Why The U.S. Stock Market Is Likely To Decline Within The Next 12 Months

I believe that the U.S. stock market is likely to decline significantly over the next 12 months. There are two primary reasons as to why I believe this.

1. The current valuation multiple is extremely high. Extremely high valuation levels have historically always been followed by significant declines in the stock market. The future direction of the stock market is probably downward.

2. A U.S. recession is likely to occur within the next 12 months and that will trigger a decline in the U.S. stock market.

The Stock Market’s Current Valuation Multiple Is Extremely High

Today, the stock market’s valuation multiple is extremely high (the ratio of the S&P 500 Index price to U.S. GDP in billions, hereafter abbreviated as S&P % GDP).

Chart 1 – The stock market is tethered to the economy (proxied by GDP). The stock market’s current valuation multiple (S&P % GDP) is extremely high.

*All S&P 500 Index data used throughout this article is from Robert Shiller’s online database.

*All fundamental economic and bond yield data used throughout this article, unless otherwise noted, is from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis “FRED” database.

The U.S. economy (proxied by GDP) is the fundamental base upon which the U.S. stock market grows. While the stock market can diverge from the economy for periods of time, the stock market is tethered to the economy.

Assuming a 4% average annual growth rate of GDP (GDP grew at 4% per annum on average from 2009 to 2019), it would take approximately 11.5 years for GDP to catch up to the current stock price and bring the valuation multiple (S&P % GDP) back to its historic average, assuming that the stock market price would stay flat for 11.5 years.

However, it is not likely that the stock market would wait for 11.5 years for GDP to catch up. It is more likely that the stock market would decrease, bringing itself closer to a more normal valuation level relative to the economy.

The Future Direction of the Stock Market Is Probably Downward

The contemporary valuation multiple (S&P % GDP) has historically predicted the stock market’s long-term future return.

Chart 2 – The contemporary valuation multiple (S&P % GDP) has historically predicted the stock market’s long-term future return.

*Data from Jan. 1960 to Aug. 2019

The contemporary valuation multiple (S&P % GDP) statistically explains 85% of historic stock market future 10-year returns.

Using the contemporary valuation multiple (S&P % GDP), one can predict the stock market’s long-term future return with reasonable confidence. This can be seen by comparing the predicted future returns with the historic actual future returns, as shown in Chart 3.

Chart 3 – The valuation multiple (S&P % GDP) is reasonably accurate in predicting historic actual future returns. As of today, the predicted future return of the stock market is 2.5% per annum on average over the next 10 years.

*Prediction model: ( 1 + 5.2% GDP Growth Rate) * ( Median S&P % GDP / Contemporary S&P % GDP ) ^ ( 1 / 10 ) - 1 + Contemporary Dividend Yield

As of today, the predicted future return of the stock market is 2.5% per annum on average over the next 10 years. The current dividend yield is 1.9%, so the predicted price change of the stock market is 0.5% per annum on average over the next 10 years.

As seen in Chart 3, it is very unusual for the predicted or the actual future return to fall to a level this low. This indicates that the stock market is likely to decline at some point in the future.

It is also unusual for the stock market’s long-term future return to be near or below Treasury yields. This says that Treasury yields are generally a floor for the stock market’s long-term future return.

Chart 4 – Treasury yields are generally a floor for the stock market’s long-term future return. The stock market normally realizes a significant return premium above Treasury yields.

As Chart 4 shows, the stock market normally realizes a significant return premium above Treasury yields.

The current predicted stock market future return (2.5%) is therefore especially striking when compared with current bond yields.

Chart 5 – Today, the predicted stock market long-term future return (2.5%) offers little premium (1.0%) over current Treasury bond yields (1.5%).

As seen in Chart 5, the current predicted future return (2.5%) offers a 1.0% premium over current 10-year Treasury yields (1.5%). The current predicted future return is lower than current AAA corporate bond yields (2.9%). It makes sense that the stock market should have a substantially higher return than very low-risk investment alternatives. The small spread that exists today indicates that the stock market is likely to decline at some point in the future.

While the analysis so far establishes that the future direction of the stock market is likely downward, it leaves room for the possibility that the stock market could increase over the near- or medium-term.

This is because the valuation multiple (S&P % GDP) is only reasonable in predicting the stock market’s future return over the long-term. While the valuation multiple (S&P % GDP) indicates the general future direction of the stock market, it is not reasonable for predicting the stock market’s timing over the next 12 months.

