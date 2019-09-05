The Rose 4.61% Dividend Yield 93-Stock Portfolio Evaluation With An 18-Winner Buy List

Source: zazzle.com.uk.

The Rose Portfolio and Rose information

Rose (real name) manages the 93 stocks in the portfolio, which also is real. It consists of 3 broker accounts - 2 Roth, 1 taxable - combined with 5 separate company stocks. I, Rose, am 70 years old and married, we both collect Social Security, and I get a pension from being a retired hospital pharmacist. We own our home and vehicles, have no outstanding loans, saved well, and invested for all those years. Our 2 sons are grown and they happily do not live in our basement. They have provided us with 2 wonderful daughters in law, a granddaughter and all the pleasures of having a great family. Life is good and I truly enjoy managing this portfolio, and my hubby is glad of that too!

The 93 Stocks List

All 93 holdings are listed alphabetically by ticker. The S&P Credit ratings, graphs shown in the article and some other statistics come from Fastgraphs, “FG”, a paid subscription from Chuck Carnevale. I also belong to the subscription service of The Fortune Teller called “The Wheel of Fortune” or “TWoF”and I will mention those ideas when relevant.

The following abbreviations were used and the date of the statistics is August 30th, 2019:

S&P Cr = S&P Credit Rating from “FG”

Rose cost/sh = the Rose portfolio average price per share.

8/30/19 P/sh = 30 Aug stock market price per share.

19 Div E = 2019 estimated calendar year total dividend payment.

Now Div Yield = % dividend yield obtained by dividing 19 Div E by Aug price per share.

Paymt/sh = dividend paid to me per share.

Aug date = date of the month it showed in my account.

Div Yrs = consecutive # of years the dividend has been raised.

Note dividends paid for August are shown in this list and will not be shown separately anywhere else.

Note DCUD at the end of the list has 2 payments. There is the final payment from it as a convertible bond and the last payment is for partial shares left over after the conversion to D shares.

This is a long list and had to be downloaded in 4 sections and hopefully the columns remain aligned.

S/P Stock Stock Rose 08/30 19 08/30 Paymt Aug Divi CR Name Ticker Cost/Sh P/Sh Div E Div Yield /share Date Yrs A- AbbVie (ABBV) 69.15 65.74 4.28 6.50% 1.07 15 7 AA A Data Proc (ADP) 20.01 169.84 3.16 1.90% 44 Great Ajax (AJX) 13.93 14.58 1.33 9.10% 0.32 30 A Amgen (AMGN) 155.39 208.62 5.8 2.80% 9 Alerian MLP (AMLP) 8.96 9.09 0.77 8.50% na Infracap MLP (AMZA) 9.2 4.85 0.96 19.80% 0.08 28 BBB- Ares Capital (ARCC) 15.6 18.86 1.68 8.90% Ares Bond Fund (ARDC) 14.93 14.93 1.29 8.60% 0.1075 30 BBB- Broadcomm (AVGO) 212.17 282.64 10.6 3.80% 9 A Boeing (BA) 128.73 364.09 8.22 2.30% 8 BBB+ BCE (BCE) 40.78 47.32 2.43 5.10% 9 BBB+ Brookf Infr P (BIP) 39.24 47 2.01 4.30% 12 A+ Bristol-Myr-Sqb (BMY) 45.91 48.07 1.64 3.40% 0.41 1 10 BB- Blkstone (BXMT) 30.75 34.8 2.48 7.10% BBB+ Cardinal H (CAH) 62.6 43.13 1.94 4.50% 24 CBL-Pref d (CBL.PD) 18.56 7.71 1.84 23.90% BBB+ Celgene (CELG) 91.44 96.8 0 0.00% TCG BDC (CGBD) 13.55 14.42 1.68 11.70% Chimera-pB (CIM.PB) 25.52 26.1 2 7.70% A+ Cummins (CMI) 110.98 149.27 5.24 3.50% 13 Corr Energy (CORR) 34.65 45.11 3 6.70% 0.75 30 AA- Cisco (CSCO) 28.91 46.81 1.38 2.90% 9 BB- Covanta (CVA) 13.73 17.2 1 5.80% BBB CVS (CVS) 85.54 60.92 2 3.30% 0.5 2 froz AA Chevron (CVX) 66.83 117.72 4.69 4.00% 32 BB CoreCivic (CXW) 17.72 16.95 1.76 10.40%

