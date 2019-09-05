Position Close Update: MarineMax

HZO’s improved profitability, combined with its cheaper valuation, means the stock no longer presents the same risk/reward.

MarineMax (HZO) was originally selected as a Danger Zone Idea on 10/27/14. At the time of the initial report, the stock received a Very Unattractive rating. Our short thesis noted the firm’s misleading reported profits, costly inventory management, and a sky-high valuation.

During the nearly five-year holding period, HZO outperformed as a short position, declining 16%, compared to a 49% gain for the S&P 500.

Since our original report, HZO has bounced around, rising as high as $27/share in early 2015 and falling as low as $14/share on multiple occasions. Recently, the company’s fundamentals have shown signs of improvement, and its return on invested capital (ROIC) is up from 3% in 2014 to 6% over the trailing 120-month period. HZO’s improved profitability, combined with its cheaper valuation, means the stock no longer presents the same risk/reward. We believe it's time to take the gains and close this short position.

Figure 1: HZO vs. S&P 500 – Price Return – Successful Short Call

Note: Gain/Decline performance analysis excludes transaction costs and dividends.

