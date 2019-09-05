Altria: The Sinner Discount Is Too High To Pass On

Sinner discount is high enough for me to keep adding to an already overweight holding.

Despite being a dog over the past two years, Altria is the company that has delivered on their spin-off promises, Philip Morris has not.

The fundamental thesis of Altria is still intact from my point of view with a growth rate of 7-9%.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Jeroen van der Sanden as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

Owning Altria (MO) has been extremely profitable for us. The generous dividend multiple, steady earnings, dividend growth and, historically, low valuation make it impossible for me not to load up on more shares.

Am I subject to confirmation bias by ignoring the fundamental deterioration of a once-great company or is there sufficient proof to continue to believe in the investment thesis?

I cannot word the investment thesis of Altria better than Morgan Housel in his collaborative fund blog:

Altria has been the best-performing stock of all time, earning more than 20% a year for more than half a century. A lot of this performance was because people didn't want to own the stock for moral reasons, or fears over new regulations. That kept the share price low, which kept the dividend yield high. And reinvesting a high dividend yield is like gasoline on a flame to compounding. So hating the stock led to stock outperformance - one action, then an equal and opposite reaction.

Most of the current worries focus on items that have been around the company since it was discovered that smoking is deadly. Cigarette volumes have been declining for years, and the current decline rate doesn't stand out from what we have seen in this century:

Source: Tax Burden on tobacco 1970-2018

There is always litigation and fear of new regulations. Reading analyst reports is like groundhog day.

Other worries are more recent. The Cronos (OTC:CRON) and Juul (JUUL) equity stakes seem highly-priced. Is this prudent management to diversify the business or bold steps by a new CEO to prove himself? I am also curious about what effects interest rates had on stock performance and what that might mean going forward.

One more source of uncertainty was recently added; the renewed talks of the Altria and Philip Morris (PM) merger. Why did they spin-off in the first place and does it make sense to merge again?

My hypothesis is that Altria is still a wonderful stock to own and that I am right in being overweight in this company. I am fairly confident that the company will deliver better than average returns in the coming years.

Purchase history

Prior to 2018, the only money coming into this account was from reinvesting the dividends In our Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP). Knowing that the share price was too expensive, I could never add to this holding. The great shareholder returns, lack of experience, the inconvenience of selling in a DRIP plan, and not knowing how high this stock could go also kept me away from selling.

Reversion to the mean because of higher interest rates and "renewed" fears of accelerated declining cigarette volume hammered the stock price and was a buying opportunity in my book. After the first purchase of the stock in 2018, I made 5 more purchases to make it my 4th largest position in my U.S. portfolio and second-largest contributor to my dividend stream. By adding significantly to my holdings, my cost basis has increased to $48. This means that I currently have a loss on this investment.

The two pillars of a good investment

There are 2 main aspects of a company to generate above-average long-term returns from my point of view. The company has to have quality earnings, growing faster than inflation, and the stock price has to be priced at or preferably under fair value.

My main focus on earnings is to look if earnings are:

Of high quality, persistent and grow over time, Conservative and show that management is not trying to manipulate them

Assessing earnings quality

Earnings consistency can be checked on a range of websites. With its easy to understand graphs, I like to use F.A.S.T. Graphs.

(Expected) Earnings (MO) since the spin-off from Philip Morris International. Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Since the spin-off from Philip Morris, Altria has geometrically grown its earnings by 8.6% with peaks in 2016 and 2017. These peaks were caused by unusual items (Merger of SABMiller with Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) in 2016 and the 2017 tax cut and jobs act). Even after taking out the effect of the unusually high growth rate in the past two years, I can only conclude that the earnings are growing consistently and at the rate of past promises.

For factor two, I had to dive into the financials. Looking through Altria's 10-K files from 2015 to 2018, I think there is sufficient proof that management isn't managing earnings. However, there are some factors that raise red flags.

The biggest one for me is that goodwill and intangibles have remained unchanged.

Goodwill and Intangibles 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Total Goodwill and intangibles $ 17,313 $ 17,321 $ 17,707 $ 17,475 $ 17,527 Change YoY 0.05% 2.23% -1.31% 0.30%

Source: Balance sheet

With decelerating revenues and less brand marketing possibilities, their brands can't be as strong as they once were. I have a hard time believing that management has factored in all of the developments over the past years in their goodwill and intangibles valuation. Even though the smokeable segment only accounts for about a third in goodwill and intangibles, this might lead to impairment in the future and a negative non-cash charge on the income statement.

