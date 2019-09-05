Allergan : Why I Like This AbbVie Target

AbbVie (ABBV) is buying Allergan (NYSE:AGN) for The HSR - Hart Scott Rodino Antitrust Improvement Act waiting period expired on August 26. That is important because if the HSR waiting period expires without any filings, the firms are free and clear - in this respect - to consummate the transaction.

An extension happens very often. A second request also happens often in pharma and it is definitely a reason these transactions tend to take a bit longer.

In this case, it looks like there - surprisingly - won't be an extension or second request. That is good news, but the spread didn't close very much.

I didn't believe the transaction had a lot to fear from antitrust. I expected some minor divestitures or sales. But overall, Allergan has a portfolio that is more diverse from AbbVie's compared to other recent pharma transactions.

Allergan/AbbVie also took some preventive action by planning to divest brzikumab and ZENPEP®. This apparently happened irrespective of demands from the FTC, but I'd guess they are aware (perhaps through talking to them) if formal issues were to materialize, they would revolve around these therapies.

The market likely prices in challenges on this front (perhaps because regulators appear to be going after pharma pretty hard recently) because the spread is currently very wide at ~9%.

I've left the close date of the deal at 31/12/2019. This results in a terrific expected annualized return of 29.13%. Note that the company guided for early 2020 initially. So the date I'm using is aggressive, but I believe that's appropriate because I did not/do not expect as much resistance as analysts/the market.

But even if I move the closing date up to end-of-March, the expected annualized return is about 16%. Note this takes into account a break-rate of 8% and an average break price of $129 (see M&A dashboard).

Data by YCharts

Finally, an important selling point for me on this deal is that I think AbbVie is getting good value taking out Allergan at this price. It is acquiring a pharma with a dominant franchise (Botox), interesting growth therapies (Vraylar! and Juvederm), and a decent pipeline, at 9.38x free cash flow (after factoring in the acquisition premium), 10x EV/EBITDA and about 10x forward P/E. EPS estimates have been trending down, but they seem a bit pessimistic to me even in the near term. I definitely don't expect EPS to continue to trend down.

I held Allergan shares already before the deal was announced but increased the position subsequently. I think there is about an 8% chance the deal breaks. But I wouldn't mind owning the company under those circumstances given the strong market position, reasonable valuation, and what I deem overly bearish views on Allergan's revenue/EPS trend by the marketplace.

Check out the Special Situation Investing report if you are interested in uncorrelated returns. We look at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings, and M&A events like Allergan. Ideas like this are especially interesting in the current late stages of the economic cycle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: did not completely hedge out Abbvie