BBB+ Dominion (D) 68.99 77.63 3.67 4.70% 16 A- Diageo (DEO) 104.9 171.28 3.46 2.00% BBB Digital Realty (DLR) 66.51 123.63 4.32 3.50% 15 silver DNP CEF Ute (DNP) 9.96 12.54 0.78 6.20% 0.065 12 BBB+ Enbridge (ENB) 35.45 33.46 2.2 6.60% 23 BBB- EPR (EPR) 57.27 78.25 4.49 5.70% 0.375 15 9 BBB- FS Investmt (FSK) 7.58 5.65 0.76 13.50% B Fortress (FTAI) 18.3 14.91 1.32 8.90% 0.33 1 BB- GEO Grp (GEO) 18.48 17.16 1.96 11.40% BBB Gen Mills (GIS) 51.97 53.8 1.96 3.60% 0.49 1 15 A+vl Gen Parts (GPC) 71.77 90.29 3.01 3.30% 63 A Home Depot (HD) 141 227.91 5.44 2.40% 10 Hoegh NLG (HMLP) 14.48 14.62 1.76 12.00% A Hershey (HSY) 101.83 158.48 3.03 1.90% 10 A+ Intel (INTC) 38.01 47.41 1.26 2.70% 5 BB- Iron Mt (IRM) 32.06 31.85 2.44 7.70% 9 AAA Johnson & J (JNJ) 89.05 128.36 3.8 3.00% 57 BBB Kraft Heinz (KHC) spin off 25.52 1.6 6.30% 5 BBB+ Kimco (KIM) 18.21 18.38 1.12 6.10% 8 A Kimberly-Clk (KMB) 106.63 141.11 4.09 2.90% 47 Knot Offshore (KNOP) 18.74 18.57 2.08 11.20%

A+ Coca-Cola (KO) 31.05 55.04 1.6 2.90% 57 BBB- Kite Realty (KRG) 15.57 14.29 1.3 9.10% 5 BBB+ Lockheed M (LMT) 277.54 384.11 9.02 2.30% 16 A+ Matercard (MA) 82.98 281.37 1.32 0.50% 0.33 9 8 Macerich (MAC) 43.27 28.53 3 10.50% 9 BBB+ McDonalds (MCD) 90.57 217.97 4.64 2.10% 43 BBB Mondelez (MDLZ) * 55.22 1.07 1.90% 8 A- MetLife (MET) 50* 44.3 1.74 3.90% 7 A-vl Madison G&E (MGEE) 18.75 75.85 1.35 1.80% 43 AA- 3M (MMM) 167.82 161.72 5.76 3.60% 61 BBB Altria (MO) 39.83 43.74 3.36 7.70% 49 NGL-pb (NGL.PB) 24.09 25.2 2.25 8.90% Nu Star-pb (NS.PB) 20.79 20.64 1.91 9.30% NY Mort Tr Prf (NYMTN) 23.13 24.95 2 8.00% A Occidental (OXY) 67.77 43.48 3.16 7.30% 15 A+ Pepsico (PEP) 77.63 136.73 3.82 2.80% 47 AA Pfizer (PFE) 31.81 35.55 1.44 4.10% 9 Pennant Pk Flt (PFLT) 12.16 11.4 1.14 10.00% 0.095 1 A Philip Morris (PM) 31.61 72.09 4.71 6.50% 11 Penny Mac (PMT.PB) 25.04 25.79 2 7.80% Brkfield RA (RA) 23.2 22.31 2.39 10.70% 0.199 22 AA- RD Shell-B (RDS-B) 57.04 55.76 3.76 6.70% BBB JM Smucker (SJM) 105.05 105.16 3.52 3.30% 21 A- Southern Co (SO) 34.64 58.26 2.46 4.20% 19 A Simon Prop (SPG) 162.72 148.94 8.4 5.60% 2.1 30 10 BBB STAG (STAG) 18.86 29.08 1.45 5.00% 0.1192 15 9

