Smartsheet: Growth Isn't Enough Anymore

Though the company offered upside revenue guidance for Q3, it would imply a third straight quarter of deceleration (and the first time revenue growth would sink below 50% y/y).

Another previously high-flying investor favorite, Smartsheet (SMAR), is on the brink of correction territory. The software company, best known for its workflow tools that helps teams collaborate and "work smarter", has just reported Q2 earnings results. Though usually a big winner on earnings releases, this time, shares of Smartsheet slid nearly 5%, bringing the company down to nearly 20% below year-to-date highs:

In my view, Smartsheet has plenty further to fall. Even after the steep drops Smartsheet has suffered over the past month, the stock still trades at a sky-high 18.5x forward revenues, as shown in the chart above. Especially during turbulent times for the market in which many software companies have reported a surprise "sales execution issues" situation, investors would be wise to avoid high-flying stocks and instead invest in names that offer growth at a reasonable value.

Growth deceleration on the horizon

The biggest bullish driver upholding the company's rich valuation is its revenue growth - but even this "hyper growth" reputation may soon be at risk. Over the past several quarters, Smartsheet has seen deceleration in both revenue growth and billings growth.

Figure 1. Smartsheet revenue trends Source: Smartsheet 2Q20 investor deck

In Q2, revenues grew 53% y/y to $64.6 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $63.5 million (+50% y/y) by a three-point margin. The company added 1,900 net new logos in the quarter, bringing its total to over 82,000 customers.

However, we can't help but to notice that this is Smartsheet's second straight quarter of deceleration; early on after its IPO, Smartsheet was growing closer to 60% y/y.

This revenue deceleration story becomes even more palpable when we look at Smartsheet's billings growth trends. For the past two quarters, Smartsheet's billings growth rate has slipped to 52% y/y - far slower than the >60% y/y growth rate in billings in the preceding two quarters. See the company's billings trajectory below:

Figure 2. Smartsheet billings trends Source: Smartsheet 2Q20 investor deck

Billings growth offers a very clear forward indicator of where revenue growth rates are headed. Typically for software companies, billings deceleration will happen first - then revenue deceleration.

We can also see Smartsheet bake in some of this deceleration into its guidance. For Q3, Smartsheet expects revenue growth to decelerate further to 47-49% y/y growth (dipping below 50% for the first time):

Figure 3. Smartsheet guidance update

Source: Smartsheet 2Q20 investor deck

Smartsheet's deceleration may be a reflection of global macroeconomic slowdown and slowing IT purchases, or heightened competition, or both. Smartsheet is up against much larger competitors in the workflow management space, including heavyweight Atlassian (TEAM). Smartsheet's emphasis on smaller/mid-cap customers also presents risks, as smaller customers are far more likely to churn their subscriptions compared to enterprise clients.

Investors beginning to question Smartsheet's losses

Smartsheet's flagging growth rates are only one side of the story: it seems that Smartsheet's losses are starting to raise eyebrows as well.

In Q2, Smartsheet cut down its general and administrative and R&D expenses by two points and one point, respectively, as a percentage of revenues. However, sales and marketing expenses - Smartsheet's biggest expense driver - rose one point as a percentage of revenues to a whopping 55%, as shown in the chart below:

Figure 4. Smartsheet operating expense trends Source: Smartsheet 2Q20 investor deck

Fortunately, Smartsheet's other operating expense reductions (as well as a stable gross margin, helped by a richer mix of subscription revenues versus professional services) helped drive a four-point improvement in pro forma operating margins to -17%, as shown in the chart below.

Figure 5. Smartsheet operating margin trends Source: Smartsheet 2Q20 investor deck

However, investors have concerns looking ahead. Smartsheet's third-quarter guidance implies an operating margin range of -31% to -33%, a steep drop from this quarter; full-year guidance also calls for -25% to -26% operating margins. Jennifer Ceran, Smartsheet's CFO, chalked all of that up to increased sales and marketing costs in the back half of FY20. Per Ceran's remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

Sales and marketing expense was $35.7 million or 55% of revenue versus 59% of revenue in the prior quarter and 54% in the year ago quarter. We expect our sales and marketing as a percentage of total revenue to increase in the back half of this year as we hold our third annual ENGAGE conference in October, launch a brand advertising campaign and add more reps to support our global expansion plan."

In other words, Smartsheet has always been a "growth at all costs" company, routinely spending between 50-60% of revenues on sales and marketing. Though the company's ~80% pro forma gross margins illustrate favorable unit economics, Smartsheet has still been unable to wring much operating leverage out of its greater scale. Even as revenue growth and billings growth both see marked deceleration, the company is maintaining (and even increasing) its sales and marketing spend as a percentage of revenues.

This is all good and well in a bull market, but with the current market jitters and turbulent volatility caused by U.S.-China trade tensions, a "flight to safety" attitude in the markets may leave Smartsheet stock vulnerable. It's worth noting as well that Smartsheet's pro forma EPS guidance of -$0.18 to -$0.19 for Q3 also fell well below Wall Street's expectations of -$0.15.

The good news is that Smartsheet has a fairly healthy balance sheet - with $561 million of cash and short-term investments (the majority of which were IPO proceeds), alongside no debt.

Figure 6. Smartsheet balance sheet Source: Smartsheet 2Q20 earnings release

Still, Smartsheet's steepening cash flow losses this year, and the prospect of reduced operating margins in the back half of FY20, raise some red flags.

Key takeaways

Trading at 18.5x forward revenues, Smartsheet is essentially priced for perfection - but there are hints this quarter that perfection is anything but true for Smartsheet. Both the company's billings trajectory and Q3 guidance signal meaningful deceleration in top-line growth rates, which have been the greatest supporter behind Smartsheet's vaunted stock multiples. In addition, investors are balking at the prospect of widened losses in the back half of FY20, as well as the fact that Smartsheet's sales and marketing costs have remained elevated despite slowing growth.

Steer clear here until the stock drops further.