However, it is not likely that the stock market will increase over the next 12 months. It is more likely that the stock market will decline. This is because a recession is likely to occur within the next 12 months.

A U.S. Recession Is Likely to Occur Within the Next 12 Months and That Will Trigger a Decline in the U.S. Stock Market

When the economy is known to be in a recession, the stock market decreases significantly.

Chart 6 – When the economy is known to be in a recession, the stock market decreases significantly.

Per Staff Report No. 691 of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York (hereafter called the Fed report), the yield spread is the best single metric for predicting recessions over a future 12-month time horizon, out of many leading economic indicators that the report tested (see table 3 of the report for the out-of-sample test results).

What the Fed report found is that if the yield spread is negative, then a recession is likely to occur within the next 12 months with an 86% overall statistical level of confidence (see AUROC column in table 3 of the report).

A couple of notes about the Fed report:

- “Yield spread” in the Fed report is defined as the 10-year Treasury rate minus the three-month Treasury rate (the 10-3M yield spread).

- A “recession” is defined in the Fed report using business cycle data from The National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER).

- The Fed report uses a logistic regression model. Table 3 of the report shows the out-of-sample test results of the model.

The relationship between the yield curve and recessions is apparent when visualized.

Chart 7 – Negative Treasury yield spreads can predict recessions. The current Treasury yield spread is negative (-0.49%).

As seen in Chart 7, the yield curve does not need to be very negative for it to predict a recession. As seen with past recessions, merely passing below zero is often enough.

As of Aug. 30, the yield spread was -0.49%. According to the Fed report, this indicates that it is likely that a recession will occur over the next 12 months.

The Fed report mentions other variables that, when used in combination with the yield spread, create a greater ability to predict a recession within the next 12 months, beyond what could be achieved by the yield spread alone.

One such variable is the yield spread from six months in the past. A decrease in the yield spread over the past six months indicates that a recession is more likely over the next 12 months. This can also be seen in Chart 7 above.

As of Feb. 28 (six months ago), the yield spread was +0.28%. This means that the yield spread decreased by -0.77% from February 2019 to August 2019. According to the Fed report, this increases the likelihood that a recession will occur over the next 12 months.

The Fed report finds consumer sentiment to also be a powerful predictor. This can be seen from the data.

Chart 8 – Consumer sentiment can predict recessions. The Consumer Sentiment Index decreased by -8.6% in Aug. 2019.

*University of Michigan “Consumer Sentiment Index”

In Aug. 2019, the Consumer Sentiment Index decreased by -8.6% from the previous month (98.4 to 89.8). According to the survey, this was the largest monthly decline since December 2012 (-9.8%). The Survey’s chief economist, Richard Curtin, explains the August 2019 decline:

The recent decline is due to negative references to tariffs, which were spontaneously mentioned by one-in-three consumers. Unlike concerns about the fiscal cliff, which were promptly resolved, Trump’s tariff policies have been subject to repeated reversals amid threats of higher future tariffs. Such tactics may have some merit in negotiations with China, but they act to increase uncertainty and diminish consumer spending at home. Unlike the repeated tariff reversals, negative trends in consumer sentiment cannot be easily reversed. The data indicate that the erosion of consumer confidence due to tariff policies is now well underway. Compared with those who did not reference tariffs, consumers who made spontaneous negative references to tariffs also voiced higher year-ahead inflation expectations, more frequently expected rising unemployment, and expected smaller annual gains in household incomes (see the chart). While the overall level of sentiment is still consistent with modest gains in consumption, the data nonetheless increased the likelihood that consumers could be pushed off the “tariff cliff” in the months ahead.

I have attempted to recreate the predictive model that the Fed report uses (a logistic regression model), with some minor differences (the largest of which being that I extend the model’s training period through August 2019).

Using some of the variables discussed so far, the model shows the following probabilities of a recession occurring within the next 12 months.

Chart 9.A – The model’s predicted probability of a recession over the next 12 months is 60-70%.

*Model inputs/features: Yield Spread (10-3M), Yield Spread (10-3M, Six Months Ago), Consumer Sentiment Index

*Model Prediction Accuracy (50% probability decision threshold) = 88%

As of today, this model is 62% confident that a recession will occur over the next 12 months.

By including other variables that are highlighted in the Fed report, the current probability of a recession over the next 12 months can increase.

Chart 9.B – The model’s predicted probability of a recession over the next 12 months is 60-70%.