BBB ATT (T) 30.42 35.26 2.04 5.80% 0.51 1 35 BBB- Molson Coors (TAP) 53.48 51.36 2.28 4.40% A+ Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) 38.04 41.27 0.13 0.30% BBB- Blkstone-TCP (TCPC) 13.99 13.45 1.44 10.70% BB Teva (TEVA) 18.32 6.9 0 0.00% Teekay (TGP-pb) 23.73 25.23 2.125 8.40% A Target (TGT) 62.98 107.04 2.65 2.50% 52 BB Targa Resource (TRPG) 39.19 36.12 3.94 10.90% 0.91 15 A- Union Pac (UNP) 75.04 161.96 3.7 2.30% 13 AA- Visa (V) 65.84 180.82 1 0.60% 11 BBB Valero (VLO) 76.05 75.28 3.6 4.80% 9 BBB+ Vodafone (VOD) 17 18.82 0.93 4.90% 0.4643 2 BBB+ Ventas (VTR) 55.51 73.39 3.17 4.30% 9 BBB+ Verizon (VZ) 45.44 58.16 2.44 4.20% 0.6025 1 14 A- Wec Energy (WEC) 48.01 95.77 2.36 2.50% 16 BBB WP Carey (WPC) 64.34 89.8 4.13 4.60% 22 Wash Prime (WPG.ph) 18.06 21.14 1.88 8.90% A- Xcel (XEL) 21.92 64.22 1.61 2.50% 16 AA+ Exxon (XOM) 81.61 68.48 3.48 5.10% 37 Dominion Bond (DCUD) convertrd 3.375 6.75% 0.84375 15 Dominion Bond (DCUD) to D shares partial sh payment 28

The portfolio yield is 4.61% with 2.9% in cash and cash alternative put options, to be covered in a separate section of this article.

Portfolio Dividends

Dividends received in this 2nd month of Q3 were up 10.6% compared to the 2nd month of Q2. Those received in August were on the 93 list above.

Simon Property Group gave a raise and now has 5.6% yield at a $148 price. There was an expected cut from Vodafone, which gives it a now 4.9% yield at $18.98 price. I appreciate the price rising, so no complaint. I sold AMLP last month, July, for ~$10/ share before the ex-dividend date and therefore did not get it. I want to include it here and now to show it had a tiny dividend cut and yet the yield is ~8.6% at a $9 price. In the list above you can see I own some again and bought it at that price. I discuss that in the August transaction section.

STOCK dividend/sh New Old % Change Ticker SPG 2.1 2.05 2.44% VOD 0.4643 1.19 -60.98% AMLP 0.19 0.195 -2.56%

September is a much more lucrative month for dividends with October also being generous.

Dividends can only be collected if you own shares and my plan is to SICD = Stay In (the market and) Collect Dividends. I look forward to them rolling in and some have already done so for September as I write this.

August Transactions

I made about 22 or more transactions. I do show some prices, but I do want to reveal my thoughts and some intentions, so a comment column is included.

Shown is sector, stock name and ticker and the action taken. A “T” after a price means it was done in the taxable account. All prices are in US$ and again they are an average for all accounts.

