Manchester United: Relegated Investment Idea Absent A Takeover

Continued poor play may damage the brand and MANU may remain a poor investment as a result. That could change if a billionaire investor decides to overpay for the club.

But the prowess of the club on the field continues to diminish. The team has been an also-ran since retirement of legendary manager Alex Ferguson in 2013.

The company has shined in its ability to boost commercial revenue growth, which consists of maximizing the brand power of Manchester United, one of soccer's (football's) historically elite clubs.

This poor stock performance has come in spite of the company more than doubling its revenue between 2009 and 2018.

Thesis

Just months after Manchester United (MANU) filed its August 2012 IPO on the New York Stock Exchange, Alex Ferguson, the team's manager since 1986, retired. Ferguson is considered one of the greatest managers to coach the game and his record of achievement is impeccable.

While Manchester United remains a popular brand in the soccer world, the luster has slowly been decaying in recent years as the club has struggled to find its leadership footing (five managers) in the post-Ferguson era, and, consequently, struggled to find its way on the pitch.

While the company has been able to deliver strong revenue growth since Ferguson's retirement, expenses (player salaries, debt payments) have continued to eat away at margins, and the stock has been stuck in the mud. As it continues its multi-year run as an also-ran, Manchester United is increasingly looking like an organization whose best days as a soccer club, and best days as a possible investment, are behind it absent a richly valued takeover attempt by a new ownership group.

Manchester United Soccer During And After Ferguson

In the 17 years that Alex Ferguson led Manchester United as its manager, the club won 38 trophies, including two Champions League titles (and their first since 1968), 13 Premier League titles (and their first since 1966), and five FA Cups.

Source Manchester United last won the English Premier League title in 2012/13, manager Alex Ferguson's final season before he retired. The club has not come close to winning the title since.

To appreciate the power of the Manchester United brand in recent years, you must understand what a vital role Ferguson had in shaping it. Yes, the team had a powerful history in English and global soccer, but the club had largely been good-but-not-great from a competitive standpoint for 20 years when Ferguson was hired in 1986. And what he delivered to the fan base in subsequent years was nothing short of legendary.

In the years since Ferguson's retirement, other clubs, notably two other English clubs, Liverpool and Manchester City, have stepped on the gas and created powerful organizations and successful teams that seem poised to surpass Manchester United--and not just on the pitch, but off it as well.

Liverpool won the Champions League last year. And Manchester City--the longtime intracity nemesis to Manchester United--has won three of the last six Premier League titles.

Source. English club Liverpool won the Champion's League last year under manager Jürgen Klopp, who may be today's version of Alex Ferguson. Like Manchester United, Liverpool is one of the most decorated clubs in English history.

In soccer, the manager is both the coach of the team and the general manager who decides which players to include on the club. The manager must be both a great coach and a great judge of talent. In American sports, great coaches don't always make great general managers. This has been notably true in the NBA and NFL where coaches have demanded GM power, but then largely failed at doing both jobs well.

Manchester United's brand power in the modern era is largely a byproduct of Alex Ferguson's successful management. In the years since Ferguson's departure, the club has morphed from a great soccer club into something less. It hasn't found a manager to carry the torch of greatness into a new era. Ferguson for so long felt like the team's identity, and now the franchise looks perpetually lost without him.

Manchester United is on its fifth manager since 2013. The team initially believed it had found its chosen one in David Moyes, and Ferguson himself supported Moyes as his replacement. Moyes signed a six-year contract only to be fired 10 months later when the club finished seventh in the Premier League.

Since Ferguson's retirement, Manchester United has not won a Premier League title. Its best finish was in 2017/2018 when it finished second, though the competition for first was never close as Manchester City finished ahead by 19 points in the table. Manchester United finished fourth in 2014/2015 and finished no higher than fifth in all other years.

Last year, the team finished sixth in the Premier League under interim head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjær. The team recently signed Solskjær to a three-year contract, but it remains to be seen if Solskjær is the man for the job. We've just started the 2019/2020 Premier League season, and Manchester United has won just one of its four games; pressure could mount on Solskjær quickly if the team doesn't win.