*Model inputs/features: Yield Spread (10-3M), Yield Spread (10-3M, Six Months Ago), Consumer Sentiment Index, New Building Permits for Private Housing, S&P 500 Price Change Over the Past 12 Months

*Model Accuracy (50% probability decision threshold) = 89%

As of today, this model is 71% confident that a recession will occur over the next 12 months.

Depending on the variables used, the model shows a recession probability between 60% to 70%. If these probabilities seem uncomfortably uncertain, by themselves, note that the past three recessions (1990, 2001, and 2008) show similar probabilities within the 12 months before each recession began.

It is also worth noting that, by the time this model reaches 90% to 100% (assuming it will do so), things will probably be too late.

If it were plainly obvious to everyone, from looking at the fundamental data, that a recession is imminent or that we are already in a recession, then the stock market would have already declined. If we want to make a timely and effective investment decision, then we need to take a position on what the economy is going to do before it becomes abundantly clear and before the stock market reacts.

That means looking at the current situation and coming to a conclusion that is reasonable based on the information that is known. Given that known predictive signals of recessions have arisen together within the past few months and that there is sudden steep increase of recession probabilities that are comparable to actual past recessions, I believe that it is reasonable to conclude that a recession is likely to occur within the next 12 months.

(When looking at the analysis in the Fed report or the model shown above, it is useful to consider them not as an absolute truth, but rather as a data point to be used in conjunction with one’s holistic understanding of the current economic situation and things that cannot be quantified. Such analysis is useful because it is determined solely by actual data and it is objective. It is helpful as an ongoing check to one’s own logic and psychological state of mind.)

Some additional insights as to the likelihood of a recession can be found by looking at the expectations of businesspeople who are in the trenches of the economy day-by-day. The perspectives of such individuals are useful because they are guided more by the need to make real business decisions than by stock market sentiment and psychology.

Duke University conducts a quarterly survey of the Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) of companies regarding their future business outlook. Their Q2 2019 survey included 236 U.S. CFOs.

In their Q2 2019 survey, they find that 60% of U.S. CFOs believe that the U.S. will be in a recession by Q3 2020 and that 84% believe that a recession will begin by Q3 2021. A roughly similar proportion of CFOs in other parts of the world (Canada, Europe, Africa, Latin American, Asia) show a similar belief in the timing of a recession occurring in their own countries.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) conducts an annual survey of the Chief Investment Officers (CIOs) and Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) of insurance companies. Their 2019 survey included 307 CIOs and CFOs, representing over $13 trillion of global balance sheet assets (approximately half of the global insurance industry).

In their 2019 survey, they find that 41% of CIOs/CFOs believe that a recession will occur by 2020. 82% believe that a recession will occur by 2021.

As is widely known, a significant decline of international trade (especially between the U.S. and China) seems likely to occur within the near future. This alone could cause a significant decrease of the U.S. GDP growth rate, if it does not outright trigger a recession (either by its impact on U.S. GDP alone or by sparking a breakdown of global confidence).

It is worth noting that, as of today, it has been 10 years since the last U.S. recession ended. It is also worth noting that, since 1871, the longest the U.S. has ever gone without a recession having occurred is slightly more than 10 years. The U.S. broke its record within the past two months.

Some may think that I am committing the “gamblers’ fallacy” by implying that the length of time since the last recession can impact the likelihood of a recession over the next 12 months.

(The gamblers’ fallacy is the belief that the future outcome of a random event can be affected by its previous outcomes. To take the classic example, if you flip a coin 10 times, and the coin lands on heads the first 9 times, it may seem intuitive to believe that tails is more likely on the 10th flip. The probability of tails, however, is always 50%, no matter how many times the coin lands on heads.)

However, it really is not the gamblers’ fallacy to make that claim. While it is convenient for the sake of analysis to treat recessions as a mere probability, recessions are in reality a part of the business cycle.

Recessions have historically occurred for various reasons, whether due to a collapse of credit markets, a change of monetary policy, or an external economic shock. There is rarely one single reason as to why a recession occurs. In most cases, a recession is the result of multiple causes that span over years and build upon each other. They do not happen as a result of random chance, but as a result of the actions of a large number of people over time. Recessions have been a seemingly necessary growing pain for the U.S. economy and economies across the world.

It may seem like the U.S. had a slow recovery from the 2008 recession, but actual GDP growth since 2009 has been 4.0% per annum on average. Annual U.S. economic output has increased by about 50% in total since 10 years ago, which is incredible.

The economy is currently very strong.

