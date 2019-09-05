Mad Dogs Of The Dow - Top September Picks

Besides the dividend yield, it is crucial to include the net buyback yield as the second and critical factor for market outperformance.

The average price to earnings ratio for the Strategy is 14.6 vs. 21.5 for the Dow Jones index.

During the first eight months, the top 10 January picks have outperformed both the original Dogs of the Dow strategy and the Dow index.

During the first eight months, the top 10 January picks returned 17.18% and outperformed both the original Dogs of the Dow by 5.5% and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) by 2.27%.

This article discusses the top 10 investments for September, which are the Dow's constituents with the highest shareholder yield (dividend yield + net buyback yield). The net buyback yield is the net change in total outstanding shares. It is positive for companies that reduce their number of shares, and negative for companies that dilute their shareholders.

The Strategy is based on an equal-weighted portfolio, annual rebalancing, and reinvestment of the dividends. The full strategy description is available in the following article: "Mad Dogs Of The Dow."

Anyone who wants to utilize Mad Dogs of the Dow (the Strategy) does not need to wait until the next January. Monthly, I will publish the top 10 stocks. Thus the updated top 10 list will be available for new investments or the annual rebalancing.

Mad Dogs of the Dow for September

The top 10 picks for September with the highest combination of dividend and net buyback yields are Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA), Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), Pfizer Inc. (PFE), Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), Apple Inc. (AAPL), Intel Corporation (INTC), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Dow Inc. (DOW), The Home Depot, Inc. (HD), and IBM (IBM).

These companies are Dow's highest-yielding constituents with a shareholder yield ranging from 6.6% to 11.9%. Some of these stocks have below-average dividend or net buyback yields. However, when figures are combined, they represent the top 10 companies that offer the highest cash flows to their shareholders. Source: American Association of Individual Investors

For the Dow Jones Industrial Average index, the average net buyback yield, and the average shareholder yield are significantly impacted by The Walt Disney Company's (DIS) total outstanding share increase. The increase is due to the takeover of 21st Century Fox, which was partially financed with newly issued shares. In this case, the median buyback yield and the median shareholder yield are better proxies for comparison to the Mad Dogs strategy.

Compared to the Dow Jones Industrial Average index, the Strategy offers a significantly higher median shareholder yield. The Dow Jones' shareholder yield is 5.05% vs. 7.90% for the Strategy. The Strategy has a 2.3% higher median net buyback yield and 0.75% higher dividend yield.

Figures for the median shareholder yield do not sum up. However, they do sum up for the average figures. The average shareholder yield for the Strategy is 8.54%, which is a combination of a 3.51% dividend yield and a 5.03% net buyback yield.

Source: American Association of Individual Investors

Compared to the Dow Jones index, the Strategy is shifted toward value factors. For example, the average price to earnings ratio for the Strategy is 14.6 vs. 21.5 for the Dow Jones index. It is similar for the average price to book and price to sales ratios. When it comes to market capitalization, the Mad Dogs and the Dow index have almost the same average values.

Changes in the Top 10 Investments

Compared to the previous month, Intel Corporation is a new entrant to the top 10, while Boeing (BA) was pushed out of the top Mad Dog companies.

During August, Intel lost 5.58% of its value (after the dividend) and is now trading around 12% above the 52-week low. Among the top 10 investments, Intel has the second-lowest price to earnings ratio.

Intel's Annual Dividend Increases. Source: American Association of Individual Investors

During the previous four quarters, Intel Corporation paid out a dividend of $1.23, which gives a current yield of 2.7%. Besides the dividend, during the same period, Intel decreased the total number of shares by 183 thousand, which is a decrease of 3.9%. When these two figures are combined, the trailing 12 months' shareholder yield is 6.6%.

Intel's decrease in the outstanding shares. Source: American Association of Individual Investors

On the other side, compared to August, Boeing was pushed out of the top picks. During August, Boeing's stock has advanced 6.71%, which has decreased its shareholder yield to 6.4%. By its shareholder yield, this company now ranks as Dow's 12th highest yield stock.

Strategy Risks

Compared to the DJIA index, this strategy has a much more concentrated allocation. The Mad Dogs of the Dow exposure to the single stock is 10% compared to 3.33% for the DJIA constituents on average. However, due to the Dow's price-weighting methodology, its single stock exposure could be significantly above the average. Similarly, for the Mad Dogs strategy, the exposure to one sector or industry could be substantially higher compared to Dow's exposure.

On the one hand, a more concentrated portfolio with a much higher shareholder yield could be a source of significant outperformance. On the other hand, it is a source of additional risk, which could lead to considerable return differences compared to the DJIA index. Additionally, this strategy is not focused on the minimization of the tracking risk. Instead, it focuses on the long-term absolute outperformance.

If you plan to use any part of this strategy, it is essential to adjust percentage equity allocation, and the number of equity positions in your overall portfolio according to your willingness and ability to tolerate risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, IBM, DOW, BA, WBA, CSCO, PFE, CAT, JPM, HD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.