Another item that stood out negatively for me is that inventory is creeping higher while revenue is declining.

Inventory 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Total Inventory $ 2,031.00 $ 2,051.00 $ 2,225.00 $ 2,331.00 $ 2,235.00 Change YoY 0.98% 8.48% 4.76% -4.12%

Source: Balance sheet

In the March earnings call, they mentioned that customers are trying to deplete their inventories which can be seen after price increases that Altria makes. This makes sense, but this higher inventory isn't a quarterly trend, this has persisted over the past years. During Q2, they have been able to lower their inventories but this might be the result of the price increase in early June. I will continue to monitor inventory levels.

In regards to funding their pension account, I found it interesting that Altria made bigger pension plan payments in 2016 and 2017 when profits were higher than normal.

Pension Plan 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Pension plan contributions in Millions $ (28) $ (531) $ (294) $ (41) $ (14) Funded Status (Pension Assets/ Pension Benefit Obligations) 84% 90% 94% 92% N/A YoY change 7% 5% -2%

Source: cash flow statement and Forms 10-K

This can be interpreted in two ways.

Management is trying to smooth earnings by making higher payments when profits are high and limiting contributions when profits are more normal/lower (earnings manipulation)

They want to take care of their plan participants and have used one-time profits to increase the plan assets coverage to make sure there isn't a shortfall (conservative management)

For now, I have no reason to suspect the first, but this is a point of concern with an underfunded plan.

The last worrying signal that I found is that the current ratio is low, definitely in comparison to historical levels. Most of this has to do with the Juul investment, but it will be interesting to see how this develops going forward.

Current assets/Liabilities 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Current Assets in Millions $ 4,911 $ 7,260 $ 4,344 $ 4,299 $ 4,483 Current Liabilities in Millions $ 7,070 $ 7,375 $ 6,792 $ 21,193 $ 7,952 Current ratio 0.69 0.98 0.64 0.20 0.56 Change YoY 41.72% -35.03% -68.28% 177.92%

Source: balance sheet

Despite these worries, I mostly came out impressed with Altria's ability to increase their gross and operating profit margins.

Profit Margins 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Gross profit margin 43.70% 44.95% 46.77% 48.31% 50.05% Change YoY 2.87% 4.06% 3.29% 3.60% Operating profit margin 32.87% 34.03% 37.51% 35.94% 40.46% Change YoY 3.52% 10.22% -4.19% 12.58%

Source: balance sheet

The cost of sales and excise taxes fall faster than the decrease in revenue. This has been a great lever to maintain earnings growth as Willard has reiterated in the second quarter earnings call:

Sure. I think, the confidence we have that we can continue to generate nice profit growth out of our combustible segment is driven by the experience we've had in driving profit growth in that business through both pricing and cost management. And certainly, when we've seen in prior periods a step-up in the decline rate of the volume, typically we've had the opportunity to continue to drive similar profit growth by utilizing those tools slightly differently going forward.

Looking at the history, they sure have delivered on this promise.

Valuation

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Since Altria has started trading, their P/E was as low as 9.3 in 2009 and as high as 24 in 2017. The average P/E has been 15.8. I think the FAST Graphs fifteen times price to earnings base rate is a good start to judge the average stock. In most years, Altria is a hated stock because of the products they sell. I, therefore, incorporate a sinner discount and regard the lofty P/E ratio from 2014 to 2017 as an anomaly. Taking that out, the fair value from my perspective would be somewhere in between 12 and 14 times earnings for Altria.

If by next year Altria trades at 12-4x expected earnings, the range would be 54.47-58.66 implying 31-40% upside including dividends.

The Discounted Cash Flow perspective

From a simple dividend growth perspective, you can value the company by simply adding the current yield with expected growth of earnings. This would be a 12-17% annual return without an increase in price relative to earnings.

Valuing Altria via a multi-period discounted cash flow model requires more inputs. My required rate of return is 10% slightly higher than the average return of the S&P. This reflects my return requirement and extra risk in buying an unloved and individual stock.

The growth rate follows the most pessimistic path outlined by management (4% this year and 7% for the other 4 years) and the most positive path outlined by management (7% this year and 9% thereafter) over a time horizon of 5 years.