AUGUST 2019 T = taxable Comments Sector Name Ticker Action misc Intent Energy Enbridge ENB ADD 33.72 Great Price/yield RE CoreCivic CXW ADD 16.94 Great Price/yield Energy/MLP Targa R TRGP ADD 36.09 Great Price/ave down and also sold a put option Cons-S Molson CBC TAP ADD 51.34 ave also sold a put option Energy Shell.b RDS.b ADD 56.82 back to full position RE Simon P Group SPG ADD 160 Great yield and A rated Simon P Grp ADD 148.2 continue to add and average down Healthcare Bristol Myr BMY ADD 45.5 also sold a $45 put Industrial 3M MMM ADD 157.55 Quality/ great price yield 3.6% Cons-S Coca Cola KO Trim $50.43 Option sell : Have plenty Coca Cola see options overvalued still Utility Dominion B DCUD converted to D shares Own lots D/ keeping but did sell a future call strike of $77.50 Fixed Pref N NY Mortgage NYMTN ADD 24.75 done adding have what I want Energy/MLP Alerian ETF AMLP Add back 8.96 ave Great Price/yield ETF Energy/MLP Knot Offshr KNOP NEW Add 18.74 ave No K1 /HY MLP Energy/MLP Hoegh NLG HMLP NEW Add 14.48 No K1 /HY MLP Energy Valero VLO Add 71.92 5% yield Great price RIC-mREIT Cherry Hill CHMI Sold 13.79 Position now sold out Utility Wis Energy WEC Trim $90 T Cost $48/ nice gain Wis Energy WEC Trim 78 Option sell : Over valued Cons-S Hershey HSY Trim $155.00 Sold 25% will add lower Healthcare Pfizer PFE Sold 38 T Don’t want NEWCO spin Pfizer Trim plan to sell out Sold $38 call in Roth RIC-BDC Triple Pt TPVG SOLD 15.99 Time to collect the gains ave cost 12.96 and reduce risk

SOLD (3)

-DCUD

This was a mandatory bond conversion to D shares and thus the portfolio is down by 1 holding as I also own Dominion shares. The D shares assigned were valued around $70, a discount to current value. I want to thank a commenter on one of my past articles for suggesting the bond. The Fortune Teller took it to his service, completing and educating us all at how it was a great idea, and it was fantastic and I am pleased totally with the results.

-TPVG-Triple Pt Venture Growth BDC.

This has seen ups and downs and is up now in price, extremely so with a yield, still very nice, at 8.6%. Now one might say that is nothing to sell, but I bought mine with a 11.1% yield with thanks to TFT, The Fortune Teller. I want to say I was slow to act on the purchase, as he told everyone to buy it with a 12% yield, my gosh!, but I still am extremely pleased with the resulting gains for me. I sold just under $16 on average, on a trading alert, again from TFT, this was a gain of ~$3 /share. There have been no dividend raises, but pure lovely income from it for a number of years, which will be hard to replace. No complaints with taking a profit and having a wonderful total return is fantastic. When he says to do a trade, I try to do it, sometimes timed perfectly and sometimes not, but mostly for all the right reasons of lowering risk and gathering in rewards on a sale.

-CHMI

Cherry Hill is a low cap mREIT, I had hesitated on selling all of it in July for $15.79, and held on to some, BIG mistake. I have now completely terminated it at a price of $13.79; not a great price, but still more than its is selling for now around or under $12. This was another good income provider that will be missed for that. Total return was not great, but I still enjoyed owning it. This was another one I was slow to buy and slow to sell, so things could have been a lot better if I learn to do things when suggested by TFT at TWoF.

-PFE was a trim and I will mention it now. It has announced its intention to spin off a generic company called Newco. I am not pleased with most generic pharmaceutical companies and decided I did not want this one. The market did not like it either and the price has gone down even more. I sold all of it out of the taxable account with about 4.2% gain on price over 2.5 years. That is not including dividends. I have shares left in the Roths which I have sold calls on for a strike of $38 ending in Jan 2020. I might end up with some Newco if the spin happens before that. No worries, I will just sell it too - at least that is my thinking right now.

BUYS (3)

Energy MLPs (Master Limited Partnerships)

-AMLP

Alerian MLP ETF has been added back, and it does not have a K1 tax form. I had sold out around $10 and have added it back down under $9. I was hoping to transition to single entity choices, but when the price fell, I saw opportunity again. I like the 8.6% yield now even with a small tiny dividend cut from 19.5c to 19c per Q or 77c per year. I did not buy it soon enough to get the Aug payment, but remain just as happy owning it with the lower price. It currently is selling close to this and I believe it to be a good purchase even today. I was also successful with adding 2 single MLPs and the information follows.

