaint by business large and small today? They can't find workers. Our capitalist economy is hoovering up workers with a force not seen since the immediate post-war era. That means that the previously unemployed are getting their shot at the American dream and the dignity of work. It means higher salaries, better benefits, and worker training. This does not happen overnight, and at some point, we are going to have to loosen immigration to bring in STEM, skilled labor and even unskilled able-bodies. We already need open doors more, but at some point and it is soon, our actual ability to grow will be affected.

The stock markets are sniffing out the truth

Even with companies furiously curtailing forward guidance out of fear that the bogeyman is going to come and knock down their economic prospects, or just "Sandbagging" as SOP, the market has sniffed out the truth. The truth is not only is there no recession, but also there is growth, and the second half will surprise to the upside. I think even manufacturing will adjust to the logistical changes and go back to growth too. The rally in oil is showing that even global growth is going to bounce. Am I optimistic? You betcha. We go higher as my quick calculation on Friday showed was 3,038 to the first leg of where I could see the rally go to.

What can go wrong?

Just this past Tuesday I said that this market was so hated that everyone was over to one side of the boat. Now the rush to the other side is happening at a rate that is even faster and more furious than I imagined. This leads me to the question as a contrarian, what could go wrong? Well, I can already tell you that the bond market is about to be in a world of hurt. I am not sure how that will reverberate into stocks. The simple answer it's a positive for us, but what is the unknown unknown in that world? The next obvious answer is the Fed; there is an undertone of no cut, but I think Powell will give us a 1/4 point cut. There is a push from 1/2 from the market, and that is where the market might sell off. Powell might say something hawkish, and no matter what level cut there is, the market could give up all its gains in a fit of pique. On the other hand, Powell could guide through the market through a "no cuts" decision successfully. All he needs to do is soothe the savage beast with assurances that he will stand behind the economy with cuts at the ready. He will cut though, and the point I am making is that this is beside the point, it is what Powell SAYS that is the risk. The other risk is the trade talks later this month, which I already alluded to. If the September meeting does not bring results, I doubt the Chinese are going to come back in October and have Trump walk out on them. So let's get ready to trim positions as we get close to 3,000 on the S&P 500.

Slack (WORK) sells off. FANTASTIC! Let's buy more.

WORK is off 4 points, about 15%, and this is what we were hoping for. Companies at first-time earnings conferences often have these hard sell-offs. WORK CEO was on CNBC, and the way he walked through the company's prospects gives me even more confidence that WORK could be a double in a year. The last I felt this way was after Roku's (ROKU) CEO interview after the IPO. I went long the next day when ROKU was $17 (look where it is now). Besides everything about penetration in the US, and hints at big corporate wins in the near future, he started talking about international wins. In Japan, huge corporate reform going on, and there is strong adoption there, starting with NTT and NEC etc., and also Europe. Yet he said there is only single-digit penetration of this technology so far. Many companies that are huge users of Office 365 are adopting Slack, even though as a Microsoft (MSFT) licensee, they get Teams for free. I have said this before; there is a new type of business application category, the "Social Enterprise" application, Anaplan (PLAN), Smartsheet (SMAR) is another. WORK is the category killer. WORK will be a new platform that other applications will build off of. Just like with ROKU, I don't think this is the accepted wisdom. Long WORK. Imagine me pounding the table and my fists are hurting. (Just don't mortgage the home, take human bites).

Carlyle Group (CG) Going Corp Structure, and an interesting "hire"

Patrick Doyle, former CEO of Domino's (DPZ), joining Carlyle Group. Wants to duplicate bringing technology and analytics to make operations better to other companies. Carlyle is moving from a partnership structure just like Blackstone (BX) did. Look how well BX is doing after it went from a partnership to a corporate structure. Doyle could have picked any PE company to work with and he picked Carlyle. I think CG is going to get more aggressive in technology-related opportunities. CG gives a 6.45% dividend. It is a growth story AND a dividend story. This is not as exciting as WORK, but in its own way, it is very appealing. I always look for the combination of growth and income that could appeal to both long-term investors and speculators. This is not a fast money trade, but it is reporting at the end of next month.