Source

Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Manchester United manager.

For those who don't follow European soccer leagues, there are two big things teams care about. One is winning their respective league. Winning means finishing first in the standings (table). The second is qualifying fo --and, hopefully, winning - the Champions League. The Champions League is a tournament that pits the top club teams in Europe against each other in a multi-round tournament that culminates in a title game.

For an English team to qualify for next year's Champion's League tournament, it must finish in the top four this season. If an English team does not finish in the top four, it can qualify for next year's Champion's League tournament if it is either the winner of this year's Champion's League tournament or is the winner of this year's Europa League tournament. The Europa League is the poor man's version of the Champion's League. It's a tournament that consists of good teams that weren't good enough to qualify for the Champion's League.

Why Being A Great Team Matters For MANU Stock

For Manchester United to remain the all powerful Manchester United brand, the team must contend for both the Premier League and Champions League almost every year.

It's a virtuous cycle. When the team is great, it is a contender for the Premier League title. If it finishes in the top four of the Premier League, it qualifies for the Champions League tournament. If it qualifies for the Champions League tournament, it has a greater likelihood of retaining and attracting top soccer players who want to play for the Champions League title.

When the team participates in the Champions League, it pulls in additional broadcasting revenue for more games played. If it is a close contender for the Champions League title, that success adds more power to the brand. If the brand has more power, the team gains more marketing leverage and can sell more merchandise, demand more money for brand sponsorships, etc.

Last year, Manchester United participated in the Champions League because it had finished in the top four (2nd) of the Premier League in the 2017/2018 season. The team advanced out of the group stage of the Champions League and entered the March 2019 Round of 16 knockout stage against Paris St. Germain. Manchester United lost the first of two games to Paris St. Germain - at home, no less. Then, Manchester United pulled off an amazing upset and beat Paris St. Germain 3-1 in Paris to advance to the Round of 8 knockout stage.

Following the win in Paris, MANU stock shot up 5%. Below is a snapshot of the news as reported on Seeking Alpha at the time:

Source

The MANU stock price had also appreciated 20%+ over the three-month period that culminated in that shocking Paris win.

Why?

Because the team had also made a strong run in the Premier League table and was in contention to finish in the top four. The Premier League season and the Champions League tournament (seeding based on prior year performance) run concurrently. In both instances, the defeat of Paris St. Germain, and the possibility of finishing in the top four in England, gave Manchester United better chances of playing in more games, generating more broadcasting revenue, and ultimately winning the Champions League title and all the renewed brand prestige and marketing power that such a win brings with it.

Unfortunately, things quickly soured after that shocking win in Paris. The team was knocked out of the Round of 8 of the Champions League and ended up finishing sixth in the Premier League, meaning it won't qualify for the 2019/20 Champions League. In the months since those developments, MANU stock has cratered 13.8% vs. the S&P 500's nearly 1% gain.

MANU looks overvalued by traditional valuation metrics. Though the company has grown revenue at an annualized rate of nearly 9% since 2009, the growth hasn't resulted in greater profits or substantive increases in free cash flow. Player salaries and payments on ~$600 milllion in debt have been a burden. Since going public in 2013, the stock has gotten crushed by the S&P 500.

Despite the aforementioned underperformance, there is one positive to Manchester United as an investment. The company has brand power and it has found ways to maximize it and aggressively grow its commercial (licensing, merchandise, etc.) revenue (17% CAGR) since 2009.

But I would argue that that commercial leverage is largely a result of the winning culture that was created by Alex Ferguson. If the team continues to falter, commercial revenue potential could suffer. The team has two other primary sources of revenue, Broadcasting and Matchday. Broadcasting revenues have been a source of growth, but have fluctuated wildly based on the success of the team (games played). And Matchday revenue (tickets) has not been a source of revenue growth.

