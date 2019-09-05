Equity CEFs:  A Fund For A Global Recovery

Lazard Freres has been a big name in global investing for decades and their two small equity CEFs are also about to merge into one bigger one.

Global CEFs have had a rough go of it not only in 2019 but going back years compared to US stock-focused CEFs. But not so much this fund.

But that doesn't mean we should wait on opportunities until we actually see a trade agreement, especially for one global CEF that is beating the S&P 500 while trading at double-digit discount.

The global markets are being whipsawed by negative and then positive news and the latest bullish news, i.e. Hong Kong and now trade talks, could be met tomorrow by offsetting bad news.

Last week I released an article on a fund to survive the trade war. This week I'm promoting a fund to take advantage of a global recovery.

Two days ago, we had a dose of positive news on the world front as Hong Kong's Chief Executive, Carrie Lam, said she would withdraw the China extradition bill which had been the source of unrest and protest demonstrations over the past weeks and months. Then yesterday, China agreed to trade talks with the US to begin in October.

Though this is likely not the last saga in this ongoing story, it certainly will have a much needed positive influence on the global markets in the near term as it appears China continues to offer olive branches to try and resolve not only the situation in Hong Kong but also, it seems, the impasse with a trade agreement with the US.

Though undoubtedly many twists and turns remain, one doesn't have to wait for a definitive trade agreement between the US and China before investing in funds that have exposure to the global markets, especially with an equity CEF whose NAV has been outperforming the US markets while its valuation is priced more for a continued trade war than any hope of a resolution.

I can't say for sure how all of this will turn out, but after last week's recommendation for an Equity CEF To Survive The Trade War, here is one to take advantage of a global economic rebound just in case.

A Global Equity CEF Beating The S&P 500

The Lazard Global Total Return & Income fund (LGI), $15.55 current market price, $17.48 NAV, -11.0% discount, 6.9% current market yield, is one of the few global equity CEFs that came public before the financial crisis of 2008 and yet still has a good chunk of its original $19.06 NAV when it started back in 2004.

Note: The majority of CEFs that came public in the first decade of the millenium were priced at a $20.00 market price and a roughly $19.06 NAV after a sales credit was taken out.

That should tell you a lot about the long-term management of this fund when the original portfolio manager from 2004 is still at the helm. Then consider that Lazard Asset Management, with over $213 billion in managed assets spread around the globe, has only two equity based CEFs, and they are about to become one. More on that later.

What is LGI? LGI is a relatively modestly leveraged (around 12%) equity-based CEF that includes a portfolio of mostly large-cap US and international stocks as well as emerging market debt and currency swaps. For a snap shot of the fund's portfolio, here is a link you can go to on the SEC website, which just became available last week and is a first look at LGI's Semi-Annual Report as of 6/30/2019.

LGI's Semi-Annual Report

As you can see on page 3, many of the fund's top holdings are US-based stocks with Microsoft (MSFT), $137.63 market price, occupying the top position. In fact, US equities represent 47% of the entire leveraged portfolio.

But as you go down the list of equity holdings in the report, you will see a number of countries represented with one or more stocks in the portfolio. The United Kingdom has the second highest allocation with nine stocks representing about 12.5% of the portfolio. After that, you will see the sovereign debt portion of the portfolio which is made up mostly of high yielding emerging market debt.

At the end, you will see the fund's forward currency contract positions which are established either as a hedge with the dollar or as a speculative position since not all of the currency contracts are from countries which have an equity position in the portfolio.

And here is where a firm like Lazard Asset Management can really add value with their experience. As you can see, these positions are not unlike options with expirations and most of them show unrealized appreciation vs. depreciation.

So for a fund that pays only $853,000 in distributions each month, i.e. $0.0888/share X 9,605,207 shares outstanding, that can be a meaningful contributor to help cover the fund's monthly distribution. Since, as you can see on page 14, for the six months ended on June 30th, 2019, LGI had net income of $1,374,322, which includes the deduction for all management fees, operational fees and interest expenses over the past 6 months.

That may not sound like a lot, but you have to realize that 1) LGI is a very small fund at only a $170 million in net assets and 2) All leveraged equity CEFs rely on appreciation to some degree to help cover their distribution and LGI is actually one of the more conservatively managed leveraged CEFs in that regard.

