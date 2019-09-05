Bed Bath & Beyond: My Top 5 Pick - Activists To The Rescue

It's possible we'll see a 50% return to $15 per share in 12 months.

Investment Thesis

Activist shareholder Legion Asset Management has been implementing staunch efforts to unlock shareholder value in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), and that is playing out right now.

Bed Bath & Beyond's stock is likely to remain volatile (both up and down) over the coming few weeks, but when Bed Bath releases its Q2 2019 earnings on Oct. 4 (aftermarket), there should be a lot of clarity and I suspect its share price will substantially improve in the near term.

I believe that buying Bed Bath & Beyond at anything below $15 per share has huge upside potential.

Note: This article was first published on my marketplace last week.

Breaking Update

In Legion's letter, it says (emphasis added):

...we believe the core business will generate about $500 million in EBITDA this year.

• According to The Fly and CBS, there is a former executive (probably ex-CEO Steven Temares himself) putting down a $250 million conditional offer for its Cost Plus World Market.

• Bed Bath has received two expressions of interest in the $250 million to $300 million range for PersonalizationMall from 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) and Things Remembered.

• Oak Street Real Estate Capital (Howard Marks' company) has expressed an interest in exploring a sale-lease back transaction for the company's real estate. Furthermore, according to Legion's letter, the real estate might be worth $600 million. But let's be conservative and call it $450 million.

So these potential sales, for three different assets within Bed Bath's non-core assets, are worth around $950 million. Call it $900 million for these sales to be super conservative.

The market cap of BBBY right now is around $1.2 billion. So, once the sales are done and dusted, you are getting a company with EBITDA of $500 million for $300 million market cap. In other words, Bed Bath's core assets are trading for 0.6x EBITDA.

Goldman Sachs To The Rescue

Altogether, there is minimal chance that BBBY is not worth $2 billion as a sum of the parts, compared with the $1.2 billion current market cap.

One more noteworthy item: CBS reports that Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has been hired. I know from previous investments that when Goldman Sachs is hired to shore up cash, the firm is able to pull off miracles with speed (for a fee, of course). Thus, I posit that Bed Bath is fairly likely to be able to sell these assets.

Next, given the sheer amount of speculation by investors these past couple of weeks as to whether these reports were true, Bed Bath has deemed it necessary to be transparent with all stakeholders and the company published a press statement Wednesday.

The strategic update reminds investors that Bed Bath is very close to hiring a new CEO. It also highlights Bed Bath's determination to carry $1 billion less of inventory (which is close to the actual market cap of the company itself). Furthermore, it notes that it will take advantage of heavy lease expiration to close underperforming stores.

Capital Allocation Strategy

Notably absent from the update was any discussion of buybacks. However, having followed Legion over the years, I'm conscious that these activists have in the past attempted to motivate management to be wise capital allocators.

I suspect that Legion will opt for a three-pronged approach: debt reduction, buybacks and continuing Bed Bath's dividend. However, these will only take place after Bed Bath has succeeded in driving its top line to growth.

Personally, I would prefer just the buybacks. But sadly, Bed Bath is not likely to seek this avenue, and will once again attempt to revitalize their revenue growth opportunities.

Very Highly Shorted Stock

As it stands right now, Bed Bath is a highly shorted stock, with more than 55% of the stock sold short. Bed Bath is the second most highly shorted in the market. The No. 1 most shorted stock is GameStop (GME), so I suspect that investors are thinking that GameStop and Bed Bath are similar type of brick-and-mortar retailers with poor value propositions. But here I contend that the market is wrong. GameStop has no hidden assets, while Bed Bath evidently has.

Investment Risks

If these asset sales don't go through and the Bed Bath same-store sales further deteriorate, Bed Bath's stock could substantially sell off further.

Also, given the very large number of shorts, the stock is likely to remain very volatile until management comes up with a clear and detailed plan on how it is likely to operate once these businesses have been divested. This could take substantially longer than I foresee, in which case the share price might collapse to $6 per share, or even lower.

The Bottom Line

Bed Bath has a lot of moving parts, and a whole range of outcomes are possible, from nothing being sold to everything being sold. However, up to two weeks ago, all hope was lost for Bed Bath shareholders, so any positive development will lead to these shares repricing higher.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive emails of my latest research, please click "Follow" at the top of this article.

Find alpha in unloved names with enormous upside potential! Bed Bath and Beyond is one of my Top 5 Picks. If you're looking for investment ideas with both known and unknown names which are selected for their solid free cash flows yield, then sign up for a two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today! Skin In The Game: I'm always invested alongside you in my Top 5 Picks. Seeking Alpha guarantee: Cancel within 14 days and don't get charged.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.