The company also pays a dividend that yields more than 2%. But there are other companies--better managed companies--that have a better yield and have better overall return rates as investments. And the payout ratio is through the roof. The company reported a net income loss last year. And in prior years, most of the net profit was used to fund the dividend. The company notes in its annual filing that the dividend is being propped up by a revolving credit facility. The annual value of the interest payment on the debt is comparable to the annual value being paid out in dividends.

MANU Looks Overvalued, But...

While I would not consider investing in Manchester United based on the fundamentals of the company or the recent performance of the team, there is one wild card to all of this.

It is possible, and maybe increasingly plausible, that a super-wealthy buyer could swoop in and simply overpay for Manchester United. Any reasonable billionaire will tell you that you don't buy a sports team to make money. There are smarter ways to make money. But there aren't as many illustrious ways to flaunt that money. There aren't many prominent professional sports franchises in the world. That fact alone could lead an investment group to simply pay much more than Manchester United is worth on paper to have the bragging rights of owning the team.

Source Steve Ballmer really wanted an NBA team. That's why he overpaid for the Los Angeles Clippers in 2014. Ballmer may have regrets in life, but grossly overpaying for the Clippers probably won't be one of them.

In 2014, billionaire and former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer paid $2 billion for the NBA's Los Angeles Clippers, a team with a woeful history on the court and with the reputation of being the redheaded stepchild of the Los Angeles sports scene. In paying $2 billion, Ballmer paid 12x the expected revenue of the Clippers that year.

Why did he pay that much?

Ballmer just really wanted to be an NBA owner. He didn't care about price. Prior to the Clippers deal, no team in sports history had sold for as much as 6x forward sales. Ballmer beat out David Geffen, who was willing to pay $1.65 billion, which itself would have been a record multiple purchase price.

As of this writing, Manchester United trades at just under 4x forward sales and is 33% off its 52-week high with a market cap of under $3 billion. Manchester United has the global reach and brand history that the L.A. Clippers can only dream about. The club is majority owned by the family of the now-deceased Malcolm Glazer. In addition to Manchester United, the family owns the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Last year, there were media reports that the Saudis were interested in buying Manchester United for £4 billion, but nothing ever materialized and the Glazer family denied any interest in selling the team. The rumor caused the stock to spike above $27 (it's at $17 today). In fact, it was the rumor of the buyout that gave investors in recent years their only real cause for excitement. The price spiked in October 2018, but then quickly fell off the map after the Glazers said the team was not for sale.

A £4 billion buyout would equal nearly $5 billion U.S., which would be a nearly 75% premium to Manchester United's current valuation. A $5 billion buyout today would be a little more than 6x expected sales this year.

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville tweeted last week that he believed the Glazers would not sell unless they were offered a rich premium to what the team is worth on paper.

Source

It's difficult to speculate what the Glazers might hold out for, if they sell at all. Could they reasonably demand 12x sales, as the previous Clippers owner did? That would be a $9 billion buyout, and more than triple the company's current value. What was remarkable about the Clippers sale is that the owner at the time, Donald Sterling, was forced to sell the team by the league after Sterling made racist remarks. Sterling had no leverage--except for competing bids--and still ended up on the receiving end of the richest premium in sports history.

Source

A fan-based Twitter feed has been lobbying for fellow Manchester United fans to urge the Glazers to sell the team in hopes that a new ownership group would return Manchester United to the glory days seen under Alex Ferguson.

Conclusion

I doubt I will ever invest in Manchester United or any other sports franchise. The success that the team found in the Alex Ferguson era is rare in professional sports and may never be repeated again. And even if it is, I'm not sure it would be enough to create a company whose financial performance would be enough to warrant an investment versus other options in the market.

If I were to invest, it would be as a speculative bet that Manchester United will flip hands at a premium to its current valuation at some point in the near future. If the team continues to falter on the pitch, and the stock price falters with it, I might consider a position. Continued failure will only increase the drumbeat for change, though there is no guarantee that change will come in the form of the sale of the team.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.