When I say conservatively managed, I'm talking about its relatively low level of leverage and LGI's very reasonable distribution yield. At the beginning of each year, LGI's distribution (paid monthly) is reset to 7% of the fund's NAV value at the end of the previous year. So for 2019, LGI actually had a distribution cut in January from $0.1156/share to $0.0888/share due to the trade impasse and the weak global markets in 2018.

But if 2019 continues to be as strong as it has been for LGI's NAV, the distribution would go right back up to over $0.10/share starting in January of 2020. Just based on LGI's current performance and NAV value, i.e. if the year ended today, that would equate to a monthly distribution of approximately $0.102/share, a 15% increase in the distribution beginning in January of 2020.

LGI's NAV Performance

When you look at LGI's portfolio of US stocks, international stocks and emerging market sovereign debt, you might not think the fund should be doing that well, especially since almost all global CEFs and ETFs are way behind the US markets not only in 2019 but going back years.

But take a look at LGI's NAV compared to the S&P 500 (SPY). LGI's NAV is up an incredible 19.76% YTD, besting even the S&P 500 at 18.70%, which includes dividends.

Data by YCharts

And if you think that's an anomaly, here is LGI's total return NAV performance going back 3 years compared to the S&P 500 (SPY).

Data by YCharts

Though these may not be large outperformances, you have to take into consideration that almost all US-based equity CEFs are trailing the S&P 500 at total return NAV over similar periods, so this is rather remarkable.

Then consider that LGI's current market price of $15.55 trades at an -11.0% discount to its $17.48 NAV, and you begin to see why LGI presents an incredible value and opportunity if the global markets begin to recover.

Lazard's Two CEFs To Merge Into One

What other important developments are happening with LGI? Well, on November 13th, 2018, Lazard announced a reorganization of their two CEFs which would merge their smaller fund into LGI.

That other fund is the Lazard World Dividend & Income fund (LOR), $9.09 current market price, $10.03 NAV, -12.0% discount, 7.7% current market yield, a fund with only $57 million in net assets now (after a recent Tender Offer) that didn't have the same historical performance results as LGI.

Part of the reason is that LOR's primary objective is income first, appreciation second whereas LGI's is more appreciation first, income second. In other words, though the two funds had similar emerging market debt and currency positions, LOR's global equity portfolio was much more value-focused and included a much higher percentage of its equity holdings in sectors like energy which has dramatically underperformed the growth sectors that LGI was more overweight in. As a result, LOR's NAV hasn't shown near the performance of LGI's over the years and certainly was a factor in this decision.

In any event, subject to a shareholder meeting and approval, which is scheduled for October 18th of next month, LOR will merge into LGI, hopefully by year end giving LGI an infusion of about $57 million more in assets and making LGI a much larger fund of $220 million in net managed assets.

This should help bring down the expense ratio for the new LGI just based on economies of scale and it should also open the fund to more liquidity and thus more institutional interest. Overall, its another positive development for LGI, which will be the surviving fund both in name and investment strategy and objectives.

In fact, investors interested in an arbitrage opportunity should keep an eye on the two fund's discount levels since LOR shareholders will eventually receive LGI's market price discount when the merger is complete. Right now, LOR's discount of -12.0% isn't significantly wider than LGI's so it might not make sense currently, but both funds can be quite volatile and if the arbitrage spread widens to 3% or more, buying LOR at the wider discount could be a good way to pick up another couple percentage points in appreciation when the merger is complete.

Conclusion

Both LGI and LOR are included in my Model Portfolio and in fact, LOR was a Top Pick for 2019 as a rebound candidate based in part on the merger announcement last November. So far this year, LGI has returned 19.4% at market price while LOR has returned just 12.4%.

But despite LOR's more tepid NAV and market price performances so far this year, LOR did just complete a Tender Offer for 20% of outstanding shares on August 22nd at $10.04, so shareholders actually received a 23.3% market price total return for one-fifth of their shares held this year. Not bad for a fund whose NAV is up only 8.6% this year, though this is not unlike so many other global equity CEFs.

Only LGI has shown the wherewithal to outperform and in a global market rebound, that may be just the right fund to own.

Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work. CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary. ~ Douglas Albo

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGI, LOR, SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.