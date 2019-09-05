BP: This 6.7%-Yielding Oil Major Is A Bargain Near Its 2-Year Lows

BP (BP) has incurred a 25% correction since April, in tandem with the correction of the price of oil. As a result, the stock is trading near its 2-year lows and thus the market sentiment is negative for the oil major right now. However, investors should realize that BP has become more resilient at lackluster oil prices than it was in the past. In addition, as oil prices are likely to rise from their current suppressed level in the upcoming years thanks to healthy demand growth, investors should take advantage of the current cheap valuation of BP and its 6.7% dividend yield.

Business overview

The disastrous accident in the Gulf of Mexico, in 2010, has been burdening BP for the last nine years. Most investors think that the accident belongs to the past but this is not true. BP has paid $65 billion for that accident so far. This amount is approximately equal to all the earnings of the oil major in the last decade. Even in 2018, eight years after the accident, BP paid $3.2 billion (25% of its earnings) for its liabilities. Management has provided guidance for payments around $2.0 billion this year (about 20% of the expected annual earnings).

Moreover, due to that accident, BP was forced to implement an asset divestment program of unprecedented scale for several years. Due to those asset sales, BP failed to grow its production between 2010 and 2017. As the price of oil collapsed between 2014 and 2017, it is evident that the oil major faced a perfect storm a few years ago; low production volumes, low oil prices and excessive liabilities.

However, it is important to realize that the worst is behind BP, which has changed course in the last two years. Thanks to a series of major growth projects, BP grew its production by 10% in 2017 and by 8% in 2018 and is poised to grow its output by about 5% per year in the next three years. The oil major delivered 7 major growth projects in 2017, more than in any other year in its history. Since 2016, the company has launched 23 major projects and its pipeline includes another 12 major fields for the next two years.

Thanks to the ramp-up of all these projects, BP will add about 900,000 barrels per day to its current production of 3.8 million barrels per day and hence it will easily offset the natural decline of its oil fields. It is also remarkable that the oil major has managed to keep the natural decline rate of its fields below its 3%-5% guidance in recent years.

Source: Investor Presentation

This is of great importance, as the natural decline of oil fields is material in most cases and sometimes fully offsets the positive effect of new growth projects. For instance, Exxon Mobil (XOM) has launched several major projects in the last decade but has failed to grow its production throughout this period due to its declining output in its mature fields.

Moreover, it is important to note that the aforementioned perfect storm that BP faced in the downturn of the energy sector between 2014 and 2017 benefited the company in the long run. More precisely, BP was forced to make its screening process much stricter than before and thus began to invest exclusively in low-cost barrels, i.e., projects that are profitable even at oil prices below $40. Thanks to this strategic shift, BP has reduced its breakeven point below $50 per barrel and expects to reduce it even further, to $35-$40 over the next two years.

The importance of the fine-grading of the asset portfolio of BP cannot be overstated. To provide perspective, the average price of Brent in 2018 ($71) was 35% lower than the average price of Brent in 2013 ($109). As all the oil producers are highly leveraged to the oil price, it would be natural to expect a much steeper decrease in the earnings of BP over that period. However, the earnings per share of BP fell only 13% during that period, from $4.26 to $3.71. The resilient performance of BP is certainly impressive. Moreover, whenever the next downturn in the energy sector or a recession shows up, BP will be negatively affected, just like all the oil producers, but it will be more resilient that in was in the past.

Dividend

Due to the dramatic swings of the price of oil, the energy sector is infamous for its high cyclicality. Due to this cyclicality, it is nearly impossible for oil companies to maintain multi-year dividend growth streaks. To be sure, there are only two dividend aristocrats in the energy sector, namely Exxon Mobil and Chevron (CVX). This fact has led many income-oriented investors to focus on these two oil majors and ignore BP.

However, this a major mistake, as BP’s management is extremely shareholder-friendly. The stock is currently offering a 6.7% dividend yield, which is much higher than the 5.1% yield of Exxon Mobil and the 4.1% yield of Chevron. Moreover, BP has repeatedly proven that its top priority is to defend its dividend. In the years 2014-2016, the company lost $2.6 billion in aggregate due to the downturn of the energy sector but it did not cut its dividend. During that period, BP paid $17.1 billion in dividends to its shareholders.

Even in the case of its disastrous accident in the Gulf of Mexico, BP proved its extremely shareholder-friendly character. After the accident, the oil major was forced to suspend its dividend amid public outrage and great uncertainty over the financial impact of the accident. Nevertheless, the company resumed paying generous dividends just three quarters after the accident.

Given next year’s expected earnings per share of $3.84, the dividend payout ratio is a healthy 69%. Even when the next downturn shows up, BP will be much more resilient than in the past. In addition, the company has proven that it will exhaust all its means in order to avoid cutting its dividend. Therefore, investors can purchase the stock at its current 6.7% yield and rest assured that the dividend will remain safe for the foreseeable future.

Valuation

BP is trading at 9.6 times next year’s expected earnings per share. This is exactly equal to the average price-to-earnings ratio of the stock during the last decade. However, it is critical to note that the valuation of the stock in the greatest part of the last decade was adversely affected by the high leverage of the company, which resulted from its excessive liabilities for its accident. As the company has much brighter prospects now, it deserves to trade at a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Therefore, those who purchase BP at its current price are likely to benefit from a meaningful expansion of its price-to-earnings ratio in the upcoming years. For instance, if the market assigns a more reasonable earnings multiple of 12.0 to BP in the upcoming years, the stock will enjoy a 25% gain thanks to the expansion of its valuation level.

Final thoughts

After several years of lackluster business performance, BP has returned to sustainable growth mode in the last two years, with exciting growth prospects ahead. Investors are given a rare change to purchase the stock at a bargain valuation, which has resulted from the correction of the price of oil since April. BP is worth much more than its current market cap of $123 billion. The company recently sold its Alaska business, a very small part of its portfolio, for $5.6 billion or 5% of its current market cap. Investors should thus take advantage of the correction of the stock, lock in its 6.7% dividend yield and rest assured that the dividend will remain safe for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long BP via short positions in put options.