Discounted cash flows input (EPS) 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 positive scenario path 4.27 4.65 5.07 5.53 6.03 Negative scenario path 4.15 4.44 4.75 5.08 5.44

Another assumption I make in this model is that the growth rate of the stock price and dividends will be equal to the growth rate of earnings which is consistent with Altria's commitment to maintaining an 80% payout ratio.

To account for extra pessimism or optimism, I add an extra margin (-20%) of safety on the downside and extra optimism (+20%) on the upside to see the range of possible outcomes.

These assumptions lead to a present value of between $48 and $86 with the P/E either contracting to 10x earnings in 5 years with the negative scenario or expanding to almost 19x earnings in the most positive scenario. Without adjustments, the most likely fair present value is between $54 and $67 assuming that management can keep its promises.

My takeaway of valuation

Most simple models that I have used point towards a fair value of $54-60. This is further backed by historical valuation and in line with the fair value estimate of Morningstar of $58. Of course, the share price might get carried away again as it did in the 2014-2017 era. However, at a P/E of under twelve, I feel that there is enough margin of safety for me to invest for the long term in this company based on its history.

Assessing my worries

In my research, I wanted to address my pre-research worries and see if they were valid points.

Juul - If you can't beat them, join them

With a $12.8 billion equity stake, Altria has bought into Juul against 28x 2018 sales or 12 times expected 2019 revenue. This sounded insane to me, and I still think they have overpaid. However, despite this lofty valuation, I do think it's a sign of strength to admit that your own product stinks (Numark) and join (buy) the more successful company. If the FDA is going to crack down and make the barriers to entry higher, it gives Altria exposure to a fast-growing product that will have pricing power. For Juul, Altria is the perfect partner to navigate them through the upcoming regulatory challenges and their path in establishing, growing, and maintaining market share.

I regard this as an expensive stake that has a highly uncertain pay-off. I hope the right scenario plays out and that I can look back at this investment as a no-brainer in 10 years' time.

Cronos - Paving the way for Marlboro green

If valued from an equity investment perspective, buying a company against 347x 2018 revenue sounds horrible (based on $11.5 million U.S. dollars, source: Seeking Alpha). However, I don't think the Cronos equity stake should be viewed as an investment in a separate company. There is not much guessing involved why Altria acquired the stake:

Cronos Group has no U.S. operations, and cannabis remains illegal at the federal level. Through Cronos Group, Altria is better positioned should cannabis become federally permitted.

I view the equity stake as an investment in research & development or a capital expenditure than to bet on the profits and share price of Cronos. Due to the federal restrictions, this was the easiest path to start setting up their distribution channel and build their supply chain to make a rapid entry in the market once it is legalized on a federal level. There are not many companies that can scale fast and satisfice the average consumer in their needs with a consistent product as Altria can. If a positive net present value scenario works out, it can significantly contribute to Altria's return to revenue growth.

The correlation with interest rates

The rising interest rates were the starting point of Altria's horrible performance over the past two years. Reasons being touted were that Altria was a bond-like investment and now that investors can get a nice yield on bonds they decided to dump their dividend-paying companies.

Fast-forward a year, the 10-year treasury rate has been cut in half.

10-year treasury interest rate. Source: Macrotrends

Despite this steep decline in the 10-year yield, Altria's share price continues to trend lower. The downward trend is Altria (tobacco) specific. As of April 2019, there is a huge disconnect between tobacco companies, interest rates, and other consumer staples.

Source: YCharts

The question is how Altria's stock price is going to react if increasing interest rates materialize? Considering the relation that is there for other consumer staples, will Altria go down with them or does the tobacco sector have too much unsystematic risk now and be relatively unaffected?

My current view is that over the short term, interest rates are most likely to stay low. However, if interest rates start rising again, it might have a further negative impact on the share price. On the other hand, looking at it from a glass is half-full perspective, you can argue that this disconnect could become a tailwind for future returns if some of the tobaccos negative risk factors diminish from investors' minds.

The spinoff, was the rational verified in hindsight?

In Economy 101, they teach the principles of economies of scale. From that perspective, it should be pretty obvious that in a declining industry, lower volumes will put you in a disadvantage. I can't seem to verify Morningstar data myself, but they peg Altria's cost per pack of cigarettes at $0.58 versus $0.36-0.48 for peers in 2017. This is partially explained by cheaper labor outside of the United States, but mostly by volume. PM sells seven times as many cigarettes as Altria. You see this economy of scale back in the Gross Profit Margin.

