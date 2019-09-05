Why I'm Fading The Finisar Deal For Now

Last monthly update, I exited the Finisar (FNSR) position, which is being acquired by II-VI (IIVI) because spreads tightened on the Cisco (CSCO) and Acacia (ACIA) deal (which I reviewed here). The China risk did not diminish on that deal. I don't understand why the spread would tighten on the Cisco/Acacia announcement and opportunistically sold out of my Finisar position.

Less than a month later, the Finisar CEO is out (which is not good for odds of closure), and there is a less than stellar update on the Chinese regulatory front:

"Given the broad and deep footprint in China of both companies and the approaching end of Phase III, we plan to refile our application, but expect the process to continue in parallel without impact from the re-filing. The new expectation is for a closure in the fall timeframe."

Relevant quotes from the most recent earnings call:

Our pending acquisition of Finisar has added a substantial engagement with the Finisar team around integration planning of another 30-plus year industry leader who's engaged employees at the core remarkably the same as those II-VI. They care deeply about the positive impact that they can still have on the big challenges that the world is confronting. As you listen this morning, it has become apparent that we are going to need more time to conclude the transaction. Good things take time. And I remain optimistic and enthusiastic about the combination, and to get the Company ready to substantially scale to its opportunities and aspirations, and enable us to strike a sense of urgency to hit the ground running on day one. We've organized II-VI on July 1st to get us into a more scalable structure. There are two operating segments and core functions that cut across the enterprise. These have the additional advantage as they're also ready to plug and play when Finisar arrives.

Very importantly, they moved up the timeline for closure which has a big impact on the annualized return. The voluntary earnings comments are not particularly reassuring, but there are no red flags either. Then, the Q&A:

Meta Marshall First question, just any change in the make-up of the order that you're receiving from China customers. I think we'd heard from other market participants perhaps move to lower speeds, or seen perhaps slowdown in orders not been able to get the full package, anything that you were able to note kind of along what the make-up of the orders were. And then second question just given the departure of the Finisar CEO. Like was that expected? Or kind of any changes to your kind of plans with Finisar post acquisition given management changes? Thanks. Chuck Mattera ...well. And then as far as Michael Hurlston's departure, I would say that we have been able to -- thanks to the Finisar board and the executive team, and Michael himself, they've all been extremely supportive of our engagement for the planning that we need to do. And I would say that things on that front are going exceedingly well.

I have to say, I don't like the answer. There is very little content or color. It is not clear to me why this guy is out and if the acquired party still wants to get the deal done. The numbers say this is a buy, but I'm hesitant to go back in. At the most basic level, the compensation (about 13% annualized expected return per the M&A dashboard) is not sufficient to offset my uneasiness with the risks in this transaction. In the vast majority of cases, this will ultimately close, but I'll pass unless the spread becomes more forgiving or I improve my understanding of the risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.