-HMLP

Hoegh LNG Partner LP operates LNG, liquid natural gas, floating transport tankers and terminals. It is headquartered in the Bermudas and has no K1 tax form. The trading alert to buy was recently given at TWoF and I felt no hurry to buy as this one also was past the dividend ex-date. It pays quarterly 44c and $1.76 yearly. I got my shares for $14.43 providing my shares a 12.1% yield, "wowza". Most all energy shares are again trading at good value if not in really really cheap territory. I will hold my position sizes to where I am comfortable, but all of these are looking like I might venture to get a few more shares. Below I have included a forecasting FG using Price/operating cash flows, P/OCF. The current P/OCF is 5.16 with historical 10.6 level for 5 years, shown in the second chart. I adjusted this first chart to show the more recent 2 years and 6.6 level, dark blue line, and how undervalued it is priced currently. The dark green area in the cart represents earnings. FG shows 44% debt/cap and it easily has the OCF to cover the dividend which is the white line in the graph and rides easily low in the earnings area. The black line on the chart is the price. The actual prices are shown on the second chart and also the more long term P/OCF as mentioned of 10.8. The dotted lines are future analyst projections and even those look promising.

and the dividend (white line) is now easily covered by earnings.

-KNOP

Knot Offshore Partners LP is a midstream industrial with no K-1 tax form. It is mainly involved in crude oil transportation and storage owning its own fleet of shuttle tankers with Knutsen NYK as a major owner. It is run by Knot and headquartered in the UK. I have been waiting for such an MLP to buy, as I hate K1 tax forms. TWoF had suggested this some time ago, but Rose did not have the cash, and had to wait. The trade alert came again and I jumped this time and got shares for on average $18.74 and a yield of 11%. Nice! FG shows 53% debt/cap and has good cash flows. It operates at a P/OCF current level of 4.5 with a normal average around 5.6 and thus is undervalued. It pays $2.08 yearly dividend with the next one due in November, which seems to be covered easily.

I will be keeping my MLP holdings to these few for now. The whole sector is undervalued and I don’t want to over own. I also have 2 ETF's for balance.

My last article for July, here, listed the stocks by sectors. I now have 11 holdings in Energy with them totaling 9.5% of portfolio value. It was 8.4% last month, but I did move the now 2 MLP ETFs from the RIC sector to energy sector which is included in the below chart to come.

Staying Defensive

Here is a quick look at the portfolio by sector % PV (portfolio value) and %P Inc (portfolio income). The defensive sectors are shown again off to the right and Def PV= defensive Portfolio Value and the same for Def income. On August 30th the portfolio had 56.2% defensive holdings including fixed and cash. It had 57.6% defensive including fixed income. It also shows the amounts without those factored in. Some might include tech in defensive, but as yet I am not. My plan or goal is to keep the defensive nature for these above 50% and I am still doing just that.

The bottom section of the chart shows RIC and Real estate only represents 14.8% of the value in 22 stocks. It does provide 22.1% of the income. I always say a little goes a long way.

93 2019 Aug SECTOR PV PInc Def PV Def Inc 14 Cons S 15.80% 12.90% 15.80% 12.90% 3 Cons D 4.10% 2.30% 11 Energy 9.50% 10.90% 3 Finance 4.30% 0.56% 8 Healthcare 9.40% 8.20% 9.40% 8.20% 7 Industrial 7.90% 5.20% 5 Tech 3.10% 1.90% 4 C- Tele 7.60% 7.90% 7.60% 7.90% 7 Utility 13.80% 10.80% 13.80% 10.80% 1 Bond 0.30% 0.20% 0.30% 0.20% 8 Fixed 6.30% 11.20% 6.30% 11.20% 13 Real Est 9.60% 11.00% 9 Misc RIC 5.20% 10.50% CASH/Opt 2.90% x 2.90% Sold Inc x 6.40% 6.40% 93 Total 100.00% 100.00% Defensive 56.20% 57.60% w/no fixd 49.60% 46.20% 93 Total 61 Common 75.60% 60.70% 70 C w/fixed 82.20% 72.00% 22 RE + RIC 14.80% 21.50% CASH/Opt 2.90% x Sold Income 6.40% 93 100.00% 100.00%

Cash and options represent 2.9% of the total portfolio value.

