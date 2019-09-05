Autoliv: A Beaten-Down Market Leader That Will Survive The Auto Industry Downturn

A few key events have triggered a market softness not seen in a decade, but the company is set to bounce back in the long run.

The #1 in almost every auto safety product category it operates in is struggling on the revenue growth front, but has shown operational efficiencies and organic growth despite the challenges.

Hit by currency headwinds, an EC anti-trust fine, and a dismal outlook for the light vehicle market, passenger and pedestrian safety market leader Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) has had its stock pummeled over the past year. The stock is currently trading at around 4% lower than at the start of the year, but about 27% down from its year-ago high of +$93 as I write this. However, I believe this opens an attractive window of opportunity for investors willing to risk short- to medium-term losses for the sake of long-term capital appreciation. Furthermore, I expect strong total returns when you include the current 3.7% dividend yield. If you’re willing to stomach the headwinds from the overall auto industry outlook for the next year or so, you’re looking at an annual forward payout of about $2.48 a share with a historical 5-year dividend CAGR of 8% to back it up.

The panic situation in the auto market is understandable, especially considering the fact that light vehicle sales, a leading indicator of light vehicle production, have consistently been falling since September 2018 on a year-over-year basis.

Source: MarkLines

According to data from IHS Markit, as reported by Autoliv in its Q2 2019 slide presentation, light vehicle production (not sales) in Q2 2019 dropped 7% globally, worse than the drop that happened in Q1 2019. And the outlook for the rest of the year is equally bleak, with FY 2019 production being estimated at -4% to -6% from the year-ago period. The company, in particular, noted the “significant uncertainty to IHS’ global LVP (Light Vehicle Production) forecasts” when providing its own outlook for fiscal 2019.

Market Softness

In Europe, the long-term forecast indicates minimal growth in LVP over the next decade.

Source: IHS Markit

This does not bode well for Autoliv considering that Europe is currently its largest market. But, digging a little deeper, we find that Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, which jointly accounted for nearly a quarter of Autoliv's 2017 sales, are expected to show significantly higher growth momentum than the global average.

Source: IHS Markit

For Volkswagen, as will be the case for most European automakers, the strongest growth will come from the BEV (battery electric vehicle) segment. Strong growth is expected in Europe as well as North America for these two carmakers, with Volkswagen holding a dominant position in Europe as well as China in 2020.

Since those projections were released, a lot has changed. In Europe, BEV sales doubled year-over-year in June 2019, with Tesla (TSLA) taking the lead with 250% growth on the back of Model 3 being launched in the European market this year. July 2019 saw almost doubled year-over-year sales once again, coming in at a strong 90% for all-electric car sales.

Admittedly, Tesla is driving the current growth in BEVs in every market that the Tesla Model 3 is launched in, but the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance is also seeing strong BEV sales growth in Europe. This data from InsideEVs clearly shows the advantage that the alliance has over other EV makers barring Tesla.

Renault ZOE - 3,969 (up 104%) and 28,257 YTD

Tesla Model 3 - 3,478 (new) and 41,258 YTD

Nissan LEAF - 2,858 (down 19%) and 19,206 YTD

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV - 2,487 (up 105%) and 21,469 YTD

BMW i3 - 2,335 (up 36%) and 14,953 YTD

The Nissan LEAF was down by 19% on a YoY basis, but both the Renault ZOE and the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV doubled their sales in July 2019 over July 2018.

The transition in Europe from ICE (internal combustion engine) to BEV in the passenger segment is causing a wait-and-see sentiment among European car buyers. That sentiment might be causing a lower production and sales outlook across the board for traditional ICEs, but it will be short-lived because all the signs point to an inevitably electric future. Without exception, all the major automakers in Europe, North America, and Asia have committed to electrifying their fleets over the next decade and beyond. The problem is that the transition period will see overall weakness as consumers wait and see which of the upcoming EVs they want to purchase.

This collective indecision could be one of the problems underlying soft LVP trends across the rest of the world as well. Until car manufacturers are able to match Tesla’s battery technology in terms of energy density and cost, leading to a surge in EVs at various price points, we’re going to continue to see turbulence in light vehicle production and sales. That’s not to say that sales won’t keep growing, but the rate of growth is going to be much slower moving forward. According to research from IHS Markit, this is what growth in the global light vehicle market will look like over the next several years:

Source: IHS Markit Automotive Industry Outlook published February 2019

Consumer sentiment around EVs is just one part of the puzzle. The other part is global trade uncertainty, for which IHS Markit’s Executive Director, Automotive Analysis, Mike Wall, points to “Trump, Mexico, China, Brexit, Eurozone” as being responsible for the overall retreat from globalization toward more isolated rather than integrated market dynamics.

In such an environment, slow growth in mature markets like Europe and North America is probably the best we can hope for.

Source: IHS Markit

Regardless of the current situation around the world, I believe Autoliv has value to offer in the long term. Auto safety products aren’t a fad or fashion to fade away when the next big thing hits. It’s an established market segment and Autoliv is the clear leader commanding nearly half the market. That’s also why the impact on light vehicle production and sales is impacting the company in such a big way. That said, car safety products won't depend on what type of powertrain is being used, although it could depend on things like automation and digitization, both of which are on the company's radar as medium-to-long-term focal points.

Investor’s Angle

From an investment point of view, I still think there’s a strong case to be made for ALV. Despite the headwinds that the company will likely face over the next few years, the basic designs for passenger and pedestrian safety products aren’t about to drastically change, which gives the company a large measure of resilience against the current downturn. In fact, the other major shift in the auto sector - autonomous vehicle technology - will only increase the need for automakers to assuage the safety concerns of a hesitant consumer population as it starts its journey on the long road to full automation. I believe that will play a significant role as an upside for Autoliv in the future.

On the financial front, the company continues to look for efficiencies and cost reductions. The workforce reduction drive is expected to continue over the next few quarters for direct and indirect employees, as indicated on the Q2 2019 earnings call. Autoliv is also committed to reducing its RD&E expenses as well as Capital Expenditure for fiscal 2019 compared to fiscal 2018. The company also intends to bring down its debt leverage over 2019; current net debt to EBITDA stands at around 1.8 against a long-term targeted range of between 0.5 and 1.5. On the EBITDA front, Autoliv's TTM margin is already about 7% above the sector median, but it will continue to focus on purchase efforts, lowering Capex/Opex, and further tighten its belt to maximize earnings during this challenging period in its history.

In terms of current valuation, ALV’s forward earnings multiple now stands at around 11.5, or about 30% lower than the sector median. Other players like Aptiv PLC (APTV) and Visteon Corp. (VC) are trading at much higher forward earnings multiples of around 16 and 22, respectively.

I believe ALV has the resilience to withstand several years of soft light vehicle growth, which looks inevitable. What makes ALV attractive right now is not just the dividend payout, but the fact that the stock is trading at more than 20% lower than its recent high set in April 2019. It is trading at about the same level it was at the end of 2013.

Source: Q2 2019 Earnings Presentation

All things considered, if Autoliv can achieve the targets set for fiscal 2019, it should put them more firmly on the path to continued and even stronger organic growth as the auto market exits the current environment fraught with uncertainty.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.