Why then, did Altria and Philip Morris split up in the first place and decrease the scale of both companies?

Key points seemed to be that U.S. litigation issues facing Philip Morris were too time-consuming and the strategy for the declining U.S. market was completely different than the strategy for the international market. Releasing the international Philip Morris subsidiaries would give PMI more freedom to focus on growing the company in emerging markets. Altria could focus on its U.S. cash cow while continuing the court fights and further diversifying its business.

Altria has certainly delivered on the promises that were made. They have further diversified their business by buying stakes in Middleton, UST (Skoal and Copenhagen), and Ste Michelle and have grown their earnings at the high point of their guidance they gave 10 years ago.

On the other hand, Philip Morris hasn't delivered on their double-digit growth rate in earnings that were outlined over the past 11 years. They averaged 5.6% or 4.2% geometrically.

(Expected) Earnings (PM) since the spin-off from Altria (MO). Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

In fact, between the two, Altria was able to grow their earnings at a consistent and higher rate than Philip Morris.

Knowing that Philip Morris International thesis didn't play out and the U.S. and world strategy more in line, Philip Morris would benefit from the consistency in earnings growth and pricing power available in the U.S. As for Altria, they could profit from the economy of scale and lowering cost per cigarette pack. There are also other synergies possibilities to further increase shareholder wealth. As a shareholder of both, I am definitely not opposed to the idea of them forming one company again and think the market reaction is too negative regarding the merger news.

My best guess for the negative stock-price reaction is that the consensus regarding the merger is that it represents another indication that the tobacco industry is dying, thereby verifying that you should run away from the tobacco sector rather than loading up. Another possible explanation is that the uncertainty around this merger increases uncertainty and risk and thus increases the required rate of return, which means lower current valuation.

Other things I learned

Have some Miller

The impressive journey of Altria/Philip Morris's involvement in beer started out in 1969 when Philip Morris and Pepsico were battling to take over the Miller brewing company which ended costing $130 million dollars. This stake was sold in 2002 for 5.6 Billion dollars. Reasons stated were the following:

SAB would be better positioned to take back Miller's lost market share

Consolidation of beer brands is necessary to remain competitive

It gave Philip Morris the opportunity to increase their buy-back program.

With this $5.6 billion sale, Philip Morris kept a 25% equity stake in the business. In hindsight, this can be touted as great craftsmanship. The sale in 2016 to Anheuser-Busch meant that $13 billion was recorded on the income statement and an equity investment in Anheuser-Busch of approximately 10%.

I do think that the current fair value stated in the latest 10k of the BUD stake is not conservative (24 current P/E multiple and 17x Forward Earnings). It will be interesting to see what Altria is going to do with this stake once the lock-up period expires in 2021. So far this has turned out to be a fantastic investment.

Barriers to entry

The silver lining of the latest FDA crackdown is that it effectively raises the barrier to entry for competitors. This has served Altria very well in the past and I think it will help them going forward. They won't have to be afraid for new competition in their cash cow, they have the first-mover advantage with IQOS and it seems as though entering the vapor market as Juul has done will turn out to be more difficult in the future. This will continue to give Altria and their equity businesses pricing advantages which are invaluable for the company.

Final thoughts

Altria has delivered outstanding results over the past 50 years and I have little doubt they will continue to deliver in the foreseeable future. The current price will turn out to be a bargain if management can deliver on their promises.

From an operating stance, I am of the opinion that Altria can keep its commitment to keep the EPS growth between 7% and 9% as they have shown to pull the right switches on their core businesses no matter the circumstance.

Combine their operating strength with an (overpriced) stake in best-of-breed e-vapor company Juul, the launch of IQOS, cannabis exposure with ownership of Cronos and their huge payoffs from their Miller brewery investment and you have an investment that is pretty likely to continue above-average earnings growth. All this doesn't even consider the merger possibilities with Philip Morris that could substantially lower costs per cigarette pack and increase profit margins.

With a forward yield that is getting close to 8% and earnings growth staying at 7-9%, this company continues to throw gasoline on an already enormous fire.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Jeroen van der Sanden is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.