Options

The options are perhaps the largest part of the cash total representing mostly the cash secured puts. I do have some actual cash as well, and I am trying to build that supply. The most is in the taxable as I do NOT do options at all in it. I don’t want to deal with the tax issues that might occur. In the Roth accounts options are free of taxes, something to love.

Below is a chart for what transpired in August, what might happen in September and the calls for October too!

# Put only End date Name/Tkr Action Call Put Strike $Pr Premium Net R’cd Pr ATW Date Written days/%yld Aug 16th Coca-Cola/ KO calls 2 49 1.55 303.62 47.23 1-14 Sold @$49 received for sale w/fee 9783 assigned total w/prem 10087 average Aug 16th AutomDP/ ADP Call 1 165 2.23 217.33 145.91 2-8 rolled buy to close 1 289.47 -72.14 166.38 8-12 to Jan 2020 sold Call 1 165 10 995.51 166.38 8-12 Sept-20 TEVA open 1 19 2.31 225.33 18.64 2-11 STAG open 6 30 0.9 ave 513.9 29.45 Mar/Apr buy to close 3 STAG 0.23 -74.5 13 Aug new net 439.4 Targa /TRGP Put 1 36 1.92 187.53 35.44 13 Aug 38/50% 18 Oct WPCarey/WPC Calls ave 75 3.23 320.99 76.4 Feb/Mar WPC Calls ave 80 1.67 162.82 77.5 Mar/Apr Kimco/ KIM Calls ave 17.5 1.22 237.62 18.16 March Cisco/ CSCO Call 1 55 2 194.33 52 March Target/ TGT Call 2 90 1.57 307.62 78.61 March Digital R/ DLR Call 1 125 4.23 417.32 118.32 March Wis Energy/ WEC Call 2 80 2.2 435.01 77.56 April Celgene/ CELG Call 1 100 1.7 165.53 96.17 May

August

Coca Cola

I let the KO shares be sold or get assigned. It is noted in the transaction chart as a trim. I still believe them to be over priced, but I do have plenty and could easily sell them. I got $50.43 with the premium. Now some might say I lost $, but they were the price I wanted to sell them at the time and then I did collect a dividend in the interim as well. KO is now selling for $55 and that is amazing. It helps portfolio value, but does nothing for dividend income and has only 2.9% yield. I enjoy owning it and will keep a core holding, but truly believe it is over loved.

Automatic Data Processing

ADP is another over-loved stock, is only yielding 1.86% and has a P/E of 30. It does offer nice dividend growth, but I am not necessarily interested in that now as I am retired. I do still kind of like it, but not the price and did decide to play a bit with buying back the option and selling it again, or rolling it out to Jan 2020. As shown in the chart I initially paid to close and lost $72.14 from the initial premium received….BUT, I got a $10 premium to move the call out to Jan and netted $995.51 after fees. This means if the ADP shares sell for $165, my actual price will be closer to $174 or so and I collect that meager dividend as well. If they don’t sell, I just get to keep the cash or maybe do another roll. It kind of sits around $166 lately and what ever happens happens between now and Jan.

September

Teva

The call is golden as it will not attain that strike. I get to take home the net of $225.33.

Stag Industrial

I had 6 calls on it for $30 strike and decided recently to close out or buy back 3 of them actually quite cheaply for 23c premium and a total of 74.50 in cost. I still had a net of $439.40 for the 3 remaining calls. These shares if they sell will not be missed much, but I still like the eREIT and wouldn’t mind holding on to some of it. It is touch and go with the price and 2 weeks left to watch.

