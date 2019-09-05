Lululemon Earnings Preview

Source: Barron's

Lululemon (LULU) reports quarterly earnings September 5th. Analysts expect revenue of $845.46 million and EPS of $0.89. The revenue estimate implies over 15% growth Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items:

Revenue Growth Should Dazzle

Lululemon's revenue growth has outperformed competitors for several quarters. The company's mix of athlete and leisure ("athleisure") has a strong appeal for women. Lululemon is also building strong brand appeal among men, which had formerly been a nascent market for the company. The brand has a fashion component; this gives the perception that Lululemon may be able to charge premium prices for some of its apparel.

Last quarter, the company generated revenue of $782 million, up 20% Y/Y. Each segment grew by double digits. Revenue from company-owned stores rose 17%, while Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") was up 33%. Company-owned stores represent about 65% of total revenue. The fact that the segment is growing in the face of online competition is very positive. The DTC channel could be considered a competitive advantage. It does not appear to be cannibalizing sales through physical locations. Secondly, it allows Lululemon to gather real-time information on customer trends, which items are hot and could become stale. Lululemon was one of the first traditional retailers to embrace digital sales and it is paying off handsomely.

Comparable sales for in-store and online grew 8% and 41%, respectively. Increased traffic drove comparable sales. Can comparable sales continue to grow by double-digits? In my opinion, this could be the most-important metric this quarter. If comparable sales grow less than double-digits or if management's forecast for comparable sales fails to impress, then LULU could fall post-earnings.

Robust Margins

Lululemon realized strong sales in both women's and men's apparel last quarter. Growth has been due to product design and innovation. If the company can grow without having to discount the product, then it could help margins. Lululemon also expanded options to allow customers to buy online and pickup in-store. Using its physical locations as fulfillment centers is smart, but it could amplify SG&A expense.

Last quarter, gross margin of 53.9% was up 80 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Gross margin on a dollar basis was $422 million, up 22% Y/Y; it was helped by lower product costs and lower markdowns. SG&A expense also increased 22% Y/Y. SG&A as a percentage of revenue was up 40 basis points versus the year-earlier period; Lululemon had to increase spending on brand awareness and its digital platform. EBITDA margins of 20.9% increased 50 basis points versus the year-earlier period. However, rising SG&A costs could crimp EBITDA margins this quarter or the next.

Conclusion

There are risks to owning LULU. If comparable sales growth disappoints, then it could hurt sentiment. Margins could also stagnate as the company has to spend money to maintain sales growth. With over $660 million of working capital, Lululemon's liquidity is strong. This is a positive. LULU trades at nearly 39x run-rate EBITDA (most recent quarter's EBITDA annualized). The robust valuation is due to the company's financial performance and the continued melt up in financial markets. The stock is up 25% Y/Y. I believe the stock could be volatile, depending on trade talks with China and future rate actions from the Federal Reserve. I rate LULU a hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.