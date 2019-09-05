Drive Shack Has A Huge Opportunity With Urban Box Venues

Introduction

Drive Shack (DS) is nearing the completion of a transformation in the company from a traditional golf course owner and operator to a golf-based entertainment center operator. The company began this transition in 2018 with the opening of their Orlando location. Since then the company has sold 11 traditional golf courses, and will have 4 new entertainment venues open by the end of 2019.

The entertainment facilities compete with the private company Top Golf. Ironically, the entertainment center idea isn't the only thing Drive Shack took from Top Golf. They recently brought Ken May on board as CEO, former CEO of Top Golf. May retired after four years at Top Golf in which he led the opening of 24 venues. He came out of retirement to join Drive Shack. The company announced he was taking a leave of absence for an unknown amount of time in the most recent earnings call, however. In addition to Ken May, Drive Shack brought Hana Khouri on as President, who worked in various roles alongside May at Top Golf.

Drive Shack has a huge opportunity in front of it and the management team to do it, but it will take time to play out. These venues can take multiple years to build from start to finish. The company has big goals, but is this company worth investing in? Comparing earnings results to previous years doesn't make much sense for Drive Shack as the entire business is getting completely overhauled. Instead, I focus on unit economics in this article to determine if the company is worth investing in.

Entertainment Center Formats and Profitability

Drive Shack is planning on three distinct formats for their "stores" (they're calling their venues stores). Full-size, mid-size, and urban box. The full-size venues are meant for largely populated areas and are full-scale operations for entertaining large numbers of customers. The company estimates there are around 25 locations for full-size stores in the U.S. The mid-size venues are smaller, consisting of up to 72 bays, as opposed to the full-size stores of 90 or more bays. The company estimates 50-75 locations in the U.S. are ideal for mid-size venues. Finally, management just revealed plans for a new smaller store called Urban Box. These are smaller venues designed to be indoors with a footprint of around 25,000 square feet. These are meant for less populous urban locations where the addressable market is smaller, or more densely populated areas where full-size venue space is difficult to acquire.

Management summarized what they expect from these venues in terms of profitability in the following slide.

Expanding on management's expectations can get us down to net income. First, the company reported $709,000 in depreciation related to the entertainment golf side of the business in Q1, and $504,000 in Q2. The company had just one full-size venue, thus the majority of this depreciation can be attributed to that single location. A reasonable depreciation and amortization estimate for the full year for that location would be around $2,000,000. This is an additional $800,000, or $400,000 per quarter for the second half of the year. This works out to around 5.7% of the estimated cost to build the venue. Future full-size venues should depreciate at similar rates.

Mid-size venues are very similar to full-size, thus I think this same depreciation rate can be reasonably applied to mid-size venues as well. We do not currently have data on the urban box stores, so I again used the same rate, but this could differ significantly in the future.

Source: Table created by author with data from Drive Shack filings. (Numbers in millions of USD)

I subtracted estimated depreciation and amortization from the midpoint of management's EBITDA estimates per location. I then calculated interest and taxes as 21% of EBIT. As the company has plenty of cash from selling golf courses, I am assuming they aren't taking on much more debt, and thus I used a tax rate of 21% only to calculate my interest and taxes figure. In reality, the company will finance at-least part of new venues and will have some interest expense related to the entertainment golf business, which would ultimately reduce my ending figures, but I wanted to remain closer to the best-case scenario (least costly) for the company until I have a more clear idea of how funding will work for each venue. Future financing opportunities were discussed on the Q2 conference call, but details were not given in-depth.

Finally, I was able to calculate estimated net earnings per location. I also calculated a percentage of the cost to build each type of venue. Full-size and mid-size venues are both under 10% returns on the cost of building. This is not ideal for shareholders. The company is using shareholder funds to generate very mediocre returns on these venue types.

The urban box stores, however, tell a different story. Here the return on cost to build is much higher at 27%. This is quite impressive. If the company can focus on these stores and meet management's expectations, this has the potential to be a very profitable business.

Taking this analysis one step further, we can estimate the future potential earnings of the company. In the best-case scenario, the company successfully opens and operates all locations that they estimate are viable. Using my earnings estimates above illustrates the following:

The company has the potential to earn around $380 million annually. Placing a 15 times earnings multiple would value the company at $5.7 billion. This is 18 times higher than the current market cap. This will take the company a decade or more to achieve, but it remains a possibility.

Conclusion

Drive Shack is an interesting company once again trying to find a profitable business model. The company is transitioning from a traditional golf course owner and operator to a newer entertainment-based driving range venue business.

The company has struggled so far to meet expectations with it's first location in Orlando, Florida. With three new full-size locations opening this year, we should get a good idea in the next 12 months of whether Orlando was simply a poor location, or if management is being overly optimistic about their full-size locations. We should also see the first mid-size and urban box stores open in 2020. The next couple of years are crucial for this company.

Ultimately this company remains highly speculative. They have yet to prove they're capable of earning what they say they can on their venues. They have steep competition with Top Golf, who has both a first-mover advantage and more brand recognition. But they also have a large opportunity with management that has done it before. I am avoiding the stock for now, but watching closely. If the company can prove they are capable of reaching management's estimates, there is plenty of upside in this business. If they can't, well, the business may not exist in a few years.