Targa Resources

I sold a cash secured put to get more shares at a strike of $36 and $1.92 premium, This gives shares near $34.15 or so after fees. This one moves around a lot and anything can happen and I will be pleased owning more shares. If I do not get the shares the put period was 38 days and I would earn 50+% on the cash as a yearly return.

October

I kind of have a mess of calls closing and I am not exactly pleased about them all, especially WPC and WEC. I never expected those to stay so loved for so long and rising to the prices they are at currently. I will ride them out and sell if it happens, as it is all too much love in price as I see it for those. The rest I will not comment about as they are just too far out to have any concerns. Remember, I don’t sell or do options on any stock I am not willing to part with and these at those prices I was willing to do just that. I get to collect dividends from them as well until they are sold, which can and does happen if someone calls them away early. It most likely will happen with WPC or even WEC.

When these calls are exercised and I get some extra cash, I like to have a list of ideas that are nice values to buy. I also like to pick from stocks I already own or something TFT offers a trading alert on. I therefore did an elimination exam for the portfolio as follows in the conclusion.

Conclusion

18 winners for buying consideration for good value and performance.

I will not be showing my work here, folks, and will hopefully write another article doing just that, but I wanted to share my findings as of August 30th.

Basically what was done is I used the 5yr DGR, dividend yield, to get the Chowder # and determine pass or fail the rule, which will be discussed in that future article.

I then used FG for the EPS, earnings per share, Yield and P/E, price to earnings, trend. They all had to pass there as well. The EPS yield had to be > than 6.5 and P/E lower than 5 or 10 year levels.

All of those listed passed those metrics at the end of August.

Here I show the data from Morningstar , M*, in the chart.

5 stars means undervalued the most. 3 means generally fair value. I love the M* Buy price to really provide a strong safe level of good value. It is shown here as M* Buy Pr and please note many are near that level or even below it. I also show the future Value Line, VL 18 month out analyst price, which would be December 2020 or so.

Also shown is 52-week low and high. Any one of these is a buy of course near that low.

Here are my findings, with 18 finalists.

Stock Stock M* M* M* Yfin VL 18mo 52 week 52 week Name Ticker stars Buy Pr FV Ave 12/01/20 Low High AbbVie ABBV 5 $71.40 $102 85.25 102 $62.66 $97.73 Amgen AMGN 4 149.8 214 213.21 208 $166.30 $211.90 Broadcomm AVGO 3 210 300 305.38 338 $208.23 $323.20 Cardinal H CAH 4 38.5 55 49.07 56 $41.03 $58.31 Celgene CELG 4 84 120 97.2 86 $58.59 $98.97 Cummins CMI 4 123.2 176 165.68 164 $124.40 $175.91 CVS CVS 4 64.4 92 68.75 70 $51.72 $82.15 Enbridge ENB 4 32.4 47 45.03 43 $28.82 $38.04 Gen Parts GPC 3 68.6 98 101.88 112 $87.26 $115.20 MetLife MET 5 31.2 52 52.76 44 $37.76 $51.16 3M MMM 4 150.4 188 179.6 200 $154.00 $219.75 Altria MO 5 46.4 58 57.43 55 $42.40 $66.04 Occidental OXY 3 24 48 57.88 63 $41.83 $83.35 Philip Morris PM 5 81.6 102 95.76 76 $64.67 $92.74 RD Shell-B RDS.B 4 54.6 82 82 71 $54.78 $72.06 JM Smucker SJM 3 75.6 108 110.64 128 $91.32 $128.43 ATT T 3 25.9 37 35 32 $26.80 $35.50 Molson Coors TAP 4 46.2 66 58.72 56 $49.92 $67.62

I love this chart and it was fun to share. I do hope to do a complete 93 stock list and to show my work, just like out teachers required on all those tests and homework. The high yield holdings and more will be included. I did find data for 54 stocks easily and had to dig for more on about 37 of the RICs and real estate holdings and the findings were very interesting, at least to me.

The Bulls and the Bears, you name it, are playing with us as the dice. Know your hand, know the stock values, look for value and stick with a plan.

And as always be happy in your investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KNOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: and all 93 stocks shown in the list