Unemployment rates are currently low.

Chart 10 – Unemployment rates are cyclical and are currently low.

And corporate profit margins are high.

Chart 11 – Corporate profit margins are cyclical and are currently high.

Looking at unemployment rates and corporate profit margins, it is reasonable to say that the economy is currently doing great. However, because the economy is cyclical, periods of strength are always followed by a recession. Both unemployment rates and corporate profit margins are mean reverting. It is also reasonable to look at the current strength of the economy as warning of a future decline.

I believe that it is likely that a recession will occur within the next 12 months and that a stock market price decline will coincide. I also believe that the decline, when it comes, will be significant, because the valuation multiple (S&P % GDP) will start its decline from an extremely high level. A high valuation level implies that the stock market has optimistic future expectations that, when disappointed, will result in a deflation of optimism and potentially a fall into pessimism.

The Stock Market Decline, When It Comes, Will Likely Be Significant

The exact amount of the stock market’s potential decline depends on several things.

Historically, the valuation multiple (S&P % GDP) has cycled between prolonged periods of being above and below the valuation multiple’s average.

Chart 12.A – The valuation multiple is cyclical and is currently extremely high. The valuation multiple has cycled between prolonged periods of being above and below the valuation multiple’s average.

This cycle can be seen more clearly by looking at an alternative valuation multiple, the Shiller PE10 ratio. While the Shiller PE10 ratio is not as good as the S&P % GDP ratio in predicting future stock market returns, it has data going back to 1880 (thanks to Robert Shiller), which allows us to better see how the stock market cycles between prolonged periods of relative over- and under-valuation.

Chart 12.B – The valuation multiple is cyclical and is currently extremely high. The valuation multiple has cycled between prolonged periods of being above and below the valuation multiple’s average.

*The Shiller PE10 is calculated as the S&P 500 Index price divided by its average earnings over the past 10 years, where both price and earnings are adjusted for inflation.

Right now, we are in a period of relative overvaluation. If the stock market were to revert back to its historic average valuation multiple, then the potential decline of the stock market over the next 12 months would be significant. Chart 12.A shows that this scenario occurred after the previous two recessions (2001 and 2008).

If the valuation multiple (S&P % GDP) were to revert to its historic average over the next 12 months, then the price decline would be -37%.

But let’s say that the stock market does not experience a collapse of sentiment. If interest rates continue to stay at very low levels, corporate profit margins continue to be high, and the international economic status quo remains the same in many ways, then we may see another period of the U.S. stock market being relatively overvalued.

In that scenario, the valuation multiple might revert to its average since 1997 (the beginning of the current relatively overvalued period). In this case, the price decline would be -25%.

What Are Next Steps?

There appears, to me, to be reasonably strong evidence that a U.S. recession and a U.S. stock market decline are likely to occur within the next 12 months.

However, the stock market has not responded. The S&P 500 Index has been mostly flat over the past 12 months (consistent with a very high valuation multiple, as indicated in Charts 1, 2, and 3). It appears as though the market is waiting with bated breath for some kind of windfall to occur. While a windfall obviously could happen, I believe that the market is being over-optimistic by this point.

However, the stock market’s indecision creates a potential investment opportunity. While the stock market waits, investors can look at what is known today and take action (appropriate to each investor’s situation).

What I think is known today:

1. The U.S. stock market’s current valuation is extremely high, which indicates that the future direction of the stock market is probably downward.

2. A U.S. recession is likely to occur within the next 12 months. Known predictive signals of recessions have arisen together within the past few months. A significant proportion of business executives (CFOs, CIOs) believe that a recession will occur within the next one to two years. A potentially significant disruption of international trade seems likely to occur within the near future.

3. A U.S. recession, when it comes (or when the stock market believes it is coming), will trigger a decline of the stock market.

4. Since the stock market will start its potential decline from a very high valuation level, the decline, when it comes, will likely be significant (20-40%).

The current probability of a recession over the next 12 months is not 100%. Events over the coming 12 months will impact the ongoing future probability:

1. Changes of key fundamental economic indicators (such as corporate profits, retail sales, international trade volumes, U.S. shipping volumes, new home builds, and GDP itself).

2. Changes of yield spreads.

3. Changes of consumer and corporate sentiment.

4. Changes of stock-market sentiment.

The investment decision, if it is to be timely and effective, must be made before it plainly obvious to everyone that a recession is imminent or that we are already in a recession. If we wait until that point, then the investment opportunity will probably be lost.

